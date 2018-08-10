EAST JEFFERSON
Transfers for July 19 to July 26
HARAHAN
Bailey St. 70: $519,000, Brett Champagne Homes LLC to Nicole S. Broussard and Zachary Broussard.
Donelon Drive 39: $235,000, Vincent R. Adolph and Margaret T. Adolph to Jeanne L. Delasalle.
Franklin Ave. 718: $302,000, John J. Weigel Jr. and Gigi A. Weigel to Stephanie B. Rye and Phillip P. Rye.
Hickory St. 1208: $282,500, Dianna Kempton to Colin P. Menendez and Emily Menendez.
Macque Drive 178: $365,000, Stephanie N. Dimattia to Loy E. Ernst III and Ashley Ernest.
Ren-pass Ave. 160: $120,000, Joseph A. Sedita and Margaret A. Sedita to CEJ LLC.
Resor Ave. 730: $172,200, Paula A. F. Matherne and Sheila M. F. Lawshe to Brian Fraisse and Rhonda S. Fraisse.
JEFFERSON
Audubon Trace condo, unit 1603: $168,000, Warren J. Sheppard Jr. and Cheryl Sheppard to Daniel G. Busse and Holly Busse.
Audubon Trace condo, unit 3421: $185,000, William F. Hunter and Carol B. Hunter to Jordan M. Holmer.
Deckbar condo, unit C: $144,000, Alma C. F. Simsick to Altez G. Syuleymanov.
Dodge Ave. 239: $525,000, Clarence L. Tyson and Patricia G. Tyson to Russell D. Parks.
North Rio subdivision, lot 17, square 4: $150,000, Cit Bank NA to Federal National Mortgage Association and Fannie Mae.
Suburban Acres subdivision, lot 7Y, square 2: Donation, Randall G. Richard and Mary M. Richard to Randall G. Richard and/or Mary Melba Richard Revocable Living Trust.
West Carrollton subdivision, lot 160A, square 2: $450,000, CCW Of Jefferson LLC to East Bank Consolidated Special Service Fire Protection District of Jefferson Parish.
KENNER
10th St. 2111: $150,000, Janet Garner to Vincent J. Caldarera.
Alliance Ave. 402: Donation, Ruffus Allen to Beverly W. Allen.
Arizona Ave. 3705: $70,000, Joseph Herbert and Elvera T. Herbert to 3917 Bissonet LLC.
Avant Garde condo, building 27, unit 241: Donation, Deborah Hernandez to Lawrence J. Delsa Jr. and Claudia T. Delsa.
Chateau Estates South 1. subdivision, lot 60: $185,000, Elizabeth Najolia and Raymond F. Najolia to Walton K. Aucoin.
Chateau Latour Drive 90: $390,000, Tambi D. Delcambre, Richard P. Delcambre and Karen Rogers to Tuan N. Tran and Luis A. Mejia.
Craig Ave. 5508: $510,000, Ray J. Main to Kevin J. Clouatre and Amy R. Clouatre.
Crestview Office & Industrial Park 2, lots 8 through 22, square 43: $500,000, G&V Investments LLC to C&C Investment Holding Group LLC.
Driftwood Blvd. 32: $305,000, Elizabeth L. Powell and James B. Taylor to Cory D. Breaux.
East Loyola Drive 3403: Donation, Pamela F. Burdett to Nicole E. Burdett.
Gay Lynn Drive 2708: $750,000, Edward C. Vocke III and Karen Vocke to Ronald H. Burch and Carol B. Burch.
Gerry Drive 613: $57,000, NRZ REO X. LLC to Dunia L. Velasquez.
Greater Holly Heights 4. subdivision, lot 14, square W: $223,000, John J. Mccann Jr. to Heather N. Pennock and Justin E. Pennock.
Indiana Ave. 2010: $100,000, Joseph J. Bohner to Investment Return LLC.
Indiana Ave. 3125: $100,000, Hector D. Antunez and Maritza M. D. Antunez to Hector D. Antunez and Alba F. Antunez.
Indiana Ave. 4228: $215,500, Victoria P. Catsulis to Joshua S. Wood and Vincent Polizzi.
Iowa Ave. 2308: $260,000, Daniel W. Johnson and Natalie S. Johnson to Blake D. Bergerud.
Jones Park subdivision, lot H, square 238A: $169,900, Claudia M. Betancourt to Alexander Gonzalez.
Kenner Project subdivision, lot 9A, square 506: $39,000, Stephen P. Bauer to Jehova Shammah 1. Realtor LLC.
Lake Trail subdivision, lot 206, square 16: $239,500, Larry N. Raziano and James I. Raziano to Sean Faulk.
Loire Drive 4139-A: $106,500, 4139-A. Loire Drive LLC to Jeffery E. Tramell.
Louisiana Trace subdivision, lot 5, square A: $137,725, Louisiana Trace LLC to Fatma Brakta and Sofiane Benkara.
Moisant Drive 1009: $125,000, Amber Poirot and John J. Poirot III to John E. Henry.
Normandy Drive 54: $247,000, Nicolas J. Marchiori to Josue J. Murillo, Ginger C. Murillo, Jose V. Pacheco, Emma L. Villacampa, Ginger C. Villacampa and Emma L. Luz.
Ole Miss Drive 3339: $145,000, Saul Arguelles and Graciela V. Arguelles to Karen E. Sorto, Jose D. Garcia and Karen E. S. Garcia.
Ronson Drive 920: $145,000, James M. Thompson to Rebecca Malone and David L. Malone Jr.
Tulane Drive 3501: Donation, Virginia Hamrick to Virginia D. Hamrick.
Williams Blvd. 2801-05: Donation, Vicky’s Enterprises Inc. to Khan Kenner Development LLC.
METAIRIE
18th St. 3612: $10, Roadrunner Properties LLC to S&R Railroad LLC.
Airline Park subdivision, lot 12, square 113: Donation, Donald T. Bock and Celestine Bock to Anita T. Freeman, Joseph F. Tusa, Jocel T. Ravannack and Thomas B. Bock.
Argonne St. 4908: $274,750, Tamika D. M. Collins to National Residential Nominee Services Inc.
Aris Ave. 1441: $299,000, Jenna L. Gainey to Dennis C. Wilson and Jennifer A. S. Wilson.
Asher St. 6412: $10, Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Willian J. Maldonado-Caballero and Jania Y. Gonzalez.
Beverly Gardens Drive 452: $284,000, BBMGSC LLC to Daniel Bunch and Jayme D. Bunch.
Bonnabel Place, lot 27, square 37: $2,640, Bonnabel Properties Inc. to Phyllis M. Dimaggio.
Bonnabel Place, no further data: $3,060, Bonnabel Properties Inc. to Metairie Baptist Church.
Bridgedale B. subdivision, lot A, square 34: Donation, Cheryl A. Fecht to Cheryl Ann Mizell Fecht Living Trust.
Bridget St. 5901: $205,000, Charmaine Hastak and Henry G. Hastak Jr. to Monica Hamburger and Joseph Hamburger.
Cassagne Park subdivision, lot 2: Donation, Susan A. C. Hymel to Paul J. Hymel and Thomas A. Hymel.
Chalfant Drive 4517: $80,000, Sharon H. Robinson to Guillot Building Inc.
Chateau Ridgelake condo, unit 106: $147,500, Leitha M. Gallicio to Shane M. McBride.
Danny Park 2317: $272,500, Candice Duracher to Bradley Emerson and Jessica Metcalf.
David Drive 1108: $154,000, Justina S. Crabtree to Silvia G. Juarez.
Division St. 2504-06: $207,000, Dale R. Brehm to Future Property Investments LLC.
East William David Parkway 839: $232,000, Charmaine Todaro and Salvador I. Todaro to Sharon Campagne.
Eastbank 2. subdivision, lot 8A: $182,500, Alexander K. Nash to Lucas E. Yocum and Glenda C. Yocum.
Elmeer Ave. 839: $118,333, Elizabeth A. Carrero to Ann M. Carrero.
Elmeer Ave. 839: $118,333, Nancy C. Vinci to Ann M. Carrero.
Elmwood Park subdivision, lot 39A, square 22: $293,000, Linda Levin and David C. Levin to Melissa A. Russell and Clinton T. Savoy.
Elmwood Parkway 4516: $420,000, Amy Clouatre and Kevin Clouatre to Megan Shackelford and Jacob B. Shackelford.
Focis St. 243: $430,000, Andrew M. Burglass to Camp Hill LLC.
Focis St. 513: $150,000, Susan A. Reed to Huy Lam.
Haring Road 1609: $200,000, Jon C. Heibel and Amy L. Heibel to Steffon Lee and Desiree M. Buisson.
Harvard Estates subdivision, lot 27, square 4: $10,094, Covington Square Associates LLC to Covington New Orleans LP.
Helios Ave. 444: $290,000, James M. Radcliffe to Christopher C. Crump and Tracy C. Crump.
Hesoid St. 1513: $580,000, Dawnella Johnson to Jeffrey M. Reuther and Elizabeth Reuther.
Home Ave. 1801: $305,000, Allie Yates and Ryan A. Yates to Kelly Zito and Kyle Zito.
Houma Blvd. 1700: $223,750, Sue E. Lombardo and Guy J. Lombardo to Laura M. Gillen and Amy E. Lombardo.
Hullen St. 1711: $30,000, Stella M. Madison, Walter Richardson Jr., Carolyn A. Banks, Larry Richardson Sr., Alfred Richardson Jr., George L. Reese Jr., Edward E. Reese and Dominic C. Reese to Bowers & Calamari Properties LLC.
Indiana Ave. 2113: $118,000, Brandon P. Ryan to Linda Potyrala and Charles J. Potyrala.
Irving St. 5225: Donation, Kim A. Nguyen to Minh P. Cao.
James Drive 3613: $320,000, Strata Trust Co. to Major R. Anderson and Rachel L. R. Anderson.
Jeannette Drive 4721: Donation, Kathryn D. Bowes to Brenda K.A. Bowes, Alexander W. Bowes, William S. Bowes and Kathryn K. Bowes.
Lafreniere Elmwood Plantation Tract subdivision, lot C: Donation, Empire Construction Services LLC to Eric M. Castleberry.
Lake Villa Drive 3800: $195,000, Judy Brown, Scott W.P. Brown, Michael T. Brown and Stacy L. Prince to Melissa Cross and Sean N. Cross.
Leonard Ave. 7704: $167,000, Joseph M. Porche Jr. to Wesley J. Strickland and Patricia L. Lacoste.
Lower Pontalba of Old Metairie condo, unit 333: $335,000, Donalyn Hassenboehler and Jimmie C. Hassenboehler to Eileen Genovese and Raymond J. Genovese.
Magnolia Drive 205: $660,000, Blaise M. Angelico and Ashley A. Angelico to John W. Eiser.
Maryland Ave. 526: $325,000, Kahnhart Properties LLC to Patrice Batiste and Donald A. Batiste II.
Metairie Heights Ave. 3504: $280,000, Joachim W. Zuhorst to Chase P. Emerson.
Metairie Heights Ave. 3724: $372,000, Ronald L. Rodriguez and Kerri L. J. Rodriguez to Michael A. Thibodaux and Carla S. Thibodaux.
Metairie Lawn Drive 141: $430,000, Jared A. Davidson to Patrick J. Parenton and Joell A. Parenton.
Metro View condo, unit B-303: $150,000, Metro View Development LLC to Sally Iberg and James R. Iberg.
N. Atlanta St. 1316: $185,000, Sean D. Nugent to Nicholas R. Eschette.
N. Turnbull Drive 2009: $191,000, Barbara Aymami and John G. Aymami to John Ellis.
Nassau Drive 24: Donation, Jerianne Cullinan, Richard Keith Miller Trust and Juli Anne Hart Trust to Gary Osorno and Susan D. Osorno.
Neyrey Drive 3517: $329,900, Colette S. Rosenbohm to Kelly E. Dejean.
North Dilton St. 620: Donation, Anita Bacile to David Mackenroth.
North Turnbull Drive 3513: Donation, Daniel P. O’Rourke and Daniel P. O’Rourke Revocable Living Trust to Daniel P. O’Rourke.
Nouveau Lane West 14: $258,000, Charles W. Applewhite to Yolanda M. Franzone.
Orion Ave. 933: $222,000, Peggy Choi, Jacqulin Joe, Ernest Choi, Irene Choi, Howard Choi, Tinne Choi and Mui L. Choi to Gregory Miguel Properties Inc.
Peyton Place condo, unit 127: $72,000, Trinh Properties LLC to Thomas F. Cronin.
Phosphor Ave. 454: $905,000, Marechal Property Ventures LLC to Shelby R. Gibbs III and Lindsay D. Gibbs.
Pontchartrain Gardens subdivision, lot 13, square 25: Donation, William A. Ceravolo to Mark A. Ceravolo.
Pontchartrain Shores subdivision, lot 13, square 60: $355,000, Jeannine Pizzitola to Leah B. Weiss, Sarah Nagar, Menachem M. Nagar and Irwin L. Weiss.
Riverside Court condo, unit 624: $46,000, Sandra R. Garcia, Javier Chimal, Sandra R. N. Garcia and Fernado Naya to Yue Y. Lin and Xiao M. Lin.
Rosa Ave. 716: $382,000, Rami Badr to Daniel B. Ho.
Sena Drive 805: $675,000, Mandy Lohfink and Glenn S. Lohfink to Dean J. Disalvo and Jennifer L. Disalvo.
South Turnbull Drive 1009: $290,000, BMRC Properties LLC to Cedric C. Morgan.
Transcontinental Drive 4528: $275,000, Larry H. Townsend to Fang M. Wang.
Vegan Drive 1305: $185,000, Sheila Pusey to Leelavathi Adinarayan and Hanumant Adinarayan.
W. William David Parkway 117: $329,000, Roland Ford and Beverly D. Ford to Susan C. Wegmann and Edward D. Wegmann.
Woodland Acres subdivision, lot 3, square 13: $235,000, Lesly Lopez to Shane A. Guidry.
RIVER RIDGE
Berclair Ave. 408: $204,500, Toan T. Vuong and Nha Y. P. Vuong to David H. Diehl.
Carthage St. 10613: $265,000, Theresa Campbell to Erica Smith and Branch J. Smith Jr.
Francine Drive 9441: $255,500, Karyn K. Rosemann to Defne Aras and Oguz Aras.
Sedalia St. 10517: $217,000, Tiffany Patrick and Justin L. Patrick to Briza E. Mendez and Jesus M. Meza.
Stewart Ave. 712: $767,000, Erica Smith and Branch J. Smith Jr. to Brenda Sumrow and Michael H. Sumrow.