NEW ORLEANS
Transfers for Oct. 15-19
District 1
Annunciation St. 1011-13; Annunciation St. 1049; Poeyfarre St. 920: $247,000, Jeffrey Bloom, Robert Bloom and Rosie Orozco Bloom to William Guy Tuleu.
Magazine St. 760: $235,000, Charles E. De La Vergne III to Scott M. Brame.
Poeyfarre St. 920: $349,000, Sundeepan Mehta and Sunny Mehta to Heinz Isermann and Urszula Staniek Isermann.
S. Jefferson Davis Parkway 500: $125,000, Scot A. Morse to Caitlin Webb Germany.
St. Charles Ave. 1205: $152,000, Kiel Edward Johnson and Lea Ross Johnson to Katherine Leech Francioni.
District 2
Canal Boulevard 6875: $255,000, Joseph H. Huval Jr. to Russell Russo.
Canal St. 1201: $292,000, John Paul Waldmann and Kristen M. Lasseigne Waldmann to Bruce J. Rosenberg and Stacey Beggins Rosenberg.
Gov. Nicholls St. 532-34: $1,245,000, Richard J. Dooley and Sanford Ray Thigpen to FBGM LLC.
Harrison St. 419-21: $232,000, 7301 Sardonyx LLC to Lakeview Land LLC.
Iberville St. 4731: $318,000, Daniel P. Ippolito to Lucy Baglin and Michael H. Rivers.
Jade St. 7471: $675,000, Byounghoon Ahn to Dwight M. Marshall and Michelle Whetten Marshall.
Olga St. 840-842: $295,000, Crescent City Developers LLC to Aaron Murphy Gailmor and Cassie Preston Gailmor.
Roosevelt Place 808-810: $190,000, Bessie Caruso Babin and Gregory Paul Babin to Scenic Trace Developments LLC.
S. Clark St. 1235-37; S. Clark St. 1239-41: $235,000, Clark Street Louisiana Properties LLC to J. Kent Property LLC.
S. Peters St. 1107: $308,000, Jennifer Mary Jeandron Geunard to Gss Rentals LLC.
S. Peters St. 1107: $547,000, Jagdish Chawla and Mary Dawes Chawla to Bryan Scott Norris.
S. Salcedo St. 218: $427,000, Roak Real Estate LLC to Courtney D. Matus, Courtney Dane Matus and David Donald Hergan.
S. Telemachus St. 1218-20: $129,000, Gregory West and Janet Bourgeois West to Bobbie J. Anderson.
St. Ann St. 2804-06: $365,000, Triumph Homes LLC to Celeste Florine Delaune.
Swallow St. 15: $615,000, Dwight M. Marshall and Michelle Whetten Marshall to Christina Gulotta Johnson and Jeremiah Johnson.
Ursuline Ave. 3234: $750,000, Alice Gutknecht Farley and Thomas Alexander Farley to Brian P. Knighten and Carla Struck Knighten.
Vicksburg St. 6917: $345,000, Sarah Kennedy Blanchard Lee to Kevin Curtis Klaerner.
District 3
Allen St. 2101-2103: $203,500, Harrison Grant Smith to Margo Elizabeth Carey.
Allen St. 4433: $165,000, Valerie G. Drummond Revocable Trust to Vanessa Spinazola.
Alvar St. 2026: $180,000, Devin L. Addison, Joseph Francois, Laverne Jackson Francois and Megan Wiltz Addison to Elizabeth Ann Hernandez and Harold Hernandez.
Brittany Court 4826: $120,000, Nang Kha Nguyen and Phuong Thi Do Nguyen to Kia Marie Jones.
Campus Boulevard 5767: $170,000, Elizabeth Bland Goldstein and Michael Edgar Goldstein to Rochelle Odon.
Chef Menteur Highway 8870: donation, no value stated, Elmira Porch Jefferson, Willie A. Jefferson to Deirdre Cager Hall.
Clouet St. 1528: $190,000, Hip Flips LLC to Anna Marie Mullin Marette and Nicholas Joseph Marette.
Columbus St. 2415: $460,000, Burnett Property Development LLC to Alexander J. Shafirovich, Melissa Groetsch Shafirovich and Melissa Shafirovich.
Coveview Drive 6594: $56,966.31, Standard Mortgage Corporation to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.
Crowder Boulevard 7133: $224,000, Yung Fly & Rich Entertainment LLC to Dianell Tate.
Dale St. 4410: $29,000, Us Bank Trust Na As Trustee For Lsf10 Master Participation Trust to Lionel Toney Jr.
Demontluzin St. 4649: $210,000, Edward H. Shambra and Jane Becnel Shambra to Michelle C. Belfield and Walker J. Reisman.
Dorothea St. 6012: $68,100, Finance of America Reverse LLC to Dwayne Fontenette.
Dreux Ave. 2741: $92,500, Kyle Anthony Steib and Larissa Littleton Steib to Vip Properties LLC.
Duels St. 1915: $10,000, Bernadette Bibolet Diaz, Brenda Margaret Bibolet Valentin, Carole Ann Bibolet Alarcon and Carroll John Bibolet III to Rochart LLC.
Glengary Road 6811: $183,000, Patrick L. Anderson and Sanrda McGowan Anderson to Jessie Pharr, Megan Dalton Pharr and Megan Pharr.
Ivy Lane 11101; Ivy Lane 11240: $46,000, Verrett Investment Company LLC to Renov8 Residential Redevelopers LLC.
Kerlerec St. 723-725: $1,140,000, Susan Mary Lalande Scott and Terry Lee Scott to Vimarie Ortiz Castro Columbo.
Lafaye St. 4425: $250,000, Celeste Renee Gunning Adams to Joseph Anthony Washington.
Lake Forest Boulevard 8000: $19,000, Azelean Bunch Bickham and Willie E. Bickham to Carl J. Kelly and Maryellen Andrews Kelly.
Lake Willow Drive 6924: $235,500, Veronica M. Lee to Gilbert Patrick Bennett Jr., and Sandra Verrett Bennett.
Maurice Ave. 813: $107,000, Christopher C. Hamilton to Craig S. Alcantara II.
Marquis St. 7559; Zenith St. 11300: donation, no value stated, Thiago Andre Dias to Narda H. Dias and Narda Hernandez Dias.
Metropolitan St. 3316: $89,000, Pleasure Homes LLC to James L. Washington Jr.
N. Galvez St. 1625: $90,000, Mci3 LLC to Lenx Investments LLC.
N. Rocheblave St. 1958; N. Rocheblave St. 31827; N. Rocheblave St. 31872: $7,000, Cheryl Bailey Awobamise, Dorothy Sanders Bailey, Gilbert Bailey, Gwendolyn Lucy Bailey Evans, Hazel Baily Tanner and Norman John Bailey Jr. to A. Party With A. Purpose.
Pauline St. 1519-1521: $150,000, Gwendolyn Sholes Batiste and Wendell S. Batiste to Benjamin T. Shenk.
Piety St. 1626: $169,300, Lahasky Development Group LLC to Kaylan Elise Rogers.
Port St. 1620-1622; Port St. 1624-1626: $278,000, Nevermore Productions LLC to Dynasty Holdings LLC.
Royal St. 1907: $250,000, Jennifer Hughes Williams and Ryan Charles Williams to Nicole Roberts Dillon.
St. Bernard Ave. 2404-06: $325,000, Andrea Maurine Clodfelter and Jeffrey Lane Deason to Katerina W. Fulton, Katerina Wimmerova Fulton and Michael Gunnar Fulton.
San Marco Road 4425: $155,000, Thomas M. Kearns II to Michael A. McCormick II and Tracy Avera McCormick.
Sheffield St. 7400: $190,000, Daryl Leon Anderson Sr. to Brandy Isidore Diggs and Jonathan C. Diggs.
Stonewood St. 7697: $40,000, Diana Cloter Bell to Case Closed Enterprises Inc.
Unity Drive 7700: $146,000, Haywood L. Bush and Scottie Williams Bush to Tieishia M. Lewis.
Urquhart St. 3125: $315,000, Mlm Renovations LLC to Jane Katherine Coover, Pamela Pollock Howard and Robert T. Howard II.
Venus St. 4709-4711: $204,000, M. & N. Equity Group LLC to Vincent C. Moore.
Wilton Drive 5310: $185,300, Emily Grace Britton Coleman and Jason Michael Coleman to Gabrielle M. Sonnier and Marsh A. McAlpin.
Winchester Park Drive 6060: $64,000, Lloyd George Barre Jr. and Nena Allain Barre to Nga Thanh Nguyen Tran and Viet Quoc Tran.
Yorktown Drive 6921-6923: $188,000, Diane Bess Choate to Brandon R. Parker and Darrielle J. Parlow Parker.
District 4
Conery St. 1221: donation, no value stated, Timothy C. Slater to Brooke Dorothy Meltzer and Todd Louis Slater.
Conery St. 1534: $470,000, Kerry Fraki Fellman and Randall Earl Fellman to Brenda Boswell Chapman Nolan and Rathel Linwood Nolan III.
Rousseau St. 2418-20: $381,000, Leone Family Separate No 2 LLC to Charlotte C. McFarland Dufour and Mark D. Dufour.
S. Robertson St. 2221-23: $40,000, Bernadette Riley, Efrem Whitfield, Kevin Whitfield and Sherald Riley Daniels to Brbros LLC.
St. Charles Ave. 3201: $175,500, Audrey Louise Long Oconnor, Cornelius Jude Oconnor Jr. and Kelly Anne Oconnor to Alexandra P. Hontas.
District 5
Albany Court 5740: $169,000, Audrey Seeling Finger Irrevocable Trust to Abdoul Aziz Hamido and Kibeauzeta Hamido.
Cypress Grove Court 61: $10,000, Jeanetta Webb Peters and Warren Peters to Cooper1 Realty LLC.
Elizardi Boulevard 1212-1214: $49,000, Gwendolyn Bordenave to Lisa Hooper Arteaga and Manuel Arteaga.
Elmira St. 1016-18: $197,000, Xk8 LLC to Anne G. Collier, Frederick Moore and Nicole M. Collier.
Evelina St. 625; Vallette St. 601-03: $120,000, Miriam Christine Dungan Carter to Bahia Properties LLC 2.
Farragut St. 1411: donation, no value stated, Mary Robert Dumas and Ruby Robert Johnson to Lorena Dumas Guntner.
Farragut St. 1411: donation, no value stated, Florence Robert Henderson to Monica Henderson Roberts.
Farragut St. 1411: $17,000, Bobby Charles Gunter and Monica Henderson Roberts to Ldg Properties LLC.
General Meyer Ave. 3613; Lees Lane 1300301: $115,000, Aphq LLC to Aaa Ice LLC.
Lancaster St. 3411: $31,000, Us Bank National Association As Trustee In Trust For Registered Holders of Merrill Lynch Mortgage Investors Trust Mortgage Loan Asset Backed Certificates Series 2006 He6 to Southeast Property Acquisitions LLC.
Stratford Place 5932: donation, Gregory Lee Billiot, Kevin Michael Billiot, Lisa Marie Billiot Dufrene, Mark Allen Billiot and Peter Albert Billiot Jr. to Shryel Billiot.
Tullis Drive 5848: $66,000, Felix S. Bernard to Melanie Nikole Cobb.
Vallette St. 545: $125,000, Rose Marie Williams to Bargeboard LLC.
District 6
Audubon Boulevard 84: $10, Daryl G. Byrd and Laura Edwards Byrd to Bethany Levy Friedman and Steven A. Friedman.
Audubon St. 2104-2106: $473,345, Audubon 46 LLC to 2120 Audubon LLC.
Broadway St. 3109-11: $50,000, 2224 Louisiana Ave LLC to Carlos Ali Enamorado and Karen Enamorado Casey.
Cadiz St. 517: $365,500, Michael J. Palestina to Ryan Fruin.
Calhoun St. 1516: $460,000, Maria Lathrop Skalos to 1516 Calhoun St. LLC.
Calhoun St. 3435-3437: $444,000, Polk Realty LLC to Caroline B. Mayberry.
Coliseum St. 4810: $599,000, Holden Group LLC to Amanda Menniti Ingraham and Robert Ingraham.
Delachaise St. 2627: $200,000, Bsd770 LLC to S. & S. Developments LLC.
General Taylor St. 715-717: $850,000, Chawla Holdings LLC to Benjamin A. Guider III and Julia K. Khani Guider.
General Taylor St. 3939: $277,000, Hotel Hope to Dorothy Jelagat Cheruiyot.
Joseph St. 345: $663,000, Michael Scott Gill and Winston Kelley Howard Gill to Richard E. McCormack, Terri Lybrand McCormack and Terri Lybrand Speegle.
Laurel St. 3435: $585,000, David Yao Cheung Chung to Christopher William Truskowski and Kristin Marie McKee Truskowski.
Laurel St. 4304-4306: $405,000, Elizabeth Maria Dwyer Reese, James J. Dwyer and Maria Dwyer Reese to Shawna Jones.
Lowerline St. 1531-33: $100, Harold Lloyd Burkenstock Jr. to Sc2 Properties LLC.
Magnolia St. 3421-23: $251,000, Delores Lee Johnson to Bertha Marina Chicas Gekas and George Michael Gekas.
Palmer Ave. 2316: $442,500, Em &m Properties LLC and Emily Holpert to Barry S. Green.
Peniston St. 1920: $587,000, Amelia Day Moore and David Wardlaw Moore III to Vimarie Ortiz Colombo.
Peniston St. 2239: $250,000, Cynthia Coulon Bangham to Marclan Enterprises LLC.
Pine St. 2929: $361,800, 2929 Pine LLC to Jessica L. Marrero.
Robert St. 2118-20: $720,000, Jviii LLC to Allison Pomerantz Schiller and Jonah B. Schiller.
Robert St. 3027-29: $380,000, Michael Taylor Lacey to Kylie J. Tahana Hartigan.
St. Charles Ave. 4613: $2,100,000, Christopher Jon Claus and Diana Holt Morgan Claus to Monica Ann Ledee Bu and Renan Bu.
$100, Rector Wardens and Vestrymen of The Church of The Annunciation In The Parish of Orleans In Communion With The Protestant Episcopal Church of The United States of America to Sc2 Properties LLC.
District 7
Cherokee St. 320: $772,000, Mischelle Grady Thiels and Paul Thiels to Chelsea Staires Sun and Jerry Sun.
Fontainebleau Drive 44: $672,675, Brian R. Gannon, Dominick R. Gannon, Kevin P. Gannon and Renee Gannon Scherlen to Anne Marie Job and Damien F. Job.
Hickory St. 8237: $135,000, Larry Jackson, Tatiana Gutierrez Jackson to 3f Properties of Louisiana LLC.
Hillary St. 1417: $309,000, Bancroft Property Investments LLC to Teresa M. Kenny.
Pontchartrain Boulevard 6400: $349,000, Sarah Elizabeth Oertling Glennon to Cemal Nadir Ozoral and Claire Marie Reuter.