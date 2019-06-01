Is there some special feature of your home that might interest readers of the Home and Garden section?
We are looking for unique features to inspire our readers.
Whether it's a brilliant storage solution, a "man cave," a corner the kids love, an art studio or a dream kitchen with all the bells and whistles, we seek a diverse variety of places and purposes.
If there's a unique story or a special event planned, all the better. (Houses on the market are not eligible.)
Can you help? Send a brief note and a photo of the space to editor Annette Sisco at asisco@theadvocate.com.