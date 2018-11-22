ST. TAMMANY
Transfers for Nov. 5-8
ABITA SPRINGS
Chapman Drive 73601, Snead Drive 27255, 27263, 27283, 27215: $1,625,000, Abita Springs Apartments LLC to Hillcrest Apartments LLC.
Near Abita Springs, portion of ground: $60,000, Kyle J. Potter and Victoria L. Peterson to Lester J. Bernadas.
Seventh St. 22077: $242,000, Robert S. Lady Sr. and Martha C. Lady to Richard Dolly.
Sixth Ave. 72652: $204,625, HMM Development LLC to Misty M. Badon and Tiffany M. Hufferd.
COVINGTON
Beauregard Parkway 912: $385,000, John P. Plunkett to Lauren M. Liepelt.
Bertel Drive 172: $275,000, Brian Taylor Wigley to Joseph D. Wilcox and Angela A. Wilcox.
Crestview Hills Loop 75200: $210,000, Daniel M. Spratley irrevocable supplemental needs trust to Barry G. Hexton and Jonelle S. Hexton.
Del Sol West 118: $265,000, Adrian B. Montalbano and Tracy Serigne Montalbano to Erwin L. Wilson and Thornton A. Wilson.
Division of St. John subdivision, portion of ground: $740,000, Marion B. Farmer and Pamela B. Farmer to Patrick M. McMath and Don A. McMath.
Holiday Square Shopping Center subdivision, portion of ground: $10 and other valuable consideration, Gordon-Karen Properties LLC to CPB Covington LLC.
Hollycrest Blvd. 42: $150,500, Marco Pfeiffer and Shiara Pfeiffer to Jonathan Neely and Joy C. Neely.
Knoll Pine Circle 289: $200,000, Cheryl A. Connelly and Natalie A. Connelly to Ethan A. Taube and Desiree Ann Taube.
Louisiana Highway 21 17266: $450,000, Thomas M. Faherty and Deirdre R. Faherty to Jason P. Faherty and Danielle P. Faherty.
Natchez Court 112: $443,075, Rockwell Builders LLC to George K. Rice and Fay D. Rice.
Near Covington, portion of ground: $59,000, Kenneth E. Leger to Stephen P. Randon and Cleon Brown Randon.
Northpark Blvd. 420: $365,500, John M. Desmond and Susan F. Desmond to Joseph M. Epps Jr. and Shirley S. Epps.
Place Saint Michel 415: no value stated, Lewis F. Calvin and Amanda E. Calvin to Calvin Family Trust.
Terra Bella subdivision, Phase 1-A-4, lot 285: $85,000, Terra Bella Group LLC to Debra L. Braud.
W. 21st Ave. 922: $124,000, Joan Stumpf Cooley to Zeron Properties & Investments LLC.
Walker Alley 827: $290,000, Lanter LLC to Viguet Properties LLC.
FOLSOM
Merrywood Estates, lot 16-A, square 13: $34,250, Bonnie H. Bigner to Bruce P. Bard and Linda W. Bard.
Near Folsom, portion of ground: $53,000, Dennis E. Glass and Sharon R. Glass to Connie D. Vickers.
LACOMBE
Lacombe Park subdivision, portion of ground: $4,300, St. Tammany Parish to Beier Property Management LLC.
Choctaw Springs subdivision, lot 37, square 8: $10,000, Anita G. Abraham to Jerra Walker Antonovic.
Forest Glen subdivision, unit 2, lot 52: donation, no value stated, Dorothy Patrolia Clade to Dottie Matherne.
N. Mill Road 61486: $437,500, Ricky R. Fontenot and Jily Roy Fontenot to Lela Nauls.
Oaklawn Park subdivision, lot 4-B: $16,000, David W. Johnson to Gary D. Rasmussen and Lisa G. Rasmussen.
S. Eighth St. 60225: $172,500, Adrian A. Cox to Jeffrey C. Arnold and Martha E. Arnold.
Town of St. Tammany subdivision, lots 2, 3, 4, square 129: $1,000, Donald J. Roth and Linda Ann Thomas Roth to Murray A. Roth Sr.
MADISONVILLE
Bedico Creek subdivision, Phase 1-B, lot 73-A: $57,000, Bedico Interests LLC to Yar Construction Co. Inc.
Bedico Creek subdivision, Phase 1-D-1, lot 27: $76,500, Yancey LLC to Yar Construction Co. Inc.
Bedico Creek subdivision, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Bedico Interests LLC to Bedico Creek Preserve Owners Association Inc.
Belington Ave. 156: donation, no value stated, Robert E. Clark Jr. and Mary Lou Gagnon Clark to Robert E. Clark Jr. and Mary Lou Gagnon Clark revocable living trust.
Gainesway Drive 447: $290,000, Patrick F. Kilgore Sr. and Lori T. Kilgore to Philip G. Coyne Jr. and Corlis B. Coyne.
Grand Oaks Drive 221: $249,000, Lynell R. Harris to Devin M. Catanese and Melynda B. Catanese.
Louisiana Highway 22 127 East, unit E-8: $235,000, Jonathan L. Navarro to Dian Saxon Cole.
Northpointe Business Park subdivision, Phase 1, lot 3-A: $2,300,000, Playmakers Indoor Sports LLC to Playmakers Real Estate LLC.
Pine Grove Loop 612: $324,585, DSLD Homes LLC to David A. Stanton and Lisa B. Stanton.
Rue Du Sud 57: $62,500, J. P. Morgan Chase Bank NA to 7 Rue Du Sud LLC.
Silver Oak Drive 464: $65,000, Trinity Developers LLC to Panno Construction LLC.
Three Rivers Heights subdivision, lots 156, 160: $38,000, Karen Simmons Bennett to Rinaldi Builders LLC.
MANDEVILLE
Town of Mandeville, lot 6, square 22: $62,000, Stella A. Wright and Rocintalyn Wright Clair to William Rieger Jr. and Sara D. Rieger.
Town of Mandeville, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Dwayne Carpenter to RCDC LLC.
Webster St. 2112: donation, no value stated, Michael P. Theriot to Cyntha Brown Theriot.
Webster St. 2112: $175,000, Cynthia Brown Theriot to Diane M. Karl.
Azalea Court 4034: no value stated, H. Jordan Roddy High and Sarah S. High to Nicholas L. Freeman and Rachel J. Bartow Freeman.
Bonfouca Lane 807: $320,000, Raphael Adam Uzee Estate, Robert F. Uzee and others to Donna Porter Guidry.
Butterfly Court 2336: $185,748, Stacy M. Thrash to Jove Cortez and Kiersten Bradley.
Carondelet St. 155: $200,000, William C. Weiland and Mary H. Weiland to John F. Clark IV and Mary Louise Sledge Clerk.
Catalpa Lane 107: $155,000, Robert P. Levine, Lorraine V. Levine and others to CNP Holdings LLC.
Colbert St. 635: $255,000, Debra Joubert Brooks to Lawrence J. Miller and Patricia L. Miller.
Firetower Road 21115: no value stated, Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.
Labarre St. 1299: $430,730, C&C Homebuilders Construction Inc. to Jason A. Hooper.
Lafitte Court 302: $200,000, Succession of Sara Sally Shores Soteropulos to Paul S. Soteropulos and Brittny L. Costella.
Mandeville Annex subdivision lots, 5, 7, 9, square 18: donation, no value stated, Patricia Donnels Graham to Edwin C. Dias Sr. and Iris Guidry Dias.
Mandeville Annex subdivision, lots 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, square 18: $25,000, Edwin C. Dias Sr. and Iris Guidry Dias to 1613 Highway 22 LLC.
Monterey subdivision, Phase 5, lot 22: $232,000, John W. Shambra and Jessica L. Lejeune to Alfred J. Detilieu III and Magen W. Detilieu.
N. Beau Chene Drive 645-8: $190,000, Currault Enterprises LLC to Thomas E. Mallia and Janice R. Mallia.
Near Mandeville, portion of ground: $85,000, BBB Holdings LLC to Jared M. Schmidt.
Penrose St. 1513: $174,900, Raymond Road LLC to Jeffrey McKeithen.
Pineview Heights subdivision, lots 4, 31, 32, square 4: donation, no value stated, Debra W. Sicard, Angela W. Bliss, Virginia W. Planche and Dawn Williams to Virginia Carol Pope Williams.
Ridge Court 2106: $293,000, George A. Rosenbohm III and Bonnie P. Rosenbohm to George A. Rosenbohm IV.
S. Court Villas 32: $156,000, Patricia Williams Ruk to Bernie D. Shulman.
Tamvest Commercial Park subdivision, lot 4: $155,000, Fair Property Holdings LLC to Stockstill Holdings LLC.
Trenton Drive 108: $230,000, Melanie N. Bueche to Craig E. Godfrey.
West St. 200: $410,000, Kenneth F. Morse and Tina J. Morse to Brenda Barras.
Woodlands subdivision, Phase 7-C, lot 194: $389,000, Ronald R. Shaw and Julia M. Shaw to William Smithwick and Leslie Ann Smithwick.
Woodridge On The Lake subdivision, Phase 1, lot 46, square 1: donation, no value stated, Roberto Valdes and Marta B. Valdes to Petro W. Yanes and Marta V. Yanes.
PEARL RIVER
Charlene Drive 36170: donation, no value stated, Morgan Lynn Crawford to Dennis Marshall.
Forest Ridge subdivision, lot 29: $225,000, Narvel E. Lott and Ada W. Lott to Russell D. Shows and Gena K. Shows.
Pete Rowland Road 67244: $78,000, Wendover Financial Services to Federal National Mortgage Association.
SLIDELL
Alton subdivision, lots 4, 5, 6, 7, square 34: donation, no value stated, Julia A. Scott to Charles Ducre Jr.
Arrowhead Drive 3732: $111,000, Galle Family irrevocable trust to Ross M. Gauger.
Cape Breton 288: $438,500, William F. Yost and Sharon S. Yost to David B. Roussell and Wendy M. Roussell.
Commercial Park subdivision, lot 4: $55,000, I-59 South Mobile Home Park LLC to Noel H. Buras III and Bessy C. Buras.
Cousin subdivision, lots 5, 6, 7, square A: $62,500, Adam Truong to Blaise J. Sauro Jr. and Sandra K. Sauro.
Cypress Meadow Loop 32: $125,000, Jackie D. Lowery and Dolores R. Lowery to Anthony J. Beau Jr.
D.J.B. subdivision, lot 5-B: $223,000, Robert Blvd. Property LLC to 350 0riole LLC.
Dellwood subdivision, lot 197: $60,000, Novella Robinson, Robert Brinson Jr., Alice B. Davis and Lora Brinson Goines to Duy Pham.
Doubloon Drive 117: $472,500, Dawn G. Holloway and Christina M. Holloway to Jordan C. Gunther and Mary K. Negrotto Gunther.
E. Lakeshore Village 304: $225,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Tamaz J. Lofton and Kate A. Wheeler.
E. Lakeshore Village 316: $215,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Jason A. Scott.
E. Lakeshore Village 332: $246,500, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Scott H. Light.
Foxbriar Court 140: $69,413, Jack Richard Worgan Living Trust to Richard Henry Worgan.
Heather Lane 2061: $188,650, Brian Cree McCants to Nicolette Marie Pitre.
Knollwood Lane 368: $232,455, DSLD Homes LLC to Ashanti Reed Parker.
Knollwood Lane 383: $232,545, DSLD Homes LLC to Richard M. Louis and Diane H. Louis.
Lake Superior Drive 500: donation, no value stated, Ralph R. Acosta to Marlene M. Schoenberger.
Lakeshore condominium, Units A, B, C, D: $45,000, Laura F. Hosli to Douglas J. Graiser.
Lakeshore Estates, Phase 1-A-1, lot 113-A: $141,000, James R. Gosey Jr. and Irene C. Gosey to Lois G. Lebrun.
Lakeshore Village Drive 749: $256,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Milton Eskinde.
Lansdowne Drive 212: $403,900, John Marshall Frazier to Mayor A. Okoloise and Bisola Abu Okoloise.
Lenwood Drive 435: donation, no value stated, Ray J. Dupuy III and Krysten D. Palazzolo to Darryl M. Brindell and Jessica Brindell James.
Lenwood Drive 530: $125,215, Midfirst Bank to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.
Meadow Lake Drive West 3662: $230,000, Kevin Rotolo and Julie I. Rotolo to Bryan L. Guevara.
Megan Lane 218: $185,000, Scott D. Allee and Kelly Devenport Allee to David B. Walker.
Montgomery Blvd. 1207: $148,000, Kory M. Theodore to Courtney J. Bender.
Near Slidell, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Julia A. Scott to Craig E. Jenkins.
North Shore Beach subdivision, lot 53: $35,000, Gary M. Melerine and Donna T. Merlerine to Wilhelm A. Schober and Anita A. Schober.
Ozone Woods subdivision, lot 24, square 34: $135,500, Kasia Olga Terrill to Trina Y. Morris.
Pine Shadows subdivision, lots 16, 17, 18 19, square 7: $60,000, Gerald W. O'Brien Jr. to E. J. Milligan Construction Co. LLC.
Portsmouth Drive 411: $110,000, Teresa R. Balderrama Living Trust to Antonio Cosme Ramirez and Concepcion Leon Rios Ramirez.
Regent Parc Blvd. 836: $208,000, Raymond C. Doescher Jr. and Stacey Null Doescher to Allan D. Souza.
Riviera Drive 4046: $187,500, Ryan Verges and Samantha Lynn Vergest to Jared D. Allen and Gangadai Allen.
Rue Aries 112: $227,000, Troy A. Engeseth to Michael C. Barbarin.
W. Suncrest Loop 426: $120,500, Federal National Mortgage Association to Arnaud Guillory and Karen Guillory.
Walnut St. 721-23: $75,000, Succession of Herbert St. Claire Dixon Jr. to Todd N. Tassin and Kelli M.Tassin.
West Morgan subdivision, lots 6, 7, 8, 9, square 31: $12,700, DFFC Developers LLC to Anthony Renaud and Kelly Madere Renaud.
SUN/BUSH
Section 43, township 4 south, range 12 east, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Fleta Revere Glass to Preston T. Houk Jr.
Ellis Drive 29001: donation, no value stated, Michael G. McConahay to Piera P. McConahay.