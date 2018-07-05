SATURDAY
SKETCHING LAKE VISTA MID MOD: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., St. Pius X Catholic Church, 6666 Spanish Fort Blvd. Draw, paint and photograph the many midcentury modern buildings in Lake Vista, hosted the Louisiana Architectural Foundation and the New Orleans Architecture Foundation. Free. noaf.org
NATIONAL DEPRESSION GLASS SHOW AND SALE: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Pontchartrain Center, 4545 Williams Blvd., Kenner. For the first time in over 20 years, New Orleans hosts the annual meeting of the National Depression Glass Association where Depression glass will be on exhibit and for sale. $8. (504) 444-7486, (504) 858-5986, facebook.com/NDGAGlassShow
SUNDAY
IKEBANA FOR BEGINNERS: 10 a.m. to noon, Longue Vue, 7 Bamboo Road. Richard Cranford, of the New Orleans Chapter of Ikebana International, leads a beginners class on the art of Japanese flower arranging. $30 by advance registration. (504) 293-4721, longuevue.com
NATIONAL DEPRESSION GLASS SHOW AND SALE: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Pontchartrain Center, 4545 Williams Blvd., Kenner. For the first time in over 20 years, New Orleans hosts the annual meeting of the National Depression Glass Association where Depression glass will be on exhibit and for sale. $8. (504) 444-7486, (504) 858-5986, facebook.com/NDGAGlassShow
THURSDAY
HISTORY OF N.O. COCKTAIL CULTURE: 6 p.m., Old US Mint, 400 Esplanade Ave. Join Liz Williams for a talk about the interesting cocktail culture in New Orleans. Free. (504) 523-3939.
LEDNER DOCUMENTARY: 8 to 10 p.m., Urban South Brewery, 1645 Tchoupitoulas St. Learn about the groundbreaking work of New Orleans architect Albert Ledner in this documentary about his work and life. $10. noaf.org
JULY 14
PELICAN GREENHOUSE SALE: 9 a.m. to noon, Pelican Greenhouse, New Orleans City Park, Golf drive. Choose from an amazing array of plants at this monthly sale. Free. (504) 483-9464, plants@nocp.org
JULY 19
LOWER GARDEN DISTRICT TAX CREDIT TOUR: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Il Mercato, 1911 Magazine St. Learn how historic rehab tax credits helped make a variety of projects possible in the Lower Garden District. $25 preregistration required. Noaf.org
JULY 21
ICE CREAM SOCIAL: 10 a.m. to noon, Longue Vue, 7 Bamboo Road. This members’ only event features family friendly activities and ice cream from Creole Creamery. Free. (5040 293-4711, longuevue.com