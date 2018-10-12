ST. TAMMANY
Transfers for Sept. 21-27
ABITA SPRINGS
Town of Abita Springs, portion of ground: $80,000, Felder F. Fitzmorris to FJ Investment Properties LLC.
Bryan St. 71130: $240,000, Reimann-Bellott Family Trust to John W. Ashburn and Leslie N. Ashburn.
Camden Park Drive 424: $72,500, Michael D. Henderson to Jonathan Kelchner and Jacqueline C. Kelchner.
Cherokee Drive 167: $290,000, Sylvia Mitchell Lowe to Nicolas A. Ingraham and Christina Marie Ingraham.
Ingram Estates, Phase 1, lot 82: $199,000, Earl J. Barras, Lisa Avants Barras, Karen A. Waguespack and Linden J. Waguespack to Gary Ross Brown and Dawn Harris Brown.
Money Hill Plantation subdivision, Phase 2-B, homesite 155: $125,000, Jeffrey Dean Culver and Stacey B. Culver to Kurt A. Richardson and Marimi L. Richardson.
Plantation Drive 780: $400,000, Traditions LLC to Taylor Whitney Braud and Amy Cambas Braud.
Town of Abita Springs, portion of ground: $60,000, Jack J. Mendheim and Stephanie C. Mendheim to FJ Investment Properties LLC.
Town of Abita Springs, portion of ground: $210,000, JD Marketing Inc., John P. D'Hemecourt and Jane A. D'Hemecourt to FJ Investment Properties LLC.
Yvonne Ave. 205: $175,000, Richard M. Davis II to Ryan M. Anderson and Nichole C. Anderson.
COVINGTON
City of Covington, portion of ground: $200,000, Richard Schoen Fielding to Nicholas T. Fitzsimmons.
Near Covington, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Ramy El-Koury to Elkra 5 LLC.
Second Connolly subdivision, portion of ground: $7,000, Magee Financial LLC of Covington to Moses B. Elliott and Iren J. Elliott.
10th St. 70134: $168,500, John Charles Nicolich Jr. to Dora G. Cruz.
A St. 70375: $144,500, Lilly Lenain Troyani to Ryan J. Rabalais.
Avenue De Bellevue: $250,000, Jerome C. Hebert and Karen S. Hebert to Stacia Strickland Shepherd.
Beebalm Circle 224: $283,000, Darryl J. Miller and Patty Jo Draper Miller to Thomas J. Pittari IV and Danielle K. Pittari.
Belle Terre Blvd. 149: $215,000, Succession of Ellen Griffen Suthon to Wendy Toca-Scaccia.
Camron Drive 1712: $219,500, Robert M. Lessard and Ann S. Lessard to Ronda R. Chiasson.
Capistrano Court 873: $260,360, Matthew Paul Arcement and Jennier P. Arcement to Jordan A. Mangano.
Chandler Drive 20119: $164,500, Scott N. Cascio, Michael G. Cascio and Beverly E. Cascio to Sharon R. Tohline and Stacey N. Ritch.
Crestview Hills Loop 75128: $227,900, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Yvonne G. McGaha.
Crestwood Drive 109: $1,500,000, Ryer Investors LLC to Kaleidoscope Realty LLC.
E. 31st Ave. 315: $115,000, Camellia Realty Investments LLP to Craig A. Cordell.
Eighth St. 70440: $142,250, Melissa Zeringue Cannata to Devin Hart.
Emerald Forest Blvd. 35, Unit 28106: $137,000, Rodney J. Couture to Linda A. Foster.
Fifth Ave. 20230: donation, no value stated, Svanh Chau to Osman Construction LLC.
Golden Meadow Drive 141: $235,000, Norbert P. Melan III to Charles Crabtree and Brandy Dieutto.
Gray Eagle Court 404: $435,000, Wesley P. Lagasse and Jennifer P. Lagasse to Ryan M. Patrick.
Greencrest Drive 305: no value stated, Jason B. Weiss and Dolores T. Weiss to Jason B. Weiss and Dolores R. Weiss.
Henderson Road 75384: $187,000, Andrew Larson to Andrew Paul Denley and Katy E. Flynn.
Hollycrest Blvd. 32: $132,000, KP Rentals LLC to Kenneth P. Golden.
Honeysuckle Estates Loop 70304: $101,500, David Kleinatland and Amy R. Kleinatland to Raymond M. Flick.
Joyce Drive 75568: $232,900, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Kyle M. Conrad and Deja M. Conrad.
Justin Drive 1812: $212,000, Julie G. Stempel to Debra L. Bellamy.
L St. 70388: $95,000, J. P. Morgan Chase Bank NA to David Paul Cross.
Louisiana Highway 1129 85275: $110,000, E. Bar W Ranch LLC to Robert J. Helmer and Minor Margavio Helmer.
Magnolia Lane 323: $271,950, Residential Accredit Loans Inc. Mortgage Asset-Backed Certificates Series 2006-QS6 to Renovate & Restore of LA LLC.
Near Covington, 3.02 acres: $190,000, JST Realty LLC to Ramy El-Khoury.
Ninth St. 70273: $52,000, Steven R. Tresch and Camille J. Tresch to Noel J. Bunol IV and Crystal G. Bunol.
Partridge St. 253: $337,000, Mccalman LLC to Anna E. Daigle.
Penn Mill Road 73598: $89,000, Pennymac Loan Services LLC to David Lukinovich and Lori Lukinovich.
Riverdale Drive 64: $1,025,000, Dean Richard Lacy and Karen Davis Lacy to Jay Scott Cummins.
S. Fitzmorris Road 19415: $310,000, Denise Campbell Jackson to Robert Cade Cipriano.
S. Orchard Lane 251: $215,000, Jacquelyn S. Brumley to Edmond B. Masson.
Section Road 81471: donation, no value stated, Angel M. Kane to David A. Muhleisen.
Section Road 81471: $111,800, Cristy M. Swiger Muhleisen and Maria R. Muhleisen to David A. Muhleisen.
Shady Lake Drive 71087: $150,000, RT Riccobono Rentals LLC to Jean R. Stone.
Shady Lane 21339: $117,500, Jett Taul Myers to William B. Hall and Diana D. Hall.
St. John Division of New Covington subdivision, lot 2-A, square 8: $10 and other good and valuable consideration, Kimsu Oil Co. to North New Hampshire Properties LLC.
Stonewood Drive 228: no value stated, Jacob G. Weaver and Amanda H. Weaver to Benjamin Cockrell and Lauren Cockrell.
Sunflower Drive 43: donation, no value stated, Lee Michael Eschete II to Lee M. Eschete II.
Tchefuncte Drive 188: $265,000, Turnkey Homes LLC to James N. Myers Jr. and Denise H. Myers.
Tiger Ave. 456: $255,225, DSLD Homes LLC to Tina T. Hanberry.
W. 24th Ave. 126: $193,000, Shari E. Boudreaux to Tandem Property Holdings LLC.
Woodvine Court 24: $375,000, Philbert J. Demarie III and Theresa L. Demarie to Andrew G. Necaise and Jennifer D Necaise.
FOLSOM
Village of Folsom, lots 2, 3, square 11: $177,500, Ray B. Willie Jr. to Ram Folsom Properties LLC.
Merrywood Estates, lot 172: donation, no value stated, Paul C. Adams to Patricia A. Adams.
Merrywood Estates, lot 6, square 8: $287,500, Jereme W. Simmons and Ashley N. Hamilton Simmons to Rodney Tyrone Hardaway Jr. and Katie Anne Salles Hardaway.
Near Folsom, portion of ground: $80,000, Dennis E. Glass and Sharon R. Glass to Rodney J. Bauer Jr. and Victoria H. Bauer.
Section 15, township 5 south, range 11 east, portion of ground: $16,000, Jeffrey A. Quinn to Grayson C. Sullivan.
LACOMBE
Bayou Gardens subdivision, lots 5, 6: donation, no value stated, Misty C. Mullen to Bertha Mullen Easley.
E. Jackson St. 27264: $16,256, Daniel Spicer Burrell to Boyad Coner.
Esquinance Drive 24581: $160,000, Anita Cotie Deboisblanc to Raymond Behrens and Celeste B. Behrens.
Near Lacombe, lot 3: $33,500, Weyerhaeuser Co. to Justin A. Faciane and Elsa E. Faciane.
Vela Lane 27441: $167,900, Gerald Raymond Pizzuto III and Mandy Fulmer Pizzuto to Charles F. Lange.
MADISONVILLE
Bedico Creek subdivision, lot 382: $320,000, BMI Construction LLC to Sean M. Leblanc and Christi A. Leblanc.
Blue Heron Lane 532: $408,400, Highland Homes Inc. to Timothy A. Mitchum and Catherine L. Mitchum.
Brewster Road 132: $680,000, Stephen C. Amato and Amanda L. Amato to Robert Kay and Katharine Kay.
Cypress Bend Lane 2045: $336,900, Yar Construction Inc. to Jerry Neil Granger and Shannan Bordelon Granger.
Elise Lane 713: $405,000, KPM Construction LLC to Gary N. Hall.
Helen Drive 57: $268,000, Mary Ann Nunez LLC to Aaron P. Brady and Briana M. Bersuder.
Laurel Oaks Road 124: $250,000, William Phillpott and Christina Phillpott to STL Property Investments LLC.
Louisiana Highway 1085 540: $450,000, Brett A. Moore and Sharon D. Moore to Fruitberry Farms LLC.
Madison Farm subdivision, Phase 7, lot 274: $229,900, Shawn M. Siverd and Megan Amy Bordelon Siverd to Adam J. Cooper and Courtney S. Cooper.
N. Brown Thrasher Loop 648: $242,000, Christopher Souto and Alison Kimberly L. Souto to Justin William Duisen and Kyrsten Shea Gardner Duisen.
Near Madisonville portion of ground: $85,000, Michael D. Smith to Ronald M. Kass Jr. and Mindy D. Kass.
Near Madisonville, 87.06 acres: $4,156,991, Lonesome Developments to Oak Alley Meadows LLC.
Near Madisonville, portion of ground: $530,000, Mebe LLC, Willis A. Everett and Helen E. Everett to Philbert J. Demarie III and Theresa L. Demarie.
Pine Crest Drive 213: $344,000, Joseph Patterson to John Prevost and Deborah Prevost.
Pineland South subdivision, lot 5: $104,000, Chandler Ray Edwards and Merritt Cabal Edwards to Maximien G. Ferran and Megan Levine Ferran.
Port Louis subdivision, lots 1T6, 1T6-A: $110,000, Succession of Herman J. Maes to Morricia Maes.
Tchefuncte Parc Drive 119: $428,400, David Penton and Ana Maria Penton to Daniel E. Regenhardt and Brittney April Ruff Regenhardt.
White Heron Drive 140: $179,500, Pamela Barrett Hartman to Christopher R. Souto.
Willow Bend Drive 134: $540,000, Jerry Neil Granger and Shannan B. Granger to Christopher W. Knobles and Jessica S. Knobles.
Willows subdivision, lots 2, 13: $184,800, Reiher LLC to Burmaster Construction Inc.
MANDEVILLE
Bon Temps Roule 405: $200,000, James C. Shoemake Jr. to Clifton M. Cheatwood and Caroline C. Cheatwood.
Brook Court 1125: $365,000, Thomas Brian Brandt and April L. Brandt to Felton L. Worrell II and Glynnis J. Worrell.
Colony Trail Drive 60: $327,000, Ballantyne Living Trust to Sean D. Reid and Lauren I. Reid.
Cours Carsonn St. 2408: donation, no value stated, Kellie L. Walker to Steven Q. Walker Jr. and Kellie L. Walker.
Creek Court 1006: $296,000, Allen E. Rader and Ann O. Rader to Jimmy D. Gill Jr. and Rachael B. Gill.
Dolan St. 67110: $205,000, Selene Finance LP to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp.
Dupard St. 1720: $242,000, BBB Holdings LLC to Paul J. Fitzgerald and Tracy H. Fitzgerald.
Dupre St. 2161: $160,000, Matthew Paul Naquin to Ryen Lee Kaizer and Madeleine Justine Brown Kaizer.
Evergreen Drive 227: $277,900, James Murphy and Sarah Murphy to Jeffrey W. Hamilton and Britini Lasseigne Hamilton.
Girod St. 117-19: $350,000, Victory Homes LLC to Kingsmill Tchefuncte Harbour LLC.
Golden Shores subdivision, lot 125, square 11: $380,000, Town North Construction LLC to Steve C. Lee.
Grande Maison subdivision, Phase 3-B, lot 217: $78,000, Grande Maison Development LLC to Turnkey Homes LLC.
Heavens Drive 717, apartment 4: $98,000, Donna Maria Ursin to Bruce M. Wilson.
Hickory St. 66157: $200,000, Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Lillian N. Sellers.
Judith St. 23482: $229,000, Benjamin J. Dichiara and Ashley R. Dichiara to Peter A. Cassisa and Jennifer L. Cassisa.
Little Creek Road 23005: $243,000, DLK Homes LLC to Eric J. Schulte and Ashley Marie T. Schulte.
Locke St. 67290: $250,000, Mark Landesman and Lisa Scalia Landesman to Anthony C. Pequeno and Angela Laborde Pequeno.
Magnolia St. 265: $243,950, Christopher R. Gallagher and Amber S. Gallagher to Antonina Maria Scariano Trust.
Marilyn Drive 541: $364,000, Ronald A. Saragusa and Lenora M. Saragusa to Craig Yoss and Jill Yoss.
Near Mandeville, portion of gorund: $5,000, Janet C. Gauthreaux to Gerard P. Gauthreaux.
Near Mandeville, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Jeffery A. Nagim to Jesse A. Nagim Jr.
Ozone Park subdivision, lot 3-A, square 25: $150,000, Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust 2011-1 to Luke Dessauer and Jenna Dessauer.
Parkview Blvd. 211, Unit 211: $79,000, Tina M. Price to Sandra H. Robinson.
Pine Alley 101: donation, no value stated, Supporting Role LLC to Vinnnetta Marie Liberto.
Pineview Heights subdivision, lots 8, 9, 10, 11, square 4: $110,000, Jacqueline C. Suasnavar to HMM Development LLC.
Ponderosa Place 2012: $277,500, Eugene R. Theriot to Donald E. Wilder and Mary S. Wilder.
Rue Orleans 652: $350,000, David J. Lee to Milan P. Patel and Dharmisha Patel.
Shady Oak Lane 315: $441,000, Glenn M. Mesman and Elayne G. Mesman to Matthew E. Tarabour and Elizabeth C. Tarabour.
South St. 2724: $515,000, Lawrence P. Clasen and Sheri A. Clasen to Antonio Lemon and and Elizabeth L. Impastato Lemon.
Strain Road 22513: $182,000, Laura Marie Ledet to Llewellyn Harkness IV and Julie M. Harkness.
Tanager Drive 517: donation, no value stated, James Mitchell to Pauline To Lee.
W. Pineridge St. 126: $145,000, Luke J. Barrilleaux to Dolan Bush Gardner.
Winchester Circle 372: $433,000, Patrick R. Karalus and Kristin Noelle Carson Karalus to Douglas J. Paulson and Tracy Paulson.
Woodstone subdivision, Phase 2-C, lot 40: $95,000, Woodstone of Mandeville Inc. to Juanita B. Smith.
PEARL RIVER
Fogg Lane 64331: donation, no value stated, Deborah Bristol Blevins to Carol A. McMillen.
Hidden Oaks Lane 37223: $272,000, Michael S. Wright to Patrick Mourain and Shelli Lynn Mourain.
Houmas Court 105: $25,000, Jason M. Scamardo and Beth A. Steele Scamardo to Gaspar Saldibar and Erin C. Saldibar.
Louisiana Highway 41 66197: $156,750, Kim Marie Sloan to Ray M. Eiskina and Bridget A. Eiskina.
SIXTH WARD
Section 9, township 7 south, range 14 east, portion of ground: $8,500, donation, Wanda J. Bordelon to Stephanie B. Hall.
SLIDELL
Town of Slidell, lot 6, square 12: $35,000, Rosemary H. McManus, Durwin M. McManus, Sonya McManus Mayo and Amos A. McManus to Noemi Tale.
Admiral Nelson Drive 1275: $161,000, Edward A. Valle and Tifany A. McBeth Valle to Robert Walker.
Ashton Parc 167: $250,675, DSLD Homes LLC to Josh P. Kappes and Lindsey M. Kappes.
Birdie Drive 14, Unit 14: $105,000, Christopher M. Hebert and Amanda Faith H. Hebert to Travis W. Short and Hannah J. Bennett Short.
Brookter St. 1932: $215,000, Charles A. Jacobs ad Leslie S. Jacobs to Brian K. Nelson and Lashonda N. Nelson.
Cardinal Drive 243: $124,900, MSE Sub 1 LLC to Deborah M. Nocentelli.
Cardinal Drive 311: $125,000, Elaine S. Strahan to Jennifer Webb.
Carolyn Park subdivision, lot 23: $11,000, Christopher S. Schieble Schinktgen to Progressive Building Services Inc.
Cedar Ave. 57366: $167,500, Custom Craft Homes Inc. to Schwana Taylor Breaux.
Cedarwood Drive 118: $195,000, Laura Zimmer Chauffe to Bridget Hull Taylor.
Clipper Estates, Phase 4-A, lot 6: $69,000, Michael Scott Gelpi and Cindy Ann Juneau Gelpi to Marviani G. Ammari and Suna K. Ammari.
Cornerstone Drive 115: $183,000, Mark P. Lemonier and Susan L. Lemonier to David A. Ducombs Sr. and Sally G. DuCombs.
Country Drive 108: $159,000, Ryan M. Laurendine and Joan Laurendine Scanlan to Corey J. Lipscy Sr. and Amber Ann Culver.
Cuttysark Cove 1605: $725,000, Keefe John Ditta to Derrick J. Dupuy Sr. and Natasha T. Dupuy.
Cypress Lakes of Oak Harbor subdivision, lot 282: $55,000, Custom Craft Homes Inc. to Southern Equity Contractors LLC.
Donya St. 60084: $345,000, Elizabeth M. Williams to Karen E. Rebennack.
E. Lakeshore Village 348: $222,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Aaron J. Morgan and Megan A. Morgan.
E. Lakeshore Village 352: $268,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Carlene White.
E. Lakeshore Village 388: $266,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Christopher J. Gardner and Allison M. Gardner.
Eighth St. 650: $125,000, Succession of Daniel E. Ritchie to James C. Sterling.
Fay Way Court 103: $305,000, Stepheni Granen to Gerald L. LeBlue and Stacey Marie LeBlue.
Grand Champions of Oak Harbor subdivision, lot 74: $70,000, CJS Real Estate LLC to Canjemi Living Trust.
Harbor Drive 1580, Unit 119: $78,000, Anna Marlene M. Barnett to Bradford A. Landry revocable living trust.
Jay St. 2119: $43,418, David G. Benefield to Parish Property Investment Group LLC.
Kings Row 1915: $150,000, Kevin A. Baham and Lisa Clementin Baham to Ronald Bentel.
Knights Drive 106: $85,000, Bayview Loan Servicing LLC to Federal National Mortage Association.
Knollwood Lane 356: $232,250, DSLD Homes LLC to Manuel B. Rendall and Kristina Lee Rendall.
Knollwood Lane 371: $233,570, DSLD Homes LLC to Glenn B. Lemoine and Deidre Ducote Christian.
Lakeshore Estates, lot 122-A: $120,000, TCR Holdings LLC to Michael L. Perkins Sr. and Maureen G. Perkins.
Lakeshore Estates, Phase 1-A-1, lot 123-A: $120,000, Jamem Ltd. to Shane M. Perkins, Michael L. Perkins Jr. and Felicia Aubrey W. Perkins.
Lakeshore Village Drive 746: $220,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Terry E. Parrill and Kathleen E. Parrill.
Lakeshore Village Drive 768: $227,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Tamyra Nicole Craig.
Live Oak Lane 34145: $88,000, Scott D. Martin to Kelly A. Keys.
Masters Point Court 225: $350,000, Lauren Dimes Morris to Scott A. Langer.
Masters Point of Oak Harbor subdivision, Phase 1, lot 11: $55,000, Succession of Stanford A. Schneider, Mark F. Schneider and others to Shane A. Songy and Kelly R. Songy.
Mayfair Drive 39268: $42,000, Nickolas J. Mayfield Jr. and Patricia Click Mayfield to Abby E. Mayfield.
Meadowmoss Drive 252: $129,900, Johnny Veade and Danell Marie Veade to Lora Brinson Weathersby.
Monaco Drive 1565: $183,500, Kent Alan Eaton and Gayle May Eaton to Matthew Lee Mott and Amber Kay Mott.
Nighthawk Drive 446: $400,000, Thierry T. Gaubert III to Robert C. Freeman and Michelle A. Freeman.
Nottingham Drive 126: $160,000, Chantelle M. Meyers to Coty Tanner Fremin and Lillian Brianna McAdory Fremin.
Ozone Heights subdivision, lot 28B-1: $116,400, Jean Olvey Intravia to First Residential Realty Group LLC.
Putters Lane 226, Unit 40: $88,500, Robert T. Baker and Linda J. Baker to Margaret E. Pearson.
Red Bud Lane 554: $203,000, Gary M. Palermo nd Cathy D. Palermo to Desmond P. Cousin and Cotinia R. Cousin.
Regent Parc Blvd. 844: $209,000, Charles K. Ordon and Terez R. Broussard Ordon to John T. Harris III.
Robin St. 2026: $155,000, Brian R. Mahon and Tammy A. Mahon to Scott Bader Sr. and Angelle B. Bader.
Rue Carroll Drive 203: $289,000, Kiran Chandravadan Patel and Chandravadan Patel to Ted W. Harmon and Theresa M. Surette Harmon.
S. Queens St. 206: $180,000, BMRC Properties LLC to Dashaun M. Word and Krishan Robert.
Shirmac Drive 112: $52,500, Christopher J. Symons and Trisha M. Symons to Michael A. Tassin Jr. and Ann L. Tassin.
Spring Drive 59376: $55,000, KTF Properties LLC to Silessi Construction LLC.
Starling Drive 398: $387,000, Tally Wayne Gatlin and Janet C. Gatlin to Shigeo D. Tuohey and Gina Tuohey.
Steele Road 328: $160,000, Selene Finance LP to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp.
Timber Ridge Drive 233: $107,500, Mary Ann Pumilia Ragan to Patrick M. Deloach and Natashia A. Swan.
Washington St. 2616: $83,000, Janice M. Vance to Herbert Emile Lee Sr.
SUN/BUSH
Owen Sharp Road 82517: donation, no value stated, Alice Joy Heinsz-Bailey to James Leon Bailey.