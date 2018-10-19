ST. TAMMANY
Transfers for Sept. 28-Oct. 3
ABITA SPRINGS
Hillcrest Country Club Estates, lot 73, square 1: $14,500, Russell E. Klingman Jr., Regina K. Comeaux, Margaret K. Lemke and others to Tyler R. Sterling and Jena R. Romaire.
Hillcrest Country Club subdivision, lot 5, square 20: $6,000, Marcus O. Ray to Daniel L. Tobar.
Hunt Drive 21435: $150,000, Robert G. Mayfield Jr. to Jerome A Hunter and Joyce Marie Roberson.
Money Hill Plantation subdivision, Phase 6, lot 377: $75,000, Money Hill Plantation LLC to Highland Homes Inc.
COVINGTON
Robin Hood Drive 246: no value stated, Michael Alphonso and Sylvia Ann Alphonso to Michael Alphonso and Sylvia Ann Alphonso.
Amber Court 73744: $174,475, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Bernard J. Abel Jr.
Boey Jenkins Road 75210: $375,000, William J. Munch and Laura R. Munch to Larry Peters and Karen Y. Peters.
Capistrano Court 849: donation, no value stated, Rebecca Bourgeois Thomas Armstrong to Brett Armstrong.
City of Covington, lot 9, square 1810: $40,000, Fredaco LLC to C. L. Lebreton LLC.
Claudia Drive 23: $83,500, Clayton J. Overton and Barbara C. Overton to Brian R. Fitzsimmons and Karen C. Fitzsimmons.
Collins Blvd. 811: $1,000, Linda Accardo Lebeau to Frank B. Jumonville Jr.
G St. 70444: $135,000, Keith J. Tiffany to Celprop LLC.
Heidi Drive 23418: $215,000, Wayne M. Cavalier and Nancy B. Cavalier to Donald P. Kinder and Robin M Kinder.
Henderson Road 75072: $198,900, Jenkins Homes Incorp. to Jace J. Cardon Jr. and Loni Still Cardon.
Hidden Creek Blvd. 209: $414,900, Jenkin Homes Inc. to Jerry E. Pitts and Pamela B. Pitts.
J St. 70448: $154,500, Gary Preston Henries and Gail Ann White Henries to Angelique L. Green.
K St. 70499: $154,000, Rachel Ann Crescioni Foster to Kenneth Wayne George Tillman Jr.
Magnolia Gardens Drive 9: $1,330,000, Frank Bernard Stewart III to Stewart Private Equity Holdings LLC.
Minor subdivision, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, St. Anthony's Gardens Retirement Community to St. Tammany Parish.
Moore Blvd. 549: $211,000, Kathryn Nance Sclafini to Roland Vincifora Jr.
N. Dogwood Drive 40: $160,000, Doris Dianne Good Heggelund to Cameron J. Hartill and Carrie Norval Hartill.
Near Covington, portion of ground: $100, Suzanne Ferrer Abney to Mark C. Ferrer and Douglas M. Ferrer.
Near Covington, portion of ground: $100,000, donation, Norberto Rosa to Stephanie V. Cepero.
Palm Plaza subdivision, lot 81-A, square 14: $157,900, Vincent O. Buchanan and Debra P. Buchanan to Dalton T. Thibodeaux.
Saw Grass Loop 295: $284,655, DSLD Homes LLC to Thomas C. Anderson II and Noelle H. Anderson.
Sylvia Drive 75649: $200,900, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Michael A. Molero and Jennifer Anne Pitre Molero.
Tammany Terrace subdivision, lots 34-A, 35A, square 2: $52,000, Richard M. Samson and Shirley A. Samson to Peace Enterprises LLC.
Tiger Ave. 449: $276,980, DSLD Homes LLC to Heather G. Lacombe.
Winterberry Drive 703: $370,000, Mohammad Siddiqui and Rhonda Davis Siddiqi to Jonathan C. Lighthall and Holly Ann Nolan Lighthall.
FOLSOM
Bienville Road 123: $300,000, Succession of Louis Linton Morgan and Sally Bisso Morgan to Ann Olhasso Trust.
Near Folsom, portion of ground: $94,000, Champion Mortgage Co. to Nationstar Reo Sub 1B.
LACOMBE
Near Lacombe, portion of ground: $375,000, First Baptish Church of Lacombe to Busy B's Business Feat LC.
Berry Todd Road 28634: $117,000, Elizabeth S. Hoffman to Natalie A. Krul.
Cypress Park subdivision lots 35, 36, square 2: donation, no value stated, Paul J. Leary Jr. to Paul J. Leary Sr. and Mary B. Leary.
Cypress Park subdivision, portion of ground: $26,000, H&J Builders LLC to Classic Construction LLC.
Esquinance St. 24572: $297,500, Jason A. Snyder and Heather H. Snyder to Paul S. Strickland and Sara Ann Delozier Strickland.
Forest Glen subdivision, lot 21-B, square 36, lots 51-B, 53-B, 55-B, square 19: $20,000, Citizens Bank & Trust Co. to East Sycamore LLC.
Gristmill Drive 61139: $285,000, Benjamin Howard Smith and Tina Stephens Smith to Paul J. Cavanaugh and Mary Tooley Cavanaugh.
Heltemes Lane 27130: $274,875, Cortland A. Musgrave and Tisha M. Musgrave to Michael J. Newton.
Louisiana Highway 190 28093: $202,000, Samuel R. Woods and Louise O. Woods to Corwyn D. Wood.
Normandy Drive 31165: $230,000, Brian D. Lee and Gina G. Lee to Raymond L. Drumm and Clara P. Drumm.
Oaklawn East subdivision, lots 11, 12, square 8: $97,500, Richard K. Melancon to Denise Melancon Leonard.
Paquet Road 29395: $152,000, Vincent E. Radosta and Myra W. Radosta to Theodore F. Burkman Jr.
MADISONVILLE
Tchefuncte Harbour subdivision, lot 5, square W: $297,000, Tiffany Miller Spalitta to Mark E. McDaniel and Laurie W. McDaniel.
Bedico Creek subdivision, Phase 1-A, lot 27: $115,000, 515 Holdings LLC to Peter J. Morreale Jr. and Barbara B. Morreale.
Bon Village subdivision lot 208: donation, no value stated, Benjamin R. Davila to Robyn Jones Davila.
Canary Drive 6009: $268,000, Kyle F. Staude to Brian D. Toomer.
Coquille Lane 253: $289,000, Brian M. Patureau and Ashley C. Patureau to Zachary R. Schneider and Christina M. Pedulla Schneider.
Coquille subdivision, Phase 3-A, lot 76: $75,000, Forest Lake Estates LLC to John A. Dugas Jr. and Rachel P. Dugas.
English Oak Drive 608: $320,000, Christopher D. Reed and Alycea D. Reed to Brandon H. Frederick and Amanda R. Frederick.
Grand Oaks Lane 614: $278,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Robert V. Hansen and Helen Hansen.
Laurel Oaks Road 133: $279,900, Brandon Curtis Mccosh and Jean King Mccosh to STL Property Investments LLC.
Near Madisonville, portion of ground: $447,500, KaKiatrinna Cheri Huggs revocable living trust to Steve L. Espinosa and Allison L. Hulick.
Pine Grove Loop 680: $325,373, DSLD Homes LLC to Brandon Mccosh and Jena Mccosh.
The Willows subdivision, lots 14, 20: $197,800, Reiher LLC to Hearthstone Homes LLC.
Timberwood Loop 652: $290,000, Brian N. Talleur and Alyssa R. Talleur to Shaun M. Miller and Jeanne T. Miller.
Venette Court 28613: $245,000, Thoma C. Anderson II and Noelle H. Anderson to Spencer Ballay and Sarah Ballay.
Willows subdivision, lots 11, 12: $173,800, Reither LLC to Timberwood Construction Co. Inc.
MANDEVILLE
Section 46, township 7 south, range 11 east, portion of ground: $201,000, Joyce Half Burns, James Clifton Burns Forced Portion Trust, James Clifton Burns Credit Shelter Trust and James Clifton Burns Remainder Trust to Edward M. Schehr Jr. and Gail Mulkey Schehr.
Town of Mandeville, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Norman A. Frosch to Jason A. Frosch.
Abita Ave. 70289: $179,500, Robyn Cash Melville to Jonathan J. Reulet and Aimee E. Robert.
Carroll St. 133: $395,875, Donald P. Guillet and Rosalaind S. Guillet to Lucinda L. Beacham.
City of Mandeville, lot 10-A, square 4: $290,000, Clifford D. George and Linda Z. George to Byron K. Herpich and Kelly B. Herpich.
E. Causeway Approach 3471: $1,920,032, Rouse Holdings LLC to WK Holdings P2B LLC.
Evangeline Drive 257: $445,000, Nancy Schwer Weeks to Paul R. Maddox III and Elizabeth H. Maddox.
Fountains Park Blvd. 264: $150,000, Jam Sisters LLC to Valerie M. Selman.
Gloria Court 1015: $400,000, Jonathan K. Webb and Brianna W. Webb to Christopher A. Donley and Melanie N. Donley.
Jackson St. 1407: $299,900, Affordable Homes & Land LLC to Cody Morton and Kasey W. Morton.
James St. 68424: $1,000,000, Greywood Properties LLC and Heartpine LLC to Andrus Louisiana Investments LLC.
Locke St. 67167: $230,000, Blue Crab Investments to MH 1 Investments LLC.
Marquez Court 101: $202,500, Succession of Javan Joseph Bennett and succession of Billie Jean Loftin Bennett to Jeffrey M. Roetting.
McGrain St. 2060: $128,500, Golden Properties LLC to CPP Rentals LLC.
N. Lotus Drive 550: $274,000, Lawrence L. Webb and Charlotte W. Webb to Benjamin D. Dutsch and Abigail S. Dutsch.
Parkview Blvd. 203, Unit 203: $106,500, Kieky LLC to Audra J. Malnar.
Penrose Drive 1426: $160,000, Michael S. Johnson and Kimberly B. Johnson to Justin Weber and Christina D. Weber.
Petit St. 70331: $230,000, Succession of Marne Katherine Olson to Dustin J. McAndrew and Rachel Marie Iovino McAndrew.
Riverwood on Tchefuncta subdivision, Phase 2, square 7, lot 2: $390,000, Scott B. Mermilliod and Qusonda Finch Mermilliod to Ryan G. Davis and Renee R. Davis.
Springwater Drive 1223: $362,500, Malcolm J. Fernandes and Crema V. Fernandes to Roy R. Hudson and Alane B. Hudson.
Woodlands subdivision, Phase 8, lot 11: $390,000, David J. Edwards and Rachel J. Edwards to National Residential Nominee Services Inc.
Woodlands subdivision, Phase 8, lot 311: $390,000, National Residential Nominee Services Inc. to Dawari D. Charles and Gladys Inye Charles.
PEARL RIVER
Harper Road 2 37103: $137,500, Robert W. White and Cathy Anne Bauer White to John J. Bauer.
Murray Road Loop 1053: donation, no value stated, Melissa Jean Lawrence Living Trust to Melissa Jean Lawrence.
Near Pearl River, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Donna Lee Singletary, Dorothy Diane Singletary, Laura Paulette Singletary Harvel and James D. Singletary to Laura Crawford Singletary.
Near Pearl River, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Aaron David Singletary to Pamela Sue Singletary.
Quail Run 201: $135,500, Harold Delouise Jr. and Theresa Ann Mones to Tyler N. McMillan and Jessica Dwyer McMillan.
SLIDELL
Bouscaren St. 141: $166,000, Alana M. Peltier to Ezequiel Tale Toc.
Bayou Paquet Estates, lot 43, square 3: $85,000, Joseph M. Scontrino III to Ronald S. Luebbe and Chryl W. Luebbe.
Beverly Hills subdivision, lot 1-A, square 4: $17,000, GSGP LLC to Mark J. Hart.
Beverly Hills subdivision, lots 1-A, M-1, square 4: $25,000, Mark J. Hart to Jules A. Quick.
Brookter St. 317: $162,500, Molero's Investments LLC to Renato C. Perez.
Brownswitch Road 710: $1,490,000, East Chase Group LLC to KTN Property Management LLC.
Brownswitch Road 730: $735,000, Citizen's Bank & Trust Co. to KTN Property Management LLC.
Chantilly Lane 114: $151,000, Leonard E. Strayer to Jason M. Scamardo and Beth Steele Scamardo.
Charles Court 214: $43,000, Gary C. Gusman Jr. and Jennifer V. Gusman to Patrick T. Bermond.
Cherrybark Drive 404: $218,000, Tira Brumfield Montegue to Lucinda Lopez.
Chincas Creek Road 40801: $125,000, David A. Luparello and Alison R. Luparello to Colin P. Minster.
Cross Creek Drive 131, Unit A: $229,900, Pebble LLC to Michael S. Byrd and Marilyn L. Byrd.
Cypress Ave. 57341: no value stated, Parkland Properties LLC to Kenneth E. Parks Jr.
Driftwood Circle 407: $173,000, Romagossa Family irrevocable trust to Robert D. Hull and Mary Belle Hull.
E. Lakeshore Village 324: $268,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Robert A. Hoy and Corri L. Hoy.
E. Lakeshore Village 372: $238,500, D. R. Horton Inc. Gulf Coast to Ziesha L. Every Wright.
E. Queensbury Drive 203: $236,800, Elbert R. Green Jr. and Kelli R. Green to Jeremy Dunn and Crystal R. Dunn.
Eagles Nest Circle 502: $231,385, DSLD Homes LLC to David S. Andrews and Lauren J. Andrews.
Florida Ave. 609: donation, no value stated, Jacqueline L. Pike to Michael G. Pike and Rhonda S. Pike.
Golden Pheasant Drive 112: $346,000, Anthony J. Scurria to Donald A. Royal Jr.
Harbor Drive 1580, Unit 218: donation, no value stated, Marilyn Lambert Byrd to Michael S. Byrd.
Hooper Loop 115: $45,000, Gerard G. Gravois, Caroline Arceri and others to Michael W. Weilbaecher and Annette Audibert Weilbaecher.
Hummingbird Lane 223: $120,000, Edward I. Mann and Marcy R. Mann to Daniel B. Grather and Cheryl M. Grather.
Jay St. 2106: $124,000, Jace J. Cardon Jr. to Taylor Ann Crandell.
Kepler Lake Court 216: $187,000, Woodhaven Enterprises LLC to Chiquita Lattimore.
Knollwood Lane 331: $231,745, DSLD Homes LLC to Innocent Souopgui and Linda M. Kungne Souopgui.
Lakeshore Estates, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Tammany Holding Co. to Lakeshore Esates Homeowners Association Inc.
Lakeshore Village Drive 764: $210,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Deshanna K. McDonald.
Lillian Road 57339: $13,000, Harvey W. Williams and Vicki V. Williams to Exquisite Investment Properties LLC.
Marina Lane 103: $180,835, Robbieah N. Chaiban to Nicholas E. Chaiban and Beverly B. Chaiban.
Northshore subdivision, lot 39: $25,000, Succession of Robert J. Buse Sr. and succession of Marjorie W. Buse to Peter J. Tortorich and Lauren H. Tortorich.
Pebble Beach Drive 175: $198,000, James T. Lejeune and Kimberly Kaye Miller Lejeune to Pulver Equities LC.
Pine Crest subdivision,, lot 21, square 7: $10 and other good and valuable considerations, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Johnny T. Magee.
Pontchartrain Drive 4512, Unit 10: $105,000, Succession of Arnold Salinas and Lynne B. Winkler Salinas to Robert L. Shultz.
Rue Lemans 1608: $210,000, Aaron W. Taylor and Leslie S. Andrews Taylor to Saul Contreras and LeAnne M. Contreras.
S. Queens Drive 225: $123,000, Edward Signars to Roy Vasquez and Robin Lynn Mapes Vasquez.
Spartan Drive 509, Unit 5206: $77,000, Dale Lawrence to Melissa Lynn Gilbert.
Tammany Mall subdivision, lot 3-A-1-C: $100 and other good and valuable consideration, Tammany Mall LLC to NJD Propeties LLC.
W. Suncrest Loop 424: $115,000, Gaspar Locicero III and Barbara E. Locicero to Timmy J. Norah and Donna J. Norah.
Wellington Lane 2118: $187,100, Roosevelty Dickerson Jr. and Dorothy M. Dickerson to Milton T. Morgan and Hilda M. Morgan.
Whitney Drive 667: donation, no value stated, E. Ruth Dubuisson revocable living trust to Joseph E. Dubuisson, Alice Lenell Levy Melancon and Deborah R. Offner.
William Tell St. 3030: $140,000, Serpas Investiments LLC to Deshun Brumfield.
Wood Duck Lane 741: $325,000, Marilyn Dell Lambert Byrd to Jeremy E. Singleton and Katie V. Williams Singleton.
SUN/BUSH
Birtrue Road 21336: $120,000, Vickie K. Sanders to Debra B. Reynolds.
Section 43, township 5 south, range 13 east, portion of ground: $6,000, Ronald S. Phillips to John G. Cummings II.
Williams Galloway Cemetery, portion of ground: $37,500, Lazy Creek Development Inc. to Joshua W. Newell and Christy B. Newell.