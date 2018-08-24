NO.eastjefftransfers.epl.082518
EAST JEFFERSON

Transfers for Aug. 2-8

HARAHAN

Barocca Drive 8021: $285,000, Charles P. Sea to Laura P. Becnel-Rocha and Stephen S. Rocha.

Dealers Avenue 1403: $600,000, Gi Gi Family Partnership LLC to Spartan Coin LLC.

Oakland Ave. 89: $150,000, Rebecca B. Toups and Ronald E. Toups to Julie C. Loup and David P. Loup.

Roseland Parkway 463: $189,900, Ann M. Johnson, Gerard A. Clesi and Alan J. Clesi to Adam Rogers.

Strafford Drive 606: $170,000, Kenneth G. Greene Sr. and Patricia G. Greene to MLM Holdings LLC.

Wilson St. 7624: $210,000, Lynn B. Gallagher, Blanchard Living Trust, Anne C. Blanchard and Wayne J. Blanchard to John W. Smith and Paula K. Smith.

JEFFERSON

Audubon Trace condo, unit 2301: $10, Luke Farabaugh to Marcy L. Planer.

Dodge Ave. 638: $105,000, Marylyn Legendre and Raymond L. Legendre Sr. to Kay A. Leger and Stephen A. Leger.

Live Oak Place subdivision, lot 1, square 5: $212,000, Minnie M.S. Varnado to Ileana A. Fontana.

KENNER

13th St. 2136: $162,217, Kevin A. Giarratano to Georgia Took.

15 Albany St. 2713: Donation, Hubert Ward III to Theresa P. Ward.

Arizona Ave. 4324: $225,600, Rhonda O. Bordelon to Jose A. Zelaya and Melissa L.G. Zelaya.

Avant Garde condo, building 9, unit 166: $144,000, L&H Investments Properties LLC to Savona Properties LLC.

Beachview Heights subdivision, lot 12A, square 9: $325,000, Hope Branch and John J. Branch to Diana E. Garcia and Rolando A. Rodriguez.

Chateau La Tour Drive 182: $594,000, Chander S. Gorowara and Navneet S. Gorowara to Farrukh Ijaz and Sadia F. Ijaz.

City of Kenner, no further data: $750,000, EDSA LLC to G&V Investments LLC.

Cobblestone Village condo, unit 109: $136,900, Lisa Eckert, Mark R. Eckert and Hayley Mitchell to Deborah L. Adams and Shirley Adams.

Cooper St. 112: $153,500, Terry D. White and Helen H. White to Dominique N. Whitaker.

East Loyola Drive 4248: $130,000, Robin F. S. Herbert and Armond E. Gebbia to Siddiqui East Loyola Properties LLC.

Gabriel subdivision, lot 122: $181,540, William A. Wiss III and Christy Wiss to Ugo A. Fernandez and Lindsey C. Fernandez.

Georgia Ave. 1902: Donation, Ines C. Cruz to Victor P. Martinez.

Greenlawn Terrace subdivision, lot 28, square 180: $44,000, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Miriam Padilla.

Lisa Ave. 92: $295,000, James A. Russo III and Tracy E. Russo to Chao Li and Ting Yi.

Loire Drive 4261: $237,500, Marilia A. Vieira and Emily Allen-vieira to Adam C. Webb.

Mayfield St. 1600: $117,000, Elnora S. Hull to Shonna Riggs.

Rhone Drive 4252: $264,900, Jeffrey G. Patten and Anne V. Patten to Benigno A. F. Baez.

Sessions Lane 809: Donation, Robert J. Smith to Linda Smith.

Southlake Villages Phase A. 1. subdivision, lot 18, square A: $338,000, Bhargav B. Shukla and Ragini B. Shukla to Tuyet T. Nguyen and Vui H. Truong.

St Elizabeth Drive 4008: $235,000, Thomas J. Martin Jr. and Lori V. Martin to Barrett C. Phillips.

Yenni Drive 352: $305,895, Reve Inc. to Joshua R. Sandoval and Ashley Sandoval.

METAIRIE

Airline Drive 7601: $410,000, AICC7601 LLC to Pawn Depot Properties LLC.

Avalon Way 214: $422,500, James E. Hritz and Carole G. Hritz to Robin B. Cheatham and Leslie H. Cheatham.

Avron Blvd. 4620: $351,000, Dina M. Cioti, Leslieann Cioti and Eric G. Cioti to Louis G. Sullivan.

Barnett Esplanade condo, unit 4405-D: $35,000, Leslie O’Leary to Bridgette R. Miramon.

Belmont Place 2408: $222,500, David R. Mocklin and Lisa T. Mocklin to Albert Adams Jr. and Lauren Brink.

Bridgedale subdivision, lot 3, square 34: Donation, John D. Dillon to John David Dillon Revocable Living Trust.

Canal Street subdivision, lot 33, square 38: $293,000, Sharon R. Bogue Trust, Bogue Sharon R. Trust and Sharon R. Bogue to Shawn M. Toups.

Carrollton Ave. 126: $447,000, Greer C. Reisig to Daniel J. Flynn and Dan Flynn.

Clearview Estates B. subdivision, lot 25, square 3: $1,025,000, Margaret C. Loria, Philip R. Loria Jr., Carolyn Pitalo and Diane E. Rose to Quach Tran LLC and Tran LLC Quach.

Clearview Parkway 1609: $510,000, Fred L. Mesa Builder Inc. Employee Profit Sharing Plan to Thomas J. Tasker.

Cleary, lot 1, plot 153A: $254,625, Mellon Bank of New York to Kevin Hu.

Clifford Drive 3812: $350,000, Elizabeth K. Bourgeois to Supatra Bass.

Cypress Court condo, unit 319: $50,000, Pamela A. M. Wong to Lois A. S. Mang.

Cypress St. 3619: Donation, Nicole Stewart to Emmanuel D. Spanolios.

Devonshire condo, unit D: $98,000, Earles Court LLC to Beniamin A. Tone and Rebeca Tone.

Elise Ave. 2516: Donation, Jayme C. Aucoin to Robert Fruge.

Elizabeth Ave. 1620: $198,000, Ralph G. Facio and Linda Facio to Jacob Aucoin and Sarah Aucoin.

Elvis Court 151: $320,000, David J. Toepfer and Susan D. Toepfer to Elvis Court LLC.

Focis St. 467: $267,650, Sherri T. Montz to Jonathan S. Brothers.

Glendale St. 4016: $245,000, Yvonne S. Ladegaillerie, Marc A. Ladegaillerie, Jane L. Sullivan, Nancy L. Hall and Theresa L. Ahrens to Joan D. Cuccia.

Green Acres Road 1000: $177,000, Dennis C. Wilson and Jennifer A. S. Wilson to Harry T. Easly.

Haring Road 1517: $232,200, Corianne Aubry to Carson L. Vaccarella and Phallon D. Robin.

Hesper Ave. 504: $250,000, Frederic Family Irrevocable Trust and Lois Frederic to Reboul Investments LLC.

Home Ave. 1813: $220,000, Laura P. B. Rocha and Stephen D. Rocha to Sean M. Cronin.

Hullen office condo, unit 101: $64,900, Mavis Mayer and Frederick M. Mayer to Enterprise Staffing LLC.

James Drive 4701: $325,000, Michael S. Brodsky to Daniel J. Kerne and Christine M. Kerne.

Karen St. 8013: $236,000, Wilfred J. Millet and Bonnie P. Millet to Brent Holmes and Toni L. Holmes.

Kent Ave. 4219: Donation, Merwin C. Angell to Kim A. Tullos.

Kent Ave. 4219: $210,000, Kim A. Tullos to Corey M. Comeaux.

Lakeshore subdivision, lot 25, square 13: $137,000, Linda B. Zitzmann to Shirley K. Hinyup and Charles G. Hinyup.

Maryland Ave. 2321: $219,000, Jean P. Miles and Rachel A. Koel to Christopher R. Puccio and Kimberly Puccio.

Melanie St. 609: $135,000, Gloria G. Blanchard to Charles V. Gremillion.

Metairie Ridge Nursery subdivision, lot 7, square 37: $240,000, Audrey Larose to Danna E. Schwab and Abby C. Schwab.

Metro View condo, unit B100: $155,000, Sivis R. Medina to Michael W. Tickle and Jamesa P. M. Tickle.

Metro View condo, unit B-308: $128,000, Metro View Development to Brittany Caronia.

N. Labarre Road 3408: $392,000, Corey M. Clavier and Katrin Clavier to Matthew G. Erskin.

North Atlanta St. 419: $60,000, Leon Zilbermann and Wendy J. Libby to Ronnie T. Ocmond 401k Trust.

North Howard Ave. 829: $119,000, Rhonda M. King to Andrew Mire III.

North Turnbull Drive 2034: $192,500, Dolores Ougel and Colores O. Cook to Alexa L. Davis and Ronald E. Sbisa III.

Orion Ave. 443: $260,000, Roy W. Calongne Jr. to Jose M. Rodriguez.

Peggy Ave. 1208: Donation, Verda Landry to Blake A. Rizzuto.

Pier Ave. 1356: $330,000, Matthew H. Leboeuf and Tyler Leboeuf to Bridget Anderson and Brandon M. Anderson.

Pontchartrain Gardens A, no further data: SRC Facilities LLC to Richards Canal Street Property LLC, Donation.

Prairie St. 4416: Donation, Joseph L. Cosgrove to Chad W. Cosgrove and Summer D. Cosgrove.

Richard St. 7813: $128,000, Diane F. Prattini to Melissa Vallery.

Ridgeway Drive 3601: Donation, Scott A. Ward to Pamela Ward.

Riverside Court condo, unit 475: $27,000, Grace K. Santos and Ozue Santos to Hua X. Zheng.

Riverside Court condo, unit 589: $35,000, Tulsi Dasi and Satya G. Das to Maria G. Alonso and Carlos G. Galo.

Rosalie Court 6433: $197,500, Benjamin T. Copping to Jonathan D. Bennett.

Villa D’Orleans condo, unit 318: $54,500, Lawrence T. Boesen to Danelle Gilkes and John Hoshman.

Wabash St. 4914: Donation, Kathleen Peneguy to Gerrylyn P. Deloume.

Woods Drive 3609: $252,200, Daren J. Kelly and Angel C. Kelly to David R. Mocklin and Lisa T. Mocklin.

RIVER RIDGE

Valerie Ave. 129: $165,000, Valerie River Ridge LLC to Michael Larose.

