EAST JEFFERSON
Transfers for Aug. 2-8
HARAHAN
Barocca Drive 8021: $285,000, Charles P. Sea to Laura P. Becnel-Rocha and Stephen S. Rocha.
Dealers Avenue 1403: $600,000, Gi Gi Family Partnership LLC to Spartan Coin LLC.
Oakland Ave. 89: $150,000, Rebecca B. Toups and Ronald E. Toups to Julie C. Loup and David P. Loup.
Roseland Parkway 463: $189,900, Ann M. Johnson, Gerard A. Clesi and Alan J. Clesi to Adam Rogers.
Strafford Drive 606: $170,000, Kenneth G. Greene Sr. and Patricia G. Greene to MLM Holdings LLC.
Wilson St. 7624: $210,000, Lynn B. Gallagher, Blanchard Living Trust, Anne C. Blanchard and Wayne J. Blanchard to John W. Smith and Paula K. Smith.
JEFFERSON
Audubon Trace condo, unit 2301: $10, Luke Farabaugh to Marcy L. Planer.
Dodge Ave. 638: $105,000, Marylyn Legendre and Raymond L. Legendre Sr. to Kay A. Leger and Stephen A. Leger.
Live Oak Place subdivision, lot 1, square 5: $212,000, Minnie M.S. Varnado to Ileana A. Fontana.
KENNER
13th St. 2136: $162,217, Kevin A. Giarratano to Georgia Took.
15 Albany St. 2713: Donation, Hubert Ward III to Theresa P. Ward.
Arizona Ave. 4324: $225,600, Rhonda O. Bordelon to Jose A. Zelaya and Melissa L.G. Zelaya.
Avant Garde condo, building 9, unit 166: $144,000, L&H Investments Properties LLC to Savona Properties LLC.
Beachview Heights subdivision, lot 12A, square 9: $325,000, Hope Branch and John J. Branch to Diana E. Garcia and Rolando A. Rodriguez.
Chateau La Tour Drive 182: $594,000, Chander S. Gorowara and Navneet S. Gorowara to Farrukh Ijaz and Sadia F. Ijaz.
City of Kenner, no further data: $750,000, EDSA LLC to G&V Investments LLC.
Cobblestone Village condo, unit 109: $136,900, Lisa Eckert, Mark R. Eckert and Hayley Mitchell to Deborah L. Adams and Shirley Adams.
Cooper St. 112: $153,500, Terry D. White and Helen H. White to Dominique N. Whitaker.
East Loyola Drive 4248: $130,000, Robin F. S. Herbert and Armond E. Gebbia to Siddiqui East Loyola Properties LLC.
Gabriel subdivision, lot 122: $181,540, William A. Wiss III and Christy Wiss to Ugo A. Fernandez and Lindsey C. Fernandez.
Georgia Ave. 1902: Donation, Ines C. Cruz to Victor P. Martinez.
Greenlawn Terrace subdivision, lot 28, square 180: $44,000, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Miriam Padilla.
Lisa Ave. 92: $295,000, James A. Russo III and Tracy E. Russo to Chao Li and Ting Yi.
Loire Drive 4261: $237,500, Marilia A. Vieira and Emily Allen-vieira to Adam C. Webb.
Mayfield St. 1600: $117,000, Elnora S. Hull to Shonna Riggs.
Rhone Drive 4252: $264,900, Jeffrey G. Patten and Anne V. Patten to Benigno A. F. Baez.
Sessions Lane 809: Donation, Robert J. Smith to Linda Smith.
Southlake Villages Phase A. 1. subdivision, lot 18, square A: $338,000, Bhargav B. Shukla and Ragini B. Shukla to Tuyet T. Nguyen and Vui H. Truong.
St Elizabeth Drive 4008: $235,000, Thomas J. Martin Jr. and Lori V. Martin to Barrett C. Phillips.
Yenni Drive 352: $305,895, Reve Inc. to Joshua R. Sandoval and Ashley Sandoval.
METAIRIE
Airline Drive 7601: $410,000, AICC7601 LLC to Pawn Depot Properties LLC.
Avalon Way 214: $422,500, James E. Hritz and Carole G. Hritz to Robin B. Cheatham and Leslie H. Cheatham.
Avron Blvd. 4620: $351,000, Dina M. Cioti, Leslieann Cioti and Eric G. Cioti to Louis G. Sullivan.
Barnett Esplanade condo, unit 4405-D: $35,000, Leslie O’Leary to Bridgette R. Miramon.
Belmont Place 2408: $222,500, David R. Mocklin and Lisa T. Mocklin to Albert Adams Jr. and Lauren Brink.
Bridgedale subdivision, lot 3, square 34: Donation, John D. Dillon to John David Dillon Revocable Living Trust.
Canal Street subdivision, lot 33, square 38: $293,000, Sharon R. Bogue Trust, Bogue Sharon R. Trust and Sharon R. Bogue to Shawn M. Toups.
Carrollton Ave. 126: $447,000, Greer C. Reisig to Daniel J. Flynn and Dan Flynn.
Clearview Estates B. subdivision, lot 25, square 3: $1,025,000, Margaret C. Loria, Philip R. Loria Jr., Carolyn Pitalo and Diane E. Rose to Quach Tran LLC and Tran LLC Quach.
Clearview Parkway 1609: $510,000, Fred L. Mesa Builder Inc. Employee Profit Sharing Plan to Thomas J. Tasker.
Cleary, lot 1, plot 153A: $254,625, Mellon Bank of New York to Kevin Hu.
Clifford Drive 3812: $350,000, Elizabeth K. Bourgeois to Supatra Bass.
Cypress Court condo, unit 319: $50,000, Pamela A. M. Wong to Lois A. S. Mang.
Cypress St. 3619: Donation, Nicole Stewart to Emmanuel D. Spanolios.
Devonshire condo, unit D: $98,000, Earles Court LLC to Beniamin A. Tone and Rebeca Tone.
Elise Ave. 2516: Donation, Jayme C. Aucoin to Robert Fruge.
Elizabeth Ave. 1620: $198,000, Ralph G. Facio and Linda Facio to Jacob Aucoin and Sarah Aucoin.
Elvis Court 151: $320,000, David J. Toepfer and Susan D. Toepfer to Elvis Court LLC.
Focis St. 467: $267,650, Sherri T. Montz to Jonathan S. Brothers.
Glendale St. 4016: $245,000, Yvonne S. Ladegaillerie, Marc A. Ladegaillerie, Jane L. Sullivan, Nancy L. Hall and Theresa L. Ahrens to Joan D. Cuccia.
Green Acres Road 1000: $177,000, Dennis C. Wilson and Jennifer A. S. Wilson to Harry T. Easly.
Haring Road 1517: $232,200, Corianne Aubry to Carson L. Vaccarella and Phallon D. Robin.
Hesper Ave. 504: $250,000, Frederic Family Irrevocable Trust and Lois Frederic to Reboul Investments LLC.
Home Ave. 1813: $220,000, Laura P. B. Rocha and Stephen D. Rocha to Sean M. Cronin.
Hullen office condo, unit 101: $64,900, Mavis Mayer and Frederick M. Mayer to Enterprise Staffing LLC.
James Drive 4701: $325,000, Michael S. Brodsky to Daniel J. Kerne and Christine M. Kerne.
Karen St. 8013: $236,000, Wilfred J. Millet and Bonnie P. Millet to Brent Holmes and Toni L. Holmes.
Kent Ave. 4219: Donation, Merwin C. Angell to Kim A. Tullos.
Kent Ave. 4219: $210,000, Kim A. Tullos to Corey M. Comeaux.
Lakeshore subdivision, lot 25, square 13: $137,000, Linda B. Zitzmann to Shirley K. Hinyup and Charles G. Hinyup.
Maryland Ave. 2321: $219,000, Jean P. Miles and Rachel A. Koel to Christopher R. Puccio and Kimberly Puccio.
Melanie St. 609: $135,000, Gloria G. Blanchard to Charles V. Gremillion.
Metairie Ridge Nursery subdivision, lot 7, square 37: $240,000, Audrey Larose to Danna E. Schwab and Abby C. Schwab.
Metro View condo, unit B100: $155,000, Sivis R. Medina to Michael W. Tickle and Jamesa P. M. Tickle.
Metro View condo, unit B-308: $128,000, Metro View Development to Brittany Caronia.
N. Labarre Road 3408: $392,000, Corey M. Clavier and Katrin Clavier to Matthew G. Erskin.
North Atlanta St. 419: $60,000, Leon Zilbermann and Wendy J. Libby to Ronnie T. Ocmond 401k Trust.
North Howard Ave. 829: $119,000, Rhonda M. King to Andrew Mire III.
North Turnbull Drive 2034: $192,500, Dolores Ougel and Colores O. Cook to Alexa L. Davis and Ronald E. Sbisa III.
Orion Ave. 443: $260,000, Roy W. Calongne Jr. to Jose M. Rodriguez.
Peggy Ave. 1208: Donation, Verda Landry to Blake A. Rizzuto.
Pier Ave. 1356: $330,000, Matthew H. Leboeuf and Tyler Leboeuf to Bridget Anderson and Brandon M. Anderson.
Pontchartrain Gardens A, no further data: SRC Facilities LLC to Richards Canal Street Property LLC, Donation.
Prairie St. 4416: Donation, Joseph L. Cosgrove to Chad W. Cosgrove and Summer D. Cosgrove.
Richard St. 7813: $128,000, Diane F. Prattini to Melissa Vallery.
Ridgeway Drive 3601: Donation, Scott A. Ward to Pamela Ward.
Riverside Court condo, unit 475: $27,000, Grace K. Santos and Ozue Santos to Hua X. Zheng.
Riverside Court condo, unit 589: $35,000, Tulsi Dasi and Satya G. Das to Maria G. Alonso and Carlos G. Galo.
Rosalie Court 6433: $197,500, Benjamin T. Copping to Jonathan D. Bennett.
Villa D’Orleans condo, unit 318: $54,500, Lawrence T. Boesen to Danelle Gilkes and John Hoshman.
Wabash St. 4914: Donation, Kathleen Peneguy to Gerrylyn P. Deloume.
Woods Drive 3609: $252,200, Daren J. Kelly and Angel C. Kelly to David R. Mocklin and Lisa T. Mocklin.
RIVER RIDGE
Valerie Ave. 129: $165,000, Valerie River Ridge LLC to Michael Larose.