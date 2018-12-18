ST. TAMMANY
Transfers for Nov. 28 to Dec. 4
ABITA SPRINGS
Allen Road 73087: $22,000, Carolyn J. Alcorn to Tim Sanchez.
First Berkenstock subdivision, portion of ground: $27,000, Jeron R. Fitzmorris and Nancy D. Fitzmorris to Jacobs Well LLC.
La. 59 71521: $370,000, Hassan A. AlJebouri to Charles F. Bendzans and Bonita M. Bendzans.
Near Abita Springs, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Kent B. Dussom to Christine Marie Herman.
Pine Cone Road 28088: $179,273, Charles P. Nettles to Sean Maddox and Destiny A. Maddox.
COVINGTON
Beverly Drive 76242: $50,000, Michael C. Oster Sr. and Heather C. Oster to Madison F. Scott.
Birg Boulevard of Helenbirg subdivision, lot 21-A, square 14-A: $237,360, Kenneth J. Maloney and Jennifer A. Maloney to Jackson L. Edmonds and Maryuri D. Cardenas.
Crestview Hills Loop 75136: $209,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Jason Felean and Alexandra Felean.
Grand Turk Court 917: donation, no value stated, Matthew Guilfoyle to Robin J. Guilfoyle.
Grand Turk Court 926: $400,000, Lorenz W. Hamburger and Erica M. Hamburger to Barbara R. Cohn Faulk.
Heatherstone subdivision, Phase 2, lot 32: donation, no value stated, William H. Boyce Jr. and Wendy C. Boyce to William H. Boyce Jr. and Wendy C. Boyce revocable living trust.
Heidi Drive 23445: $223,000, Stephen J. Dileo and Cassandra M. Dileo to Ken J. Billiot and Kim N. Billiot.
Hidden Springs subdivision, lot 8-A-1: $57,500, Ginny Guillen Davis to Brandy Vinet Garcia and Nelson A. Garcia.
Hummingbird Road 29: $499,000, Cort R. St. Paul and Ingrid W. St. Paul to Robert R. Burton and Leslie S. Burton.
Jack Drive 547: donation, no value stated, Robert M. Casse Jr. to Rene S. Lanzetta.
Jim Sharp Road 81031: donation, no value stated, Haughty C. Boutwell Hickman to Shelby J. Hickman Jr..
Joyce Drive 75552: $201,900, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Casey A. Barocco.
K St. 70274: $157,500, Raymond D. Talamo to Lee J. Kabrich and Rachel L. Kabrich.
La. 1081 20295: $105,000, Ashley Ledet Dozier McShan to Alyssia M. Delvalle.
Louisiana Highway 1129 81174: donation, no value stated, Tammy Dianne B. McIntire to Lauren M. McIntire.
N. Creek Drive 1341: $191,670, DSLD Homes LLC to Tyson J. Smith and Marci Smith.
N. U.S. 190 500: no value stated, Motiva Enterprises LLC to Equilon Enterprises LLC.
N. W. Windom Road 79289: $70,000, James W. Lott and Natalie K. Lott to Carl P. Lamprecht Sr. and Connie T. Buie Lamprecht.
Normandy Oaks Blvd. 126: $321,000, Nicholas V. Corrente Jr. and Marlene M. Corrente to Anthony F. Caminita Jr. and Anna Clair Guidry Caminita.
Passman Road 77367: $380,000, Walter A. Brown and Lisa M. Brown to Brian M. Ulicsni and Theresa M. Ulicsni.
Riverlake Drive 14119: $250,000, Christopher L. Bild and Diane B. Matherne to Sampson Properties LLC.
Smoketree Drive 1017: $275,000, Glenn J. Gray and Antoinette H. Gray to Shaw M. Fleming and Allison T. Fleming.
South Road 20461: $133,000, David J. Taylor to Rosalind Shoop.
St. Ann St. 21101: $137,500, Ronald J. Skrokov Sr. to Loretta L. Traylor.
Stephanie Lane 15345: $40,000, Succession of Wendell J. Helm and Margaret A. Kerr Schroder Helm to Lawana S. Davis.
Tammany Terrace subdivision, lots 34-A, 35-A, square 2: $63,850, Peace Enterprises LLC to KBM Builders LLC.
Terrace Lake Drive 613: $230,170, DSLD Homes LLC to Michael W. Prince and Kathryn O. Prince.
Terrace Drive 620: $228,510, DSLD Homes LLC to Courtney Revere.
Tiger Ave. 493: $268,900, DSLD Homes LLC to Allison R. Colon.
Town of Bogue Falaya subdivision, portion of ground: $75,000, Succession of James B. Gaffney to Adrian J. Lazaro Jr. and Marilyn C. Lazaro.
W. 16th Ave. 307: $769,000, Harry E. Bruns and Elizabeth F. Bruns to Michael Maher.
W. St. Mary Drive 103: $253,000, Byrne R. Lobdell to Ronald D. Traylor and Gwendolyn E. Traylor.
W. St. Mary Drive 110: $220,000, Haley E. Thomas to Rae C. Pertuit.
Watercross Estates, Phase 1-B, lot 109: $65,000, Watercross Development LLC to Bruno Design Build LLC.
Weston Way 691: $411,400, Varuso Homes LLC to Michael Mcclendon and Margaret H. Mcclendon.
FOLSOM
N. Factory Road 83614: $691,000, Robert A. Ainsworth III and Jayne H. Ainsworth to Cynthia A. King.
James Core Road 14478: $278,000, Rae Crane Pertuit to James H. Manton Jr. and Judy P. Manton.
LACOMBE
Berry Todd Road 28844: $159,800, Coast Builders LLC to Jesse A. Dardar and Priscilla N. Dardar.
Carolyn Lane 31412: donation, no value stated, Daniel A. Blanc Jr. to Tiffany A. Blanc.
Lacombe Park subdivision, lots 3, 4, square 158: $2,500, JP & KP WA LLC to Francis P. Faciane.
Shady Pine Road 61401: $148,900, Coast Builders LLC to Kasey Lynn Sharp.
MADISONVILLE
Audubon Parkway 1320: $274,900, Alvarez Construction Co. LLC to Ronald P. Gourgeot Sr. and Lorinda G. Gourgeot.
Audubon Parkway 1340: $296,150, Alvarez Construction Co. LLC to Fred Anderson II and Ciara M. Hall.
Cedar Creek Drive 356: $335,000, Dennis W. George Hackney and Meg G. Hackney to Lynne M. Cuevas-Braden.
Fox Sparrow Loop 1064: $289,500, KPM Construction LLC to Timothy B. Powe and Lauren T. Powe.
Grand Oaks Drive 213: $270,000, Nicholas J. Rogers and Cheryl F. Rogers to Lawrence S. Vuillemont and Elise S. Vuillemont.
Mardi St. 116: $142,000, Ashley D. Folse to Alexandra J. Thompson.
Near Madisonville, portion of ground: $120,000, Deborah M. Schmidt to Gregory Martin and Marcie Martin.
Pencarrow Circle 404: $500,000, Larry P. Ward and Linda Kay Stevens Ward to Robert J. Daix Jr. and Stacey M. Daix.
Place Lafitte 3: $95,000, Benjamin F. Doss and Marth M. Jumonville Doss to Rachel Kay Fanning.
Sap Berry Drive 217: $395,000, Mark J. Gagnard and Somer D. Gagnard to Anthony D. Harrell and Chelsea Harrell.
St. Calais Placde 180: $310,800, Heather W. Arnold to Evan A. Dyler and Ashley D. Oyler.
Swift Fox Run Drive 509: $372,000, Joseph A. Gioe Jr. and Randi Lynn Varuso Gioe to Oliver W. Trowbridge and Karen Prince Trowbridge.
Three Rivers Heights subdivision, lot 100-A: $80,203, Albert R. Dodson to High Ground Solutions LLC.
Timerwood Drive 188: $252,000, Derek J. Illes to Eugene P. Rivarde.
Westwood Estates, Phase 2, lot 5: $355,000, V. H. Maxwell LLC to Daniel C. Scholl and Byron G. Fortier.
MANDEVILLE
Abita Ave. 70402: $172,000, Brett F. Mueller to Iurie Turcanu and Mariana Turcanu.
Bocage Lane 683: donation, no value stated, Wilson B. Sexton and Jean T. Sexton to Susan W. Stone.
Bocage Lane 788: $384,000, John B. Griffitt and Eric J. Seibert to Brad J. Fremen and Jennifer M. Fremen.
Buttonwillow Court 583: $260,000, Peter S. Fischer Jr. and Angie M. Davenport Fischer to Robert Edmiston and Emily Edmiston.
Cedarwood Drive 327, Unit 327: $108,000, Christopher Wrba to Andre A. DeSena.
Chacahoula Lane 108: $545,000, Franco Living Trust, Roland L. Frando and Sandra H. Franco to Lisa Palazzo.
Cherry Creek Drive 146: $350,000, Gary D. Stevens and Barbara H. Stevens to Benjamin M. Oertling and Erin T. Oertling.
Chevreuil St. 749: $147,400, Patricia W. Pitre to Stephen F. Kassheimer and Joann P. Kassheimer.
Clausel St. 1401: $331,000, May Investments LLC to Jason C. Mezzic and Ashley G. Mezzic.
Colonial Village subdivision, lot 27: $245,800, Jason B. Gutelius and Amanda D. Gutelius to Nicholas Fremin and Hillary Fremin.
Dove Park subdivision, lots 99, 100, square 3: $48,000, Ryan M. Dolive to Jenkins Homes Inc.
Dove Park subdivision, portion of ground: $62,000, Joseph H. Morris Jr. to Anthoy J. Guciardo and Samantha J. Guiciardo.
Dove Park subdivision, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Deborah S. DeWald, Donald C. DeWald and others to Joseph H. Morris Jr.
E. Ruelle Drive 137: $600,000, Keith A. Ladner and Cathryn F. Ladner to Russell B. Thomas and Elena A. Thomas.
Forest Brook subdivision, Phase 4-C, lot 116: $287,000, Troy J. Leger Estate to Anthony B. Chapman and Virginia M. Chapman.
Grand Cheniere Drive 109, Unit 332: $347,500, Timothy Delaney and Charlene G. Delaney to Wayne W. Cook III and Sherry N. Cook.
Heavens Drive 505: $307,500, Mark J. Cullen and Pamela D. Cullen to Amy C. Poole.
Heavens Drive 713, Unit 1: $95,000, RDV Holdings LLC to Alison F. Lagasse.
Longwood Drive 106: $725,000, Richard E. Casey and Sherri B. Casey to Welch Family LLP.
La. 59 3210: $324,000, Platinum Holding Group LLC to Charles S. Hunt Jr. and Heather O. Hunt.
Mandeville Annex subdivision, lots 9, 11, square 8: $136,900, Jose A. Batlle and Norma A. Batlle to Alberto Acosta, Susana Acosta and Albert Acosta.
Montgomery St. 1822: donation, no value stated, Sian Cherie Sanzone to Heath J. Moss.
N. Beau Chene Blvd. 640-4: $283,000, Jessica Solares Cristina to Caryl W. Barnes Trust.
Piper Lane 59: $378,000, Michael L. Jones and Rachel Doyle H. Jones to Blake A. Hoggatt and Maryellen L. Hoggatt.
Skipper Drive 103: $270,000, Casey A. Barocco to Erik V. Hoffman and Rita L. Preslicka Hoffman.
Soult St 2386: $181,000, GBAR LLC to Better Homes LLC.
Sunset Park subdivision, lot 21, square 355-A: $201,000, Anthony B. Chapman and Virginia McIntyre Chapman to Mitchell D. Roniger.
Tammany Trace Drive 68397: $600,000, Magnor LLC to McCalman LLC.
Tete L Ours 640-26, Unit 217: $117,875, Heartland Investors to Jorge Bernal and Laura V. Alferez Roncancio Bernal.
Tete L.ours Drive 640-26, Unit 217: $117,875, Richard W. Jenkins and Julie Pellegrini Curole to Jorge Bernal and Laura V. Alferez R. Bernal.
Whitetail Drive 1076: $499,000, Barry J. Campos and Margaret R. Campos to Ethan S. Thompson and Monica H. Thompson.
Winona Drive 917: $320,500, Chad D. Dufrene and Tara G. Dufrene to Louis A. Cannizzaro and Kerlann P. Cannizzaro.
Woodridge On The Lake subdivision, lot 191: $203,500, Perry M. Nicosia and Nicole D. Nicosia to Justin W. Rettstatt and Sarah A. Koger Rettstatt.
PEARL RIVER
Commercial Drive 103: $65,000, I-59 South Mobile Home Park LLC to Pump Equipment Inc.
Hermitage Court 502: $283,000, Oliver W. Trowbridge and Karen P. Trowbridge to Daniel P. Regan and Kati C. Regan.
La. 41 66201: $95,000, KKYM LLC to Louis J. Mendel Jr.
La. 41 68323: $65,000, Jarvis Land Co. LLC to Donald J. Lobell and Cheryl T. Cook.
Ponderosa Ranches subdivision, Phase 4, lot 52: $303,000, Michael J. Buras and Dena W. Buras to Brian K. Shepherd.
SLIDELL
Near Slidell, portion of ground: $3,000, James W. Porter and Karen F. Hayes Porter to Alexis E. Williams and Jeanine H. Williams.
Near Slidell, portion of ground: $11,000, Rudolph J. Kennedy and Marlene N. Kennedy to Paul T. Kaufmann.
Ashton Parc 166: $252,720, DSLD Homs LLC to Geoffrey M. Chase and Carissa R. Chase.
Belair subdivision, Phase 1, lot 579: $216,000, Douglas A. Sukman and Linda M. Sukman to Steven J. Scott Jr. and Alana R. Harding Scott.
Beth Drive 1705: $153,000, Michael A. Fridge to Sean Mulhearn.
Beverly Heights Manor subdivision, lots 26, 27, 28, 29, square 11: $28,000, Drinda C. Scariano to Jeffrey J. Barone.
Brian Drive 222: $172,000, Carter Custom Homes LLC to Garett M. Duggan and Alyssa R. Duggan.
Brookter St. 1808: $10, CitiMortgage Inc. to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.
Carey St. 3077: $72,500, Alan P. Delaune, Christopher J. Delaune and Jeffrey T. Delaune to Aliska Marie Gaudin Price and Nedra Celina Price Labeaud.
Chamale Cove 33: $142,000, Lawrence J. Ledet and Theresa E. R. Ledet to Jennifer G. Woodfin Dumas.
Charles Drive 108: $165,000, Porte Rouge Enterprises LLC to Barry J. McManus, Ha Mong Mai McManus and others.
Claire Drive 1085: $295,000, Douglas W. Tillman and Laura J. Tillman to Dylan P. Suarez and Erica B. Suarez.
Canal St. 4208: $159,900, Melvin Prange Construction LLC to Rondell Darden.
Defiance Drive 151: $165,000, Jesse M. Lamonte and Leslie T. Lamonte to Brenn Ray Butts and Kristin L. Butts.
Driftwood Circle 334: $150,000, Phyllis J. Pine revocable living trust to Mahmoud J. Ziadeh.
E. Lake Drive 285: $252,500, Ruben Jose Barraza Jr. and Kateryna M. Barraza to Lyiena McMillan.
E. Lakeshore Village 448: $269,500, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Barry Lockett and Tywanda T. Lockett.
E. Lakeshore Village Drive 312: $295,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Damien Harvey and Gladys A. Campbell Harvey.
E. Lakeshore Village Drive 408: $215,500, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Mary Ann C. Ashley.
E. Lakeshore Village Drive 424: $298,500, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Jessy Howard Stillman and Misty D. Stillman.
Fairfield Loop 616: $205,000, Jeffrey L. Spangler and Traci Vierra Spangler to Thomas Faicco.
Fifth St. 1620: $186,000, Arthur C. Wortmann III to Joel M. Price Sr.
Foxbriar Court 117: $195,000, First Castle Federal Credit Union to Jermaine J. Bowens and Elizabeth B. Bowens.
Jay St. 2311: $140,000, Linda A. Ballex to Robret M. Crews.
Lakeshore Estates, Phase 1-A-3, lot 182-J: $460,000, Johnathan J. Oggs to Kerry R. Tirman and Vicki T. Tirman.
Lakeview Drive 304, Unit B: $1,400, Dewey R. Spies and Cheryl Thomas Spies to Reia Investors LC.
Lakeview Drive 304, Unit C: $1,400, Ann Morey to Reia Investors LLC.
Legendfre Drive 200: $417,500, Bret A. Foudray and Katheryn N. Foudray to Garrison L. Williams and Leslie M. K. Taylor.
Marina Drive 1383: $238,000, David C. Knight and Jody Y. Knight to Dana V. Bodin.
Matthews Drive 110: $115,000, Rlillin G. Hansen, Roy Glenn Hansen and Tina Rose Scarbrough Hansen to Tom Gutierrez.
Matthews Drive 124: $160,000, Peggy Smith Diliberto to Scott K. Thomas ad Kimberly L. Thomas.
Moulin Lane 57413: $145,500, Wanda Faye Porter Randell to Patricia M. LeGrande.
N. Black Court 805: donation, no value stated, Evelyn V. Ringe to Edwina E. Ringe.
N. Pearl Drive 59504: $175,500, Frank S. Landry IV, Kelli M. Landry and others to Ernest J. Majoue Jr. and Keisha Marie G. Majoue.
Natalie Court 1005: $20,000, Unlimited Ventures LLC to M&G Real Estate Investments LLC.
North Shore Beach subdivision, lot 40: donation, no value stated, Earl J. Ledet to Dianne H. Ledet.
Pontchartrain Drive 4768: $310,000, Wesley P. Hall to Roland M. Vandenweghe and Gloria E. Vandenweghe.
Queen Anne Drive 520: $159,900, William A. Frederick and Lisa Rene Hudson Frederick to Dominick A. Coleman and Nicole M. Coleman.
River Gardens subdivision, lots 17, 18, square 13: $10,000, Nygele L. McKiney to P.D.C. Remodeling LLC.
Robert Road 601: $900,000, Quinnco LLC to Hindi Partners LLC.
Robert Road 62099: $145,000, Stanton E. Shuler Jr. and Jeanie S. Shuler to Trenton L. Eversull and Jill A. Eversull.
Robin St. 2204: $149,900, GDJ Solutions Inc. to Beau M. Mayeux and Brynne E. Meyer Mayeux.
Rose Meadow Court 1208: $155,000, Jerri-Esther W. West, Julianna West and Diana B. West to Eric E. Forsythe Jr.
San Cristobal Court 456: $517,200, Benjmain M. Beaudoin and Stephanie S. Beaudoin to Christopher L. Ahner and Jennifer G. Ahner.
St. Tammany Ave. 1086: $10 and other good and valuable considerations, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Dufriend Homes LLC.
Sullivan Road 1780: $9,000, District 90 LLC to Aubrey M. Alexius Jr.
Sunset Blvd. 2001: $180,000, Donnie W. Stutts and Geraldine M. Stutts to Henry S. Dierker III and Candace E. Dierker.
Sunset Blvd. 2385: $460,000, Johnathan J. Oggs to Kerry R. Tirman and Vicki T. Tirman.
Sunset Drive 20: donation, no value stated, Raymond W. Johnson and Sue A. Johnson to Christine J. Oliver.
Teddy Ave. 630: $155,000, Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Bridget Lynne Frady.
Tumblebrook St. 325: $120,000, Ditech Financial LLC to Sara Mitchell.
W. Augusta Lane 157: $430,000, Cummings Family Trust to Raymond C. Lockwood and Kathleen S. Lockwood.
W. Hall Ave. 1344: $137,500, James S. Booker LLC to William N. West.
Westchester Estates, lot 177, square 10: $60,000, donation, Andrew J. Houlihan Jr. to Audrey A. Houlihan.
SUN/BUSH
E. Gordon Road 29065: $45,000, Pennymac Loan Services LLC to Karen L. Stovall.