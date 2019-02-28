March brings a flurry of activity in the gardening world. There’s a lot to do on many fronts, and we hope this checklist will help you stay organized and get the job done.
Annuals
- Cool-season annuals (e.g. pansies, dianthus, alyssum, sweet pea) will be putting on an amazing display. Now is a good time to make notes to evaluate the performance of the plants in your garden. It will help you when you start planning for the next cool season.
- If you grow your own transplants, get those warm-season annuals going if you haven’t already.
- Some warm-season annuals can be direct seeded if you have empty beds just waiting for something to grow, including cleome, cosmos, marigold and zinnia.
Bulbs
- Spring-flowering bulbs (e.g. narcissus, daffodil, crocus) should be in flower or will be soon. Enjoy them!
- If you grow summer-flowering bulbs, now is the time to get them in the ground. This includes plants like society garlic, pine cone ginger, walking iris, shell ginger, spiral ginger, dancing lady ginger, spider lily, lycoris, dahlia and butterfly ginger.
Vegetables
- The vegetable garden is awash with activity in March. This is the time to get all your warm-season vegetables in the ground.
- It is too late to start seeds for tomatoes and peppers, so check out the garden center early for the best selection of transplants.
- Some vegetables to plant seeds for now: snap beans, cantaloupes, Swiss chard, collards, corn, cucumbers, mustard greens, okra, southern peas, pumpkins, squash and watermelons. And of course, tomato, eggplant and pepper plants.
- Harvest the remainder of the root crops you have in the ground, or they will become unusable.
Lawns
- Continue to control cool-season weeds early in March and monitor for insects and diseases, especially brown patch.
- It is also the time to put out pre-emergent herbicides for the warm-season weeds. Of course, don’t put out pre-emergent herbicides in areas you plan to reseed.
- Warm-season grasses are just beginning to wake up and establish new roots, so try to limit the amount of stress (don’t aerate, fill over or dethatch this month).
- Grass usually doesn't need mowing in March, but use your judgment: Mowing is better than letting the grass overgrow. Hold off on fertilizer until next month.
Perennials
- Finish dividing, transplanting and planting perennials this month and they will hardly skip a beat in their growth.
- Fertilize established perennial beds with something along the lines of 15-5-10 — about a quarter-cup spread evenly over 10 square feet.
Roses
- You should finish planting your containerized roses this month.
- Fertilize roses this month with a balanced fertilizer or special rose fertilizer, according to label directions.
- Begin control measures for black spot as soon as new foliage begins to appear.
Shrubs
- Finish planting your containerized shrubs in March.
- Fertilize established plantings with a balanced fertilizer such as 1/3 cup of 8-8-8 per 10 square feet.
- Start monitoring for pests such as aphids and control as needed.
- Check your mulch and replenish as needed. Remember, 2 to 3 inches deep.
Trees
- This is the last month of the ideal planting time for trees, so finish up.
- Check the mulch situation and replenish as needed.
- Buck moth caterpillars will start hatching on oaks, so if you had a problem last year, plan to spray with carbaryl or Bt; otherwise, you’re going to have a repeat.
Citrus
- Oranges, grapefruit, mandarins, tangelos and tangerines will be blooming this month. Satsumas and kumquats bloom this month and next month. And, of course, lemons bloom all season long. If you don’t have a copy of the “Louisiana Home Citrus Production” manual, get it online at lsuagcenter.com. Insects and diseases will need addressing this month.
There’s a lot to do in March, but the weather is warming up, and it’s a good time to get outside. Happy gardening!
Q: My holly tree leaves are turning yellow and dropping. Is it diseased? What should I do? — Jeremy
A: Actually, this is the time of year when a lot of our “evergreens” are dropping their old leaves and replacing them with new growth. As long as the new growth looks healthy, there is no need for alarm. It is just the normal cycle.