Faced with an empty nest, most retirees opt to downsize. But Sandy and Larry Golembiewski bought more land and built their dream home — a 2,654-square-foot dwelling with white columns and a deep front porch beckoning from behind a circular driveway.
“I told Larry, ‘Let’s just build something we can be excited about, where we can entertain,’ ” Sandy said.
The couple chose their Norco address for its proximity to Larry’s engineering job at Shell.
“I didn’t like a commute of more than five minutes to get to work,” Larry said. “(Norco) is nice and quiet, very low crime. It’s like a little country town, really.”
The couple married in 1997 and moved into a cottage built in the 1940s. Though its heart pine floors, large windows and knotty pine walls charmed Sandy, she often wished for a house with a larger footprint and second bathroom.
When neighboring lots went up for sale, the Golembiewskis bought them. The couple hired a title company to find out who owned one adjacent, oak-shaded lot, which they eventually purchased.
“It was quite a project,” Sandy said. “The Mule family from Italy owned and farmed the land, and they started giving parcels of land to their children when they subdivided the plantation. Seventeen people had owned these lots.”
By 1999, the couple had acquired multiple lots, and Larry was ready to build a newer, bigger home. There was just one problem: Sandy had no idea what kind of house she wanted. She’d perused dozens of homebuilders’ catalogs to no avail. Larry said, “This is ridiculous. You have to find a house.”
At a loss, Sandy glanced up at a framed picture of Tezcuco Plantation. Inspiration stuck her.
“I said, ‘We’ll just build the plantation,’ ” Sandy recounted. “Larry said, ‘That’s a great idea.’ ”
Sandy didn’t get a chance to go inside the Tezcuco Plantation before it burned down in 2002 — so although her home’s exterior has an antebellum appearance, the interior feels modern.
She designed the three-bedroom, two-bathroom structure with the help of Irv Burley, a draftsman at Shell. He went through three or four drafts before he succeeded in creating a floor plan that had all the features she desired: a circular driveway, a garage that sits behind the house, transom windows and built-in bookshelves among them. Gerard Borne Sr. served as the builder.
In December 2002, the home was completed. The Golembiewskis gradually moved their belongings over from the cottage, which now serves as a guesthouse.
“I just think this is such a sweet house,” Sandy said. “It’s so comfortable.”
Beveled glass doors open to a dramatic entry with a tray ceiling, crown moldings and a chandelier. A formal dining room sits behind pocket doors to the right of the entry, and a comfortable, open living area lies beyond that. There, a wood-burning fireplace presides, and a rear wall of backyard-facing windows provides a sunny view of grass and crape myrtles.
The adjacent kitchen features granite countertops, tile floors and a well-stocked wet bar.
“We had my daughter’s engagement party here, and all the young guys said this is a great party house,” said Sandy, who hosts Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings for her son Jay, daughter Margaux and twin grandsons Preston and Carter, 8. Two tiny dogs, dachshund Peyton Manning and rescue mutt Gracie, skitter around underfoot.
For the walls, colorist Cindy Nixdorff selected brick red, buttery yellow and slate blue in hues associated with plantations. Colorful collections of photographs, art and cheery slogans (“Live life joyfully”) line the walls. There’s a tapestry of “The Lady and the Unicorn” from Renaissance Interiors, as well as work by Johnny Donnels, Jax Frey and Edward Marshall Boehm. Modern pieces, including as Tiffany-style lamps from QVC, mingle with antique and heirloom furniture Sandy inherited from her mother.
Outside, a wraparound porch spans the home, where resin wicker patio sets are optimally positioned under ceiling fans.
“I love to watch the birds up there,” Sandy said. “I sit here every morning and thank God for this view, my wonderful life, wonderful husband, good health and great dogs.”