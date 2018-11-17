This week’s cold temperatures came earlier than usual and as a bit of a surprise to many gardeners. Many warm season bedding plants are now zapped, lifeless, brown casualties of the cold.
Luckily, some tried and true options are out there for revamping your flower beds for the winter, adding bursts of color well into the spring.
The LSU AgCenter’s Super Plant program has been touted by many LSU AgCenter horticulturists and this column in the past, but as a refresher, the Super Plant program is a great resource. To be named a Super Plant, a plant has to pass a two-year field trial process and thrive across the entire state — from Shreveport to Baton Rouge, Lafayette to New Orleans. This is no easy feat.
Super Plant candidates are evaluated by LSU researchers as well as green industry professionals, giving them the designation of being “university tested and industry approved.” The program was initiated in 2009, and there is a list of Super Plants available on the AgCenter’s website at www.lsuagcenter.com.
This fall is the time to plant seven of the most colorful, showy Super Plants in your flower beds. These plants are cold hardy, thrive on winter conditions and take little maintenance beyond the normal routine of mulch and water.
Treat all seven of these as annuals, though farther north they may be able to survive into the summer and even beyond. In the New Orleans area things just get too hot to keep these cool season plants happy, so enjoy them as ephemeral garden inhabitants.
- Columbine — Swan series: Swan columbine is a beautiful, all-too-short-lived perennial. Here we treat it as a cool season annual to lessen the heartbreak of losing it to summer weather. Plant it now for spring blooms. There are several color combinations on the market, including cream and pink, purple and white, and burgundy and white. None of them disappoint, and a mass planting of several colors makes a big statement. Space them a foot apart, in full or partial sunlight. Swan columbine gets about 20 to 24 inches tall and looks great under-planted with violas.
- Dianthus — Amazon series: This is not your grandmother’s dianthus! The Amazon series is an improved batch of three colors (Neon Purple, Neon Cherry and Rose Magic). They are tall and bloom prolifically, making a decent cut flower as well. They are hardy to temperatures into the teens; just deadhead them from time to time and enjoy flowers into summer. They prefer full sun to partial shade, Space them 12 to 16 inches apart. These dianthus get to be about 2 to 3 feet tall in ideal conditions. Good drainage is key if you want them to really thrive.
- Foxglove Camelot series: Nothing says “cottage garden” quite like foxgloves. They are colorful, elegant, and dynamic. Plant them October-May to get a nice display in the garden. We treat them as annual here, though up north they may return for several years, much like the columbine. The Camelot series is somewhat heat tolerant and will bloom well into May in our area. Plant them in full sun to partial shade, spacing them 12 to 18 inches apart. The flower spikes can reach heights of 36 inches, and the plants themselves can grow to be about a foot wide. Some staking may be needed if they are really weighed down by beautiful flowers. Just use a bamboo stake or something similar to prop them up. It is well worth the effort!
- Kale "Redbor": If dual-purpose edible and ornamental landscaping is your thing, "Redbor" kale offers a pop of purple color and a good flavor to boot. There are a lot of flowering cabbages and kales on the nursery market, but "Redbor" really produces large quantities of edible leaves with a stunning red-purple color. They get about 2 feet tall easily, so place them toward the back of garden beds. Interplant with smaller flowering bedding plants that are shorter. This can really offset the color of the kale. It sometimes attracts caterpillars, which may eat holes in the leaves. If you notice this, spray the leaves with a little spinosad to fix the problem.
- Viola — Sorbet series: Violas have long been a winter mainstay in many gardens, and the Sorbet series brings new colors and combinations of colors into the mix. These bright, perky flowers can be tucked in just about anywhere: in a container, a window box, a flower bed, the edges of a vegetable garden, you name it. They prefer full sun but will make do in all sorts of light conditions and are very frost-tolerant. They make small mounds of about 6 inches in height and 8 to 12 inches wide, so space them about a foot apart. Many garden centers carry these well into the spring; they can be planted and enjoyed anytime during the cooler months.
- Delphinium "Diamonds Blue": This is the bluest of blue flowers and sure to be a show stopper. Delphiniums of the past might have needed to be staked and pampered, but not so with "Diamonds Blue." This improved variety is tough and compact, and blooms in the early spring. Plant it out now so that it has a chance to get established and really put on a show. Plant them a foot apart. They tend to reach heights of about 14 to 16 inches tall and a width of 12 to 14 inches. They prefer full sun to partial shade, making them very versatile for many garden situations.
- Petunia — "Supertunia Vista Bubblegum": If pink is your color, then this petunia is for you! "Supertunia Vista Bubblegum" produces and delivers on the promise of ample pink blooms all season long. Some plantings have been known to last into the summer and beyond with some light trimming when they get leggy and strawlike. They produce drifts up to 3 feet in all directions, with a height of 16 to 24 inches in ideal conditions. You can plant them now through the spring. If they sustain some frost damage, just prune the damaged parts out and give them a little fertilizer. They prefer full sun, so plant them in a warm, sunny area and enjoy!
Check out your local nursery centers to find these great cool season bedding plants. They have been tested and found to be stellar performers in our gardens, making a colorful impact during the cool season. For more information on the LSU AgCenter Super Plant program or any other gardening topic, please visit www.lsuagcenter.com. For answers to your gardening questions, please send an email to AGCenter@theadvocate.com. The GNO Gardening Newsletter also is a great LSU AgCenter resource, providing planting dates, a monthly chore list, lawn advice, local garden happenings and more. To sign up for the newsletter, email gnogardening@agcenter.lsu.edu.
Q: I’ve noticed that my pecans this year are terrible! Some of them are completely black. Others seem to have been sprouting in the shell. What is going on and how do I fix it? — Dave
A: Hi, Dave. Unfortunately, we are having a really wet year. The sprouting of the pecans inside of their shells is an example of vivipary, meaning that the embryo begins to grow while still being attached to the tree. When it senses moisture, this can trigger it. Pecan shells are not waterproof, so with frequent rains, the shell and meat inside the nut does not get a chance to dry out or cure, and this can cause the sprouting you see. Another bad outcome is that fungus invades or the nut just plain rots. No treatment is available for this. In nature, we see good and bad years for just about everything. This year the volume of the pecan crop was excellent, but the weather was just too wet to keep them from rotting or sprouting in many cases. This can be really frustrating. We have to hope for better conditions in the future. — Anna Timmerman