ST. CHARLES
Transfers for July 9-13
DESTREHAN
30 Houma Place: $265,000, Patricia Gaudet Melancon and Barry Clay Melancon to Keren Jenna Peymani aka Keren Abbott-Frederick Peymani and Yoosef Peymani-Foroushani.
9 Melrose Drive: $235,000, Christine Petry Bayhi to Ryan J. Lorusso and Tammy Miranda Lorusso.
58 Melrose Drive: $240,000, Meggan Canale Murray and Casey D. Murray to Susan C. Rome.
Ormond Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 37: $81,000, Robert T. Lack Jr. to Reve Inc.
206 Panther Run: $57,142.93, Patricia Briscoe Brown to Douglas Brown Jr.
1 Rosedown Drive: $359,000, Succession of Betty LaNasa Haydel to Meggan Canale Murray and Casey D. Murray.
480 Rosedale Drive: $200,000, Antoinette Calhoun English to Keyarra A. Williams.
480 Rosedale Drive: $225,000, Keyarra Ariane Williams to William F. Phelan and Nataliia Phelan.
HAHNVILLE
115 Duhe Drive: $253,000, Richard D. Hamilton to Meyrick N. Pierre.
St. Charles Terrace Annex Subdivision, Lots 5 and 6: $10,000, Eugene Buford Stames to William J. Carmouche.
LULING
Hidden Oaks Subdivision, Lots 18 and 81: Sale amount unavailable, Norris M. Revader Jr. to NMR Holdings LLC.
Oak Ridge Park, Section 1, Block B, Lot 63: $21,000, Ivory W. Marbley Jr. and Ethel Rodney Marbley to Tracey Revader Pierre and Gilliam Pierre III.
South Lakewood Subdivision, Lot 150: $315,000, Michelle W. Babin to Elizabeth Berniard Peralta and Clinton Peralta.
MONTZ
Evangeline City Subdivision, Unit 6, Square 2, Lot 32B: $57,500, Cristina & Lauricella Inc. to Derek J. Roussel and Katherine Koske Roussel.
Evangeline City, Lot 27B: $57,500, Cristina & Lauricella, Inc. to John A. Sanchez.
NEW SARPY
New Sarpy Acres, Section 8, Lot B3: $12,000, Sherry Madere Howard and Freddie L. Howard Sr. to Yolanda Jackson Darensburg.
NORCO
505 Clayton Drive: $140,000, Wayne T. Hoffmann, Sharon Hoffmann Williams and Earl John Hoffmann Jr. to AZDZ LLC.
Subdivision of the East half of Lot B, Lots 4 and 5: Succession of Eugene H. Roussel aka Eugene Hugh Roussel and Anne W. Roussel aka Anne Marie Weber Roussel to Michelle Triche Dufour and Alan P. Dufour.
ST. ROSE
200 Riverwood Drive: $300,000, Danny Granger Jr. to Courtland J. Coleman and Letonya Rushing Coleman.