ST. TAMMANY
Transfers for July 16-20
ABITA SPRINGS
Cherokee Drive 57: donation, no value stated, James T. Fisk to Kimberly C. Fisk.
Grande Hills Estates, portion of ground: $425,000, Juan A. Lastra and Tianne D. Lastra to Kirk L. Aymond.
Hillcrest Country Club Estates, lot 7, square 19: $140,500, Debra A. Traylor and Charles D. Kyle to Seth T. Wright and Stormy P. Wright.
Hillcrest Country Club subdivision, lot 8, square 42: donation, no value stated, Albert F. Majeau Sr. and Patricia Brue Majeau to Eugene A. Majeau.
Iroquois Drive 158: $223,000, Anh H. Nguyen and Hai V. Nguyen to Keith A. Blase Sr. and Roseline Blase.
Packet Place 71149: $223,000, Claude P. Marengo and Vicki B. Marengo to John A. Irle and Ashton Irle.
COVINGTON
S. Madison St. 1126: $103,000, Victor A. Vilardo and Annie Marie L. Vilardo to Robyn Shawn Patrick Guidry.
W. 15th Ave. 204: $470,000, James K. Murphy and Begona F. De La Vega to John A. Domas and Milana H. Domas.
Abita Lakes subdivision, Phase 3-B-1, lot 24-A: $282,000, Grant N. Broussard and Mary B. Broussard to Blake Banta and Katherine Banta.
Beauregard Parkway 937: $465,000, Site Management LLC to Mary Susan Olivier.
Belle Terre Blvd. 112: $347,000, Steven N. Karns and Heidi Lynn Karns to Gregory C. Burg and Aubry Newman Burg.
Bertel Drive 115: $299,000, Kyle N. Maitre and Elizabeth L. Maitre to Christopher W. Rogers and Claire E. Wilbert Rogers.
Brooke Hollow Lane 1114: $375,000, Succession of Iris P. Ross and Alvin L. Ross Jr. to Matthew A. Ziifle ad Krissie M. Ziifle.
Bunny Lane 72237: $269,000, Justin Cadis and Aimee Alfaro Cadis to Deonne Leveque Zelden.
Cypress Point Circle 6029: $465,000, Panno Construction LLC to John Esley and Allison Esley.
E. 15th Ave. 318: $100, Timothy P. McNeely to Catherine M. Saia.
E. Creek Court 1081: $187,115, DSLD Homes LLC to Weirmarhound LLC.
Emerald Forest Blvd. 350, Unit 13201: $92,000, Gina Marie Coakley to Michelle Lee Adoue.
Emerald Forest Blvd. 350, Unit 16101: $115,000, Succession of Lonnie Robert Williams and succession of Joann Russo Wlliams to Poret Rentals LLC.
F St. 70476: $162,900, Better Homes LLC to Jesse Clarke and Briana H. Clarke.
Fern Drive 123: donation, no value stated, Christopher M. Lee to Heather Ann Born.
Flower Estates, lots 258, 259: $236,500, Ruth Vetter O'Neil to Sander Thibodeaux Landry.
Hummingbird Road 58: $799,000, DMAE LLC to Patricia Cummings Diefenthal.
I St. 70287: $40,000, Tandem Capital LLC to Nachem LLC.
Knoll Pine Circle 277: donation, no value stated, John R. Summers to Marie A. Summers.
Lake Reelfoot Drive 70415: $105,000, Succession of Jay Alan Carter to Richard Canepa Sr. and Kim B. Canepa.
N. Creek Drive 1328: $189,750, DSLD Homes LLC to Jordi P. Norwood and Lydia A. Zuniga.
N. Magnolia Drive 101: $240,000, Nolan Randall Perkins and Sally Lynn Kimberly Perkins to William V. Bennett III and Elise S. Hogben Bennett.
N. Meyers Road 143: donation, no value stated, John Richard Summers to Marie A. Summers.
Near Covington, portion of ground: $40,000, Rufus W. Tingle and Kim C. Tingle to Artus Investments LLC.
Old Landing subdivision, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Bertha M. Collins to Ashley M. Hillman.
Riverlake Drive 14350: $270,000, Level Investments LLC to Richard H. Simmons and Phyllis W. Pond Simmons.
S. Lakeshore Drive 14359: $435,000, Covlare LLC to Stephen R. Greenwood and Sharon Lindsay Knight Greenwood.
Schlumbrecht Road 19469: donation, no value stated, Constantino R. Pasquier to Elizabeth Pasquier.
Section 7, township 6 south, range 10 east, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Natalie Reese to Ricardo Clayton Miguel Gutierrez.
Sulphur Springs subdivsion, lot 11, square 94: $95,000, Mary B. White to Lisa Danielle Earles.
Theta Ave. 74311: $165,000, Angela C. McKay to Dianne C. Canik.
Tuscany West Estates, lot 161: $267,900, DSLD Homes LLC to Gary Wayne Busby.
Walnut Place 45: $370,000, Allen J. Bertrand Jr. to Andrew H. Voelkel Sr. and Carol Cain Voelkel.
Whippoorwill Road 12: $410,000, Russell O. Raulston to Stephen A. Neal and Suzanne C. Neal.
Woodburne Loop 606: $208,500, John M. Werner and Sherling E. Brignac Werner to Charles M. Leroy and Sharon A. Leroy.
FOLSOM
Austin St. 82337: $140,000, Succession of Joseph Bradley Cathey to Dennis C. Richard and Connie L. Wroten Richard.
Birch Drive 1304: $633,400, Deonne Leveque Zelden to Matthew W. Davis and Jessica Q. Davis.
Chenel St. 215: $335,000, Robert J. Helmer and Minor Margavio Young to Shannon T. Brewer and Jennifer L. Adair Brewer.
Green Valley Road 76143: $270,000, Steven E. Pfingsten and Carri Day Pfingsten to Nicole Miller.
Louisiana Highway 11281 108: $98,000, Deborah C. Karter to Richard R. Tusson III and Barry J. Bossier.
N. Factory Road 82378: $190,000, Derek A. Palmer and Sabrina C. Palmer to Justin M. Cannon and Katherine J. Cannon.
Near Folsom, portion of ground: no value stated, Steve W. Thomas Sr. to Sandra K. Lloyd.
LACOMBE
Lacombe Park subdivision, lots 9, 10, square 92: $67,500, Larry Doyle Brooks to TM Realty LLC.
Otis Drive 68442: $32,500, Louis Sears to Brandon W. Gregory and Meagan K. Mann Gregory.
W. Violet St. 28477: $156,600, Coast Builders LLC to Edwin J. Brocaille and Catherine Anne Brocaille.
MADISONVILLE
Near Madisonville, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Deborah Koppenol, Herbert H. Koppenol Jr. and others to Iris K. Benoit.
Brewster Road 525: $375,000, Parlis LLC to James W. Ellis II and Anna Faye Caminita.
Grand Oaks Lane 614: $285,000, Jay J. Gostisha and Melissa H. Gostisha to D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast.
Live Oak Hills subdision, lot 5, square 1: $31,000, Louis Arpino and Phyllis Ferraro to Rinaldi Builders LC.
Near Madisonville, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Deborah Koppenol, Herbert H. Koppenol Jr. and others to Stacy M. Fitzgerald.
Near Madisonville, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Iris K. Benoit, Herbert H. Koppenol Jr. and others to Deborah Koppenol.
Pine Grove Loop 624: $309,900, DSLD Homes LLC to William E. Carruthers and Virginia C. Carruthers.
Raiford Oaks Blvd. 207: $313,000, Peter Safran and Elizabeth A. Safran to David M. Chapotel and Rebecca Taylor Chapotel.
Sandybrook Circle 310: no value stated, Rafael Ramirez Ruiz and Isabelle Ramirez to Louis R. Robinson III and Nicole S. Robinson.
Scott St. 133: $150,000, Andrea Trena Garrett to Nicholas E. Sheppard.
Spring Haven Lane 1028: $75,000, Berners Construction Co. Inc. to Intrepid Builders LLC.
Spring Haven subdivision, Phase 2, lots 21, 22: $145,000, Spring Haven LLC to Bruno Design Build LLC.
White Heron Drive 147: $170,000, Anita Jones Morse to Heather E. Cieutat.
MANDEVILLE
Clausel St. 1004: $285,000, Fay Homes LLC to May-Yee Ng.
Rue Pickney 2004: $202,500, Nancy Seal Hebert and Didier G. Hebert to Lawrence D. Richardson, Nicole S. Richardson and others.
Town of Mandeville, lot E, square 183: $57,000, Barkemeyer Construction LLC to BBB Holdings LLC.
Town of Mandeville, lots 1, 3, square 142-A: donation, no value stated, Yvette Marie Meunier Cuccia to Mark M. Meunier, Gerald E. Meunier, John A. Meunier, Michael M. Meunier and Thomas J. Meunier Jr..
Audubon Lakes subdivision, Phase 3, lot 65: $432,000, Mark V. Englehardt and Katherine C. Englehardt to Scott A. Sutton and Sarah E. Mescher Sutton.
Beau Chene Drive 589, Unit 247: $230,000, Bruce A. Burga Jr. and Carolyn H. Burga to Jennifer C. Williams and Mary E. Hamner.
Butternut Lane 120: $369,000, Rodney P. Girard and Susan T. Girard to Joshua D. Arce and Monica L. Arce.
Catherine Court 403: $290,000, Heather Gremillion Lacombe to Manuel M. Acosta and Amy L. Wimberley Acosta.
Cherry Ridge Court 1580: $238,500, Always In His Presence LLC to Dustin R. Sweigard.
Chestnut Oak Drive 286: $315,000, Joseph A. Choppin and Jennifer R. Choppin to Franklin L. Castello and Lynette B. Castello.
Chinchuba subdivision, lots 1, 2, square 38: $60,000, Richard M. Jeansonne to Run Investments LLC.
Driftwood St. 213: $182,500, Scott M. Quijano to Nanette Marie Thorne.
Elmwood St. 209: $187,500, William V. Bennett III and Elise H. Bennett to Jennifer Lynn Griffith.
Flanigan Court 102: $187,000, Troy N. Ocmond and David M. Hastie Ocmond to Travis A. Sippel and Noemy H. Sippel.
Frenchmen Drive 144: $205,000, Gary V. Temples II and Christine Young Temples to Michael C. Gardner and Molly R. Gardner.
Hampton Court 100: $155,000, Marlene L. Zahn and Albert J. Zahn Estate to Marlene Z. Willem.
Hawthorne Place 101: $439,000, Christopher J. Bready and Shannon L. Bready to Darren Ray Sherrard and Alice F. Sherrard.
Labarre St. 830: $247,000, Martin Felix Berhel to Jeffrey Alan Jones.
Lamarque St. 220: $720,000, Jason H. Paulin and Brooke D. Paulin to James W. Halk and Cristina S. Halk.
Mailleville subdivision, lots 5, 6, square 67: $500, Joylynn M. Vucinovich to Dragonfly Enterprises Inc..
Mulberry St. 65401: $205,000, Salvador D. Scalia and Natalie S. Scalia to Christopher A. Klein Jr..
Pine St. 66087: $159,000, Todd M. Navarro Sr. and Ashley M. Navarro to Ashley L. Baker.
Preserve Lane 53: $1,200,000, Mohamed A. Elkersh to Michael W. Dupre and Kim K. Dupre.
Rapatel St. 2005: $170,000, Scott J. Chaisson to Rapatel LLC.
Robyn Place 45: $650,000, Joseph Authement and Megan Paddock Authement to Michael W. Rutledge and Rand B. Rutledge.
Rowell St. 69250: $108,000, Joseph A. Haddad, Waleed A. Haddad and others to Carmen Theresa Didier.
S. Strain Road 67333: $128,827, Titus A. Billingsley and Robynn N. Market Billingsley to C-T Homes LLC.
State St. 70271: $180,000, Lisa Barilleau Lala to Lindsey E. Bretton.
Stillwater Drive 1375: $406,500, Roman Pyrzak and Esther Rena Tritt Pyrzak to Jay J. Gostisha and Melissa H. Gostisha.
Sycamore Place 1244: $235,000, Donald A. Manalla and Janis D. Manalla to Ronald W. Browning and Karen L. Buckley Browning.
Tete L'Ours Drive 640-23: donation, no value stated, Abigayle Faith Lachney to Heather G. Lachney.
Tete L'Ours Drive 711: $473,000, William S. Gilbert and Angela H. Gilbert to John K. Vassilopoulos and Rachele A. Gibson Vassilopulos.
Town of Mandeville, lot E, square 183: $70,000, BBB Holding LLC to Affordable Homes & Land LLC.
Town of Mandeville, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Roland C. Rusich and Linda K. Parks to Parks and Rusich revocable trust.
Upton St. 2321: donation, no value stated, Robert F. Cheek Sr. to Robert F. Cheek II.
Westwood Drive 423: $231,000, Robert M. Wallbillich to Karen S. Shannon.
PEARL RIVER
Alton subdivision, lot 2, square 30: $9,000, DFFC Developers LLC to Toi Monai Williams.
Becky Lake Drive 35149: $24,900, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Claudia S. Amador.
Boyd Road 39056: donation, no value stated, Yvonne A. Johnson to Brandon L. Johnson.
Breckenridge subdivision, Phase 2-A, lot 201: donation, no value stated, Feng Lin to Yanzhen Weng.
Near Pearl River, portion of ground: $201,500, Succession of Kim Diodene Falgout to Stephen Parks.
Near Pearl River, portion of ground: $16,500, Wendy Lynn Quinlan to Brandon L. Quinlan and Halie M. Quinlan.
Oakley Blvd. 401: $170,000, Terry J. Jones II and Corrie R. Jones to Ronald J. Stigler Sr. and Brenda D. Stigler.
Pine St. 39088: $90,000, Rapid Results Inc. to Phyllis Ruiz Jackson and Virginia Duet Nicolosi.
Third St. 327: $119,900, Janet Buras Dedon to Sean Smith and Danielle M. Smith.
W. Thorner Road 37164: donation, no value stated, Christopher J. Audibert to Whitney R. Audibert.
Yearling Loop 304: $94,000, Succession of Robert M. Lindsey and succession of Elizabeth F. Snyder Lindsey to Holly Smith.
SLIDELL
Near Slidell, portion of ground: $6,000, donation, John D. Williams and Letty B. Williams to William Bonney and Carole W. Bonney.
Adam Circle 106-08: $325,000, Cornerstone II LLC to James R. Munroe and Linda Ann Munroe.
Anna St. 134: $221,000, Joshua D. Arce and Monica Clark Arce to Johnny C. Heire and Shondreka Renea S. Helire.
Birdie Lane 1: $102,000, Tiffany A. Ward to Nancy Ann Clark.
Breckenridge Drive 1118: $242,900, Christopher M. Blanchette and Jennifer K. Blanchette to Ram Bhattarai and Beena P. Bhattarai.
Brookwood Drive 3774: $109,900, Carol B. McCollough to Nicole Nicoulin.
Carr Drive 137: $208,800, John L. Lavis and Yvonne L. Lavis to Elna Driver Stokes.
Carr Drive 269, 271: $100,000, Michele Morvant Louapre to Martin F. Ammond and Lorna Leoanrd Ammond.
Centennial Park subdivision, lots 12, 13, square 1: $60,000, Raul Miguel Busquet to Waste Management of Louisiana.
Citrus St. 707: donation, no value stated, Gordon D. Eddings and Rhonda C. Eddings to Sharon A. Crawford.
College St. 3125: $119,000, Betty Edwards to Lakisha V. Baker.
Cypress Lakes Drive 162: $331,500, Matthew P. Prejean and Katelyn J. Prejean to Joseph D. Williams Sr. and Kristie P. Williams.
Deanna Drive 250: $126,710, Bungalow Series F Trust to Bungalow Series F Trust Reo LLC.
Dixie Circle 100: $159,900, Peter T. Nguyen and Phuc Thi Hong Dinh Nguyen to Kelley S. Helmstetter.
Forest Circle 144: $269,000, Richard Kelly III and April Conerly Kelly to Robert Lee Lacombe and Ashley M. Lacombe.
Fountain Drive 104: $137,500, Theresa L. Ahrens to Maggie E. Hatfield.
Gause Blvd. 700, Unit 8-A, suite 101: $105,000, Gulf Coast Bank & Trust to Porte Rouge Enterprises LLC.
Golden Pheasant 147: $315,000, Richard R. Dillon and Valerie S. Dillon to Jeffrey Paul Chauvin and Gina L. Chauvin.
Hampshire Drive 2149: $378,000, William R. Haines Jr. and Wendy J. Haines to Juan P. Gomez and Natalie F. Gomez.
Harbor Drive 1244, Unit 310: $120,000, Kim Ann Hawkins to George R. Hebbler Jr. and Rosemary E. Hebbler.
Javery Road 59433: $20,000, Frank B. Wood Jr. Interests LLC to Zachary W. Johnson Jr.
Jay St. 2318: $144,500, Zachary D. Ritchie and Tiffany S. Ritchie to Ashley N. Hiltunen.
Jay St. 2407: $133,000, Robert A. Seal to Laura Hock.
Kingspoint Blvd. 149: $42,000, Veronda Blackwell Gaines to Andrew D. Locicero.
Knollwood Lane 335: $245,560, DSLD Homes LLC to Michael S. Mutz.
Knollwood Lane 336: $230,920, DSLD Homes LLC to Richard C. Kirby and Charlene M. Kirby.
Lake Arthur Court 804: $183,000, Lindsey E. Bretton to James A. Devereux Jr. and Brittany N. Devereux.
Lake Calcasieu Court 205: $177,000, Brian E. Hannum and Krystyna J. Hannum to Serina Anne Faciane.
Lakeshore Estates, Phase 1-A-4, lot 313: $100,000, Robert J. Blanchard and Kimberly H. Blanchard to Francis J. Petitto III and Judith Baker Petitto.
Lakeshore Estates, Phase 2-B, lots 74, 75: $126,000, Tammany Holding Co. LLC to Kerry P. Burke and Jeanette Dell Murphy.
Lakeshore Village Drive 636: $227,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Christopher Williams and Eliabeth Ann Williams.
Lakeshore Village Lane 521: $268,000, D. R. Horton Inc. Gulf Coast to Ashley Marie Hebert.
Laurent Road 35053: donation, no value stated, Richard P. Ryan Jr. to Richard P. Ryan Jr.
Legendre Drive 610: $175,000, Cody P. Hebert to Daniel P. Pichon.
Lighthouse Point 137: $489,000, Harry Clay Albers Jr. and Rose Usner Albers to Edward J. Smith Jr. and Robin Jones Smith.
Live Oak St. 1617: $137,400, Brad S. Martinez and Elizabeth St. Germain Martinez to Emily E. Ruiz.
Megan Lane 220: $230,000, David J. Doar III and Julie S. Doar to Wilson Gaines Jr.
Milford Drive 103: $272,000, Succession of Ervan C. Vance and Geraldine Hobson Vance to Brian J. Case and Rowena M. Case.
N. Caleb Drive 558: $88,000, Brian J. Vetter and Robin Dantin Vetter to Alan R. Novak and Laura L. Novak.
N. Lake Verret Court 803: $139,900, Larry N. Berry and Jacquelyn Q. Berry to Amy B. May.
Natchez Drive 39281: $269,000, E. J. Milligan Construction Co. LLC to Wilson Bennett and Brigitte Frazier Bennett.
Near Slidell, portion of ground: $72,000, Henry D. Moskau Jr. to Virgil R. Phillips.
Ned Ave. 155: $154,500, Succession of Eleanor Barone Perkins to Aaron M. Boatright.
Ninth St. 124: donation, no value stated, Richard J. Nagle to Michael A. Nagle.
Pebble Beach Drive 137: $255,000, Kirankumar A. Prajapati and Kinnari K. Prajapati to Vikrambhai Desai and Sonalben Ddesai.
Pine Crest subdivision, lot 21, square 7: $10, Wells Fargo Bank NA to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.
Pirates Harbor subdivision, lot 69-A, square 3: $194,000, Gary Dennis Miley and Pamela Rester Miley to Marianna H. Ursin.
Plimsol Court 201: $47,000 and other good and valuable considerations, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Andrew Locicero.
Shylock Drive 1546: donation, no value stated, Rose M. Harmon Takuna to Victoria W. Harmon.
Slidell Ave. 2839: $400,000, Judith Pike Dunaway to Richard P. Cohen and Umika S. Cohen.
Steele Road 302: $200,000, Edward C. Seward Jr. and Chang Sun Kang Seward to Osmond Pham and Hoa Thi Nguyen Pham.
Summertree Drive 2152: $168,500, Nicky Culotta and Stacey Buras Culotta to Gabriel Gonzalez and Danny M. Franklin.
Sunset Drive 1473: $119,900, MSE Sub I LLC to Chezeray Shelly.
Teal St. 2020: $154,900, Classic Construction LLC to Deanna Danyel Boyd.
Thatcher Drive 160: $269,500, Matthew M. Bruno Sr. and Aimee W. Bruno to Joseph Clement III and Benita Margarejo.
W. Lake Court 216: $257,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Lia Johne Alexis.
Walnut Drive 927: $58,900, Michael H. Calamari and Dana D. Calamari to Scott D. Fuller and Kelly Durkin Fuller.
SUN/BUSH
Chat Blanc Road 24220: $47,000, Flagstar Bank FSB to Johnnie A. Sanders II and Amanda M. Sanders.
Louisiana Highway 41 80447: $80,000, Danny W. Gregory and Rebecca D. Gregory to Kieffer B. Sauvage.
Sections 20, 21, township 5 south, range 13 east, portion of ground: $56,000, Christina Marie Favret to Michael Sidney Gray.
Louisiana Highway 1082 81253: $295,500, Secretary of Veteran Affairs to Thomas N. Gallagher and Mary M. Gallagher.
Section 28, township 5 south, range 13 east, portion of ground: $8,854, Samuel Thomas and Brenda H. Thomas to Tammy M. Thomas.