EAST JEFFERSON
Transfers for Oct. 5-11
HARAHAN
Elmwood Plantation Estates, lot 1, parcel A, square 1: Karen Solomon to Reve Inc., $99,500.
Grove Ave. 763: Nicholas S. Fremin, Hillary Fremin and NSF to Victoria L. Waguespack, $175,500.
Roseland Parkway 437: Justin R. Whittle and Jessie Whittle Jr. to Constance S. Hadden, $140,000.
Stoneleigh Drive 7612: Gaynell W. Gaudin and George C. Gaudin Testamentary Trust to John L. Voitier and Elise L. Voitier, $500,000.
JEFFERSON
Jefferson Heights Ave. 154: John L. Voitier to Kristyn L. Lambert and Krystyn Lambert, $390,000.
Jefferson Heights Ave. 749: David E. Walle to Kelly Lagneaux and Jason M. Lagneaux, $150,000.
Jefferson Park Ave. 554: Charlene V.S. Misuraca to Harold A. Buchler III, $170,000.
St. George Ave. 847: Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Timothy D. Borgardt and Erin S.E. Borgardt, $10.
KENNER
Arkansas Ave. 3612: Searcy & Son Real Estate LLC to Jinlan & Yong Properties LLC, $80,000.
Cameron Court 648: Elizabeth A. Williamson, Susan A. M. Jordan and Ann M.M. Lewis to Philip Saunders and Nisha R. Saunders, $170,000.
Chateau Blvd. 3304: Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Lenny S.M. Hernandez, $10.
City Of Kenner subdivision, lot A: Madelyn Dgerolamo to Vickie Walters, Frederick J. Walters Jr. and Kenneth M. Waters, $325,000.
Colorado Ave. 3815: Jose C. Luna to Monica L. Hernandez and Ghian C. Hernandez, donation.
Delaware Ave. 3820: Rebecca A. Lorio and Victoria A. Lloyd to Hasboe Construction LLC, $40,000.
E. Louisiana State Drive 4001: Tobias Ellis, Theodore Ellis and Daniela Ellis to Anna Ellis, donation.
East Louisiana State Drive 512: AIM Louisiana Investments LLC to Christopher P. Marshall Jr., $190,000.
Gelpi Ave. 94: RSC Properties LLC to Harold P. Staub and Jamie C. Staub, $90,000.
John Hopkins Drive 94: Raymond J. Drouilhet Jr. and Thomas P. Weigel III to Tarek A. Fadl and Melody Ismail, $169,000.
Kenner Project 2. subdivision, lot 1, square 46: SBN V. Reo LLC to Jakl Properties LLC, $530,000.
Kenner Project 6. subdivision, lot 4, square 112: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Janneth Acosta, $105,000.
Legrande Bayou Lane 228: Craig S. Daste Jr. and Laurie S. Daste to Julian V. Moore and Caroline Z. Moore, $366,000.
Little Bayou Lane 200: Deborah S. Hill to Chloe P. Lamb and Joseph Lamb, $385,000.
Roosevelt Blvd. 3412: Li H. Li to Ben L. Chen, donation.
University City subdivision, lot Q, square 57: Jose A. Betancourt Jr., Martha I. Martinez and Alma L. Betancourt to Hugo E. Betancourt and Carlos R. Betancourt, donation.
Veterans Heights subdivision, lot 36A, square 176: Vera Congdon to Mario R. Cantu Sr., $256,500.
Veterans Heights subdivision, lot K, square 178: Vera P. Congdon to Mario R. Cantu Sr., $276,500.
METAIRIE
46th St. 3112: Michelle F. Boudreaux, Jason P. Boudreaux and Michelle B. Foret to Joseph R. Newsome III, $295,000.
48th St. 3517: Lassalle Trust to Donald Cheramie Trust, $10.
Aris Ave. 1409: Stephen Mirambel to Ashley A. Mirambell, donation.
Aris Ave. 390: Elliott M. Workman to Gulf South Development LLC, $100.
Aurora Ave. 1245: Lakeview Rebirth LLC to Ana C. Machigua and Jairo J. Meneses, $478,220.
Beverly Knoll, lot 13B, square 24, no further data: Nicholas E. Pontiff to Leigh Diley and Brian V. Diley, $542,000.
Bissonet Drive 4212: Steven W. Earle and Karen Earle to Shawn Toups, Jason Hill and Bonita Hill, $265,000.
Bridget St. 6004: Lisa W. Wodehouse to Oscar R. S. Rodriguez, $196,497.
David Drive 2913: Leanne Caruso to Steven J. Caruso and Leanne Caruso, donation.
Dream Court 83: Rebecca A. Stilling, Mark L. Stilling, Eric A. Stilling and Jean L. Reeves to Aaron D. Ryan and Jennifer Ryan, $315,000.
Elmeer subdivision, lot 5, square 7: Joseph L. Toujas to Ellie & Arnie Properties LLC, $275,000.
Feronia St. 1915: PWS Properties LLC to Dustin L. Poche and Amanda R. Poche, $505,000.
Ferran Drive 3912: Harold A. Dundee to Gusmardi LLC, $170,000.
Focis St. 1431: Hai P. Wu to Jennifer Bragman and John D. Ostermann, $240,000.
Garden Towne Homes condo, building 4, unit 85: Loi T. Dang and Hien T. K. Tran to Azeez F. Harb, $101,000.
Green Acres Road 2004: William G. Lytle to ANS Development Inc., $85,000.
Green Acres Road 308: Charles E. Bussey to Jessica C. Ochsner, $650,000.
Hanover Drive 1108: Paul D. Parrack and Erica L. L. Parrack to Corey T. Blue, $161,900.
Haring Court 5017: John C. Reynolds Sr. to Elaine Walsh and Daniel L. Walsh, $324,000.
Harvard Ave. 1912: Dolores Lambert to BMG Lands LLC and Jeremy Roussel Builders LLC, $248,900.
Hastings St. 6605: Aline R.J. Carroll and Frank E. Carroll to Barbara A. Carroll, donation.
Helios Ave. 1408: Bonnabel Properties Inc. to Kelly Mizell and Joshua E. Mizell, $4,000.
Highway Park subdivision, lot 4, square 4: Melissa M. Calloway to Brian T. McGregor, $207,500.
Highway Park subdivision, lot N, square 425: Marion Jeannsonne to Red Canyon LLC, $141,000.
Iola St. 4200: Randal J. Herbert to Rosemarie B. Herbert, donation.
Janice Ave. 4600: Stephanie Tufaro to Joseph V. Monaghan, Joette Kopelman and Charles M. Kopelman, $439,000.
Kent Ave. 3913: Marjorie R. Burroughs to Elizabeth W. Burroughs, donation.
Lynette Drive 1501: Fannie Ellis to Claude C. Rome III and Christi Rome, donation.
Melody Drive 536: Marc J. Boudreau to Rebecca C. Boudreau, donation.
Metairie Heights subdivision, lot 599: Tara C. Dipascal to Ashley A. Mirambell and Stephen Miriam, $165,000.
Metairie Ridge Nursery, lot 14, part lot 15, square 17: David P. Giordano to Gulf South Development LLC, $100.
Metairie Towers condo, unit 202: Jean M. Knight to Corey B. Armand and Mary Armand, $148,000.
Michigan Ave. 2512: Lacy King and Sean O. King Jr. to Z&C Developments LLC, $97,500.
N. Cumberland St. 1217: Lain S. Gorman to Trey M. Berner, $179,000.
N. Pierce Ave. 713: Pamela Harvey and Terry W. Harvey to Jason M. Levine, $150,000.
North Woodlawn Ave. 4308: Juan C. Velasquez to Mackinzy L. Issac, $337,500.
North Woodlawn Avenue 2315, office condo, unit 200: Calvary of New Orleans Inc. to CCO Wellness LLC, $275,000.
Oaklawn Drive 833: James R. Bishop and Grace D. Bishop to Lisa M. Krupa and Harold H. Rhiner, donation.
Papworth Ave. 930: Lucio A. Notarangelo and Adele B. Notarangelo to Antonio Notarangelo, $60,000.
Peyton Place condo, unit 216: Esther D. Gonzales to Marcus A. Martin, $67,500.
Peyton Place condo, unit 318: Linsey M. A. Hurst to Flora M. Hurst and Matthew G. Hurst, donation.
Pontchartrain Gardens 1. A. subdivision, lot 23X, square 28: Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency to 4441 North I-10 LLC, $2,000,000.
Pontchartrain Shores subdivision, lot C, square 14A: Cecil P. Borne and Gail Borne to John C. Albrecht and Dana Albrecht, $315,000.
Riverside Court condo, Phase II, unit 121: Purity M. Martise Trust and Martise M. Purity Trust to Dong H. Derouen, $42,000.
Rosewood Drive 201: Beverly M. Haydel and Justin M. Haydel to Charles A. Haydel Jr. and Sarah Haydel, $1,250,000.
Sena Drive 230: Cynthia Hildebrand and Warren K. Hildebrand to Cynthia M. Baylus, $1,075,000.
St Mary St. 4520: Allen W. Dufrene to Geoffrey L. Ballero, $265,000.
Tartan Drive 5009: William M. Chabreck Jr. and Jean D. Chabreck to Homer Jordan, Susan M. Jordan and Homer Jordan Jr., $250,000.
Transcontinental Drive 4212: Samuel T. Torosian and Hermine T. Leblanc to Randy R. Whelan, $242,000.
West Esplanade Ave. 5905: Alejandra C. Burgos and Alejandra C. Robles to Martha L. Arias and Guillermo Robles, $299,000.
Whitney Place condo, unigt 408: Ella B. B. Conn to John J. Faucheux Jr. and Cheryl M. Faucheux, $90,250.
RIVER RIDGE
Citrus Road 151: Keith M. Windmann Jr. to Paul H. Brehm, $196,000.
Hyde Place 10108: Peter M. Stedman and Robin B. Stedman to Daniel J. Kopcso and Kaitlin P. Kopcso, $410,000.