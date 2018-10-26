NO.eastjefftransfers.epl.102718
EAST JEFFERSON

Transfers for Oct. 5-11

HARAHAN

Elmwood Plantation Estates, lot 1, parcel A, square 1: Karen Solomon to Reve Inc., $99,500.

Grove Ave. 763: Nicholas S. Fremin, Hillary Fremin and NSF to Victoria L. Waguespack, $175,500.

Roseland Parkway 437: Justin R. Whittle and Jessie Whittle Jr. to Constance S. Hadden, $140,000.

Stoneleigh Drive 7612: Gaynell W. Gaudin and George C. Gaudin Testamentary Trust to John L. Voitier and Elise L. Voitier, $500,000.

JEFFERSON

Jefferson Heights Ave. 154: John L. Voitier to Kristyn L. Lambert and Krystyn Lambert, $390,000.

Jefferson Heights Ave. 749: David E. Walle to Kelly Lagneaux and Jason M. Lagneaux, $150,000.

Jefferson Park Ave. 554: Charlene V.S. Misuraca to Harold A. Buchler III, $170,000.

St. George Ave. 847: Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Timothy D. Borgardt and Erin S.E. Borgardt, $10.

KENNER

Arkansas Ave. 3612: Searcy & Son Real Estate LLC to Jinlan & Yong Properties LLC, $80,000.

Cameron Court 648: Elizabeth A. Williamson, Susan A. M. Jordan and Ann M.M. Lewis to Philip Saunders and Nisha R. Saunders, $170,000.

Chateau Blvd. 3304: Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Lenny S.M. Hernandez, $10.

City Of Kenner subdivision, lot A: Madelyn Dgerolamo to Vickie Walters, Frederick J. Walters Jr. and Kenneth M. Waters, $325,000.

Colorado Ave. 3815: Jose C. Luna to Monica L. Hernandez and Ghian C. Hernandez, donation.

Delaware Ave. 3820: Rebecca A. Lorio and Victoria A. Lloyd to Hasboe Construction LLC, $40,000.

E. Louisiana State Drive 4001: Tobias Ellis, Theodore Ellis and Daniela Ellis to Anna Ellis, donation.

East Louisiana State Drive 512: AIM Louisiana Investments LLC to Christopher P. Marshall Jr., $190,000.

Gelpi Ave. 94: RSC Properties LLC to Harold P. Staub and Jamie C. Staub, $90,000.

John Hopkins Drive 94: Raymond J. Drouilhet Jr. and Thomas P. Weigel III to Tarek A. Fadl and Melody Ismail, $169,000.

Kenner Project 2. subdivision, lot 1, square 46: SBN V. Reo LLC to Jakl Properties LLC, $530,000.

Kenner Project 6. subdivision, lot 4, square 112: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Janneth Acosta, $105,000.

Legrande Bayou Lane 228: Craig S. Daste Jr. and Laurie S. Daste to Julian V. Moore and Caroline Z. Moore, $366,000.

Little Bayou Lane 200: Deborah S. Hill to Chloe P. Lamb and Joseph Lamb, $385,000.

Roosevelt Blvd. 3412: Li H. Li to Ben L. Chen, donation.

University City subdivision, lot Q, square 57: Jose A. Betancourt Jr., Martha I. Martinez and Alma L. Betancourt to Hugo E. Betancourt and Carlos R. Betancourt, donation.

Veterans Heights subdivision, lot 36A, square 176: Vera Congdon to Mario R. Cantu Sr., $256,500.

Veterans Heights subdivision, lot K, square 178: Vera P. Congdon to Mario R. Cantu Sr., $276,500.

METAIRIE

46th St. 3112: Michelle F. Boudreaux, Jason P. Boudreaux and Michelle B. Foret to Joseph R. Newsome III, $295,000.

48th St. 3517: Lassalle Trust to Donald Cheramie Trust, $10.

Aris Ave. 1409: Stephen Mirambel to Ashley A. Mirambell, donation.

Aris Ave. 390: Elliott M. Workman to Gulf South Development LLC, $100.

Aurora Ave. 1245: Lakeview Rebirth LLC to Ana C. Machigua and Jairo J. Meneses, $478,220.

Beverly Knoll, lot 13B, square 24, no further data: Nicholas E. Pontiff to Leigh Diley and Brian V. Diley, $542,000.

Bissonet Drive 4212: Steven W. Earle and Karen Earle to Shawn Toups, Jason Hill and Bonita Hill, $265,000.

Bridget St. 6004: Lisa W. Wodehouse to Oscar R. S. Rodriguez, $196,497.

David Drive 2913: Leanne Caruso to Steven J. Caruso and Leanne Caruso, donation.

Dream Court 83: Rebecca A. Stilling, Mark L. Stilling, Eric A. Stilling and Jean L. Reeves to Aaron D. Ryan and Jennifer Ryan, $315,000.

Elmeer subdivision, lot 5, square 7: Joseph L. Toujas to Ellie & Arnie Properties LLC, $275,000.

Feronia St. 1915: PWS Properties LLC to Dustin L. Poche and Amanda R. Poche, $505,000.

Ferran Drive 3912: Harold A. Dundee to Gusmardi LLC, $170,000.

Focis St. 1431: Hai P. Wu to Jennifer Bragman and John D. Ostermann, $240,000.

Garden Towne Homes condo, building 4, unit 85: Loi T. Dang and Hien T. K. Tran to Azeez F. Harb, $101,000.

Green Acres Road 2004: William G. Lytle to ANS Development Inc., $85,000.

Green Acres Road 308: Charles E. Bussey to Jessica C. Ochsner, $650,000.

Hanover Drive 1108: Paul D. Parrack and Erica L. L. Parrack to Corey T. Blue, $161,900.

Haring Court 5017: John C. Reynolds Sr. to Elaine Walsh and Daniel L. Walsh, $324,000.

Harvard Ave. 1912: Dolores Lambert to BMG Lands LLC and Jeremy Roussel Builders LLC, $248,900.

Hastings St. 6605: Aline R.J. Carroll and Frank E. Carroll to Barbara A. Carroll, donation.

Helios Ave. 1408: Bonnabel Properties Inc. to Kelly Mizell and Joshua E. Mizell, $4,000.

Highway Park subdivision, lot 4, square 4: Melissa M. Calloway to Brian T. McGregor, $207,500.

Highway Park subdivision, lot N, square 425: Marion Jeannsonne to Red Canyon LLC, $141,000.

Iola St. 4200: Randal J. Herbert to Rosemarie B. Herbert, donation.

Janice Ave. 4600: Stephanie Tufaro to Joseph V. Monaghan, Joette Kopelman and Charles M. Kopelman, $439,000.

Kent Ave. 3913: Marjorie R. Burroughs to Elizabeth W. Burroughs, donation.

Lynette Drive 1501: Fannie Ellis to Claude C. Rome III and Christi Rome, donation.

Melody Drive 536: Marc J. Boudreau to Rebecca C. Boudreau, donation.

Metairie Heights subdivision, lot 599: Tara C. Dipascal to Ashley A. Mirambell and Stephen Miriam, $165,000.

Metairie Ridge Nursery, lot 14, part lot 15, square 17: David P. Giordano to Gulf South Development LLC, $100.

Metairie Towers condo, unit 202: Jean M. Knight to Corey B. Armand and Mary Armand, $148,000.

Michigan Ave. 2512: Lacy King and Sean O. King Jr. to Z&C Developments LLC, $97,500.

N. Cumberland St. 1217: Lain S. Gorman to Trey M. Berner, $179,000.

N. Pierce Ave. 713: Pamela Harvey and Terry W. Harvey to Jason M. Levine, $150,000.

North Woodlawn Ave. 4308: Juan C. Velasquez to Mackinzy L. Issac, $337,500.

North Woodlawn Avenue 2315, office condo, unit 200: Calvary of New Orleans Inc. to CCO Wellness LLC, $275,000.

Oaklawn Drive 833: James R. Bishop and Grace D. Bishop to Lisa M. Krupa and Harold H. Rhiner, donation.

Papworth Ave. 930: Lucio A. Notarangelo and Adele B. Notarangelo to Antonio Notarangelo, $60,000.

Peyton Place condo, unit 216: Esther D. Gonzales to Marcus A. Martin, $67,500.

Peyton Place condo, unit 318: Linsey M. A. Hurst to Flora M. Hurst and Matthew G. Hurst, donation.

Pontchartrain Gardens 1. A. subdivision, lot 23X, square 28: Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency to 4441 North I-10 LLC, $2,000,000.

Pontchartrain Shores subdivision, lot C, square 14A: Cecil P. Borne and Gail Borne to John C. Albrecht and Dana Albrecht, $315,000.

Riverside Court condo, Phase II, unit 121: Purity M. Martise Trust and Martise M. Purity Trust to Dong H. Derouen, $42,000.

Rosewood Drive 201: Beverly M. Haydel and Justin M. Haydel to Charles A. Haydel Jr. and Sarah Haydel, $1,250,000.

Sena Drive 230: Cynthia Hildebrand and Warren K. Hildebrand to Cynthia M. Baylus, $1,075,000.

St Mary St. 4520: Allen W. Dufrene to Geoffrey L. Ballero, $265,000.

Tartan Drive 5009: William M. Chabreck Jr. and Jean D. Chabreck to Homer Jordan, Susan M. Jordan and Homer Jordan Jr., $250,000.

Transcontinental Drive 4212: Samuel T. Torosian and Hermine T. Leblanc to Randy R. Whelan, $242,000.

West Esplanade Ave. 5905: Alejandra C. Burgos and Alejandra C. Robles to Martha L. Arias and Guillermo Robles, $299,000.

Whitney Place condo, unigt 408: Ella B. B. Conn to John J. Faucheux Jr. and Cheryl M. Faucheux, $90,250.

RIVER RIDGE

Citrus Road 151: Keith M. Windmann Jr. to Paul H. Brehm, $196,000.

Hyde Place 10108: Peter M. Stedman and Robin B. Stedman to Daniel J. Kopcso and Kaitlin P. Kopcso, $410,000.

