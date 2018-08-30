ST. CHARLES
Transfers for Aug. 6-10
BOUTTE
Ciravolo Estate, Lot BE-2B: Donation, Christine Berlin and Seth P. Matherne to Justine Colette Matherne and Jacob Ronald Weber.
Ciravolo Estate, Lot Be-2A: Donation, Christine Berline and Seth P. Matherne to Malory Michele Matherne and Joshua Scott Harrell.
Tract A-1 of W.H. Tinney Estates: $8,000, Dorean Mary Phoenix to Jiuver Otoniel Hernandez Maleonado.
DES ALLEMANDS
Coteau de France, a portion of Lot 57: $24,000, Karen Phillis Owens Knight, Darren Milton Billingsley, Robert Doyal Owens Jr. and Scott Eric Owens to Christine Owens Meyer and Alvin Meyer, Jr.
DESTREHAN
Destrehan Plantation Estates, Audubon Place, Lot 3: $125,000, Destrehan Plantation Development, LLC to Malcolm S. Brown and Teresa Cashio Brown.
Destrehan Plantation Estates, Audubon Place, Lot 4: $125,000, Destrehan Plantation Development, LLC to Benjamin P. Macotte and Lori Dominio Marcotte.
Destrehan Plantation Estates, Audubon Place, Lot 17: $125,000, Destrehan Plantation Development, LLC to Joshua H. Smira and Alexandra Mayer Smira.
Destrehan Plantation Estates, Audubon Place, Lot 17: $138,000, Joshua H. Smira and Alexander Mayer Smira to A Plus Construction, LLC.
Destrehan Plantation Estates, Audubon Place, Lots 18 and 19: $181,000, Destrehan Plantation Development, LLC to Cypress & Oak, LLC.
Destrehan Plantation Estates, Audubon Place, Lot 30: $110,000, Destrehan Plantation Development, LLC to Dominque Lynn Dicario.
208 Ormond Boulevard: $580,000, Michael R. Stumpf and Yvette Papp Stumpf to Amy Elizabeth Burns and Gregory Dale Burns.
535 W. Lawson Street: The Jesse L. Denton and Virginia P. Denton Revocable Living Trust to Byron Joseph Holiday, Jr. and Josette Loveless Holiday.
HAHNVILLE
340 St. Charles Place: Donation, James A. Zeringue and Dale Ann Tregre Zeringue to Jamie Zeringue Hue.
LULING
106 Apple Court: $249,900, Amy M. Henning and Coleman T. Edwards to Andrew E. Hubert.
120 Live Oak Lane: $339,000, Carroll J. Joubert, Jr. and Rachel Pavy Joubert to Tyler R. Koelling and Candace R. Lauve.
370 Marcia Drive: $175,000, Kevin W. Nanney and Ana Matherne Nanney to Ross M. Dufrene and Claire Hehemann Dufrene.
105 St. Anthony Street: $175,000, Dunn Homes, LLC to Michael P. Baamonde and Christine Werner Baamonde.
NORCO
126 St. Charles Street: $94,000, William Coty Bradley to Mindy Wilson.
ST. ROSE
328 Oak Street: $75,000, Carole Gremillion Chagnard and Donell D. Chagnard to Noel Anne Dejean and Louis Joseph Mosteiro III.