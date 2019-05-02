May is a wonderful month in southern Louisiana. The weather is nice, plants are thriving, and working in the garden is usually a pleasant pastime rather than sweaty labor. Here are some of the chores you will want to attend to in your garden and landscape during May.
Treat lawns for weeds: This month is the last chance to apply broad leaf weed killers before the weather gets too hot. Button weed is particularly troublesome. This low, mat-forming weed has 1-inch pointed leaves and small, four petaled white flowers. Most people don’t notice it until July, but it is beginning to grow now. LSU AgCenter trials show Ferti-lome Weed Free Zone work best, especially on young plants in early summer.
Fill low areas: Soil subsidence may require fill in some lawn areas. If you fertilize, do so before applying the fill. Mow the lawn immediately before spreading fill. Choose a light, sandy soil (such as pump sand or river sand) for filling. Avoid spillway sand as it is more likely to introduce weeds. Grass may not grow through more than 2 inches of fill, so where fill must be deeper, remove sod, spread the fill and replace sod on top.
Treat ornamentals, vegetables: Powdery mildew continues to be a problem on many ornamentals (crape myrtles, roses, euonymous) and vegetables (squash, cucumbers). Treat with chlorothalonil or other labeled fungicides.
Monitor azaleas: Small white spots on the upper surface of azalea leaves and small dark brown spots on the back indicate azalea lace bugs. Spray with a broad spectrum insecticide, getting under the leaves thoroughly.
Care for container plants: Constant watering rapidly leaches nutrients from the soils of container-grown plants. To replace them, use either soluble or slow release fertilizers. Soluble fertilizers are easy to apply especially when you use a hose end applicator, but they must be applied every two weeks to maintain a constant supply of nutrients. Slow-release fertilizers cut down on labor.
Protect young plants: Caterpillars will feed on foliage, flowers and fruit. The tomato fruit worm eats holes in tomatoes. Sevin, spinosad and BT regularly applied will keep them in check.
Plant now: Vegetables you can plant in May include snap beans (bush and pole), cantaloupes, Swiss chard, collards, sweet corn, eggplant plants, okra, peanuts, southern peas, pepper plants, sweet potato slips, pumpkin, squash, tomato plants and watermelons. Check the “Louisiana Vegetable Planting Guide” on the LSU AgCenter website for more information and recommended varieties.
Care for roses: Don’t transplant or plant roses this late in the year. Disturbing or damaging the roots when it is hot and plants are actively growing can lead to big problems. Continue to dead-head and spray to prevent black spot (and other diseases) and insects.
Plant palms: If you must have palms, the best planting time is May through August.
Get some hands-on education: May 11 is family day for AgMagic on the River at Docville Farm near Violet in St. Bernard Parish. This is a great time for everyone to get some hands-on education about all things agriculture in Louisiana. For more information visit merauxfoundation.org.
