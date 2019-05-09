Jake Stout and Colby Danna used to live Uptown in a charmingly renovated shotgun house. There was a perfect garden in front and a chic, contemporary floor plan inside. But then something changed.

“It was a great place,” said Danna, an Ochsner physician. “It was a half block to Magazine Street and close to my work on Napoleon Avenue. But the more we got to know New Orleans neighborhoods, the more we felt like we wanted to live in Faubourg Marigny.”

Danna and Stout (from north Louisiana and Texas, respectively) found the urban feel of the Marigny Triangle appealing and set their sights on finding an early 19th-century Creole cottage. What they found in 2016 surpassed their expectations.

On May 19, their home will be on tour along with five others in the Marigny Triangle, the portion of Faubourg Marigny bounded by Elysian Fields, Esplanade Avenue and North Rampart Street. The tour begins at Washington Square Park (700 Elysian Fields Ave.) and tickets may be purchased there ($20). A reception from 4 to 6 p.m. at Sun Oak (2020 Burgundy St.), the home of architect Gene Cizek, concludes the day’s activities.

“We didn’t realize when we bought the property just how unusual it was,” said Stout, an air traffic controller at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. “There was the main house — a Creole cottage — a small courtyard, a dependency, and, behind that, a piece of open ground with a cement pad covering part of it.”

The cottage retains its two original roof dormers, French doors to the banquette or sidewalk, paneled shutters over the openings in front, and beautiful heart pine floors inside. Built about 1830, it would have originally had an open gallery across the back, terminating in small rooms or cabinets, according to Cizek. Both the gallery and the cabinets have been incorporated into the living space as a den on the left and stairs on the right.

After moving in, the housemates (by that time, including Blaze Blanchard, a police academy recruit) were occupied with personalizing the cottage’s interior, which had been well-renovated about five years earlier. They added crown molding and a tile backsplash behind the French range in the kitchen, and spruced up the space between the cottage and the dependency (used as an apartment with a longtime tenant) by adding potted hibiscus, an umbrella table and chairs, and strings of lights that twinkle at night.

Furnishing the inside of the cottage has been an ongoing project, with no end in sight.

“We realized right away that a lot of the furniture we had Uptown wouldn’t work well in this environment, so we’ve slowly been incorporating other pieces into the mix,” Danna said. “One is an antique sideboard from France we bought at Dop (Antiques) on Jefferson Highway.”

About a year after moving in, the housemates felt it was time to decide what to do about the bonus “backspace”: Turn it into parking or transform it into a courtyard?

“It isn’t easy to park in the Marigny so that’s why we briefly thought about making it a parking space, but we are so glad we didn't,” said Danna. “Instead we worked with Beverly Katz, of Exterior Designs, and put in an L-shaped pool with a water feature plus flagstone and flower beds. Even I love it, and I don't even like to get wet.”

Lushly planted beds rim the exterior of the pool on two sides and are planted with holly trees, hibiscus and colorful annuals. Weathered brick walls create a scenic backdrop for the space.

“We had a little trouble getting someone to dig the pool, because you can’t get heavy equipment in there. It had to be dug by hand,” said Stout.”The good news is that none of us is all that tall so the pool didn't need to be all that deep.”

Faubourg Marigny Home Tour

WHEN: Noon to 4 p.m. May 19

HEADQUARTERS: Washington Square Park

TICKETS: $20

INFO: thefmia.org