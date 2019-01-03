THURSDAY
LECTURE BY FRIENDS OF THE CABILDO: 6 p.m., Old US Mint, 400 Esplanade Ave. Dr. Miki Pfeffer lectures about the friendship between Grace King and Mark Twain. Free. (504) 529-3939, friendsofthecabildo.org
JAN. 12
REX DEN VIEWING: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 2531 S. Claiborne Ave. The Friends of the Cabildo make a pre-Carnival visit to the den of the Rex organization to preview the 2019 parade floats. $25. friendsofthecabildo.org
JAN. 12
PASSION FOR CAMELLIAS; 10:30 a.m. to noon, Garden Study Center, New Orleans Botanical Garden, Hunter Charbonnet, president of the North Shore Camellia Society, talks about his personal passion for the blossom called the queen of winter. $15. neworleanscitypark.org
JAN. 16
GARDEN DISTRICT BEAMS AND BREWS: 5:30 to 7 p.m., 2328 Chestnut St. Join the Preservation Resource Center to learn about the renovation of this Greek revival center hall home per plans by Jahncke and Burns Architects. $10. (504) 581-7032, prcno.org
JAN. 19
FRENCH QUARTER SYMPOSIUM: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Hotel Monteleone, 210 Royal St. The Historic New Orleans Collection staff and guest speakers put on a daylong symposium on the French Quarter. $75 and up. hnoc.org