On a sweltering day last August, Chad and Alanna Lee decided they needed a pool.
This summer, complete with a hot tub and cabana, their pool serves as a neighborhood party spot. During the day, the couple’s 3-year-old son Carson splashes around with his friends. After the kids go to bed, adults hang out in the hot tub.
The pool has transformed a once-uninviting space and expanded the home’s living area, they said.
“It’s definitely a more usable space now,” Alanna Lee said. “We eat in the cabana, and we use all areas of the yard.”
"People want to be around the tranquil, soft sound of water and the visual beauty of a swimming pool,” said Earl Hardouin, president of Paradise Pools and Spas. “It’s what people are building their yards and extending their homes around these days.”
Cocktail culture
From backyard crawfish boils to iced tea on the front porch, outdoor living has always loomed large in south Louisiana. More and more homeowners are expanding their home’s footprint with an eye toward the backyard, adding fire pits, pergolas, outdoor kitchens and cabanas. And pools serve as both centerpiece and star attraction.
Hardouin says pools should take their architectural cues from the existing home — e.g., a sleek new construction should incorporate a similarly modern pool. Likewise, the home’s size (and the yard’s square footage) dictate the pool’s proportions.
“Build a pool that fits the space,” said Jonathan Mathes, owner of Nolascapes Pool and Outdoors. “And keep the view in consideration — you’ll look at (the pool) more than you’ll be in it.”
Outdoor space can be limited in older neighborhoods, where petite courtyards or alley-like strips of yard may be the norm. But even tight properties can accommodate a pool.
“Cocktail pools — a smaller, nontraditional-type pool — are really popular in New Orleans for obvious reasons: Back yards are small,” said Mike Stanton, owner of Oasis Pools & Spas. “They have more of a fountain or water feature look to them and are more artsy.”
Typically no bigger than 10 feet wide and 20 feet long, cocktail pools bring visual interest to an outdoor space, plus a refreshing place to cool off.
“Cocktail pools fit in a tight spot and are cheaper to maintain, cheaper to heat,” Stanton said. “It really is the best of both worlds.”
Still, cocktail pools come with the usual upfront costs. Pool installation prices generally range from $28,000 to $40,000, Mathes says, and supplies cost $500 to $1,000 annually.
“It literally takes just as much effort to build a smaller pool versus a larger pool,” Stanton said.
Marco! Polo!
People with large backyards may want to consider a sports pool. These kid-centric pools are designed for fun and games, but they look very different from family-friendly pools of the past.
While homeowners may remember deep ends, slides and diving boards as the rage during their childhoods, these features have largely gone the way of the metal merry-go-round, thanks to rising insurance premiums.
“Years ago, pools used to be 3½ to 8 feet deep, but they were short, so the drop-off was significant and too drastic,” said Pepper Tregre, owner of Backyard Living. Tregre installed the Lee family pool. “People didn’t utilize the other parts of the pool because it was too deep.”
By contrast, sports pools are about 5 feet deep at their deepest point, which sits in the middle, creating a natural place to install a volleyball net.
“You have the ability to walk the entire floor and shoot from different angles,” Hardouin said.
Soak in the sun
Tanning ledges — a flat, shallow area in the pool, typically located along its perimeter — are also popular among families with children.
“(A tanning shelf) is definitely a confidence-builder for a child or adult who doesn’t want to get their whole body in the pool but still wants the refreshing benefits,” Stanton said. “It’s also great for pets. Lots of customers have sent pictures of pets sitting on the ledge in the pool.”
Tanning shelves are natural fits for sports pools, but they also complement the clean-lined, contemporary pools that are trending now. Luxe finishes, including glass tile, Pebble Tec (cement blended with pebble aggregates), travertine, flagstone, limestone and bluestone, can elevate a simple rectangular pool, as can scuppers, infinity edges, fire bowls, LED lights and arcing deck jets.
“A lot of new construction is straight, clean lines and stone decking,” Hardouin said. “Whether it’s flagstone or travertine, natural stone is very popular and is enriching the look of the pool.”
Imitating nature
While free-form pools aren’t as popular as their more symmetrical counterparts, they can be appropriate options for homeowners with sprawling, wooded backyards. Designed to resemble lakes and ponds, these pools often incorporate rock and waterfall features, darker finishes and rustic landscaping.
“The difficulty is trying to replicate nature,” Stanton said. “I’m trying to take rocks and design as Mother Nature would to make them look and act naturally.”
The flowing, free-form look can also complement a more contemporary home. In that case, the pool contractor might opt for sleeker finishes, switching out a natural stone perimeter for glass tile and limestone decking, for example.
“As far as linear versus free-form, architectural aspects of the house come into play, but it is ultimately the homeowner’s choice as to what they like better,” Stanton said.
Maintenance upgrades
Regardless of the type of pool they choose, homeowners may find that maintenance isn’t much of a burden, thanks to efficient saltwater systems and apps that let them operate the pool from their phones.
“The maintenance is one thing I was worried about, but it hasn’t been bad at all — five minutes a day,” Chad Lee said, “It’s kind of like brushing your teeth.”
“If you clean the skimmers and filters every three to six months, it’s simple with the salt systems to let the pool take care of itself,” Mathes said. “Somewhere between 15 and 20 minutes of maintenance per week is all it takes.”
Clean-lined and understated, the Lee family's new swimming attraction complements their contemporary Metairie home.
“It’s so nice to be out there by the pool,” Alanna Lee said. “I still have to pinch myself because I can’t believe this is my backyard. A pool is something I’ve always wanted — a dream I never thought I would have. It’s been really exciting to finally have it.”