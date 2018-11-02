ST. TAMMANY
Transfers for Oct. 11-16
ABITA SPRINGS
Kustenmacher Road 72546: $140,000, Ashlee Brooke Hill to Meghan E. Glory and Kayla M. Boyd.
Near Abita Springs, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Shirley Fairburn Jarrell to Bryan K. Jarrell and Christi H. Jarrell.
West Abita Springs subdivision, lots 39, 41, square 10: $20,000, donation, Dorothy J. Celestine to Geraldine C. Mitchell.
COVINGTON
Amy Court 637: $167,000, Wayne Francis Rebaldo to Daniel N. Lagasse Jr. and Desiree Rebaldo Lagasse.
Division of New Covington subdivision, lots 2, 3, square 1601, alley: donation, no value stated, Donald C. Montgomery, Sayward M. Montgomery and others to Kathleen T. Montgomery.
Division of St. John subdivision, lot 6, square 22: $150,000, Bulloch Land LLC to MKG Group LLC.
E. Creek Court 1001: $180,760, DSLD Homes LLC to Eric Paul Frances.
E. Seventh Ave. 618: $475,000, Janet Reeger Hines to Michael L. Oubre.
Eagle Loop 564: $257,440, DSLD Homes LLC to Gregory L. Tolbert.
Emerald Forest condominium, Unit 5204, parking C-9: $124,000, James D. Burnett and Kimberrly B. Burnett to Charles L. Morgan and Joseph Davis.
H St. 70300: $193,400, Paul Giambrone III and Suzanne Y. Giambrone to Pamela N. Eliabeth King.
Hummingbird Drive 112: $100,000, Provincial Investments LLC to Darin C. Short and Kelly B. Short.
JJ Lane 418: $198,500, Cross Country Mortgage Inc. to Patrick K. Daigle.
Lake Placid Drive 71061: $176,500, Garrett M. Staudermann and Kattie R. Staudermann to Dalton J. Villarrubia and Valerie C. Villarrubia.
Maison du Lac subdivision, lots 17, 18: $110,000, WBB Realty LLC to Conbeth Development LLC.
Maison du Lac subdivision, portion of ground: $90,000, WBB Realty LLC to Casey J. Forshag LLC.
N. Corniche Du Lac 435: $430,000, Janet Reeger Hines to John A. Dodgen and Linda F. Dodgen.
Piney Woods Lane 68295: $165,000, Benjamin N. Myers and Angela M. Myers to Kenneth Lee Gaines Jr. and Susan P. Gaines.
Plantation St. 72395: $81,000, Andrew W. Rhodes and Jonathan G. Rhodes to Steven E. Parker and Bonnie G. Parker.
Rue St. Julien 635: $324,000, Varuso Homes LLC to Brenda S. Geiger.
S. Christie Lane 2033: $175,000, Paul E. Morain Jr. and Angela B. Morain to Brett D. Fortenberry and Jessica D. Fortenberry.
S. Christie Lane 2033: donation, no value stated, Brett D. Fortenberry and Jessica D. Fortenberry to 2033 Christie Lane LLC.
Saddlebrook Court 444: $195,000, Patrick Lee Daniel and Valerie M. Daniel to Robert B. Kidder and Cynthia C. Kidder.
Tammany Hills subdivision, lots 17-A, 21-A, 27-A, square 67: $105,000, Moco Ltd. LLC to Habitat for Humanity St. Tammany West.
Tammany Hills subdivision, lots 33, 35, square 80: $2,884, Plinio G. Pavon Jr. and Susan Q. Pavon to Steven M. Trombka.
Terra Bella subdivision, Phase 1-A-9, lots 272, 342, 345: $270,000, Terra Bella Group LLC to Highland Homes LLC.
Terra Bella subdivision, Phase I-A-9, lot 373: $90,000, Terra Bella Group LLC to Daniel Lund and Carole H. Lund.
Turnwood Drive 516: $246,000, Blake C. Acquistapace and Kristen S. Acquistapace to Larry J. Lachney and Heather S. Lachney.
Village Des Bois 71091: $225,500, Judith B. Dupre to Nathan J. Taylor.
Walden St. 20121: $260,000, Paul Stephen Strickland and Sara A. Strickland to Kyle N. Benefiel and Nicole D. Benefiel.
Woodsprings Court 832: $260,000, Jonathan J. Moore to Edward F. Bergeron Jr. and Yvonne A. Bergeron.
Woodsprings Court 951: $216,000, Lenrich7884 LLC to Randall Kraig Benevage.
FOLSOM
Handsome Meadows subdivision, portion of ground: $120,000, Nancy L. Casrill to Jerrett Loyd Casadaban and Jennifer Perry Casadaban.
Near Folsom, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Fannie Ellis to Claude C. Rome III and Christi J. Rome.
Near Folsom, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Angela Dutruch Ryals to Lincoln A. Dutruch.
Section 13, township 5 south, range 11 east, portion of ground: $7,000, Anthony D. Dutruch to Lincoln A. Dutruch.
Town of Folsom, lot 9, square 127: $159,900, Pat Mccormick Homes LLC to Linda Vining and Ryan Sheane.
LACOMBE
Berry Todd Road 28794: $159,900, Coast Builders LLC to Roy J. Zamora Jr.
Dogwood Drive 61073: $130,000, Michael Cowan to Hugh S. Coleman.
Forest Glen subdivision, lots 37, 38 square 74: $6,500, Darris Moore and Valerie C. Moore to Nicolas Aguina-Juarez.
Near Lacombe, portion of ground: $40,000, William D. Samuel and Dusty D. Samuel to Lindsey A. Gear.
Near Lacombe, portion of ground: $26,500, Musa Robert Coleman Eubanks and Veda Maria Manuel Eubanks to Matthew R. Casnave and Cierra M. Casnave.
S. Mill Road 60319: $47,500, Hah Investments LLC to Lucille 27044 LLC.
W. Springmill Drive 61129: $177,900, Theresa Perino Raymond to Bonnie Dee Creel.
MADISONVILLE
Autumn Creek Drive 328: $285,000, Kip M. LeBlanc and Christina M. LeBlanc to Kelly N. Foster and Rachel C. Foster.
Belington Ave. 116: $262,000, Clifford P. Elie Jr. and Theresa B. Elie to Garrett M. Staudermann ad Kattie R. Staudermann.
Claiborne Oaks subdivision, lot 3: $94,000, William F. Bozeman and Tracey W. Bozeman to Jade L. Rung and Cassandra R. Rung.
Creole Drive 600: donation, no value stated, Michael Paul Dugas Jr. to Angela D. Dugas.
Cypress Bend Lane 2040: $344,900, YAR Construction Co. Inc. to Joseph M. O'Connor Sr. and Nona S. O'Connor.
Cypress Crossing Drive 1016: $325,000, Jason Carl Woodall and Dana Maureen Woodall to Miguel E. Gomez and Lindsay F. Gomez.
Foxfield Lane 600: $250,000, Nicholas J. Icamina and Elizabeth H. Icamina to John T. Romagnano and Cynthia M. Romagnano.
Hirson Court 70057: $250,000, Shaw Investments LLC to Daniel P. Ippolito.
Near Madisonville, portion of ground: $1, Coast Builders LLC to Guste Island Utility Co. Inc.
St. Calais Place 112: donation, no value stated, Robert Tideman Penland and Lou Ross Kesler Penland to Penland irrevocable trust.
The Willows subdivision, lots 8, 18: $84,900, Reiher LLC to L&H Homes LLC.
MANDEVILLE
Dupre St. 90: $127,000, David Rathe and Marie T. Demahy Rathe to Bradley W. Jarvis.
Rapatel St 2177: $189,000, Dustin M. Reichdert and Kelley O. Reichert to Christopher T. Rayer.
Bretton Way 84: donation, no value stated, Todd Steven Robicheaux to Rebecca Heap Robicheaux.
Carroll St. 425: $160,000, Marigny 3G LLC to Kenneth G. Otillio and Michelle E. Otillio.
Eagle Trace 17: $900,000, Frank Wilson Stuart Jr. to Richard Dean Childers.
Front St. 15: $950,000, Aslet LLC, Susan Terkuhle Doss, Louise Terkuhle Hargon and Albert Terkuhle III to Berning Properties LLC.
Live Oak St. 133: $275,000, Holly Haik to Jason C. Woodall and Dana M. Williamson Woodall.
Livingston St. 1212-14: $192,000, Stephen J. Piazza to Connie M. Fineschi.
Mimosa Circle 211: $344,900, Nicholas Blair Babineaux and Amanda G. Babineaux to Orian S. Romm and Christine Nicole Crump Romm.
Near Mandeville, portion of ground: $35,000, Barry D. Bartholomew Jr. to Banah Construction LLC.
Oak Alley 100: donation, no value stated, Valerie Bourgeois Williams to John Daniel Williams.
Oleander Court 144: $965,000, Northshore Custom Homes LLC to Frank Wilson Stuart Jr.
Pine Alley Road 104: donation, no value stated, John Daniel Williams to Valerie Bourgeois Williams.
Preserve Lane 51: $2,400,000, Jamar E. Thrower and Melissa O. Thrower to Alison Beebe.
Red Maple Drive 483: $349,900, Douglas J. Knebel and Dawn J. Knebel to Bryan S. Whiteman and Jessica S. Whiteman.
Tanager Drive 608: $406,000, Susan Ripley Chappetta to Timothy B. Jordan and Meredith Moore Jordan.
Tete L'ours Drive 640-23: $117,129, Larry Joe Lachney and Heather Gayle Lachney to Lighthouse Homes LLC.
Town of Mandeville, lots 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, square 95-A: $106,500, Danny Gaspard Inc. to Brian C. Ball and Kristine G. Ball.
W. Pineridge St. 107: $160,000, Kevin Roache and Carol Roache to Timothy W. Yoder and Judith L. Yoder.
PEARL RIVER
Mockingbird Loop 35500: $45,000, Cynthia F. Walker to Joel Marie Logiudice.
Mockingbird Loop 35500: $45,000, Joel Marie Logiudice to Joseph S. Logiudice Jr..
Ponderosa Ranches subdivision, Phase 5, lot 139: $52,000, Margaret L. Thornton to TM Realty LLC.
SIXTH WARD
Section 3, township 6 south, range 13 east, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Christopher J. Hewitt to Meagan M. Hewitt.
Town of Talisheek, portion of ground: $10,000, donation, Charlie Lee Heck Jr. to Amy Lynn O'Neil.
SLIDELL
Pelican Pointe subdivision, lot 1-A: $28,600,000, Pelican Pointe-NE LP to CMF Pelican Pointe LLC.
11th St. 1465: $198,350, Charley Marcussen Jr. to John P. Lestrade.
Bayou Liberty Estates, lots 107, 108, 109, square D: donation, no value stated, Charlette Marie Corollo to Charlette L. Bradley.
Beth Drive 1730: $140,000, Daryl W. Treadway to Lauren Kinchen Coulon.
Blue Rive Drive 56116: $81,000, Robert Hammell to David J. Delahoussaye and Susan O. Delahoussaye.
Carolyn Park subdivision, lot 2-A, square 14: $40,000, Kasey Club of Slidell Inc. to Starc of Louisiana Inc.
Cypress Lakes of Oak Harbor subdivision, lot 259: $64,000, Sharon B. Savoie 2006 Childrens Trust No. 1 to Jeffrey M. Nuccio and Colleen Fandal Nuccio.
Dale Drive 681: $145,000, Ronald J. Duhe and Patricia C. Marcomb to Patrick J. Duhe and Jaclyn L. Duhe.
Eden Isles Blvd. 447: $140,000, Succession of Rachel E. Hoffman to M and G Real Estate Investments LLC.
Eden Isles subdivision, unit 4, lot 214: $45,000, William W. Schulze and Margaret D. Schulze revocable living trust to Oscar J. Daigle Jr. and Susan W. Daigle.
Fountain Drive 153: $122,000, Bennie R. Atkins to Romagossa Family irrevocable trust.
Foxbriar Court 238: $128,700, Better Home Solutions LLC to James W. Raine and Jimmie M. Raine.
Grand Champions of Oak Harbor subdivision, lot 90: $65,000, CJS Real Estate LLC to Ross Savoie Construction LLC.
Grand Champions of Oak Harbor subdivision, lot 90: $63,500, Ross Savoie Construction LLC to Stanley E. Hampton and Lisa F. Hampton.
Hailey Ave. 655: $147,000, Anthony E. Lowe and Bobbi Bourgeois Lowe LLC to Ernest T. Jones Sr.
Harbor Drive 1244, Unit 306: $122,000, Shaun Kennedy Talbot and Dawn O. Talbot to Dorothy Boyle.
Knollwood Lane 364: $267,940, DSLD Homes LLC to Frank P. Mortillaro and Maggie E. Mortillaro.
Knollwood Lane 382: $252,330, DSLD Homes LLC to Cody Lee Dearmond.
Lakeshore Estates, lot 23: $259,000, George M. Vujnovich to Danny G. Morris and Lisa S. Morris.
Lakeshore Estates, Phase 1-A-1, lot 23: no value stated, Gary F. Escoffier to George M. Vujnovich.
Lakeshore Estates, Phase 2-B, lot 63: $495,000, Great American Homes LLC to Donnie Wayne Stutts and Geraldine Jerri Stutts.
Lakeshore Village Drive 812: $225,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Michael D. Jenkins and Quiana M. Garrison.
Lakewood subdivision, lot 152, unit 1: $178,500, Kelsie F. Neweberry to Adam L. Fayard, Jill F. Buck and others.
Megan Lane 208: $245,000, Greg G. Gordon Inc. to Matthew J. Hoffman.
Plimsol Court 243: $91,160, Alma Cynthia Levy Harness to Kelly Miller.
Putters Lane 213: $70,100, American Advisors Group to Kimberly S. Calamari.
Quail Ridge subdivision, Phase 6, lot 29: $545,000, Michael K. Hoffritz and Carol B. Hoffritz to Anthony R. Foto.
Ridgecrest Drive 1517: $85,000, Christopher L. Dyer and Stacy L. Bernard Dyer to Total Home Solutions LLC.
River Gardens subdivision, lots 17, 18, square 13: donation, no value stated, Justin Sherrod Neely to Nygele Lekeith McKinney.
River Gardens subdivision, lots 3, 4, 5, square 15: donation, no value stated, Frank Paul Gennusa Jr. to Linda Gennusa Schomburg.
Rue Chateau 105: donation, no value stated, Timothy Scott Henshaw to Raquel Hamitlon-Rao Henshaw.
Shakespeare Court 1405: $6,000, Dmynjah M. Morton to JAR Holdings LLC.
Sunset Blvd. 2256: donation, no value stated, Dean E. Stipp Jr. to Claire C. Stipp.
Trafalgar Square 115: $89,900, Federal National Mortgage Association to Christopher Marino and Cheryl Marino.
Vadia Lane 2005: $235,000, Allen W. Cochran and Jane Harvey Cochran to Richard Reyes and Michele L. Amparan Reyes.
West Morgan subdivision lots 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, square 45: donation, no value stated, Rickey Ray Wilson to Donna Dominick Smith.
West Morgan subdivision, lots 1, 2, square 31: $4,000, Thomas J. Wallace IV, Joan Wallace Seely, Sharon W. Russell and others to Anthony Renaud and Kelly M. Renaud.
West Morgan subdivision, lots 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, square 45: $5,500, Donna D. Smith to Lenora B. Bright.
West Morgan subdivision, lots 28, 29, square 49: $100, David W. Tuttle Estate and Dorothy L. Tuttle to Dragonfly Holdings Inc.
Woodlawn Acres subdivision, portion of ground: $27,050, Milford Lee to KW Lee.
SUN/BUSH
F King Road 83199: $160,000, Cody J. Smith to Matthew Layton.
Section 38, township 5 south, range 12 east, portion of ground: $38,000, Robert J. Baxter Jr. to Larry H. Ikerd and Glenda N. Ikerd.