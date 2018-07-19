ST. CHARLES
Transfers for June 25-29
AMA
Ama Heights Subdivision, Block G, Lot 9A: $147,500, Patrick M. Richard to Alexander J. Hamilton and Danae D. Porche.
BOUTTE
256 Kinler Street: $4,500, St. Charles Mortgage & Loan, Inc. to Randall Clark, Jr. and Trinette Honor Clark.
419 Magnolia Ridge Road: $280,000, Craig S. Scott and Andrea Roussel Scott to Lance Augustin Lavigne and Cashmir W. Lavigne.
DES ALLEMANDS
Sunset Ridge Development-La. Pasture Ranchettes, Lot 13B: $65,000, Sunset Ridge Development LLC to Evan Michael Barbier.
HAHNVILLE
Square 10, Lot 10: $40,000, Tyrone D. Scott and April Griffin Scott to Moore New Homes, LLC.
LULING
209 Allie Lane: $162,500, Andre Romero Ford and Michael T. Ford II to Chad Waits.
307 Allie Lane: $187,000, Michael Joseph Hardy to Edward Scott.
305 Ashton Oaks Lane: $1,962,850, DSLD Homes, LLC to Byron Dent Jr. and Nykeita Lewis-Dent.
322 Ashton Oaks Lane: $193,900, DSLD Homes, LLC to Amanda Lestelle LeBlanc.
400 Ashton Oaks Lane: $192,900, DSLD Homes, LLC to Joshua A. Guarino.
Ashton Plantation, Phase 1-C, Square 7, Lot 45: $95,000, Milioto Custom Homes, LLC to Kevin J. Kern and Bonnie Ber Kern.
Ashton Plantation, Phase 1-A, Square 4, Lot 6: $424,000, Stephanie Graham and Kyle Graham to American International Relocation Solutions LLC.
302 Evelyn Drive: $155,000, Jason T. Dufrene to Carmen Yvonne Loveless.
309 Gregory Drive: $268,000, Gary R. Kern and Nelwyn Eliser Kern to Jason T. Dufrene.
235 River Oaks Drive: $67,500, Donald Charles Allenbach to Brennen Michael Friloux and Melissa Marie Perret Friloux.
River Oaks Subdivision, Lot X-I: $269,000, Barrios Builders, LLC. to Tenesha M. Lay.
MONTZ
10 Gloria Court: $287,000, Anthony Capitano, Sr. and Tammy Bordelon Capitano to Guillermo Iruegas.
NORCO
Lot D Subdivision, Square 8, Lot 11: Cheryl Roussel Taylor to Bryant P. Sylvester and Lisa Berteau Sylvester.
644 West B Street: $30,000, Paul J. Hinchman and Debra Bergeron Hinchman to John M. Hebert.
PARADIS
105 Jane Street: $260,000, Jean Ford Boudreaux and Charles James Boudreaux, Jr. to Logan W. Loup.
15335 Old Spanish Trail: $78,000, Jenny Gros and Steven Luke Gros to Larry L. Landry.
ST. ROSE
119 Dianne Drive: $153,000, Rosemary Congemi Tobey to Drew Stearns.
112 Riverview Drive: $173,000, Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Andrew Jackson.
214 Riverview Drive: $126,875, Michael E. Johnston to Walter Junior Bailey.
UNKNOWN
Desoto Circle Section, Lakeland Gardens, Square 21: Donation, Catherine M. Ghivizzani to Shawn Ghivizzani Lynch.