FRIDAY-SUNDAY
TINY HOMES FESTIVAL: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Heritage Park, Slidell. Come see the tiny houses that are sweeping the nation and earn from the pros about how to get one. Music, arts market and children’s village. Friday free, $30 advance Saturday and Sunday. culturaleconomy.org.
SATURDAY
BROTHER MARTIN HOME TOUR: 10:30 a.m. to noon, patron party; noon to 3 p.m., tour, Harahan. Join the Ladies of the Shield at this event that features four homes in the vicinity of the former Colonial Country Club. Tickets start at $25. (504) 283-1561, jgandolfi@brothermartin.com.
SUNDAY
HAYS TOWN TOUR IN NEW IBERIA: Noon to 5 p.m., Bayou Teche Museum, 131 E. Main St., New Iberia. Born in Crowley, A. Hays Town was an influential architect who graduated from Tulane School of Architecture in 1926. He gained a reputation for designing modernist public buildings, but his residential home designs drew heavily on the state’s Creole underpinnings. Four houses and several public buildings will be on tour. $35 and up. (337) 606-5977, louisianaarchitecture.org.
DEC 8 & 9
PRC’S HOLIDAY HOME TOUR: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., headquarters at Trinity Episcopal’s Bishop Polk Hall, 1329 Jackson Ave. Visit 8 handsomely decorated Garden District and Lower Garden District homes lavishly decorated for the holidays. Includes a boutique, cafe and musical guests. Tickets begin at $30 in advance, $50 the day of. (504) 581-7032, prcno.org.
DEC 9
HISTORY AND HOLLY COVINGTON TOUR: 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., Jefferson House, 619 S. Jefferson Ave., Covington. Tour seven exquisite homes including some new ones that exude Covington charm. $20. eventbrite.com/e/history-and-holly-home-tour-2018-tickets-51939612780.
DEC 16
PATIO PLANTERS HOME TOUR: 1 to 4 p.m., Creole Delicacies, 533 St. Ann St. As a prelude to caroling in Jackson Square, French Quarter residents open their homes for this self-guided walking tour. Residences will feature holiday décor and collections. $20 in advance, $25 day of. patioplanters.net.