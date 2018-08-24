ST. TAMMANY
Transfers for July 30-Aug. 3
ABITA SPRINGS
Abita Springs Annex subdivision, lots 16-A, 20-A, 24-A, square 30: $37,500, Barry M. Carbo Sr., Helen D. Carbo, Larry L. Carbo and Pamela Dell Carbo to Habitat for Humanity St. Tammany West.
Crown Country Estates, lot 76: $44,500, Melvin K. Rogers to Jeffrey S. Massa.
Dundee Loop South 3012: $150,000, Pebble LLC to Robert J. Hanrahan.
Dundee St. 71262: $260,500, Mark & Kasey LLC to Caralis R. Gross Jr. and Tina Marie Finch Gross.
Hillcrest Blvd. 73440: $134,000, Marx A. Giroir and Lisa P. Giroir to Arthur D. O'Bannon.
Ingram Estates, Phase 1, lot 88: $185,000, Jarme J. Martino, Sheila Rae Cassidey, Joan Cassidey Mitchell and Janet Cassidey Schaeffler to Robert M. Rayno.
Iroquois Drive 122: $245,000, Mary Mayer Abene to Joey S. Gaspard and Tiffany G. Gaspard.
Money Hill Plantation subdivision, Phase 1, homesite 68: $85,000, Stephen J. Pinion and Dominique Smith Pinion to Lanny Paul Toups Jr. and Josephine Ranzino Toups.
Sloope Place 71236: $230,000, Frank A. Nuccio Jr. and Christine B. Nuccio to Joseph A. Mitchell Jr.
Town of Abita Springs, lot 1-A, square 12: $370,000, Wise & Company LLC to Eric Sturgeon and Cheryl Sturgeon.
Warm Springs Drive 73420: $47,500, Champion Mortgage Co. to Sandra E. Duarte.
COVINGTON
Avenue Palais Royal 315: $293,500, Tina Duplantier to Ndubuisi C. Ezeluomba and Miriam N. Nnadili Ezeluomba.
Division of New Covington subdivision, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Thomas E. Williamson to Thomas E. Williamson revocable inter vivos trust.
Section 13, township 7 south, range 11 east, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Miguel J. Amat and Dana Lynn Campbell Amat to Cody P. Morton and Kasey Marie Wooten Morton.
Amber Court 73706: $157,900, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Brayden C. Parker.
Amber Court 73713: $169,900, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Jason D. McGuire.
Amber Court 73716: $172,640, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Susan O. Advani.
Amber Court 73728: $184,900, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Ricardo M. Vazquez Jr. and Amanda R. Vazquez.
Amber Court 73740: $166,900, D. R. Horton Inc. Gulf Coast to Scott A. Celestin.
Amber Court 73752: $187,400, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to David G. Anderson and Telia Marie Anderson.
Beech St. 216: $200,000, Triump Homes LLC to John E. Schmidt III.
Bertel Drive 165: $257,000, Richard J. Smith Sr. and Valerie C. Smith to Joshua M. Cloud and Valerie G. Cloud.
Bunny Lane 72253: $224,500, Preston Cadis and Adrienne A. Cadis to Kurt T. Cotton and Ruth T. Cotton.
Catalpa Trace 17: $300,000, Harry P. Gustafson Jr. and Jan M. Gustafson to Robert P. Roger and Barbara J. Roger.
Chretien Point Ave. 824: $620,000, Thomas J. Martyn and Darcy Martha Randick Martyn to Michael Leopold and Cindy R. Leopold.
Crestview Hills Loop 75160: $229,500, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Thomas Bruff and Susan Bruff.
Division of New Covington subdivision, lot 8, square 702: $171,250, Succession of Richard James Sambola and succession of Donna Jean Sambola to Frank Barker Jumonville Jr.
Division of New Covington subdivision, lots 7, 8, 9, square 2502: $100,000, Tammany Equity Holding Co. LLC to Testiga Properties LLC.
Dogwood Lane 7: $328,000, Hugh C. Blair Jr. and Susan Blair Medley to Seamus M. Loman and Laura R. Loman.
E. Third Ave. 310: $150,000, Russell L. Simmons and Barbara L. Simmons to Kevin S. Boothe and Kristen B. Boothe.
Eagle Landing subdivision, lot 53: $212,000, Blake M. Banta and Katherine F. Banta to Robert A. Elzey.
Eagle Loop 560: $242,405, DSLD Homes LLC to Robert J. Schindler and Zachary Bulot.
Eighth St. 70277: donation, no value stated, Laurie L. Robles to Donald P. Robles.
Hardy Drive 1123: $463,000, William J. Fontan and Kimberly A. Fontan to Alpha Marine Services LLC.
Ivy Lane 10: $650,000, Benjamin J. Boyce and Eliabeth Fischer Boyce to Patrick S. Barousse and Ellen O. Barousse.
Jardin Loop 309: $415,233, Garden Walk LLC to Marjorie D. Rosa.
Louisiana Highway 25 77130: $335,000, Heather B. Case to Michael A. Sackey and Bettine F. Carroll Sackey.
Madris Lane 15504: $167,900, D. R. Horton Inc. to Jennifer DiMacco.
Madris Lane 15532: $157,900, D. R. Horton Inc.- Gulf Coast to Daniel Sabillon and Denise R. Freeman.
Madris Lane 15568: $176,280, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Jenny J. Oshima.
Madris Lane 15572: $179,900, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Frederick Ubas and Natonya N. Ubas.
Madris Lane 15576: $181,900, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Christopher D. Hummel.
N. Creek Drive 1361: $186,050, DSLD Homes LLC to Christopher G. Armand and Joy M. Armand.
Near Covington, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, St. Tammany Memorial Gardens LLC to St. Tammany Humane Society.
Near Covington, portion of ground: $45,000, Animal Rescue New Orleans Inc. to C&C Homebuilders Construction Inc.
Old Landing Road 919: $990,000, Edward Paul Burvant Jr. and Lois Embree Eustis Burvant to Gary R. Enk and Patricia Rae Gauger Enk.
Phyllis Drive 602: $512,000, Thomas N. Gallagher and Mary M. Gallagher to Edward P. Burvant Jr. and Lois E. Burvant.
Piney Plains Lane 541: $175,000, Axle Pitre and Britany A. Pitre to Pavlunt LLC.
River Forest Country Club subdivision, lot 7-A, square 6: donation, no value stated, Jason D. Little Jr. to Stephanie Jenkins.
River Park Drive 16961: $232,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to James D. Miller III and Hannah M. Miller.
Riverlake Drive 14024: $225,000, Lemoine Family irrevocable trust to Robert L. Edwards Jr.
Second St. 70441: $186,750, Decatur Homes LLC to Shawn R. Brayton.
Tchefuncte Drive 147: $85,000, Succession of Lawrence M. Arthur and Deborah Aline London Arthur to John B. Greer and Colleen F. Greer.
Tchefuncte Drive 219: $75,000, Richard S. Blossman and Virginia Lynn Stogner Blossman to Patrick Daniel and Valerie M. Daniel.
Terra Bella subdivision, Phase 1-A-2, lots 166, 167: $250,000, Nic Investments LLC to Sunny Gizmo Trust.
W. 21st Ave. 2315: donation, no value stated, Arthur E. Clement Jr. to Arthur E. Clement III.
Washington Ave. 20449: donation, no value stated, Donald P. Robles to Laurie L. Robles.
FOLSOM
Bleu Lake Hills Estates, Phase 2, lot 44: $60,000, Joseph Lentini to Lawrence F. Wallace Jr. and Marilyn H. Wallace.
Cleveland Ave. 13401: $450,000, Capital One NA to Fenchez LLC.
Louisiana Highway 25 79231: $96,500, Succession of Ouida A. Cambre, Adine Cambre Gettys, Ouida Lea C. Wortinann and others to Mitchell Berlin Hazlett.
S. Hay Hollow Road 12391: $162,310, Heisser Construction LLC to Mary B. Ford.
LACOMBE
Section 29, township 8 south, range 13, portion of ground: $15,000, William M. Chabreck Jr. and Breck J. Chabreck to Kyefe T. Marshall.
Erindale Drive 29257: $142,000, Robert Lewis Edwards Jr. to Ryan M. Monica.
Lucille Drive 26500: donation, no value stated, Jeffrey Scott Villemarette to Shannon Griffin Bordelon.
Pine Ridge Drive 59438: donation, no value stated, Rita Governale Deslatte to Glen Deslatte.
Putt Moran Loop 31079: $279,000, Jules W. Lemaitre Jr. to Leslie F. Donaldson.
W. Violet St. 28473: $144,900, Coast Builders LLC to David J. Dragon and Joyce P. Dragon.
MADISONVILLE
Section 9, township 7 south, range 10 east, portion of ground: $69,500, Anthony J. Margiotta III and Laurie Ann Gitz Margiotta to Elizabeth E. Parr and Brian J. Comeaux.
Alice St. 43: $150,000, Bruce R. Blow Jr. to Paul S. Quatrevingt.
Bedico Creek subdivision, Phase 1-A, lot 24: $645,000, Jeremey A. Collins and Morgan L. Collins to National Residential Nominee Services Inc.
Bedico Creek subdivision, Phase 1-A, lot 24: $645,000, National Residential Nominee Services Inc. to Justin M. Stitt and Melissa M. Stitt.
Belle Terre Acres subdivision, lot 13: $20,000, Succession of George Stocking Stewart Jr. to Denny Davis Binford.
Brewster Road 745: $216,000, Robert J. Hanrahan, Deborah Marie Hanrahan Hanna and Brenda Hanrahan Lanaux to Cedric Franklin Jones and Kimberly Ann Krause Jones.
DeForest Drive 27: $29,600, Amy Schultz Mrashall to Northshore Housing Initiative Inc.
DeForest Drive 27: $118,400, Amy S. Marshall to Kraneshia B. DeBoue.
Fairfield Oaks Drive 101: $215,000, Kevin W. Joseph Charrier and Danielle Durr Charrier to Brad J. Boudreaux and Lauren L. Boudreaux.
Gainesway Drive 443: $232,000, Blue Crab Investments LLC to Tahereh Mehdizadeh.
Grand Oaks subdivision, lot 84: $85,000, Dustin J. Breaux and Brittany V. Breaux to Grand Homes LLC.
Hester St. 36: $194,900, Christopher M. Martin and Rindi Martin to Jared A. Foret and Natasha D. Foret.
Kensington Drive 193: no value sated, Rhenne A. Cervantes to Julie Clark Cervantes.
Loden Way 508: $210,000, Stephen J. Kelly to Caroline Taormina.
Lost Lake Lane 3016: $269,050, Alvarez Construction Co. LLC to Kurt A. Bartholomew and Christy L. Bartholomew.
Near Madisonville, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Charles W. Motichek to Kelly Dean Motichek.
Near Madisonville, portion of ground: $800,000, Paul Gasser revocable living trust to Gen2 Properties.
Pencarrow Circle 393: $476,000, Stephen C. Malin to Ryan Miranda and Katie Miranda.
Raiford Oaks Blvd. 123: $275,000, Shannon H. Schwartz to Erika D. Kelly.
River Oaks Estates, Phase 5, lot 269: $545,000, Ronnie J. Spedale and Eileen R. Spedale to Dusty S. Lopez and Brandi M. Cogno Lopez.
S. Fairway Drive 408: $625,000, GMI Construction Inc. and Gregory M. Intravia to Brian E. Harvey and Maureen M. Harvey.
Sweet Pea Court 1600: $382,000, Ryan E. Loyacano and Donna P. Loyacano to Glenn B. Towles Jr. and Melissa Towles.
Whispering Lane 232: $415,000, James G. Kirton and Nancy S. Kirton to David L. Frates and Keri H. Frates.
MANDEVILLE
Baudot Place subdivision, lot 18, square 4: donation, no value stated, Pamela Jordan Cryer to Thomas Baham Jr.
Carmel Drive 241: $238,500, Brandon M. Vincent and Kayla P. Vincent to Jonathan V. Pignato and Misty Pignato.
Cours Carson St. 2329: $273,000, Duncan G. Loughridge and Anna S. Lughridge to Bryson Graham and Tiffany I. Graham.
Tee Bourg Lane 70213: $220,000, Eagle Eye Investments LLC to Gabrielle Boudreax.
Barbados Court 60: $131,000, Garey J. Forster and Steven J. Forster to Kenneth W. Cooley II, Rachel P. Cooley and Dawne G. Hunter.
Baudot Place subdivision, lots 13, 14, square 4: donation, no value stated, Pamela Jordan Cryer to Lashanda Marie Baham Glasgow.
Beau Chene Drive 542: $525,000, Richard D. Burvant nnd Karin Moran Burvant to William J. Fontan and Kimberly A. Fontan.
Bill Drive 421: $305,000, Nathan T. Hunter and Caitlin Marie O. Hunter to John W. Stevens III and Marjorie H. Stevens.
Biron St. 2155: donation, no value stated, Collin A. Ross to Mallory Leigh Cox Ross.
Browning Loop 543: $435,000, George N. Tsangaris and Juana M. Montane Tsangaris to Scott D. Reynaud and Alicia M. Reynaud.
Catalpa Lane 113: $171,000, Jefferson Redwood LLC to Christopher C. Stuben.
Catalpa Lane 119: $172,000, Succession of Johnell B. Smith to Mildred D. Young.
Colonial Court 335: $240,000, Denise C. Hurstell to Zachary D. Ritchie and Tiffany S. Ritchie.
Dupard St. 867: $222,000, Michael J. Gautier Jr. and Pamela B. Gautier to Patrick Golden and Nadia Golden.
E. Brighton Court 106, Unit 279: $160,000, Evangelist W. King to Betty G. Townsend.
Grande Maison Blvd. 193: $490,000, Justin M. Stitt and Melissa S. Stitt to Michael P. Smith and Melissa P. Smith.
Grande Maison Blvd. 249: $480,000, Apex Homes LLC to Gilbert S. Love and Verneda Washington Love.
Juniper Court 81: $1,250,000, Brandon A. Badeaux and Jennifer W. Badeaux to A. D. Geoghegan III and Susan P. Geoghegan.
Kings Row subdivision, lot 5, square 5: donation, no value stated, William P. Buhler, George L. Buhler Jr., Buckley G. Buhler, Barry G. Buhler and Blair G. Buhler to Beth Mary Buhler.
Madewood Drive 113: $285,000, Charles W. Bayle Jr. and Suzane E. Bayle to Julie R. Taylor Conklin.
Minter Drive 22: $395,000, May Investments LLC to Daniel R. Volkenant and Lindsey C. Volkenant.
N. Causeway Blvd. 2000, 2020: $1,200,000, Paul Gasser and Gwen Gasser revocable living trust to FHL LLC.
Near Mandeville, portion of ground: $152,000, Jefferson Parish and St. Tammany Parish to Braud International LLC.
Nelita Road 23082: $270,000, Thomas A. Sanchez to Christopher M. Martin Sr. and Rindi E. Martin.
Northlake Court 100: $950,000, Linda Lee Link Miller to Edward M. Mannina Jr. and Christina L. Bosarge.
Nosworthy Drive 68284: $210,000, Anthony T. Rizzuto and Sheridan Ann Collins Rizzuto to Michael R. DeJesus and Krystal C. DeJesus.
Old Mandeville Lane 1715: $391,000, Nancy Chaix Borne to Griffin Carl Coffelt.
Rue Beauvais 1380: $373,000, John P. Guidry and Jennifer O. Guidry to Brian J. Arias and Adriana A. Arias.
S. Court Villa Drive 3: $236,350, Glenn D. Gros to Shaw Living Trust.
Sandra Del Mar Drive 171: $69,000, August P. Grimaldi to Mitchel N. Haik II.
Scarlet Oak Lane 1012: $483,000, Bryan P. Fenger and Dayna Lightell Fenger to Jeffrey P. Morlier and Stacy R. Morlier.
Scarlet Oak Lane 1145: $419,000, Michael V. Ruk and Patricia L. Ruk to Nathan T. Hunter and Caitlin O. Hunter.
Sharp Road 5017: $294,000, Malone Living Trust to Duncan G. Loughridge and Anna S. Loughridge.
Stillwater Drive 1329: $430,000, Andrew D. Conklin and Julie D. Conklin to Clayton P. Walker Jr. and Brittany J. Walker.
Stillwater Drive 1549: $397,000, Louis Florence and Vanessa K. Florence to Evangelist Jason King and Theresa C. King.
Sunset Park subdivision, lot 1, square 356: $29,000, Affordable Homes & Land LLC to Robert N. Wahl Jr. and Suzanne Babin Wahl.
Town of Mandeville, lot 38-A1, square 372-A: $29,000, Affordable Homes & Land LLC to Robert N. Wahl Jr. and Suzanne Babin Wahl.
Town of Mandeville, lots 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 28, square 85-B: $110,000, Peace Enterprises LLC to Kenneth A. Bowers.
Trade Winds Court West 36: $165,000, Suzanne K. Hertel to Jill E. Maloy.
Walnut St. 204: $193,000, Ryan H. Gresham and Lisa P. Gresham to Mark S. Ernst Jr.
West St. 324: $560,000, Gregory M. Harris Sr. and Brooke M. Harris to Paul T. Meany and Deanna Meany.
Woodstone Drive 77: $55,500, Robert A. Whelan and Marianne Murdock Whelan to Jaime E. Montalvo and Celina Lopez Montalvo.
PEARL RIVER
Baldwin Road 346: $248,750, C-T Homes LLC to Luke M. Higginbotham Sr. and Stephanie M. Daniels.
Chantilly Loop 172: $300,000, Harry P. Shields III and Jennifer P. Shields to Ronald L. Saladino and Melanie G. Saladino.
Chantilly Loop 180: $291,900, Soundview Home Loan Trust 2006-OPT2 to Glenn A. Butler and Kelli L. Butler.
Crowe's Landing Road 40255: $25,000, Joseph C. Varino and Kaitlin E. Silbernagel Varino to David L. Blessing and Kellie E. Blessing.
Gus Baldwin Road 34655: $248,750, C-T Homes LLC to Luke M. Higginbotham Sr. and Stephaine M. Daniels.
Holmes St. 65063: $187,000, Corey D. Evans and Amanda M. Prickett Evans to Erin G. Marquez.
Near Pearl River, portion of ground: $25, donation, Barbara Dedeaux Martin to Michelle M. Walker.
Oak Alley Drive 553: $269,900, Jesse Paul Burke to Michael D. Ferris.
St. Jude Drive 39118: donation, no value stated, Hershel Abner and Linda Walley Abner to Michael Gene Abner.
Thisledown Court 205: $312,500, Adam W. Massarini and Tiffany M. Massarini to John M. Jamison and Blair L. Jamison.
Wind Haven subdivision, lot 5: $72,000, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Siegfried Kamga.
Yearling Loop 320: $1 and other good and valuable consideration, Adair Holdings LLC to Darris Moore and Valeria C. Moore.
SIXTH WARD
Near Sixth Ward, portion of ground: $169,000, Jerrod A. Hutchinson and Amanda M. Hutchinson to Matthew M. Hanrahan and Melissa M. Hanrahan.
SLIDELL
Torregano Road 34505: $285,000, Kenneth O. Rider Jr. and Ann H. Rider to Danny L. Wooldridge.
Arrowhead Drive 3761: $145,000, Janie Rabalais Goncalves to Tymetrius Ann Jones.
Ash St. 1205: $5,000, Roderick A. DeFlanders and Alfreda N. DeFlanders to East St. Tammany Habitat for Humanity.
Beverly Heights subdivision, portion of ground: $2,763, Frank B. Wood Interests LLC, Debra Gaye Garrett Livis and others to Louland LLC.
Birdie Drive 40: $85,000, Rebecca L. Webb Williams to Elizabeth Barron Boudoin.
Blue Crane 194: donation, no value stated, Pamela M. Patorno to Pamela M. Patorno.
Bluefield Drive 124: $145,000, David C. Parrett and Felisa S. Parrett to Britnee Bell.
Brighton Lane 340: $249,000, Dao Vo and Ha Kim Le to Duc M. Tran and Mai Le Tang.
Brittany Lane 203: $117,000, Anna Mae Boesch Dunne to Howard V. Gros III and Charlene B. Gros.
Camp Villere Road 60185: $850,000, E&G Holdings LLC to Bayou Liberty LLC.
Claire Court 1006: $235,000, Wilson E. Bastidas to Paul R. Dicharia Jr. and Nicole B. Dicharia.
Cotton Lane 58199: $59,000, Patrick j. Duhe' and Jaclyn L. Duhe' to Gilberto Valencia and Sonia B. Valencia.
Cross Gates Blvd. 219: $193,000, Italia Suyapa Kiriazis to Asa Ahron Kohn.
Cypress Lakes Drive 282: $281,519, Intrepid Builders LLC to William F. Greul and Megan Jobert Creul.
Cypress Lakes of Oak Harbor subdivision, lot 250: $62,500, Custom Craft Homes Inc. to William C. Chapel Jr. and Cheryl P. Chapel.
Dale St. 649: $143,000, William A. Franco and Laura B. Franco to Sheldon Harrison and Brittony A. Scales.
Deanna Drive 250: $104,500, Bungalow Series F. Reo LLC to Franklin C. Annerino.
E. Lakeshore Village 376: $231,700, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Paul Collins, Linda Collins, Andrew B. Collins and Janet Collins.
Evergreen Court 453: $138,500, Succession of Paul Aaron Addington and Barbara M. Addington to Darrell Cox Living Trust.
Fairfield Loop 740: $223,500, William M. O'Rourke to Patrick S. Bellamy and Mallory Denise Farrar Bellamy.
Fernwood Drive 1519: $182,000, Succession of Barbara M. Galatas, Benita Galatas Santini and others to Kenneth R. Medlock and Cynthia Lea Nothstein.
First St. 2113: $36,000, Alana M. Peltier to James L. Crippin Jr. and Dawn A. Crippin.
Hailey Ave. 618: $114,000, Vickie Ann Schmersahl to Cairo K. Craddock.
Harbor Drive 1244, Unit 309: $1 and other good and valuable consideration, Adair Holdings LLC and Lorand LLC to Brendin Harb and Sumie H. Harb.
Highlands Drive 635: $277,500, Brian Businda and Kortni Hester Businda to Joseph G. Vitale Jr.
Kings Row 1323: $10 and other good and valuable consideration, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Michael L. Cummings Jr.
Lake Village Blvd. 216: $85,000, Samuel P. Giglio IV to Sloan Homes LLC.
Lakeshore Blvd. 1052: $662,500, Thaddeus Ray Erato Jr. and Mona B. Erato to Carl D. Dugas and Angela G. Dugas.
Lakeshore Estates, Phase 1-A-3, lot 177: $180,000, James M. Swider and Amy Lynn Mendes Swider to Shirley J. Wagner.
Lakeshore Village Drive 665: $222,000, D. R. Horton Inc.Gulf Coast to Eric E. Boudreaux.
Lakeshore Village Drive 817: $245,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Kenja M. Seals.
Lakeshore Village Drive 824: $232,500, D. R. Horton Inc. Gulf coast to Jacobe P. Thomas and Sadie L. Thomas.
Lakeshore Village Lane 505: $212,500, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Quieshonna O. Booth.
Lakeshore Village Lane 509: $254,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Karl Jackson and Tynicka Robbins.
Lakeshore Village Point 904: $211,250, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Nicole Marie Louque.
Lauren Drive 6552: $101,156, Noreen K. Stanley to Parish Property Investment Group LLC.
Leeds Drive 323: $382,000, William P. Munsell and Debra S. Munsell to David S. Levy and Caren F. Levy.
Legendre Drive 617: $125,000, Emelda D. Remond to American Eagle LLC.
Marina Drive 1016: $255,000, Thomas R. Montis and Christina D. Montis to Terence C. Byrne III and Kayla Noonan Byrne.
Moonraker Drive 226: $190,000, Succession of Bradford Dale Carey to Victor Mathew Bernier IV.
Morgan Drive 305: $149,000, Xi-Yu Wang and Guo-Du Wang to Korey A Dean Sr.
N. Queens Drive 213: $120,000, Dewey L. Garrett and Paula A. Garrett to Dewey L. Garrett Jr.
Near Slidell, portion of ground: $40,000, Dragonfly Enterprises Inc. to Charles Ledet and Monique F. Ledet.
Nicklaus Drive 250: $300,000, Edwin Polk Estate and Nancy H. Polk to Carmelo Chirico.
Nicklaus Drive 313: $63,500, Ross Savoie Construction LLC to Mary Helen B. Fontaine.
Ozone Woods subdivision, lot 11-A, square 4: $15,000, James S. Veitch and Brenda O. Veitch to Matthew P. Joachim.
Pebble Beach Drive 166: $305,000, Robert J. Rispoli and Tambra T. Rispoli to Christopher J. Billingsley.
Pelican St. 2302: $145,000, Cabbo Dad LLC to Kaitlin E. Hanken.
Plismol Court 241: $45,000, Kristy Pecoraro Pike to Raymond Horvath Jr. and Kenyon K. Horvath.
Provosty Drive 205: $289,000, David P. McGinnis and Tina M. McGinnis to Clint P. Williams and Stephanie A. Williams.
Ranch Road 40605: $139,000, Buy & Sell Houses LLC to Jingyun Luo.
Regatta Cove 1568: $55,000, David G. Lockhart and Jamie L. Hubbard Lockhart to Gibson Chighizola and June F. Chighizola.
Royal Gardens subdivision, unit 37-A: $69,000, Harold Walter Jacobsmeyer Estate and Margaret B. Jacobsmeyer Estate to Jessica Embree.
S. Lake Caddo Court 702: $190,000, Jason J. Dammon and Cherrie S. Dammon to Evelyn L. Schaff.
S. Lake Washington Court 700: donation, no value stated, Linda Joy Brelet Martin to Kiristin L. Tumminello.
S. Queens Drive 222: $149,000, Ocean Rain Properties LLC to Michael T. Buckley Sr.
Slidell Country Club Estates, lot 593: no value stated, Timothy S. Smith and Karen C. Smith to Sherry L. Philips.
Southern Star 114: $275,000, Russel A. Jackson Jr. and Angela P. Jackson to Rober M. Brodato Jr. and Lesa Wheat Brocato.
Sugar Mill Drive 107: $157,000, Paul T. Kaufmann to Ramona Ann Jefferson.
Tracey Lane 329: $216,000, Alvin Revell Jr. to Johnny J. Hollins and LaToyia Hollins.
Turtle Creek subdivision, Phase 5-2, lot 253: $73,500, Jason C. Smith and Hannah P. Smith to Carl N. Babin III.
W. Port Court 112: $195,000, Rachel irrevocable trust to Antoinette Correro Bradford.
W. Suncrest Loop 431: $165,000, Marilyn Ayers Broaddus to Bridget R. Carr.
Whitney Drive 631: $385,000, Elwin C. Ordoyne III and Davina C. Ordoyne to Linda K. Larkin.
Woodridge Court 101: $128,500, Franklin C. Annerino and Darlene P. Annerino to William A. Krein III and Mailan P. Krein.
SUN/BUSH
Village of Sun, portion of ground: $9,500, Richard L. Murray and Julie G. Murray to Johnny Phillips.