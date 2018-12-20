A recent tour of local garden centers found them stocked and ready for gardeners in our area to get hardy trees and shrubs for fall/winter planting.
The cooler months (November through January) are the ideal time to plant woody shrubs and trees in our area. If you have plants you want to relocate or plants you’ve been holding in containers, or if you’re ready to buy plants, it’s time to grab a spade and get the chore completed.
Our winters are in large part mild and our summers hot and torturous. It’s those dry summer months that can really stress our landscape plantings.
If trees and shrubs are planted soon, they will have four to five months to overcome transplant shock and develop strong root systems before spring rains and summer heat stimulate new top growth.
Steps for planting a tree:
• Locate and mark all underground utilities.
• Identify the trunk flare, where the trunk expands at the base of the tree. This should be visible just above ground after planting.
• Dig a hole as deep as the root ball, but about twice as wide. Loosen the soil you excavated and remove any rocks or big root pieces. This will be your backfill.
• Remove the tree from its container and examine the root ball. Cut or straighten any roots that are starting to circle the root ball.
• Place the tree in the hole and ensure that it is at the proper depth. In most cases, the soil level after planting should be the same as it is in the container.
• Make sure the tree is straight, then backfill with the soil you removed earlier. Firmly but gently pack the soil as you backfill.
• Water the tree several times as you backfill to settle the soil around the roots and eliminate air pockets.
• Stake the tree, if necessary, to maintain a straight profile. Use wide soft material as staking ties.
• Add a 2- to 4-inch layer of mulch around the tree base to hold moisture, moderate soil temperature extremes and reduce grass and weed competition.
• Do not fertilize your newly planted tree until spring bud break. Water the newly planted tree if long dry spells occur.
For a free subscription to the GNOGardening newsletter email GNOGardening@agcenter.lsu.edu. It is packed full of timely articles of local interest and information on planting times, monthly chore list and local aggie happenings. You can also visit the LSU AgCenter website for loads of other free information. Send your gardening questions to AGCenter@theadvocate.com.
Q: The leaves on my orange tree have whitish squiggly lines on them and some are curling. What is causing this and what should I do? — Bonnie
A: The curled leaves and squiggly lines are caused by the citrus leaf miner. It is a tiny moth that lays its egg on a leaf. The caterpillar hatches, burrows into the leaf and eats from the inside, leaving the trails. When it is ready to become an adult, it will emerge from the leaf and fold over the edge to protect itself while it transforms. None of this adversely affects the tree, so we do not recommend treatment.