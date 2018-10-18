Atop the Hibernia Tower skyscraper, a white Greek Revival cupola glows like Mount Olympus, serving as a visual reference point for Bourbon Street revelers and a former beacon for ships. For thousands of New Orleanians, it’s a distinctive part of the city’s skyline. But for one couple, it’s home.
“Our grandkids call it the castle,” said Shelley Pigeon Boettner, who lives directly under the cupola with her husband, Eddie Boettner. “When the (cupola) lights were out (during a recent renovation), it was pitch black on our terraces, which hindered entertaining. But now that they’re back on, it’s like the sun’s out.”
Once lit by gels and mercury vapor lights that ran on timers and had to be changed manually, the cupola is now illuminated by photosensitive LED lights, thanks to a $1 million renovation that wrapped up last month. It’s the crown jewel of the circa-1921 skyscraper, which was the tallest building in New Orleans until it was eclipsed by the World Trade Center in 1967.
“I like to call Margaret Orr and say, ‘Hey, a cloud’s coming,’” Boettner said, laughing. “I see the weather before it shows up on the radar.”
In 2011, HRI Properties embarked on a $58 million renovation of the Beaux-Arts building on Gravier Street. Developers preserved the fluted Corinthian columns and brass chandelier in Capitol One’s ground-floor bank branch, converted the offices into 175 mixed-income apartments and used the second and third floors for their own headquarters.
During this process, Eddie, who is chief administrative officer of HRI Properties, saw a unique opportunity.
“This space was designed to be an executive dining room. That never happened, so it became storage and office space,” Boettner said, gesturing at her 1,500-square-foot penthouse apartment. “Eddie said, ‘How about developing that into someplace I can live?’”
The buildout was completed in 2012. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is contemporary and minimal, with everything from the white Carrara marble floors to the glass-topped table designed to highlight its panoramic views and art collection.
“Everything is as neutral as it can be, and we let the art be the color,” Shelley said.
Six vibrant, abstract paintings by Dutch artist Arie Van Selm line the walls. A framed, oversized blueprint of the building serves double duty: It grounds the home in history and conceals an unsightly electrical panel.
“That’s the original blueprint,” Shelley said. “It was printed on linen because in 1920, that’s the material they used.”
Shelley sourced furnishings from Lee Industries, Kingsley Bate and Calligaris, among other companies. The dining area’s handblown pendant lights came from The Plant Gallery. Quilts, stained-glass bedroom windows, thriving orchids and fresh-cut hydrangeas inject color into the otherwise neutral space.
“I get the flowers at Rouses, Dorignac’s, Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods and do my own arrangements,” said Shelley, who owns Access New Orleans, an event planning company.
The home’s GE Monogram appliances, Sonos sound system, open floor plan and terraces are conducive to entertaining.
“You can cook on one side and put food out on the other,” said Shelley, dressed all in Saints black and gold. “We’re having friends over tonight for the game. Wednesday, we’re having a wine tasting, then a political fundraiser, then a gathering of high school classmates.”
An Archbishop Chapelle High School alum, Shelley has lived in Metairie, Uptown and Palmer Park, but the bustling, walkable CBD is her favorite neighborhood by far.
“I’ve had my car two years, and I have less than 9,000 miles on it, “ she said. “My office is five blocks away; the grocery is right over there, and all these new food courts have popped up. We walk to the Quarter. I love the convenience of living up here.”