John Drwiega confesses to being a fan of the underdog.

“Take Chili, for example,” Drwiega said. “She is my 11-year-old greyhound, but she’s in pretty good shape because she only ran a few races and didn’t win any of them.”

Maybe that’s why Drwiega is a big Saints fan and why his single shotgun is known throughout the neighborhood as “the Saints house,“ or as neighbors say, “You know the house that’s painted black and gold?”

Drwiega’s house isn’t just painted black and gold; there’s a neon Saints sign that glows in the front window and a fleur-de-lis flag banner covering the glass of the front door. And in the back, there’s a black and gold Saints banner covered in fleur-de-lis.

“People always talk about my house being Saints ‘black and gold,’” he said. “But it’s actually painted that way for the University of Iowa Hawkeyes. All the same, I love the Saints and feel like they represent what is so good about the city of New Orleans."

Drwiega hails from Chicago but spent his first undergrad year at Tulane before transferring to the University of Iowa. After that it was business school at DePaul, another flirtation with New Orleans, a year back home, then a return to New Orleans for good in 1997.

“I couldn’t wait to get back here,” he said. “One thing led to another and eventually I got a position in the cell and molecular biology department at Tulane. I had done a number of other things, but Tulane gave me a chance, and now I’ve been there almost 21 years.”

Drwiega believes few people move to New Orleans to seek success in the traditional, high-powered, corporate sense of the word.

“They come here because it’s a place where they feel at home and that will take them in and give them a chance, just as the Saints did for Drew Brees when no one else was willing to hire him,” he said.

Drwiega admitted that there was a time in his life he was a dyed-in-the-wool Chicago Bears fan, but that changed after he put down roots in Saints country.

“I think it was when the Saints played the Bears for the conference championship back in 2007 that my parents asked me who I was going to root for. I really couldn’t believe they would ask me that, because they knew then what a fan of the Saints I am,” he said.

As a sports fan growing up in Chicago, Drwiega said, he was blessed because there were so many professional teams. Baseball was and is his favorite (he plans to visit all the ballparks in the United States) and he went to his first pro baseball game with his uncle to watch the White Sox play in Comiskey Park in the ‘60s. That hooked him as a sports fan for life.

His passion for sports — and the Saints — can be divined merely by opening the front door of his black and gold home. There are oversized photos of ball parks; many, many team caps; and neon signs which he collects (preferring the “real” neon ones to the painted ones that are more common today).

“I follow the Saints with real focus," he said. "I tend to be a pessimist and worry, and the Saints can definitely provoke worry. That’s why I was so skeptical when (Bears former coach) Mike Ditka was hired as the Saints coach in 1997. I knew he was not coming here to work hard and turn the team around. He wanted a place where he could open restaurants and make money.”

Not so Brees and Payton, Drwiega said. They came here to prove themselves and they have, he said.

Come Sunday, forget about searching the Jumbotron at the Superdome in the hope of seeing Drwiega waving flags and yelling his brains out. Nor will you find him at Henry’s Bar (near his Soniat Street home), knocking back drinks. And he won’t be join a crowd of excited friends watching the game at a house party.

“I like to watch the Saints alone. I find it distracting when people are talking and a lot is going on, because i can't concentrate on the game,” he said. “And I don't watch the games on the big TV in my living room, sitting in the easy chair way across the room. Instead I go in the back of the house and into my man cave where I have a small TV and I pull a chair right up to it and watch it like a little kid would — real close.”

Chili, of course, has a comfy pallet on the floor nearby.

The outcome of Sunday’s game is a bit up in the air, according to Drwiega, who said he would like to see Taysom Hill get in and throw another pass as he did in the Saints-Eagles game.

“If Drew Brees is on his mark in the first quarter, they’ll do great, but they won’t survive a first quarter against the Rams like they one they played last week against the Eagles,” Drwiega predicted. “I expect it to be a high-scoring game and for both teams to trade places being on top. If the game ends when the Saints are on top by a few points, then it's on to the Super Bowl.”

R. Stephanie Bruno writes about homes and gardens. Contact her at rstephaniebruno@gmail.com.