SATURDAY
PALMER PARK ART MARKET: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., South Carrollton at South Claiborne avenues. Free. artsneworleans.org.
AUG 4
SEED PAPER WORKSHOP: New Orleans Botanical Garden. Embed handmade paper with wildflower seeds, then plant it in the garden for a floral display. Jessica Peterson, of the Southern Letter Press, leads the workshop. $18 by advance registration. (504) 483-9473, scapley@nocp.org.
AUG. 11
PELICAN GREENHOUSE SALE: 9 a.m. to noon, Pelican Greenhouse, City Park (off Golf Drive). Come out to see the wide array of plants and herbs at prices below average. (504) 483-9464, plants@nocp.org.
GARDEN TO GLASS: 5:30 to 7 p.m., Longue Vue, 7 Bamboo Road. Vanesa DeGrassi, of Milkfig Apothecary, teaches students how to make yummy drinks using a blend of herbs and other ingredients. $28 by advance registration. longuevue.com.
AUG. 23-26
ARCHITECTURE & DESIGN FILM FESTIVAL: Times vary, the Broad Theater (most events), 636 N. Broad St. The Louisiana Architecture Foundation stages its third annual film festival, which includes works about well-known architects as well as talks on the subject. Go to adfilmfest.com/site/nola2018.
AUG 25
FLOWER PRESS CLASS: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Garden Study Center, New Orleans Botanical Garden. The Botanical Garden Education Director Susan Capley teaches students how to make a flower press and the best kind of flowers for pressing. $20 by advance registration. (504) 483-9473, scapley@nocp.org.
AUG 26
PLANTING FOR FALL: 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m., Longue Vue, 7 Bamboo Road. Tammany Baumgarten teaches the workshop that discusses fall interest in the garden. $5. longuevue.com.
AUG. 29
BLESSING OF THE HERBS: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Walled Garden, Longue Vue. Father Frank Roux blesses herbs on the feast day of St. Fiacre. Free. longuevue.com.