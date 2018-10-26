ST. TAMMANY
Transfers for Oct. 4-10
ABITA SPRINGS
Abita Springs Terrace subdivision, lot 23-A: $191,500, Cutting Edge Builders LLC to Shawron L. Williams and Shannon Singleton Williams.
Hillcrest Country Club Estates, portion of ground: $100, Don Aleman and Judy H. Aleman to Dragonfly Enterprises Inc.
Hillcrest Country Club subdivision lots 15, 16, square 16: $22,000, Glendale Properties LLC to Patricia Ponce and Angela Ponce Mendoza.
Hook St. 73123, 73129: $14,000, Alfred F. Brockhoeft and Libia Martinez-Brockhoeft to Brishad Johnson and Stephanie Badeaux.
Katherine Ave. 303: $173,250, William H. O'Neal and Megan N. O'Neal to Jacques A. Dutel.
Kustenmacher Road 72485: $137,200, Christina Marie Mistich to Kevin A. Caillouet and Irene S. Caillouet.
Near Abita Springs, portion of ground: $37,500, Mark L. Ancalade and Ashlee B. Ancalade to Henry Poirier Jr. and Danielle L. Poirier.
Oak Knoll Estates, lot 110-B: $1 and other good and valuable consideration, William L. Wood and Sharon B. Wood to William L. Wood and Sharon B. Wood revocable trust.
Peg Keller Road 73480: $210,000, Malcolm D. Meyers and Shirley F. Payne Meyers to Robert C. Burr and Sandra C. Burr.
COVINGTON
S. Corniche Du Lac 993: $405,000, Casey J. Forshag LLC to Ronald C. Hendricks Jr. and Kelley A. Hendricks.
Town of Covington, lot 4, square 709: $272,000, Archie Ray Contracting LLC to Marilyn M. Teague.
Abita Lakes subdivision, Phase 3-B-2, lots 51A, 55A, 56A, 58A: $300,000, Tammany Middle LLC to Yar Construction Co. Inc.
Abita Ridge subdivision, Phase 1, lots 87, 91: $130,000, Abita River Park LLC to Hearthstone Homes LLC.
Amber Court 73717: $154,900, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Aaron Lee Hatch and Kathryn O. Benit Hatch.
Artesian Drive 73230: $230,000, Gilbert G. Springer to Travis M. Holland and Erika B. Holland.
Avenue St. Germain 1168: $382,500, Christopher A. Peters and Sandy A. Peters to Scott M. Williams.
Bamboo Drive 234: $265,000, James A. Morocco and Monica F. Morocco to Brett J. Lobre.
Beth Drive 14: donation, no value stated, Lindsey Thompson to Lindsey T. Jenkins.
Carol Lane 75014: $27,500, Magee Financial LLC of Covington to Peter A. Yearwood.
Catalpa Trace 39: $419,900, Michael O. Ellington and Susan M. Ellington to Evan R. Shockley and Kelly W. Shockley.
Cottage Green 214: $183,900, Mark Yeung and Yuen Laia Yeung to Suellen Armitage Eyre and Johannah Marcotte Brown.
Cottage Green Lane 239: $198,000, John Spencder Mizell and Kate E. Fussell Mizell to Carolyn T. Wood.
Crestview Hills Loop 75185: $255,900, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to James C. Crangle IV.
E. Creek Court 1088: $178,900, DSLD Homes LLC to Brian E. Cowan.
E. Parcwood Drive 6845: $25,000 and other good and valuable consideration, Adair Holdings LLC to Don Grossnickle and Gale Grossnickle.
E. Second Ave. 511: $138,725, Olga T. Pepperman to Meredith M. Kettenring.
Ellen Drive 14: $269,500, James B. Graham and Laura T. Graham to Henry Von L. Meyer IV and Daphne Meyer.
Emerald Oaks Drive 220: $191,500, Carol E. Roule to Lesley Anne Engolia.
Fifth Ave. 20329: no value stated, Frederick August Smith to Eileen White.
Grand Lake Drive 155: $260,000, Succession of Debra C. Price and Glenn D. Price Sr. to Jean Fernandez Burton.
Highland Heights Drive 16860: $245,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Charles C. Stone and Louann Carson Stone.
Highland Heights Drive 16913: $269,900, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Rebekah N. Crandle.
Highland Heights Drive 16919: $248,400, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Robert Krenek Jr. and Johnny Smith-Krenek III.
Hyacinth Drive 67: $86,000, Brigette A. Moritz to Melanie J. Barnes.
I St. 70299: $130,000, Joshua Dean Bentley and Lacey C. English Bentley to Connor I. Cavalier and Aurelie Currenti.
K West St. 70484: $149,900, Melissa A. Russell to Charles W. Meek and Jennifer D. Meek.
Lee Road 75548: donation, no value stated, Beatrice Louise Baggett Monju to Beatrice L. Baggett Monju Trust.
Longleaf Estates, lot 100-B: $45,000, Rebekah Mugg C. Daniels to Nova Contracting LLC.
Louisiana Highway 1077 70091: $240,000, Dale M. Bertucci to Spencer J. Bean and Christiane M. Bean.
Lydia Normand Drive 15082: $261,500, Cain Family Trust to Ronald C. Walker and Sandra S. Walker.
Madris Lane 15516: $170,900, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Brandon Welch and Kathryn L. Welch.
Maison du Lac subdivision, lot 171: $72,000, WBB Realty LLC to Michael A. Sones.
N. Creek Drive 1337: $181,845, DSLD Homes LLC to Michael P. Algero Jr. and Marley S. Algero.
N. Florida St. 403: $420,000, Ellis J. Roussel Jr. and Barbara D. Roussel to Jonathan G. Sessions.
Near Covington, portion of ground: $30,000, Julie W. Watson to Lynn Allen Watson.
New Covington subdivision, lot 20-A, square 1005: donation, no value stated, Berry Living Trust of 2001 to Michelle B. Berry and Charles M. Berry III.
Ochsner Blvd. 1441, Unit A: $1,040,000, EAK Properties LLC to Soine Holdings LLC.
Painters Row 17971: $175,000, KT Maintenance LLC to GSI-CV LLC.
Philly Court 205: $165,000, Joshua L. Nelson and Ashley H. Nelson to Mathew Licausi Jr. and Mary G. Licausi.
Piney Woods Marina subdivision, portion of ground: $16,000, Jerry K. Petty and Deidra J. Petty to William J. Orazio.
Primrose Drive 111: $359,900, Ruston L. Williams to Jeffery P. Beaumont and Lucia M. De Freitas Beaumont.
Rainbow's End Drive 72219: donation, no value stated, Lucille K. Gomez to Kelsie McDonald Kinsley.
River Club subdivision, Phase 4-A, lots 18, 19: $150,000, River Club Development LLC to Stoop Construction LLC.
S. Corniche Du Lac 733: $294,000, Jonathan Wade Meyer to George E. Kuchler Jr. and Sharon S. Kuchler.
Seventh St. 70046: $149,250, Brandon M. Lester to Larry P. Rome.
Seventh St. 70361: $120,000, James A. Geiger and Ann Rose Lodriguss Geiger to MGK4 LLC.
Sylvia Drive 75648: $196,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Brandon J. Bourg and Michelle D. Bourg.
Tammany Hills subdivision, lot 22-A, square 43: $28,000, Francis F. Chimento and Cindy T. Chimento to Beaux Builders LLC.
Tchefuncte Drive 111: $315,000, Donovan D. Raggio and Barbara F. Raggio to Donald J. Lemieux Jr. and Dawn C. Lemieux.
Terra Bella subdivision, Phase 1-A-5, lot 361-A: $62,500, Terra Bella Group LLC to Highland Homes Inc.
Terrace Lake Drive 406: $417,455, DSLD Homes LLC to Nestwell Properties LLC.
Terrace Lake Drive 616: $262,555, DSLD Homes LLC to Richard S. Fielding II and Katie Fielding.
Tiger Ave. 476: $280,910, DSLD Homes LLC to Philip Henry Baldwin Jr.
Turnwood Drive 412: $240,000, Richard M. Mendoza Jr. and Lori H. Mendoza to Timothy R. Strain and Rebecca E. Strain.
W. 11th Ave. 1128: $290,000, James McLachlan III to John S. Mizell and Kate F. Mizell.
W. 26th Ave. 515: $123,500, Skipper Properties LLC to Mitchell Martin.
W. 28th Ave. 627: $100,000, West 30's Redemption Co. LLC to Toni Raquel Varnado.
Washington Ave. 71475: $100,000, Gerard C. Usner Jr. and Linda M. Usner to Michael J. Gomez and Donna S. Gomez.
Wild Azalea Drive 104: $362,000, NJS Properties LLC to Kenneth P. Brewer, Margaret C. Kerns Brewer-Besson and others.
FOLSOM
Burns Cemetery Road 79171: $139,000, Dianne Louise Kaack to Jon S. Folse and Laurie M. Folse.
Neal Cemetery Road 83332: $150,000, Donald A. Lockhart and Tiffany L. Lockhart to Dwayne A. Melancon and Kera M. Melancon.
Stonelake Estates, Phase 2, lot 37: $402,500, George Johnson testamentary trust to Martha Ann Carr.
LACOMBE
Amber St. 60469: $149,500, Ronnie H. Calamari to George B. Shands Jr. and Eunice V. Shands.
Autumn Haven subdivision, lot 10: $182,000, Dennis A. Snyder and Dallas G. Snyder to Angelle A. Gagle.
Cloverland Drive 27290: donation, no value stated, Patrick J. DiVincent to Tina Marie DiVincent.
Forest Glen subdivision, lots 12, 13, 14, square 100: $6,000, Stephen P. Dinapolis, Michael J. Dinapolis and Henry J. Dinapolis to Steven W. Glass.
Forest Glen subdivision, lots 28, 29, 30, square 75: $147,000, Ashton L. Stockman and Darci P. Stockman to Bryan A. Zito.
Forest Glen subdivision, portion of ground: $30,000, Citizens Bank and Trust Co. to Emad Summarah and Feda S. Summarah.
Maria Drive, portion of ground: $80,000, Matthew E. Bruce and Tatiana G. Bruce to John L. Cazanave Jr. and Ida Gambino Cazanave.
N. 14th St. 61036: $140,000, Corwyn Dale Wood to Conrad C. Houlemard and Angela L. Hollister Houlemard.
N. 33rd St. 61283: $32,900, Cascade Funding 2017-1 Alternate Holdings LLC to Kelly Y. Hernandez.
N. Mill Road 61254: $230,000, Classic Construction LLC to Kevin E. Yax and Julie L. Yax.
Near Lacombe, portion of ground: $50,000, First National Corp. to Justin D. Mayet.
S. St. Mary St. 61110: $249,000, Alexandra Wesley-Smith to Jeffrey S. Leiter and Callie M. Rubin Leiter.
Wildberry Court 61300: $329,000, Bryon T. Maynard and Denise C. Maynard to Nathan C. Smith and Kristin N. Smith.
MADISONVILLE
Audubon Parkway 1353: $298,200, Alvarez Construction Co. LLC to Jacques C. Peltier and Heather B. Peltier.
Bedico Creek subdivision, lot 643: $78,660, Haaswood Homes Inc. to Matthew M. Putfark and Kelly C. Putfark.
Lost Lake Lane 3064: $253,800, Alvarez Construction Co. LLC to Sung Min Jeon.
N. Brown Thrasher Loop 729: $240,000, Jonathan C. Rolfs to Wesley M. Walker and Johanna C. Walker.
Pine Grove Loop 688: $310,310, DSLD Homes LLC to Reinaldo J. Suarez and Claudia Y. Suarez.
Spring Haven subdivision, Phase 2 lot 46: $67,000, Spring Haven LLC to AMG Contractors LLC.
Spring Haven subdivision, Phase 2, lot 46: $67,000, AMG Contractors LLC to Scariano Properties LLC.
Spring Haven subdivision, Phase 2, lots 31, 49: $129,500, H. R. Construction Co. Inc. to Jenkins Homes Inc.
White Heron Drive 136: $162,000, Justin Kody Morgan and Casey Danielle LeBlanc Morgan to Lance G. Bush.
MANDEVILLE
Lafitte St. 1126: $95,051, Deutsche Alt-A Securities Inc. Mortgage Loan Trust to Kerry Carrere.
Lakes of Greenleaves subdivision, Phase 2-A, lot 130: donation, no value stated, Douglas J. Freeswick and Sue McDavitt Freeswick to Douglas J. Freeswick and/or Sue McDavitt Freeswick revocable living trust.
McNamara St. 844: $352,000, Jenkins Homes Inc. to Thomas J. Maudlin and Allison P. Maudlin.
Town of Mandeville, lot C, square 25-B: $240,000, Jordan Garcie, Jordan Cressy Garcie, Richard Dunaway and Judith A. Dunaway to Katherine Keelan Marlowe.
Asbury Drive 590: $232,137, Yeoh & Williams LLC to Wesley & Elnie LLC.
Autumn Wind Lane 531: $229,000, Richard M. Davis II to Ronald A. Saragusa and Lenora M. Saragusa.
Beau Chene subdivision, lot 181: $305,000, Dustin M. Chapman and Katie B. Chapman to Allison Smith and Shirley Green.
Belle Maison subdivision, portion of ground: $85,000, Darling Design Homes Inc. to C&C Homebuilders Construction Inc.
Biron St. 2178: $193,000, Christopher J. Benigno and Fran Collins Benigno to Stephen A. Lobre Jr. and Alexis A. Smith.
Bridalwood Drive 424: $499,000, Frank D. Montague and Kathleen K. Montague to Adam T. Ayer and Skye H. Ayer.
Butternut Lane 156: $375,000, Daniel G. Bourgeois and Lisa G. Bourgeois to Christopher P. Donner and Amy E. Sproles Donner.
Carmel Drive 127: $268,000, RMAC Trust Series 2016CTT to Steven M. Stein and Nicole L. Stein.
Cherry Creek Drive 103: $304,000, David M. Moeller and Tabita K. Moeller to Jerry M. Muhs and Wanda C. Muhs.
Copal St. 809: $544,000, Amy R. Gerardino Rhoads to Jason Y. Liu and Jennifer W. Jett.
Cord St. 69280: $100,439, Messick Realty Inc. to Tommy Lane Boutwell and Diana G. Boutwell.
Dona Drive 260: $255,000, Steven G. Haller and Mary P. Haller to Christopher R. Mistich and Christina M. Van Dyke Mistich.
Frenchmen Drive 107: no value stated, Lindsay Ree Mendes to John Thomas Buchmann Jr.
Harmony Lane 818: $380,000, Matthew P. Sondag and Katie R. Sondag to Timothy J. Demarest Sr. and Natalie L. Demarest.
Holly St. 136: donation, no value stated, Elizabeth W. Cabrera to Carlos E. Cabrera.
La Chenier subdivision, Phase 1, lot 13-B: $190,000, Michael D. Casey and Kim R. Casey to Roald A. Scallan and Patricia E. Scallan.
Louisiana Highway 59 3182: $319,500, Platinum Holding Group LLC to Nicolas Joel Young and Crystal Leigh Lewis.
Louisiana Highway 59 68467, suite 2: $165,000, Intrepid Stone Centers Inc. to Timothy Miletello and Barbara M. Miletello.
Magnolia St. 816: $331,000, William A. Hodapp and Lee-Ann Halsey Hodapp to Ronaldo J. Olivas and Kelly M. Mullins.
Marilyn Drive 524: $392,500, Val J. Zimmer and Janel J. Levet Zimmer to Jesse R. Donahue II and Roshun H. Donahue.
Mead Court 133: $181,000, Reginald L. Harrington and Phyllis Wallace Harrington to Jennifer E. Maxted.
Minter Drive 17: $395,000, Herbert R. Alexander Jr. and Deborah B. Alexander to Lee W. Marrette and Shannon Doody Marrette.
Morningside Drive 109: $700,000, Michael K. Whittemore and Stacey S. Whittemore to Donna Stephens Bennett.
Mountain Court 3019: $355,000, Lexicon Government Services LLC to Tori L. Wohlert and Ashlee Wohlert Bianchini.
N. Beau Chene Drive 630: $180,000, Jesse Lee Wimberly IV to Chad R. Hrapmann.
Nancy St. 611: $150,000, Rene Lester Poche Sr. and Angel N. Poche to Fiorello R. Aversa.
Nestor St. 19155: $349,000, AFM Investments LLC to Anthony J. Rezza and Heather S. Rezza.
Olvey Drive 2057: $286,000, Michael P. Lafitteau and Pamela M. Lafitteau to Daniel G. Bourgeois and Lisa G. Bourgeois.
Richland Drive South 147: no value stated, Alison M. Carey to Benjamin R. Eley and Taylor Stein Eley.
Rollins St. 23046: $170,000, Brian K. Jenkins and Vivian S. Jenkins to Eric R. McQuiston and Elizabeth R. McQuiston.
Ross St. 23107: donation, no value stated, Dale L. Ivankovich to Tara Lynn Ivankovich.
Rue Weller St. 2255: $204,000, Howell Developments LLC to Timothy P. Colwart and Amber H. Colwart.
State St. 1305: $231,250, Dwayne S. Hawkins and Catherine G. Hawkins to Dustin Reichert and Kelley Reichert.
Steven St. 2037: $200,000, Cory Dale Veuleman and Amber Guillory Veuleman to Amanda Maduell.
Town of Mandeville, portion of ground: $57,000, Affordable Homes & Land LLC to AFM Investments LLC.
W. Beach Parkway 320: $410,000, Succession of Anna Maria Pons to Sandra Lynn Buckman.
W. Ridge Drive 2017: $254,500, Steven T. Ingles Jr. to Kyle R. Babin and Lara Brooke Brumfield Babin.
Williamsburg Drive, lot 132: $84,500, Kevin M. Cunningham and Jessica M. Cunningham to Brandon T. Schaefer and Jamie R. Schaefer.
PEARL RIVER
Doe Run 294: $22,000, Audrey M. Singletary and Kayla C. Mayfield to Ali Ahmed Saeed Alameri.
Joan Drive 38144: $270,000, Jason S. Ritter and Shannon R. Ritter to Gerald L. Forster and Cynthia A. Forster.
Lynn Drive 37450: $188,500, Frank A. Armato and Gayla Bates Armato to Jarrad A. Breaux and Brittany Ann Mancuso Breaux.
Oak Ranch Estates, portion of ground: $26,000, James K. Dammon and Dorothy I. Dammon to Jason J. Dammon and Cherrie S. Dammon.
Setterlane 112: $298,000, William B. Weber and Heidi B. Weber to Charles C. Gauntt and Liliana V. Gauntt.
Spruce St. 39461-A-B: $110,000, Spruce revocable trust, Clinton R. Reed and Ann R. Reed to ZCE One LLC.
Thomas H. Crawford subdivision, lot 2-B: $209,000, Timothy D. Griffin and Jessica C. Griffin to Yvette Martinez Christianson.
SIXTH WARD
Near Sixth Ward, portion of ground: $278,000, Yvonne Gauthier McGaha to William F. Hirstius and Rosemary Leonard Hirstius.
Talisheek Village subdivsion, portion of ground: $50,000, Northshore Baptist Association to Marty S. Singletary and Joan C. Singletary.
Town of Talisheek subdivision, portion of ground: $1,174,630, Talisheek DG Tec LLC to Agree LP.
SLIDELL
Bishop Road 35107: $325,000, Michael C. Barbarin to Brandon S. Allain and Trista B. Allain.
Pontchartrain Drive 4749: $225,000, Pelican Cove Rentals LLC to George J. Wedel and Mary S. Wedel.
Aberdeen Drive 139: $300,000, Gerald H. Cochran Jr. to Henry Temple Jr. and Tiffany Hall Temple.
Audubon Place subdivision, lot 4, square 7, unit 1: $30,000, Constance Oswald Abney to Frederick R. Oswald Jr. and Shonni S. Oswald.
Bayou Lane 2111: donation, no value stated, Gavin R. Garrett to Lisa Carole Garrett.
Belair subdivision, lot 5, square 2: $5,152, St. Tammany Parish Government to Staci S. Jimeniez.
Bluegill Drive 122: $310,000, Roy George Heyl Jr. and Mary M. Heyl to Jeffrey A. Cabral and Jenna K. Cabral.
Brighton Lane 338: $263,000, Justin J. Lotz and Sandy A. Lotz to Christopher R. Spell and Charla M. Spell.
Broadmoor subdivision, lots 6, 7, square 8: $10 and other good and valuable consideration, Teresa R. Balderrama to Teresa R. Balderrama Living Trust.
Brookhaven Court 205: $190,000, BMRC Properties LLC to Albert A. Gaston IV and Albert A. Gaston III.
Cherry St. 1418-20: $135,600, Adriana Cecilia Dantin to Rupert Dinvaut IV.
Clipper Estates, Phase 5, lot 226: $48,000, Stanton Earl Shuler Jr. and Jeanie Shanklin Shuler to Jimmy M. Dupree Jr.
Constitution Drive 1318: $192,000, John D. Fogg and Rosanne S. Fogg to Ernest P. Legier Sr. and Edna S. Legier.
Cottonwood Court 114: $200,000, Jason Lee Roberts and Rachelle S. Roberts to Jarell A. Kinsey and Sessiley D. Wallace Kinsey.
Cross Gates Blvd. 921: $233,575, Randy J. Authement and Kathy Sue Gaubert Authement to Denis W. Barry.
Cypress Lakes Circle 218: $310,500, William A. Fioranelli and Michelle B. Russo to Noel Rivera and Yvette S. Creel Rivera.
Darwin Drive 221: $158,500, Brandon House and Elizabeth K. House to Dawn A. Forsythe and Dawn A. Forsythe.
Driftwood Circle 104: $173,000, Adam A. Foley and Jennifer M. Arsenaux Foley to Robert A. Roy and Kristin K. Roy.
Dylan Drive 2024: $175,000, Orville M. Ancar to Melanie A. Green.
E. Lakeshore Village 340: $272,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Robert R. Short and Suzanne W. Short.
E. Lakeshore Village 320: $270,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Albert Jones and Melinda P. Oates Jones.
E. Lakeshore Village 336: $234,500, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Terence Barnes and Keonne M. Jones Barnes.
E. Lakeshore Village 360: $221,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to David M. Tingstrom Jr. and Dulce D. Tingstrom.
E. Queensbury Drive 204: $239,999, Steven M. Becnel and Shelley Jean Chappuis Becnel to Wayne A. Guste Jr. and Kendall R. Guste.
E. Redbud Drive 424: $261,500, John Jay Bultman and Lisa A. Bultman to Brandon L. Hoyng and Rita G. Hoyng.
Eden Isles Blvd. 332: $242,000, Robert E. Highland and Suzanne L. Highland to Mark D. Wright and Brenda G. Wright.
Gause Blvd. 1400: $440,250, Succession of Louis G. Miramon Jr. and Gloria S. Miramon to RWM Inc.
Hampshire Drive 2040: $360,000, Orlando Todd and Glenda C. Todd to George Hill Jr. and Janice Whitfield-Hill.
Hampton Lane 1419: $148,000, Robert M. West and Jaclyn R. West to Ashley Robert.
Hayes Road 40600: $75,000, Kory M. Bond to Charles H. Vogel IV and Cheri W. Vogel.
Holmes Drive 312: $130,000, Jaden J. Grey and Heather C. Grey to Jonathan C. Cagle.
Huntwyck Village subdivision, Phase 7, lot 598: $10 and other good and valuable consideration, Teresa R. Balderrama to Teresa R. Balderrama Living Trust.
Kent St. 3911: $134,000, Holly Ellen Egleson Smith to BIB Properties LLC.
Kings Row 1903: $158,000, Zachary Lynn Woody to Tiffany A. King Vanburen.
Knollwood Lane 308: $308,995, DSLD Homes LLC to Brian J. Sprague and Karen A. Sprague.
Knollwood Lane 387: $253,145, DSLD Homes LLC to David T. Bradberry and Deaven A. Bradberry.
Lakeshore Village Drive 760: $232,500, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Robert G. Mayfield Jr.
Lakeshore Village Drive 765: $222,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Ralaiya M. Bailey.
Lakeshore Village Drive 773: $243,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Kristin A. Jackson.
Lakewood Drive 1447: $107,000, Kevin P. O'Neill to Parkland Inc.
Mallard St. 2021: $67,500, Total Home Solutions LLC to Chongsheng Zhu.
Mallard St. 2524: $130,000, Rusty E. Hallock to Darlene M. Williams.
Mansions at Spartan Trace condominium, Unit 2202: $80,000, Toby Jane Savoie to Reginald D. Dardar.
Maple Ave. 57386: $145,000, Richard Irvin and Jennifer P. Irvin to Darrius J. Martin and Seletha S. Martin.
Maris Stella Ave. 1105: donation, no value stated, Jeffrey C. Stokes to Sharon B. Stokes.
Meadows Blvd. q237: $250,000, Jay C. Williams and Carolle Clark Williams to Frankie Francois and Sheneika Wiliams.
Moonraker Drive 397: $257,000, Willie D. Smith to Randall J. Frederick and Jeanann Marie Frederick.
Morgan Drive 203: $138,428, GMFS LLC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.
North Blvd. 216: $150,000, Jacqueline M.F. Bourgeois Miller to Alicia L. Cross.
Old River Road 2015: $349,900, Lloyd Henry Labatut II and Karen H. Labatut to Randolph A. Garcia III and Keesha R. Garcia.
Olympic Court 103: $245,000, Chad C. Clark and Jo Anna Cristie Clark to Timothy D. Ryan and Tessa M. Verdin.
Pontchartrain Drive 4711: $122,000, Anthony M. Smith to Jeffrey E. Lundsgaard and Yolanda Santa Maria Lundsgaard.
Pontchartrain Drive 4854, Unit 12: $65,000, Keith J. Sanders and Marlice D. Sanders to Kathlen Ann Humphries Seidler Nevers.
Putters Lane 244: $84,000, James C. Rush Jr. and Bridget Seals Rush to Aimee Thomas Smallwood.
Ranch Road 40725: $90,000, Kory M. Bond and Kaitlin Joy Michaud to Charles H. Vogel IV and Cheri Jean Weysham Vogel.
Rue De La Parc 503, Unit 13-B: $130,000, Gloria N. Broders revocable living trust to He Yu.
S. Harrison Road 57349: donation, no value stated, Selma Vander Peters to Marion V. Bozman and Cynthia H. Bozman.
Seaspray Drive 211: $202,999, April V. Young Liebel, Frank S. Couste' Jr. and Jullea Anna Young Couste' to James E. Brewer.
Sunset Drive 130: $151,900, Keith J. Sanders and Lindy Partee Sanders to Nicole C. Ferand.
W. Essex Drive 289: $245,000, Nathan C. Smith and Kristin N. Smith to Joel Castro and Danielle L. K. Castro.
W. Lake Drive 436: $209,000, D. R. Horton Inc. — Gulf Coast to Komi Edem Siekro.
Walnut St. 1142: $57,000, RMAC Trust Series 2016-CTT to Howard L. Romagossa III.
Whitney Drive 611: $285,500, Craig J. Cavignac and Bonnie J. Cavignac to Erin Foret Alexander.
Windward Passage 402: $272,000, David D. Rivera to Kevin A. Lippincott and Mary Jude Burdon Lippincott.
Witteborg Farms subdivision, lot 21-C: $195,000, Succession of Hazel Nell Moran Fogg to Larry M. Haynes Sr.
Woodruff Drive 108: $277,500, Glynn A. Cambre Jr. and Kimberly P. Cambre to Jason S. Ritter and Shannon R. Ritter.
SUN/BUSH
Hickory Field Road 32167: $193,500, Van J. Sons Jr. to Richard F. Vosbein Jr. and Juanita T. Vosbein.
Louisiana Highway 16 27575: $26,500, Federal National Mortgage Association to Harold Collins and Patty Collins.
Louisiana Highway 21 82120: $191,500, Walter L. Scott and Margaret Mary Easterling Scott to Keith D. Lowe.
Sir Barton Court: $320,000, Jerry Ladon Hall and Earline D. Hall to James J. Doyle and Stacie H. Doyle.
Watts-Thomas Road 30242: $20,000, Lawrence D. Hunt and Sandra D. Hunt to Oliver E. Rauch III and Cheryl M. Rauch.