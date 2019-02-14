Do you enjoy entertaining and trying something new? Are you a gardener who loves a colorful landscape? Do you enjoy talking about your garden, and plants in general?
If so, why not add edible flowers to your growing plan for 2019?
People have been eating flowers for a long time. Just think how many flowers or flower buds you consume without really thinking about it — cauliflower, broccoli, artichoke. So why not kick it up a notch.
Did you know the dianthus blooming in your window boxes has a mild clove flavor that goes well with deviled eggs? Impatiens can garnish salads with its sweet taste, and aromatic lavender has long been added to baked goods.
Nasturtium has a spicy flavor that goes well with cheese or salad, while the blossoms of basil, sage and thyme taste like mild versions of the herbs' leaves.
If you are going to eat the flowers, use only pesticides labeled for use on vegetables that you plan to consume. You have to treat them like food. One way to make that easy is to grow the edible flower plants in containers near the kitchen. It reminds you what they are for and makes them convenient to harvest.
Edible flowers have a short shelf life and are best used fresh. If you want to harvest them early and store for a day or two, one suggested method is to layer them on lightly moistened paper towels in a hard container and store them in the refrigerator. Remember, a big part of their appeal is the fresh look they bring. Another note: If the flower has a large calyx (bottom part), then you want to use just the petals. A large calyx is usually hard and does not add anything to the flavor.
For more information on edible flowers, check out the February 2019 edition of GNO Gardening. A conversation is sure to ensue around the dinner table when you start nibbling on the centerpiece!
For a free subscription to the GNOGardening newsletter, email GNOGardening@agcenter.lsu.edu. It is packed full of timely articles of local interest and information on planting times, monthly chore list and local aggie happenings. You can also visit the LSU AgCenter website for loads of other free information. Send your gardening questions to AGCenter@theadvocate.com.
Q: I put my narcissus bulbs in the refrigerator when I got them in September but forgot about them. I just discovered them in the back corner of the fridge. Is it too late to plant them this year? – Nadine
A: Narcissus bulbs are spring-flowering and should have been planted in October and November. They should already be sprouting out of the ground. Go ahead and plant your bulbs and they may still bloom for you, but don’t be too disappointed if they don’t. The other option is to throw them out and start over again this fall — you can’t keep your current bulbs in the fridge for another year.