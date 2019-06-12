So, what exactly is a Creole tomato?
That was one of the most asked questions posed to the LSU AgCenter during last week's 33rd annual Creole Tomato Fest in the French Quarter.
Nowadays, Creole is a marketing term for anything grown or produced in Louisiana. Traditionally, a Creole tomato was any tomato grown in the rich alluvial soils along the Mississippi River in St. Bernard and Plaquemines parishes and allowed to vine-ripen before harvest.
The combination of the soil and climate produced a tomato with a flavor that could not be reproduced anywhere else. Growers did not grow a single tomato variety but grew several different varieties and would save seeds from their harvest for next year’s crop. These were open-pollinated, and the plants produced the same type of fruit year after year.
The Creole tomato is much like the Vidalia onion — with one big difference. A Vidalia onion is one of several varieties of sweet onion grown in a production area defined by law of the U.S. state of Georgia since 1986 and the U.S. Code of Federal Regulations. A “Creole” tomato has never been legally defined.
Currently, there are several tomato varieties grown in St. Bernard and Plaquemines parishes and marketed as Creole tomatoes. These varieties are chosen by the growers for their flavor, appearance and production qualities.
Many are hybrids, and rather than save the seeds, the growers buy new seeds every year. This gives the tomato more consistency from season to season.
A couple of varieties that are in use now are Celebrity and Super Fantastic. Super Fantastic is an improved variety of Fantastic with more disease resistance. These tomatoes, grown in the alluvial soil along the Mississippi River, are what the Creole Tomato Fest celebrated and promoted.
Now, is there an actual tomato variety named Creole? Yes. There was a variety developed at LSU in 1956 or 1969 (depends on your information source) that was named "Creole." However, this variety was never popularly grown by Louisiana farmers.
Q: I have tomato plants in my garden. One day they look fine, and two days later all their leaves have been eaten off. In their place is a large green striped caterpillar. Is it poisonous, and how do I control it? — Jeremy
A: What you have on your tomatoes is the infamous tomato/tobacco hornworm, so named because of the protuberance on the tail whose color helps determine if it is a tobacco or a tomato hornworm. Both will defoliate a tomato plant in a matter of days. You can use Bt insecticide as a control when the caterpillars are small or just pick them off by hand and destroy them. They are not poisonous.