SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
MOVIE SET SALE: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 7000 N. Peters Ave., Arabi. Thousands of items for sale from the set of Fonzo, a feature about Al Capone set in 1939. Free. (504) 302- 9893
LET’S DRAW DILLARD! 9 to 11 a.m., Lawless Chapel, Dillard University. Join the New Orleans architecture Foundation in sketching historic Dillard University. Free. noaf.org
WEDNESDAY
FAROUKI LECTURE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., NOAF, 1000 St. Charles Ave. Join architects local Caroline and Sabri Farouki who will discuss their practice. Free. noaf.org
NOV. 10
WEIRD HOMES TOUR: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., various. For the second New Orleans installment of the national event, organizers promise eight unusual homes to visit on this “self-paced self-driving tour” that visits many different neighborhoods. $30 and up. weirdhomestour.com
NOV. 13
FAUBOURG MARIGNY TOUR: 10 a.m., Old U.S. Mint, 400 esplanade Ave. Tour one of the city’s oldest “suburbs” on this walking tour, led by a Friends of the Cabildo guide. $25. friendsofthecabildo.org
NOV. 29
SIGNATURE HOLIDAY STYLE LONGUE VUE: 4 to 7 p.m., Longue Vue, 7 Bamboo Rd. Tour the historic home and visit with designers who have decorated the rooms. $10. longuevue.com
DEC. 1
BROTHER MARTIN HOME TOUR: 10:30 a.m. to noon, patron party; noon to 3 p.m., tour, Harahan. Join the Ladies of the Shield at this event that features four homes in the vicinity of the former Colonial Country Club. Tickets start at $25. (504) 283-1561, jgandolfi@brothermartin.com
DEC. 8 and 9
PRC’S HOLIDAY HOME TOUR: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., headquarters at Trinity Episcopal’s Bishop Polk Hall, 1329 Jackson Ave. Visit 8 handsomely decorated Garden district and Lower Garden District homes lavishly decorated for the holidays. Includes a boutique, cafe and musical guests. Tickets begin at $30 in advance, $50 the day of. (504) 581-7032, prcno.org.
DE.C 9
HISTORY AND HOLLY COVINGTON TOUR: 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., Jefferson House, 619 S. Jefferson Ave., Covington. Tour seven exquisite homes including some new ones that exude Covington charm. $20. eventbrite.com/e/history-and-holly-home-tour-2018-tickets-51939612780