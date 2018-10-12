NO.eastjefftransfers.epl.101318
 Daniel Erath

EAST JEFFERSON

Transfers for Sept. 20-27

HARAHAN

Dealers Ave. 1403: Spartan Coin LLC to Lisa Winter and David J. Winter, $676,500.

Gordon Ave. 323: Gordon E. Nordgren Jr. & Terren B. Nordgren Revocable Living Trust to 323 Gordon LLC, $85,000.

Jefferson Court subdivision, lot F, square L: Deborah V. Raymond to Tricia B. Chatelain, Eric M. Chatelain and Tricia C. Bourgeois, $63,000.

Kenmore Drive 565: Mary E. Trahan to Stephen M. Killett and Kymberleigh E. Bell, $170,000.

Lafreniere Plantation, parcels A and B: Luhr Bros Inc. to Rockonwood LLC, donation.

Macque Drive 172: Samuel S. Dalton to Suzanne Aviles and Julio A. Aviles, $362,900.

Ravan Ave. 138: Patricia Navarro and Arthur R. Cafiero to Janice Dawson, $163,000.

JEFFERSON

Barry Ave. 141: Matthew A. Wellman, Herbert C. Wellman Jr., Anna M. Wellman and Cathy A. Wellman to William S. Rohn and Megan M. Rohn, $235,542.

Helen Ave. 10: New Century Home Equity Loan Trust 2004 2. to Edward B. Williams III, Joshua C. Williams and Josh Williams, $90,000.

Hyman subdivision, lot E, square 8: Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Thang Hoa II LLC and Hoa II LLC Thang, donation.

Markham Ave. 4451: Ralph J. Embree Jr. and Darlene L. Embree to Jeffrey S. Villemarette, $200,000.

Morris Place 4320: Patricia Kimmet, Doreen Rabalais and Rebecca Russo to Dawn A. Foy, $125,000.

Sherling Ave. 16: Marjory Broussard to Marlene Goebel and Michael H. Goebel, $145,000.

St George Ave. 839: John E. Laprime, Pamela Moss, Robert F. Laprime Jr. and Janet L. Laprime to Alma M. Laprime, donation.

Vinet Ave. 209: Sam D. Rizzuto and Vivian C. O. Rizzuto to Parish Property Investment Group LLC, $112,000.

William Ave. 12: VSK Properties LLC to Randolph G. Laborde, $350,000.

KENNER

17th St. 2112: Wella Fargo Bank NA to Cezar O. Carvalho, $98,000.

27th St. 909: New Penn Financial LLC and Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., $90,852.63.

Bertolino Drive 424: Kimberly L. Kuhn and Phillip L. Kuhn Jr. to Nancy H. Green and Wayne J. Green, $220,000.

California Ave. 3903: Farhad Kaviani and Maryam F. Kaviani to Denise V. B. Kent, $175,000.

Castle Drive 3216: Marina Raquel to Gustavo Argueta, donation.

Chateau Haut Brion Drive 17: Frederick H. Myers Jr. and Suzanne Myers to Toni J. Holland, $480,000.

Chateau Lafitte condo, unit 11: Nathan H. Nguy and Van B. Nguy to Suzann B. Pierce, $221,500.

Clay St. 618: Vedora Carson to Sheryl L. Lee, $50,000.

Colorado Ave. 3907: Gadrel LLC to Meng D. Sun, $80,000.

Continental Drive 3341: Miriam Naranjo and Mario A. Naranjo to Shahida A. Begum and Syed S. Ahmed, $100,000.

Driftwood Blvd. 38: Tara T. Johnson and Jimmie R. Johnson to Joan D. Ruiz, $228,000.

Gabriel subdivision, lot 206A: Daniel P. Dicharry to Jennifer P. Dicharry, donation.

Houston Place 106: Justa P. Aguilar to Daime R. Alvarez and Reynier L. Garcia-Pellerano, $177,000.

Imperial Heights subdivision, lot 19, square 15A: John F. Maggiore Jr., Dale B. Maggiore, M&R Global Trading Inc., Michele Branigan and Steven W. Champagne to Growth & Grace Acquisitions LLC, $320,000.

Indiana Ave. 3240: Ryan J. Venturella to Matthews M. Zapata, $214,000.

Iowa Ave. 2006: Lynn J. Silbernagel to Oscar O. Santos, $43,000.

Kensington St. 2716-18: Morgan Stanley Structured Trust I. 2007 1. to Chatoya N. Connor, $112,350.

Kentucky Ave. 2220: Melanie K. Fenwick and Janice Fenwick to Melanie K. Fenwick and Fionn W. C. Casey, donation.

Lesan Drive 934: Barry W. Spates to Mareily Carreno-Hernandez, Ernesto Carreno-Alvarez and Mareily C. P. Hernandez, $80,000.

Louisiana Trace subdivision, lot 27, square B: Jan Jones and David T. Jones to Leslie Lewis and Dustin K. Lewis, $145,800.

Petit Berdot Drive 620: Nicole C. Normand and Matthew J. Normand to Phillip L. Kuhn Jr. and Kimberly Kuhn, $297,000.

St Thomas Drive 13: Deborah Prevost and John L. Prevost to Imelda Benitez and Luis A. Estrada, $330,000.

University City subdivision, lot 65, square 400: Learnine V. Roberson and Michael L. Roberson to Jefferson Parish, donation.

Woodlake Blvd. 100: Julie Stern and Henry Cacamo to Ali G. Zeas and Ligia M. Gutierrez, $284,000.

METAIRIE

42nd St. 3524: Myrtle A. B. Babcock to Ellen Connor, $345,000.

44th St. 3117: Lachin Landry LLC to Ellie & Arnie Properties LLC, $165,000.

Airline Park Blvd. 804: RRL Real Estate LLC to Paula B. Atchley, $240,000.

Aris Ave. 625: Congetta Palermo to Brenda Keane and Michael J. Keane, $193,000.

Athania Parkway subdivision, lot 37, square C: Dolores R. Richard to Shirley F. S. Richard, $225,000.

Bayou State condo, unit 18: Legus Real Estate LLC to Syed M. Hussein and Sayeda Shaheen, donation.

Berne St. 5501: Samuel E. Rugamas and Kimberly Rugamas to Jorge A. Alsina, $228,000.

Beverly Gardens Drive 949: Robin M. Benedict, Kelly Benedict and John T. V. Benedict to Bayou Home Buyers LLC, $261,000.

Blanke St. 6800: Arthur T. Paine and Lesley Paine to Zaiyin Su and Yanqing Zhang, $253,000.

Bonnabel Place subdivision, lot 7A, square 36: Leeroyal P. Martin III to Las Main Offices LLC, $325,000.

Bonnabel Place, no further data: Mallory K. Cantero, Nicholas L. Cantero and Mallory C. Kuss to Walter C. Moran and Kathleen B. Moran, $2,000.

Boutall St. 5705: Robert A. Bradbury Jr. to Deborah Bradbury, donation.

Bullard Ave. 1413: Rodger E. Labit and Roger E. Labit to Msl Homebuilders LLC, $100,000.

Canal Street subdivision, lot B, square 26: Jefferson Parish to Albert D. Royerre and Margaret V. Royerre, $29,000.

Carriage Court condo, unit 309: Christopher R. Walther to Maria Kart and Lisa M. Kart, $58,500.

Christine St. 7021: Elizabeth Peralta and Clinton J. Peralta to William R. Rieger Jr., $255,000.

Clearview Parkway 4609: Davd C. Evola and Kaci Evola to Rustin Devillier, $225,000.

Concord Ave. 1624: Leon H. Whitten to Brittany Grunberg, $317,500.

David Drive 1512: Gary J. McDonald to BH Wyatt Properties LLC, $40,000.

Dental Medical Plaza condo, unit 8: Veterans Dental Properties LLC to Oak Tree Chiropractic LLC, $85,000.

Dental Medical Plaza condo, unit 9: Benjamin Tekippe to Oak Tree Chiropractic LLC, $1,000.

Division St. 3715: Lisa Winter and David J. Winter to Jefferson Parish, $610,000.

Elmwood Parkway 5009: Michael R. Brinkman to Rebecca Alley, $220,000.

Focis St. 1349: Kirk J. Diez and Harvey M. Diez to Gregory J. Warnert and Erika B. Torres, $295,000.

Green Acres Road 2412: Toni S. Ritzmann and Gary P. Ritzmann to Ritzmann Family Living Trust, donation.

Green Acres Road 3609: Dufriend Homes LLC to Shana Mynatt and Jeffery B. Mynatt, $237,500.

Helios Ave. 1213: Lisa M. Cusimano to Vincent P. Cusimano, $38,000.

Hespeer Ave. 740: Jenny Lorusso to Eric H. Canahuati, $175,000.

Hessmer Farms, plot 271: 4310 Hessmer LLC, Amy Gitz and Peter L. Gitz III to Ideal Appliance Parts Inc., $1,460,000.

Holmes Park 2. subdivision, lot I, square 88: Joan P. Smith to James Mclellan, $178,100.

Kent Ave. 519: Marrone Investments LLC to Christine F. McPeek, $128,000.

Lausat St. 3125: Ronald E. Hansen and Laurie Hansen to Swan Valley LLC, $197,500.

Lemon St. 4020: Emmanuel Kardoulias to Adam S. Champagne, $230,000.

Lemon St. 4309: Daryl Childress to Courtney M. Speice, $259,000.

Loveland St. 4428: Sparta Properties LLC to Spencer Mai, $264,700.

Meadow St. 1308: Ailene Cabrera to MOS Realty LLC, $35,450.

Metro View condo, unit 117-A: Michael J. Miccio and Antoinette S. Miccio to Donna M.U. Pepper, $110,000.

Metro View condo, unit 206-B: Henry P. Kothmann III and Mary E. Kothmann to Melissa F. Bellaci, $125,000.

Metro View condo, unit C: Metro View Development LLC to Paul S. Guillie, $128,000.

N. Labarre Road 4015: Darren J. Murphy to Marin E. M. Casselli, donation.

N. Sibley Street 817: Christian M. Silbernagel III to Douglas Sires, $167,900.

N. Turnbull Drive 2313: Mark A. Graffagnini to Ellie & Arnie Properties LLC, $77,000.

Neyrey Drive 1617: Thomas A. Celestin Jr. and Bridget W. Celestin to Heidi P. Breaux and Cassi A. P. Breaux, $279,500.

Neyrey Drive 4213: Carol Moses and Kendall Roy Moses to Teresa Daigle and David G. Daigle, $375,100.

Neyrey Drive 4509: Bryan C. Hritz and Lindsey M. C. Hritz to Rachael D. Dauro, $337,000.

North Bengal Road 1217: Matthew W. Courtney to Michael Zingale Jr. and Lori Lopez, $251,000.

Pailet Place subdivision, lot 26, square 6: Kevin M. Coles to Richard L. Hartenstein, $258,700.

Palm Vista subdivision, lot 11, square 4: Pamela Hymel and Thaddeus A. Hymel to Lourdes Z. Estrada and Brian P. Raley, $524,000.

Papworth Ave. 1232: George R. Simno IV to Matthew L. Troescher, $247,500.

Papworth Ave. 411: Javelin 78 LLC to Sherri L. Montz, $375,000.

Phosphor Ave. 430: John R. Booksh to Holly S. Nichlos and James L. Nichols, $210,000.

Phosphor Ave. 824: Jamie Dallimore and David A. Dallimore to Ellie & Arnie Properties LLC, $175,000.

Pike Drive 5017: Clinton W. Shinn Jr. and Emily Shinn to Clayton D. Boothe and Sharla Boothe, $305,000.

Pontchartrain Shores subdivision, lot 12, square 1: Laura Parsons to Julie H. Harris and Chad M. Harris, $510,000.

Poplar St. 409: Wayne J. Bergeron Jr. to Tyler J. Sykes and Randi M. Sykes, donation.

Riley Court condo I, unit 4401: Mark S. Poole Properties LLC to Karen P. Taylor, $100,000.

Riley Court condo, no further data: Magaly C. Cannatella to Stacey L. D. Mongrue, $92,000.

Riverside Court condo, unit 663: Scott A. Knight to Charles Grimm, donation.

Riverside Drive 6509: SZ Met LLC to SCF RC Funding IV LLC, $4,112,752.

Riverwood condo, unit 303: Dustin D. Lambert to Lloyd M. Roberts, $66,780.

Roberta St. 3108: Naglaa A. El-Rouby to Mohamed E. Morsy, donation.

Rosalie Court 6320: Toni A. Dugas to James Hayden, $213,800.

Ruth St. 6216: Jamie L. Walters and Christopher J. Breaux to Joseph M. Pannone, $212,000.

Sigur Ave. 1380: Terence M. Donahoe to Kevin P. Donahoe, $19,505.

Sigur Ave. 1380: Erin D. Druhan to Kevin P. Donahoe, $19,505.

Taft Park 1509: Frances Luse to Judy F. Hagan, donation.

Tartan Drive 4008: Lynda R. Crozier and Shannon R. Bell to 4008 Tartan Drive LLC, $137,000.

Tartan Drive 4008: Warren A. Moffett to Lynda R. Crozier and Shannon R. Bell, $125,000.

Trenton Building condo 4400, unit G: JWB Realty Inc. to R&M of Metairie LLC, $110,000.

Trudeau Drive 1117: Denise Parker to Justin M. Clark and Kelsey Graham, $189,500.

West Metairie Avenue South 3704-06: Thomas C. Aucoin Jr. to Jennifer G. Meyer and Robert E. Mirsberger, $245,000.

West Metairie North 3613-15: Kathleen L. Touchard to Richard T. Mudd, $209,000.

West Napoleon Ave. 4813-15: 4813 West Napoleon LLC to Him Investments LLC, donation.

West William David Parkway 921: Suzanne B. Penswick, Jefrrey Brough, Janet R. Brough, Janis Brough, Janet R. Perez, Stephanie M.D. Brough and Janet R.B. Labarre to Marrone Investments LLC, $140,000.

Whitney Place condo, unit 296: Juliette H. Larose to Brenda F. Badeaux and Jimmy A. Badeaux, $130,000.

Woodridge condo, unit 501: Gotts Properties LLC to David M. McGuire, $50,000.

Woodridge condo, unit 704: Gotts Properties LLC to Chris Nguyen, $50,500.

RIVER RIDGE

Dilton St. 501: Renee Hooter, Elizabeth Langhoff and Denise St. Pierre to Mike A. Corcoran and Eva Corcoran, $160,000.

Highland Acres subdivision, lot 75D, square H: Cynthia L. Pazos to Samanta I. Amedee and Gregory L. Ray, $388,000.

Moss Lane 913: Claire Aucoin and Derek Aucoin to Ardyn T. Treadway and Aaron N. Lofton, $408,000.

Sharla Park subdivision, lot 10A: Cupidean Musgrove and Edgar A. Luminais Jr. to Jill Poche and James P. Poche Sr., $290,000.

Sophia St. 420: Terry J. Decourt Jr. to Michael M. Guillot and Kelli Guillot, $187,500.

Southern Road 301: C. James Gelpi to David J. Main, $428,000.

