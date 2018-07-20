ST. TAMMANY
Transfers for June 25-29
ABITA SPRINGS
Arrow Wood Estates, Phase 2, lot 36-B: $245,000, Randy J. Watson to Christopher S. Grady and Jamie B. Grady.
Eighth St. 22061: $90,000, Karen H. Magee to Dupont Quality Homes LLC.
Emerald Creek East 112: $229,900, Kenneth W. Jourdan to Christopher J. Yennie and Alisha R. Yennie.
Great Southern Drive 928: $486,163, Highland Homes Inc. to Phillip A. Joffrion and Callan Celia Smith Joffrion.
Hunter Lane 21071: $50,000, Richard Carl Boover and Gaylynn Ann Marshall Boover to James F. Tardie and Angelique B. Tardie.
Laurel St. 72046: $115,000, 72131 Pine Street Investments LLC to Larry C. Hall and Elizabeth M. Hall.
Lei Lani Ave. 304: $195,000, William C. Gardner to Tilghman G. Chachere V.
Money Hill Plantation subdivision, Phase 1, homesite 94: $128,000, Harlan P. Ritch and Cynthia T. Ritch to Richard D. Mitchell and Kelly Anne L. Mitchell.
Money Hill Plantation subdivision, Phase 1, lot 52, square C: $84,000, Ron H. Ordon and Ann P. Ordon to Jay B. Watson and Terri Watson.
Money Hill Plantation subdivision, Phase 2-B, lots 161-173: $260,000, Money Hill Plantation LLC to Vista Builders LLC.
Money Hill Plantation subdivision, Phase 2-B, lots 163, 167, 168: $225,000, Vista Builders LLC to Nova Contracting LLC.
Money Hill Plantation subdivision, Phase 2-B, lots 164, 170, 172: $225,000, Vista Builders LLC to Intrepid Builders LLC 2.
Silver Springs Drive 23203: $340,000, Taylor W. Braud and Amy E. Cambas Braud to Michelle M. Terrebonne Morvant.
Walker St. 22122: $191,500, Lisa Cordes Landry to Van C. Temple and Eva Marie Abbott Temple.
COVINGTON
City of Covington, portion of ground: $80,000, Succession of Isiah Robertson Jr. and succession of Doris Edrina Robertson to West 305 Redemption Co. Inc.
Division of St. John subdivision: $125,000, Steve M. Mouton and Carla C. Mouton to Mace H. Bourgeois and Susan H. Bonnett.
Highway 59 Commercial Park subdivision, lot 1: $1,495,000, Baker Development LLC to Ryer Investors LLC.
S. Corniche Du Lac 914: $435,000, Guastella Properties Inc. to James A. Hebert and Carolyn R. Hebert.
10th St. 70340: $133,500, Wesley J. Humbles and Jesus Maria Garcia Humbles to Don Winslow and Elaine Stiewing Winslow.
Amber Court 73700: $180,280, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Austn G. Fontenot.
Amber Court 73721: $186,900, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Alan C. Morales and Anais E. Morales.
Bateleur Way 548: $211,500, James A. Bunn and Katelyn J. Bunn to Laurie Bailey Ponder.
Becky Lane 73047: $43,000, Mark & Kasey LLC to James G. Beckwith.
Bode Ave. 68396: $365,000, Frank J. Stabile to Jerome Hebert and Karen S. Hebert.
Camellia Drive 113: $248,000, Vincent A. Crespo and Candice C. Crespo to Melvin J. Baiamonte Jr. and Rebecca D. Baiamonte.
Catalpa Trace 33: $331,500, Charles P. Margavio and Michele R. Margavio to Simon Martin and Megan M. Martin.
Catalpa Trace 83: $574,000, William L. Landreneau and Katelyn D. Landreneau to Sterling J. Roig Jr. and Erline F. Roig.
Crapemyrtle Road 125: donation, no value stated, John J. DeLucca to Jamie V. Wilson DeLucca.
Crestview Hills Loop 75184: $209,900, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Idrissa Boube and Rabiatou Iro Mayaka.
Cypress Point Drive 4192: $415,000, Raising The Roof For Charity Foundation to Bruce Neal Johnson Jr. and Corie D. Johnson.
Dendinger Drive 15120: $1,300,000, Hurman R. Creel and Pamela T. Creel to Gregory B. Bush and Cheryl C. Bush.
Division of New Covington subdivision, lot 6-A, square 1501: donation, no value stated, Beverly Ann M. Richardson Kiefer to Thomas R. Richardson, Reid Richardson Jr., Joseph D. Richardson and Deirdre Pauline Richardson.
E. 8th Ave. 522: $180,000, Randall C. Meyer and Susan M. Meyer to Saun Sullivan and Jeanine Sullivan.
E. Magee St. 311: $115,000, Mohammed Said Abid-Ali and Nazhat O'Jawad to Jennifer Leigh Johnson.
Emerald Forest Blvd. 350, Unit 29110: $115,000, Thomas P. Ingrassia and Donna B. Ingrassia to Anthony Paul Fasullo.
G St. 70330: $169,900, Bradley A. Mixon and Mami L. Mixon to Joseh S. Rushing Jr. and Meagan D. Smith Rushing.
Gratitude Drive 107: $175,000, Earnest J. Lott Jr. and Amy Denise Pea Lott to Joseph H. Lang Jr. and Eleanor E. Grce.
Hendry Ave. 71250: $307,000, Gloria B. Coker to K&T Medical Enterprises LLC.
Hummingbird Road 14: $1,180,000, 624 LLC to Benjamin J. Boyce and Elizabeth F. Boyce.
J. J. Lane 506: $229,000, Kevin M. Poche and Rachel S. Poche to Zachary C. Coleman and Kayli M. Alphonso.
Jardin Loop 213: $348,000, Garden Walk LLC to Karl E. Rosenbohm.
Jessica Way 563: $206,574, Cyril C. Dow III to Rudolph L. Philibert and Tammy L. Philibert.
Madris Lane 15541: $177,900, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Justin E. Joiner and Laura E. Lunday.
Maison Drive 102: $181,000, Ronald W. Jones and Susan M. Jones to Richard L. Allen Jr. and Tracey H. Allen.
Maple Ridge Way 108: $275,000, Dorman L. Strahan and Lisa R. Strahan to Elizabeth E. Moulds.
Monga Drive 18249: $93,000, Federal National Mortgage Association to Alicia Bequette.
N. Dogwood Drive 123: $800,000, Succession of John J. Hazard III and Janet L. Hazard West to JSB Dogwood LLC.
N. Florida St. 743: $104,900, Pisciotta Properties LLC to Laura K. Mccarron.
Natchez Court 117: $412,000, BMI Construction LLC to Clarence R. DeLaune and Dorothy G. DeLaune.
Near Covington, portion of ground: $10 and other good and valuable consideration, Military Road Land Co. LLC to St. John 1427 LLC.
Near Covington, portion of ground: $200,000, Gary C. Richardson to St. John 1427 LLC.
Division of New Covington subdivision, lot 10: $353,000, Succession of James Wilson Key and succession of Victoria V. Key to Craig S. Marcello and Virginia W. Marcello.
Division of New Covington subdivision, lot 6, square 1505: $680,000, Jack E. Truitt to Alfred E. Woodard II and Christine Y. Woodard.
Ochsner Blvd. 1550: $925,000, Dynamic Physical Therapy Services LLC to Resource Bank.
Palm Blvd. 20069: $103,000, Eloa O. Richardson to Sierra R. Wilsey.
Pat O'Brien Road 79010: $290,000, William M. Frosch and Stephany H. Frosch to Randy J. Rojas Jr. and Candice D. Rojas.
Penn Mill Lakes Blvd. 252: $145,000 and other good and valuable consideration, Residential Asset Securities Corp. to Keith Daigle.
Ramsey Estates, Phase 2, lot 24: $14,800, Clifford Wilson Walley Jr. to Bettye D. Simpson.
Riverdale Drive 7: $280,000, Tab Management Group LLC to Kathy D. O'Meallie.
Riverlake Drive 13569: $290,000, Samuel J. Bordelon to Ann C. Warner.
Riverlake Drive 13612: $227,500, Kris D. McCoy and Cara H. McCoy to Bryan E. Byrne.
Rue St. Julien 611: $324,000, Varuso Homes LLC to Kathryn H. Costello.
S. Lakeshore Drive 14115: $450,000, Serio Family LLC No. 3 to Scott J. Moll and Carol B. Moll.
S. Lakeshore Drive 14157: $298,500, Robert D. Christ and Karen A. Christ to Kenneth S. Roques Jr. and Michelle C. Roques.
Saw Grass Loop 307: $313,800, DSLD Homes LLC to Thomas T. Livaudais III and Alexander F. Livaudais.
Shady Pond Lane 216: $210,000, Clarence R. Delaune and Dorothy Grace Mallet Delaune to James A. Umberger and Janice Engle Umberger.
Slemmer Road 193435: $35,000, Bayview Loan Servicing LLC to Federal National Mortgage Association.
Spring Division of Covington subdivision, portion of ground: $310,000, FFT LLC to Diane P. Brown.
Suwanee Drive 23: $285,000, James E. Silvestri and Robin Magee Silvestri to Joseph N. Werther Jr.
Tantela Ranch Road 76120: $101,000, Launey A. Beckham and Susana Y. Beckham to Michael L. Pratt and Robin E. Pratt.
The Village in Covington subdivision, Phase 2, lot 11: $56,500, Shane J. Cambre and Stacey P. Cambre to Bayou Craft Builders LLC.
The Village in Covington subdivision, Phase 2, lot 11: $65,000, Bayou Craft Builders LLC to Equity Trust Co. and Zonyon LLC.
Thomas Drive 2025: $227,000, Gary Wagner to India Monjure.
W. 24th Ave. 429: $257,000, Aline R. Noel Gassiot to Mark E. Caserta.
W. 25th Ave. 901: $303,000, Erik J. Modisett to Hauser Productions LLC.
FOLSOM
Near Folsom, portion of ground: $30,000, David A. Keen and Stephanie P. Keen to Lauren A. Tardo.
Near Folsom, portion of ground: $1,190,974, Shannon Rita Scott to Larry A. Burch and Susan M. Burch.
Orleans Ave. 502: $196,000, Hudson J. Hernandez Jr. and Alisa T. Hernandez to Robert Louis Lee and Alicia Finn Lee.
Section 14, township 5 south, range 11 east, portion of ground: $80,000, Barney D. McLain, Sharon M. Plaisance, Karen M. Moore, Bryan D. McLain and others to MVH Properties LLC.
LACOMBE
Near Lacombe, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Marva Jean Cousin Bardell Jones to Alisha Dorsey.
Choctaw Springs subdivision, lots 13, 22, square 3: $67,500, Juel A. Diaz and Karen Ely Diaz to Robbie Lynn Copeland.
Cypress Park subdivision, lot 42-A, square 15: $198,145, Peffley Construction LLC to Karen L. Dufrene.
Elizabeth St. 61455: $160,000, James W. Allen and Jack K. Ussery III to Ramon M. Chavez.
Old Todd Road 30826: $385,000, Michael W. Weilbaecher and Annette Marie Audibert Weilbaecher to Lyndon E. Bijou and Bianaca K. Bijou.
Richardson Drive 31231: $22,000, Succession of Marie Therese Legendre Nicholson and succession of Farrell Joseph Nicholson to James B. Bice.
Tag A Long Road 27133: $105,000, Pennymac Loan Services LLC to James M. Barbour and Amanda J. Barbour.
MADISONVILLE
Bedico Creek subdivision, Phase 1, lot 681: $85,900, Bedico Interests LLC to Gremillion Homes Inc.
Bedico Creek subdivision, Phase 2, lot 777: $67,000, Bedico Interests LLC to Yar Construction Co. Inc.
Black River Estates, lot 91: $145,000, Kenneth M. Lane and Mindy H. Lane to Wayne P. Page Jr. and Stacey L. Page.
Brewster Road 717: $190,000, Ryan Webre to Derek C. Varnado and Megan E. Rudesill.
Coconut Palm Drive 300: $259,000, Steven D. Bordelon and Ellen Naser Mire Bordelon to Clifton H. Nelson.
English Oak Drive 552: donation, no value stated, John J. DeLucca to Jamie V. Wilson DeLucca.
Fox Sparrow Loop 1005: $300,000, Bradford A. Bissonnette and Ashley D. Bissonnette to John R. Morse III and Andrea Spindel Buras.
Grand Oaks subdivision, Phase 2-C, lots 141, 142, 143: $195,000, Grand Homes LLC to Northlake Builders LLC.
Near Madisonville, portion of ground: $185,000, D&D Land Holdings Northshore LLC to Brad M. Drury.
Pencarrow Circle 377: $560,000, Norman G. Clyne and Joyce K. Clyne to Timothy J. Palus and Annette K. Palus.
Pine Grove Loop 640: $307,900, DSLD Homes LLC to Charles W. Sullivan Jr. and Nancy G. Sullivan.
Raiford Oaks Blvd. 190: $258,000, James S. Glasscock Jr. to Nicholas B. Kirby and Gretchen R. Stull.
Rue du Sud 59: $132,000, Charles R. Allen Sr. and Deborah G. Allen to Tania Marie Guillot.
Spring Haven subdivision, lots 15, 19: $145,000, Spring Haven LLC to Timberwood Construction Inc.
Sugar Pine Circle 700: $460,000, Joseph M. Gustafson and Jennifer M. Gustafson to Steven D. Bordelon and Ellen Naser Mire Bordelon.
Sweet Clover Way 123: $72,500, Spring Haven LLC to AMG Contractors LLC.
Sweet Clover Way 1236: $72,500, AMG Contractors LLC to Scariano Properties LLC.
Trenton Drive 232: no value stated, James W. Janssen and Sonya M. Janssen to James W. Janssen.
MANDEVILLE
Chinchuba Gardens subdivision, lot 34: $72,500, Barr Survivor's Trust to Alvin F. Reed.
Rue McGrain Street, lots 1, 2, 3: $112,600, Golden Properties LLC to Norberto Alvarez and Cathy Alvarez.
Town of Mandeville, lots 9, 11, squre 349-A: $175,000, Raidel Hernandez and Norleidy Hernandez to Jose J. Artigas and Caridad Artigas.
Town of Mandeville, portion of ground: no value stated, Jackson Properties 63 LLC to Heaventree Enterprises LLC.
Viola St. 1179: $158,000, James G. Ballantyne and Jill Meyers Ballantyne to Joseph Guerra Jr. and Loralee Stelmach Guerra.
Autumn Wind Lane 370: $206,000, Edward P. Vigueira, Andrew E. Vigueira Jr. and Brenda Vigueira to Nicholas J. Foto Jr.
Barbados Court 50: $194,500, Schech Properties Inc. to Thomas Q. Cassidy and Michele Teachey Cassidy.
Brook Court 1188: $368,900, Rhonda F. Meyers Richard to Nestor R. Santos II and Karrie A. Santos.
Caribbean Court 13: $173,000, 13 Caribbean CT LLC to Dianne M. Krebs.
Chateau Grimaldi 404: no value stated, David Allan Acosta and Kimberly E. Acosta to Cesar A. Mantillla Uribe and Adriana T. Arevalo Posada Uribe.
Cherry Creek subdivision, Phase 3, lot 47: no value stated, David B. Jarrett and Candice L. Jarrett to Shayne A. Berniard.
Debouchel Place 317: $222,500, Vincent Louis Smith Jr. and Nicole T. Smith to Andrew F. Plauche.
Delery St. 23140: $165,000, Christine C. Tully to Janet V. Tully.
Destin St. 1317: $374,900, Host Construction LLC to Chad M. Hailey and Holly C. Hailey.
Fairfield Drive 1380: $285,000, Michael C. Haley and Deborah L. Haley to Frank D. Otillio and Stacy D. Otillio.
Fontainbleau Drive 104: $489,000, Burrow Family revocable trust to Carlos Muedano Jr. and Carmen Muedano.
Frenchmen Drive 136: $250,000, Shawn D. Martemucci and Stephen J. Martemucci to Steven J. Springer and Linda M. Springer.
Gordon Ave. 390: $312,500, Frederick I. Williams III and Charlotte M. Raborn Williams to Eric V. Paredes and Kristin B. Paredes.
Grande Maison Blvd. 113: $449,900, C&C Homebuilders Construction Inc. to Charles E. Beasley and Laura H. Beasley.
Heron Lane 9: $550,000, Iberiabank to Daniel C. Donahoe Sr. and Melissa M. Donahue.
Highland Drive 180: $215,000, Ryan J. Soto to Michael S. Clark and Loncia Huff.
Lake Placid Drive 71225: $134,000, Craig J. Leon and Jolie J. Legnon to Alecia P. Seastrunk.
Lakeshore Drive 1921-D: $200,000, Ira Resources Inc. to Jacob D. Morvant.
Lazy Creek Drive 106: $210,000, Cody P. Morton to Isaiah Huynh.
Montmartre St. 1465: $449,000, May Investments LLC to Cory A. Roberts and Brittany L. Lefebvre.
N. Lotus Drive 580, Unit 10: $195,000, Nicholas P. Goyeneche to Linda T. Landry.
Near Mandeville, portion of ground: $6,000, Joseph R. Danos to Kevin J. Clark Sr. and Christine D. Denaburg.
Oak Island Drive 340: $389,900, Michael Bevers and Nicole M. Bevers to William P. Bunnell and Janet H. Bunnell.
Park Ave. 875: $295,000, Marchand Real Estate Holdings LLC to Dagler Rental LLC.
Rapatel St. 1560: $319,900, Timmy P. Callais Sr. and Renette E. Callais to Daniel W. Spratt.
Ridgewood Loop 535: $210,000, John T. DeMelo and Lynn H. DeMelo to Michael P. Linstead and Mandi V. Linstead.
Rue Toulon 3: $505,000, Kurt D. Shallenberger and Lauren S. Shallenberger to Hughes Landry and Amanda Landry.
Rue Weller 2436: $159,000, Ray Paul Hebert Jr. and Lisa M. Ballatin Hebert to Melissa D. Thibault.
Sanctuary subdivision, Phase 3-A, lot 282: $170,000, Mussarat Properties LLC to David Franco.
Scarlet Oak Lane 1151: $408,000, Gerald D. Robinson and Dawn D. Robinson to Gregory L. Rowland and Christy B. Rowland.
Section 19, township 7 south, range 12 east, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Hazel Chauvin Burst to Michael Walter Burst.
State St. 70356: $200,000, Hallmark Homes Inc. to William K. Strauss and Ashley E. Duncan Strauss.
Steven St. 2167: $215,000, Amina S. Gillard to Jason Gillard.
Tchefuncta Club Estates, Phase 2, lot 603: $165,000, Citadel Residential LLC to Charles G. Foto and Linda Williams-Foto.
Trace Loop 113-15-17-19: $416,000, MGK4 LLC to Jason S. Huber and Ashley M. Huber.
Valmont St. 1387: $99,000, Michelle B. Frosch to Lisa Minaudo Ginnetti.
Waxwing Drive 721: $299,000, Matthew J. Riehm and Karen C. Riehm to Kevin J. Burns and Delfina I. Delgado.
Wood Duck Lane 1: $159,000, Matthew S. Bowers and Michelle S. Bowers to George R. Walmsley III and Julie Messina Walmsley.
PEARL RIVER
Boar Run 102: $15,000, Darrell Wayne Baragona to Jerald W. Tyson III and Darrelyn B. Tyson.
Chris Kennedy subdivision, lot 34: $26,000, Wells Fargo Bank NA to Douglas Wayne Wallace.
Crowe's Landing Road 40335: $250,000, Almond G. Crowe Jr. and Linda M. Crowe to A. Mason Barnes III.
Near Pearl River, portion of ground: $10,000, Patti Annette Harrington Burch to Kevin T. Sharp and Joy E. Harrington Cheek.
Old Mill Loop 154: $253,000, Scott A. Beese and Melissa Juneau-Beese to Carol E. Comb.
Owl Run 105: $162,000, Federal National Mortgage Association to Christopher P. Johnsen Jr.
Pine St. 39007: $75,000, Adrian C. Miller Jr. and Barbara Roch Miller to Robert W. Livingston and Daryl W. Livingston.
Ponderosa Ranches subdivision, Phase 3, lot 125: $26,700, Christopher D. Grieco to Randy Dale Crowe Jr.
Stevens Road 63660: donation, no value stated, Suzette J. Meinke to Bernard P. Meinke Jr.
Village of Guthrie subdivision, lot 2, square 56: $9,500, Kelley R. Barber to Brenda Holden.
W. Thorner Road 37342: $164,900, Susan A. DiMaggio to Kimberly Ann Waldt Mercer.
SIXTH WARD
Section 24, township 6 south, range 13 east, portion of ground: $81,000, Johnny F. Smith testamentary trust and Janice Seal Smith Stumpf to Jason Corbet Singletary and Donyville N. Singletary.
SLIDELL
McKinny Road 1504: $15,000, Louella Flanders Randolph to Louis S. Phillips and Linda S. Phillips.
Salmen Addition subdivision, portion of ground: $215,000, Gerald J. Marcotte to Carl N. Ohlsson Jr. and Ginger R. Ohlsson.
Aberdeen Drive 104: $288,000, Gerard A. Lopez and Gladys Terral Lopez to Jordan Hubbard and Theresa Nash Hubbard.
Alexander Court 1004: $168,000, William A. Koonz Jr. to Derrick Kirton.
Azores Drive 219: $380,000, Sean M. Petrich and Christina F. Petrich to Willim A. Anderson and Idamay L. Anderson.
Bayou View Place 3113: $75,000, Aaron M. Arial and Angelina H. Arial to Julie E. Ragusa Van Schooten.
Beach View subdivision, lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 27, square 23: $19,500, St. tammany Parish Government to Mad II Group LLC.
Belair Blvd. 1306: $179,144, Argent Securities Inc. to George D. Bozonier Jr. and Monica J. Bozonier.
Blackfin Cove 101: donation, no value stated, Thuy Thi Phanm Nguyen to Hanh Ngoc Nguyen.
Blackin Cove 250: $165,000, Joan L. Lotito to Daniel Benasco.
Camellia Drive 2963: $135,500, Michael P. Lang and Mona S. Lang to Amir Khawaja and Franceds M. Khawaja.
Carolyn Park subdivision, lot 3, square 11: donation, no value stated, Dian Mae Wadkins to Victoria Ashley Lebo.
Claire Drive 1004: $329,000, James R. Scott Leonard and Andrea M. Paschall Leonard to Darryl D. Terrell and Syneria L. Garrett Terrell.
Corporate Square Drive 1925, Unit H: $42,000, Edward Gornak testamentary trust and Audrey L. Gornak to Meliarmarie LLC.
Country Club Blvd. 202: $189,000, Theodore Hammers Jr. and Joycelyn G. Hammers to Andres Sanchez Ortiz and Lara R. Oritz.
Cumberland Drive 484: $145,000, Kenneth W. Sanders to Jonathan C. Bartholomew and Cheryl F. Bartholomew.
Cypress Lakes Drive 2017: $361,000, Southern Equity Contractors LLC to William C. Chapel Jr. and Cheryl P.hapel.
Dockside Drive 400: $331,500, Garry R. Lemoine and Tina C. Lemoine to Donald J. Vallette and Donna M. Vallette.
Dockside Drive 425: $375,000, James R. Munroe and Linda Ann L. Munroe to Matt G. Graham and Jodie P. Graham.
Dove Drive 312: $300,900, Wilson P. Bennett and Brigitte F. Bennett to Dwayne J. LeBlanc and Kristy Marie Palermo LeBlanc.
E. Augusta Lane 278: $383,750, Gregory L. Bowman and Leslie Smith Kuhn to Ryan A. Cochran and Jennifer C. Cochran.
Edgelake Road 622: $330,500, Cornelius C. Biezenbos and Mary B. Biezenbos to John K. Gilpin and Terri Lynn Gilpin.
Edgemere Drive 1909: $224,000, Brandon R. Sprung and Jennifer Lynn Sieg Sprung to John G. Roheim.
Faciane Lane 108: $135,000, Kenneth J. Marks and Susan S. Marks to Kevin Butler and Robin S. Butler.
Fairfield Loop 676: $232,000, Dustin M. Buras and Melanie Lee Buras to Van Cin Mang, Rachel Sung H. Tial and Thawng Cin Thang Sr.
Fairfield Loop 700: $209,900, Donna M. Wood to Michael J. Schiro and Melissa B. Manalla.
Fleetwood Drive 35283: $25,250, Nationstar Hecm Acquisition Trust 2017-2 to Kathryn G. Lindfors.
Foxcroft Drive 216: donation, no value stated, Tawnya Lee Owens to Curtis D. Owens.
French Branch Estates, Phase 11-C, lot 383: $325,000, Robert Craig Horn and Lisa B. Horn to Jerry Celestine Jr. and Janine B. Celestine.
French Branch Estates, Phase 8-B, lot 148: $279,519, Troy G. Ingram to RSDS Properties Inc.
Front St. 702: $121,500, Succession of Mary Argueta R. Wilson to Eric C. Gonalez.
Garden Drive 35384: $150,000, Lary Scott Abshire to Dylan C. Lorio and Victoria E. Montgomery.
Hailey Ave. 693: $57,000, J. P. Morgan Chase Bank NA to John M. Barber and Yanan Li.
Highland Park subdivision, lot 16-A: $675,000, Sam Joseph Abney Estate and Terri Larsen Abney to H. Crosby Construction LLC.
Jay St. 2010: $140,000, Sylvia Ann Cureau to Jessica Anne Willard.
Jefferson Ave. 58013: donation, no value stated, Zane P. Galbert to Danielle P. Galbert.
Knollwood Lane 332: $231,525, DSLD Homes LLC to Dustin M. Buras and Melanie Lee Buras.
Kostmayer Ave. 738: $124,900, Succession of Mary Argueta Rubi Wilson to Richard S. Johnson.
Lake D'Cole Court 807: $207,000, Conrad M. Spinner and Carol H. Spinner to James N. Randall II.
Lakeshore Estates, Phase 2-A, lots 33-A, 34-A: $172,400, Tammany Holding Co. LLC to Runnels' Investments LLC.
Lakeshore Village Drive 640: $235,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Isaiah S. Shannon and Trenese M. Shannon.
Lakeshore Village Drive 641: $240,000, D. R. Horton Inc. Gulf Coast to Randall D. Patricks and Cecilia Lynn Patricks.
Lakeshore Village Drive 652: $240,000, D. R. Horto Inc.-Gulf Coast to Victor S. Sheppard and Dynisha D. Sheppard.
Lakeshore Village Drive 669: $273,030, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Richard D. Kittok Jr. and Nicole Ann Kittok.
Lakeshore Village Drive 729: $273,260, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Roy B. Carter and Ebony J. Carter.
Lakeshore Village Lane 508: $236,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Kevin L. Eskridge and Sharita Lezette Fields-Eskridge.
Leeds St. 332: $375,000, William S. O'Brien and Greer Gowland O'Brien to David J. Indest and Lyndsey M. Indest.
Liberty Drive 58385: $117,000, Henry P. Calamari and Kimberly Moore Calamari to H. B. Ricks Enterprises LLC.
Marina Drive 180: $122,000, Linda R. Van Arsdall to Darnell B. Musmeci.
Marina Drive 950: $230,000, John F. Puglia to Gregory S. Meyers and Lori A Meyers.
Markham Drive 624: donation, no value stated, Zane P. Galbert to Danielle P. Galbert.
Mission Hills 4: $284,500, Cheung Y. Wong and Ireen L. Wong to John Murchison and Alice U. Murchison.
Moonraker Drive 283: $274,000, John L. Scholtens Jr. and Marjorie L. Scholtens to Robert C. Creel II and Karen Green Lewis.
Moonraker Drive 403: $237,046, Melvn A. Faciane to Pamela I. Puckett and Jeffery C. Puckett.
Moonraker Drive 411: $280,000, John W. Logiudice and Sheila F. Logiudice to Dina Bates Galiano.
N. Eighth St. 61506: $115,900, Phung Kim Nguyen Lee to Crystal Cherrie Poullard.
N. Queens Drive 1008: $125,000, Jared Dale Allen to Carl Hoover and Samantha Hoover.
Near Slidell, portion of ground: $7,900, Joy Watkins Wilkerson to Colleen Dunn Smith and Courtney Smith Jr.
Near Slidell, portion of ground: $20,000, Justin P. Badon and Barney B. Nelson Estate to Gina Badon Brown.
Nicklaus Drive 326: $275,000, D'Andrea Monique Brown to Randy M. Melerine and Karen Ring Melerine.
Nicklaus Drive 361: $65,000, CJS Real Estate LLC to Custom Craft Homes Inc.
Normandy Drive 201: $188,000, DTM1 LLC to Paul D. Fuller and Melissa E. Fuller.
Northshore Square subdivision, portion of ground: $1,130,000, Sizeler North Shore General Partnership to Kasada LLC.
Oakmont subdivision, Phase 1, lot 22: $181,800, Charles W. Dittmer Jr. and Susan R. Dittmer to Jason A. Williams.
Pine Shadows Drive 446: $170,000, Dustin McGee and Brigitte Lynne Martin McGee to Benjamin F. Williams.
Poupee Lane 624: $218,000, David J. McBride, Susan Helen McBride Trust and Susan H. McBride to Michael S. Berry and Tammi C. Berry.
Regatta Cove 1560: $420,000, Christopher R. Pernick and Dawn B. Pernick to Barrett J. Ehret Jr. and Nicole A. Metz-Ehret.
Ridgline Drive 3242: $221,000, Buy & Sell Homes LLC to Mjoshua Ryan Laughery and Ashley M. Laughery.
River Crest Cove 409: $307,000, Alan R. Novak and Laura M. Lishman Novak to Tien V. Nguyen and Mai Thuy Nguyen.
Robert Addition subdivision, lots 13, 14, square 20: $55,000, Community Christian Concern of Slidell Inc. to 2nd St. Holdings LLC.
Robin Court 203: $296,000, Leon J. Sorbet and Trinh Huong Thien Nguyen to Timothy Scanio and Amy Jordan Moon Scanio.
Rue Corton 1021: $219,000, Alfred J. Kronlage Jr. and Patricia H. Kronlage to Andrew J. Forgino and Jessica S. Forgino.
Slidell Heights subdivision, lot 7, square 16: $8,500, Leah Rose Lubin to Rolland R. Wichterich.
Spanish Trail Highlands subdivision, lots 79: $8,281, St. Tammany Parish to Mad Group II LLC.
Spanish Trail Highlands subdivision lots 4, 5, 6, 7, square 35: $11,500, Chris F. Ianni and Christine M. Ianni to Lynette D. Dukes.
St. Louis St. 4121: $154,500, E. J. Milligan Construction Co. LLC to Ginger M. Lonergan and Sarah Carr.
Summertree Drive 2206: $170,000, Ronald A. Scipione and Darline L. Scipone to Kevin G. Walton Jr. and Lacie S. Walton.
Teddy Ave. 744: $139,300, Anne Batson to Robert E. Gaines.
Timberlane Drive 423: $76,000, Lonnie B. Absher Jr. to Cala Property Holdings I LLC.
Willow Wood Drive 105: $160,000, Lynn L. Wood to Christopher Lee Fendley Jr.
Wood Duck Lane 765: $325,000, Robert Reidenauer Jr. and Gretchen G. Reidenauer to Marylou Hay.
SUN/BUSH
Louisiana Highway 1083 80199: $259,000, Jakob R. Heath and Amanda H. Heath to John S. Pituch and Megan Jill Dupuis.
Omaha Court 102: $315,000, Ronald D. Lampkin and Dawn A. Lampkin to Christy Maria Leggio.
Red Hawk Lane 80166: $294,000, Nicholas J. Tranchina and Kelly P. Tranchina to William C. Lett and Whitney L. Mills.
Section 7, township 5 south, range 12 east, porton of ground: $63,000, Donna Gayle Sharp to Mego Properties LLC.
Sticker Road 80276: $60,000, Elizabeth W. Jenkins to Zachery J. Fox.