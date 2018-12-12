ST. CHARLES
Transfers for Nov. 19-23
DES ALLEMANDS
311 Beau Place Boulevard: $53,000, Ginger Ferrell McBroom and Mark Dewayne McBroom to Jennifer Airhart Allen and Tommy Earl Allen Jr.
HAHNVILLE
St. Charles Terrace Annex Subdivision, Square 4, Lot 30A: $10.00, Anthony Reynaud Sr. to Valero Refining New Orleans LLC.
LULING
319 Ashton Oaks Lane: $199,555, DSLD Homes, LLC to Michael Taylor Lore and Destinee Ann Loupe Lore.
401 Ashton Oaks Lane: $185,450, DSLD Homes, LLC to Victor Rodriguez.
711 Milling Avenue: Donation, Doyle James Bourgeois, Jr. to Thelma Lynn Dodson.
316 Talbot Drive: $171,000, Paula Haydel Jeansonne and Mark J. Jeansonne to Chelcie Saragoza Lebert and Louise Mark Lebert II.
MONTZ
Evangeline City Subdivision, Unit 2, Square 1, Lot 50A: $50,000, Marvin Glenn Vicknair and Ivan Taylor Vicknair to Heathe M. Robertson.
NORCO
507 Vial Street: $187,500, Curt Joseph Hymel, Cindy Marie Hymel Sears, Debbie Elizabeth Hymel Brant, Angela Theresa Hymel Raussell, Craig Anthony Hymel, Brock Anthony Hymel, Abby Lynn Hebert Sbisa and Stacy Ann Hymel Matherne to Andrew Ollen Montz III.
ST. ROSE
15 Cactus Lane: $239,000, Jeanette Agnes Englade Jacob to Timothy Matthew McTee and Amber Baum McTee.
263 Janet Drive: $123,000, Doreen M. Jones to Sydney Flemming Jones and Christopher B. Jones.
100 Oaklawn Ridge Lane: $335,000, Reve, Inc. to Amy Marie Romagosa and Jason Michael Folse.