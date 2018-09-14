EAST JEFFERSON
Transfers for Aug. 17-22
HARAHAN
Landry Ave. 8120: Jennie D. Matar to Michael M. Amedeo Jr. and Tiffani R. Amedeo, $97,000.
JEFFERSON
Coolidge St. 516-518: ANLIZ LLC to Colin N. Vanhook, $215,000.
Deckbar condo, unit A: Casacorp LLC to Shannon Landry, $147,900.
Deckbar St. 501: Tax Development Company LLC to Tina Washington and Charles E. Washington, $235,000.
Joyce Ave. 26: Karen Jakiela to Reine M. Dugas, $200,000.
Julius Ave. 528: Cylde J. Babin and Shirly K. Babin to Ryan C. Vaught, $210,000.
Lurline Drive 1000: Charles E. Washington to 1000 Lurline LLC, $120,000.
Marilyn Ave. 2: Joseph P. Barreca and Mary A. L. Barreca to Two Marilyn LLC, $140,000.
Newman Ave. 155: Michael D. Casebonne and Jane Casebonne to James P. McEvoy, $330,000.
San Carlos Ave. 5: 5 San Carlos LLC to Meredith F. Madderra and Jeffrey Madderra, $295,000.
San Jose Ave. 7: Jennifer L. M. Jeansonne and John T. Scanlan to George H. Lund III, $281,500.
KENNER
Avant Garde condo, unit 97: Verna D. Ortega to Raul A. Molina Sr. and Ana M. D. Demolina, $117,000.
Cabernet Drive 15: Octavio E. Garcia to Darryl F. Brunett and Gwen E. Courcelle, $279,000.
Cocos Plumosas Drive 5304: Daniel P. Dicharry and Jennifer P. Dicharry to Irvin M. Massicot Jr. and Linda D. Massicot, $385,000.
Connecticut Ave. 3210: Edwin G. Hermida, Allan M. Hermida, Carlos E. Hermida, Juan F. Hermida and Mychal R. Hermida to Ullah Inc., $134,000.
Crestview Office & Industrial Park subdivision, lot 30, square 21: Tracey Centanni and Thomas C. Centanni to A. Blanco Blessing LLC, $80,000.
Dauterive Court 8: Wilbur A. Saunders and Geraldine Saunders to Jaclyn Boyle and Jason A. Boyle, $130,000.
Davidson Place 3324: Majdi Haddad and Michael N. Haddad to Darvin A. Balladares and Karla G. Balladares, $159,162.50.
Delaware Ave. 4209: James P. McKinney to Donna Tujague, $192,000.
E. Louisiana State Drive 3602: Todd N. Tassin to Thomas R. Miller and Ann C. S. Miller, $185,000.
E. Loyola Drive 3421: Donna S. Tujague and John R. Tujague Jr. to John R. Tujague Jr., donation.
Gabriel, lot 1, no further data: Christopher T. Thomas and Wendy Thomas to Marcus Davenport, $575,000.
Greenlawn Terrace subdivision, lot K1, square 69A: Heath C. Martinsen and Lasheera Martinsen to David Hartman III and Jeanne Ory, $142,000.
Joe Yenni Blvd. 636: Francisco J. Gadea to Kinh V. Nguyen and Chuc L. T. Nguyen, $240,000.
Kansas Ave. 2205: Alesia Cruz to Merlinda Lee, $135,000.
Kenner Project 7. subdivision, lot 58, square 156: Franklin J. Galdino to Rey R. F. Morales, donation.
Maryland Ave. 3116: Tommy R. Johnson and Jamie Johnson to Bang V. Cao and Phuon G. Nguyen, $190,000.
Michigan Ave. 1713: Ashley R. Burghardt to Theodore Q. Michels and Kallie A. H. Michels, $235,000.
Minor St. 1121: Edward J. Maranto to Michelle Romero, donation.
Ole Miss Drive 3510: Manlio V. Mendoza and Bernarda E. V. Mendoza to Alexis Triana, $204,000.
Verde St. 60: Robert D. Hess III and Lorraine M. Hess to Nidal Zeitoun, $520,000.
West Louisiana State Drive 3740: Fannie B. Rogers, Darlene Fisher, Emma J. Washington, Archie L. Williams Sr., Ruby L. Wilson, Mack A. Williams, Dianne Hall, Joann Jackson, Donald Williams, Venice M. Williams, Joyce Breashears and Alvin Williams to Kristen A. Jones, $155,800.
METAIRIE
7 Ridgefield Drive 2705: Madhawi Prasad to Just 4. Men LLC, $150,000.
47th St. 3211: Aasmaan Gulati to Jessica L. Normington and Shelly L. Dorman, $225,000.
Airline Park Blvd. 1901: Lloyd A. Gravois Sr. to Janie Leingang and Eric J. Leingang Jr., $243,266.
Ashley Court 3908: Thomas C. Mann and Barbara F. Mann to Michael T. Farley and Dana C. Farley, $620,000.
Beron Drive 1201: Vincent J. Dibartolo and Elvina V. Dibartolo to Elvina D. Sortina, donation.
Beverly Drive 160: Cynthia S. Gilly and George M. Gilly to Winston B. Hall, $800,000.
Beverly Knoll Suburb subdivision, lot 9, square 25: Mandy S. Wienhusen to Louis M. Marcotte III and Erin Ewing, $660,000.
Bissonet Drive 4217: Drake P. Deagano to Randy R. Whelan, $118,000.
Blanke St. 6305: Carolyn Hefner and Michel H. Hefner to Mariana Taylor, $273,000.
Bonnabel Place subdivision, lot 6, square 28: David B. Mathews and Julie Mathews to Rhett E. Sharpe and Vanessa Sharpe, $415,000.
Bullard Ave. 1420: Gwen E. Courcelle to Jeffery A. Hobden and Xiaowen R. Hobden, $184,000.
Elmeer Ave. 244: S&P Ventures LLC to Christian P. Hasney and Aimee M. Hasney, $350,000.
Haring Road 3705: Christine Kerne and Daniel J. Kerne to Trisa L. Wubker, $289,000.
Harlem subdivision, lot F, square 150: Mms LLC to 3212 Jefferson Hwy LLC, $290,000.
Henican Place 3812: Nancy M. Sutherland, Zandra Marinovic, Carolina G. Marinovic and Charles S. Marinovic to Ruben D. Vargas, $200,000.
Henry Landry Ave. 505: Ramon R. Solares and Susan P. Whitney to Steven W. Bridges and Juana M. Bridges, $200,000.
Highland Park subdivision, lot 1, square 1: Storland07 LLC to Kenneth S. Boyd and Jaimee L. Boyd, donation.
Highway Park subdivision, lot 1A, square 11: Dorva LLC to Chaba Saengyo and Gregory D. London, $310,000.
Iota St. 4028: Geraldine M. Theisges to Travis D. Bozeman III, $205,000.
Kent Ave. 4508: Kevin M. Collet and Christi Collet to Michael Dupuis and Rebecca Dupuis, $350,000.
Laux Manor Drive 15: 4A Homes LLC to Steven J. Bradley and Brandy E. Bradley, $640,000.
Ligustrum St. 4527: Raymond Schexnaydre, Donna Schexnaydre and Karen Brondum to IP Ligustrum LLC, $240,000.
Loumor Ave. 1900: Baptiste F. Chisesi Jr. to Jean Norton, $515,000.
Manson Ave. 800: Clarence M. Stewart Jr. and Amanda L. W. Stewart to Shawn M. Tauzin and Lauren E. U. Tauzin, $210,000.
Meadowdale St. 4428: Rudolph J. Lightell, Texann L. Valdine, Dayna L. Fenger, Karen L. Miller and Dayna L. Dowdy to Benjamin J. Abbott and Megan P. Abbott, $321,500.
Metairie Terrace subdivision, lot 71, square 91: Lance Gaulon to Joye R. H. Gaulon, $105,000.
Metairie Terrace subdivision, lot D, square J: Harlan E. Northcutt Jr. to Paula Klotz and Calvin B. Klotz Jr., $169,880.96.
Metro View condo, unit 242-A: Metro View Development LLC to William M. Koeppel, $93,000.
Michigan Ave. 2104: Melinda H. Whitaker, James C. Haley III, Deborah H. Lavarine and John D. Haley to Jafeth Rosa, $30,000.
N. Sibley St. 613: Kristopher K. Anderson and Todd A. Calamari to Summit Peak Properties LLC, $85,000.
Neyrey Drive 4705: Debra F. Lorentz and Raymond H. Ferran Jr. to Scott M. Verret, $232,000.
North Wilson 619: Madsen & Filos Madsen Enterprises LLC to Johnny P. Kennedy Jr., $175,500.
One Metairie Place condo, unit 11-213: Carmen A. Benham to Nat Tat Properties LLC, $96,000.
Park Drive South 4724-4726: Robert & Debra Lanza Trust, Debra U. Lanza and Robert C. Lanza to Tiffany Lanza and Brandon Lanza, $370,000.
Parkaire Drive 5700: Stacy S. G. Bardwell to Blake E. Gaudet, $207,000.
Pike Drive 5221: Clara Catanese, Cynthia Snyder and Charles M. Aleman to Kelsey Singletary and Brennon A. Davidson, $219,000.
Purdue Drive 3312: Michael J. Francescon, Gabriella Francescon and Gabriell F. Vinitti to Alexander L. Villavaso and Richard H. Villavaso, $221,000.
Rosa Ave. 761: Michelle A. Palmisano to Nikolas P. Bodin, $297,800.
Rose Garden Drive 1448: Laura J. Hoffpauir and Andrew C. Smith to Eileen J. Stauss Revocable Trust, $319,866.
Rosewood Drive 504: Erin Ewing to Mark J. Gagnard and Somer D. Gagnard, $495,000.
Schouest St. 6208: Romaine G. Riche, Gail R. Hunts, Chris J. Riche, Karl J. Riche and Riche Family Irrevocable Trust to Tag Homes Inc., $151,000.
Transcontinental Drive 1328: Ann S. Lorio, Robert J. Sagona Jr. and Beau P. Sagona to Bruce K. Wyatt and Heidi L. Wyatt, $378,000.
Tree Tops townhouse condo, building F, unit 4133: Kathy Wagner to Su Ouyang, $95,000.
W. Napoleon Ave. 4532: Morel Yorsch Properties LLC to Yorsch Development Group LLC, $805,060.54.
Westgate St. 8948: Fannie Mae and Federal National Mortgage Association to PCH Properties, $84,352.50.
Yorkshire Court condo, unit N: Margaret Murphy to Rolando J. Hernandez, donation.
Zander Tract subdivision, lot ZT3A: Jeri Lizana and Robert A. Lizana to Darlene Murray and Kyle A. Murray, $250,000.
RIVER RIDGE
CitrusRoad 227: Patricia T. Helffrich to Sara L. Rabalais, $185,000.
Cypress Bend condo, unit F: Charles A. Hooker Sr. and Maria T. Hooker to Frederick A. Hickman and Patricia Hickman, $104,000.
Kings Row condo, unit 28229: Kenneth E. Wilson III to Alexis Wilson, $136,000.
Stewart Place 10537: Zachary E. Loy and Rachel B. Loy to Laura R. Vagianos, $253,600.
Walter Road 229: Lillian Riley and Charles J. Riley Jr. to Paisley Properties LLC, $325,000.