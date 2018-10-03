Southern live oak (Quercus virginiana) and Southern magnolia (Magnolia grandiflora) are just two examples of the large shade trees common in our landscapes. In addition to their beauty, they provide cooling shade in the heat of the summer and help to mitigate our annual 54 inches of rainfall.
But they provide a real challenge for gardeners who want to have something other than bare ground underneath them.
Life under the limbs is challenging indeed. There is very little light, the ground is a network of tree roots, there is competition for nutrients, and most of the rain never falls where you live. What cannot only survive but look good here?
There are the old standbys like cast iron plant (Aspidistra elatior) and ferns. But why not try a few less common and more attractive specimens?
Clivia (Clivia miniata) is a member of the Amaryllis family (Amaryllidaceae) that comes in red, orange, gold, yellow and white. The bright, fragrant flowers are slightly smaller than amaryllis and they retain their foliage year-round.
Peacock gingers (Kaempferia sp.) are mostly low-growing with colorfully marked leaves. Brightly colored blossoms either emerge in the spring just before the foliage or with the foliage, continuing to flower through the summer.
Wedelia (Sphagneticola trilobata) is a rapidly growing, evergreen, mat-forming ground cover with bright yellow flowers that are more abundant the more light it receives. (Note: Wedelia is a Category II invasive plant in Florida, meaning gardeners there are advised not to plant it because it crowds out Florida-native plants.)
Chocolate plant (Pseuderanthemum alata), so named for its foliage, is a Southern heirloom perennial about 12 inches tall and 12 inches wide, with a 12-inch flower spike covered in purplish-rose flowers. It dies back in the winter but the roots are hardy, and it readily seeds itself annually.
Tahitian bridal veil (Gibasis geniculata) is a tall (18-36 inch) perennial with small white showy flowers that bloom all year. The flowers are attractive to bees and butterflies, and the plant does seed readily.
Dwarf shell ginger (Alpinia nutans) is a small ginger with thick lush foliage that has a spicy scent when rubbed. It produces showy flowers on old stems.
Dwarf chenille plant (Acalypha reptans) produces velvet/fuzzy, erect catkin-like racemes that are bright pink to red. It is a tender tropical perennial (zone 9) with a low, fast-trailing growth habit, and it loves humidity.
Hardy gloxinia (Seemannia sylvatica) spreads rapidly from rhizomes and forms a dense perennial ground cover. It produces bright red tubular flowers with year-round attractive foliage.
Chinese taro (Alocasia cucullata) is a husky but compact elephant ear with thick, shiny green heart-shaped leaves. It forms a sturdy, 3-by-3-foot clump with long leaf blades at the end of the upright green petioles.
Leopard plants (such as Farfugium spp. and Ligularia spp.) are fantastic shade plants grown primarily for their circular foliage which can be large and green or smaller with variegated spots or streaks and smooth or wavy edges. They are members of the Asteraceae family and produce spikes of mostly yellow flowers.
When planting under your tree, you can add soil to give the new plants a little more to grow in, but never add more than 2 to 3 inches of soil — it can damage the tree’s roots. Carefully plant the new plants into the soil among the tree roots, trying not to cut or disturb them. Mulch will keep the new plant roots moist until they have time to grow deeper and mingle with the tree roots. Water the first year as needed but don’t turn the area into a swamp with constant over-watering.
If you want to brighten up the shady spots and add some variety, give a few of these plants a try. Check the Pelican Greenhouse booth at the Fall Garden Festival for plants.
Q: I have a weed popping up all over my landscape. It has three leaflets and looks a look like a shamrock. What is it? I’ve mulched but maybe I need thicker mulch. Please help. - Teresa
A: This is Oxalis sp., sometimes called wood sorrel. It is extremely invasive and hard to control because it grows deep, and each plant produces dozens of bulblets that are left behind if you try to pull or dig it up. Mulch will not stop this weed. The nonselective systemic herbicide, glyphosate (KillzAll, Eraser, Roundup, Grass and Weed Killer and other brands), is effective if you are persistent and make several applications as the oxalis reappears (generally, three to five treatments are required). Use glyphosate carefully as it will damage or kill any plants if it gets on their foliage.