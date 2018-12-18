WEST JEFFERSON
Transfers for Dec. 3-7
BARATARIA
Barataria Bay, no further data: Duet Oyster Company LLC to DSL Oysters LLC, $47,627.52.
Barataria, lot F5, no further data: Nathan J. Enclade Sr. to Nathan J. Enclade Jr., donation.
GRAND ISLE
Foster Road 145: Scott P. Verdin to Verdin Group LLC, $90,000.
Grand Beach 12 subdivision, lot 9, squares 6 through 8: Gerard E. LeBlanc and Dolores H. LeBlanc to Daniel J. LeBlanc and Angela G. LeBlanc, $129,000.
Grand Isle Parkway 168: Shelly Jambon to David P. Felarise, $90,000.
Thunder Lane 117: Robert F. Loving Jr., Verle S. Loving, Robert F. Loving III and Rene F. Loving to Randall F. Loving, donation.
GRETNA
Behrman Highway 560-62: J. Dee Cason Properties LLC to Reginald Aguillard, $130,000.
Carrollwood Village, parcels D1A and D1B: Imbue Management Group LLC to Hd&associates LLC, donation.
Cherrywood Drive 245: Edwin L. Hobbs Jr. to Barry J. Hobbs Sr. and Christina Hobbs, donation.
Colony Road 42: Donald E. Gardner Jr. and Tattum Gardner to Nola Better Homes LLC, $250,000.
Cottonwood Drive 329: Thom P. Nguyen and Johnson Nguyen to Michael S. Vess and Marie N. A. P. Vess, $137,000.
Cypress Park townhome condo, no further data: Panzavecchia Properties LLC to Edwin M. Walter III, $128,000.
Flamingo Road 1496: Leonard Lightell III to Tran T. Lai, $7,000.
Hancock St. 1600-02: William Willis III, Mary L. Willis-Thornton and William Willis Sr. to RTE LLC, $25,000.
Kennedy Drive 121: Tiffany B. Steiner and Patti S. Behr to Michele R. Jerrari, $166,000.
Kennedy Drive 121: Katherine S. Steiner and Richard G. Steiner to Michele R. Jerrari, $166,000.
Linda Court 203: Marti H. Andry to Jason R. Lapouble and Gabrielle K. Lapouble, $175,000.
Stumpf Blvd. 1300: Iris B. Viera to Antoines Bakery Inc., $320,000.
Weyer St. 1602: Mary D. Navarre and James P. Guthrie to Raul G. Arismendez Jr., $95,000.
Willowbrook Drive 142: Todd C. Thompson to Cafe Di Vang Inc., $210,000.
Wright Ave. 517: JP Morgan Chase Bank NA to Thu Nguyen, $69,900.
HARVEY
Acacia Lane 3836: Fannie Mae and Federal National Mortgage Association to Orlin A. Coello-Villeda, $160,000.
Lake Elizabeth Court 26: John H. Fleming to Wilmer J. Williams, $250,000.
Oakmere Drive 2236: Family Resources of New Orleans Inc. to Sheldreka Anderson, $20,000.
Price Drive 1044: Robert A. Terry Sr. to Brittney Massetti and Jacob M. Parker, $160,000.
Scotsdale subdivision, lot 7C, square G: Juan R. Zepeda to Cesar Y. A. Avila, $22,000.
Shadow Lake Court 1708: Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Travis D. Tran, $141,000.
South New Orleans subdivision, lot 12A, square 94: Beth A. Spiess to Jeff Adam Sr. and Garrell Adam Jr., $50,000.
Spanish Oaks condominium Phase II, unit 137: Schwehm Realty LLC to MC3 Properties LLC, $57,000.
Sue Ker Drive 3740: Shervailye L. McElveen to Samuel Robinson Jr. and Mahogany Robinson, $170,000.
Sugarloaf Drive 2117: Jeanmare G. Mirabeau and Rebecca A. M. Mirabeau to Melvin Alexander and Espernza R. Alexander, $174,000.
Woodmere subdivision, lot 1389, square LL: Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. to Federal National Mortgage Association, $68,000.
LAFITTE
Rose Thorne, part lot B2, no further data: Jerry Verdin Sr. to Donell Encalade, donation.
MARRERO
30 Oak Drive 5028: Daniel Pellegrin to Lee M. Properties LLC, $110,000.
Avenue A. 1212: McDonald Holdings LLC to Jenna R. DePriest, $169,900.
Barataria Estates Extension subdivision, lot 3, square A: LNV Corp. to Albert Minias, $300,000.
Birch Lane 3124: William J. Garland and Donnarose T. Garland to Bebo Realty, $60,000.
Burgess Drive 1301: DSLD Homes LLC to Janine N. Lewis, $241,895.
Cakebread Drive 7409: DSLD Homes LLC to Sherry B. Desvignes and Charles J. Desvignes, $259,150.
Clementine Lane 5252: Cody P. Delatte to Dagineaux M. Thomas, $191,750.
Giaise St. 2013: US Bank National Association to Chau Investments LLC, $89,000.
Gitzinger subdivision addition, lot 14A, square 37: Oliver H. Adams Jr., Ronald A. Adams, Kevin P. Adams and Oliver Adams Irrevocable Trust to SML LLC, $70,000.
Grand Bayou Drive 4720: Yvette R. E. Dubois to Damien Dubois, $121,000.
Hope Drive 1628: Gloria Badeaux to Gretchen Boudreaux, $150,000.
Isabelle Drive 2705: Marla J. Bowman to Gerald W. Berry, donation.
Lake Villa Drive 3708: Alexander A. Black to Alisa A. Pisa and John R. Pisa, $235,000.
Long Branch Drive 2605: Tan Nguyen to Kimberly Hendricks, $169,500.
Meyer Blvd. 540: Donald R. Jones to MCSG Properties 2. LLC, $47,000.
Nicholson Place subdivision, lot 37, square A: Scott Ward to Elizabeth Simon, $89,900.
Pelican Bay subdivision, lot 12, square 9: First Horizon Inc. to DSLD Homes LLC, $1,640,000.
Rue Louis Phillipe 7136: Bank of America NA to Nitale Investments LLC, $65,625.
Sabine Drive 5509: Rachel Blanchard and Wesley J. Blanchard to Katie Engle and Germain Martinez, $170,000.
Saint Ann St. 1137: Fannie Mae and Federal National Mortgage Association to Thanh H. Nguyen and Lien T. Nguyen, $99,900.
Sievers subdivision, lot 2, square B: Wells Fargo Bank National Association to Taha Construction LLC, $48,000.
Village of Marrero, no further data: LNV Corp. to ZIX LLC, $125,000.
TERRYTOWN
Browning Lane 2138: Norma F. Sumrall and Robert E. Sumrall to Lynette Baradell, $78,000.
Heritage Ave. 516: Mary O. Guerin to Nordine G. Richard, donation.
Terry Parkway 444: Scott 444 LLC to Linda K. Nguyen and Do Tran, $200,000.
WAGGAMAN
Forest Acres Estates subdivision, lot 14: Merryl Bayer and Gerald E. Bayer to Troy M. Bailey, $42,000.
Helis Drive 388: Tony R. Palmer to Dream Home Estates LLC, $63,000.
Laurel Oak Lane 9559: Coast Builders LLC to Jacqueline R. McClelland and Adam McClelland, $308,050.
Manor Lane 53: Crystal M. Johnson and Shane M. Johnson to Carla Hatch, Cameron W. Hatch and Carla S. Poublanc, $240,000.
WESTWEGO
Avenue E. 543-45: Aaron J. Wilkie and Lisa L. Wilkie to Ralph E. Sacks, $123,000.
Central Ave. 1020: James F. Larsen Jr. to Cynthia A. Larsen, donation.
Modern Farms 1, lot 26X1C: Victoria M. G. Held to Shane M. Held, donation.
Whitehouse, lots 32 and 33, part lot 34, square 51: Terry G. Schule to Allison G. Hughes, Barry G. Griffen and Allison H. Griffen, $47,500.