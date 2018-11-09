ST. TAMMANY
Transfers for Oct. 17-22
ABITA SPRINGS
Abita Ridge subdivision, Phase 1, lots 128-132: $275,000, Abita River Park LLC to Darling Design Homes Inc.
Abita Heights subdivision, lot 10-A, square 11: $234,500, Dupont Quality Homes LLC to Alan E. Chastain Jr. and Leslie N. Chastain.
Allen Road 74061: donation, no value stated, William L. Blanke and Bonnie A. Blanke to William L. Blanke.
Emerald Creek West 268: $227,000, Jess B. Shelley and Daphne V. Shelley to Xue Q. Ke and Yong Fang Liu Ke.
Money Hill Plantation subdivision, Phase 6, lot 325: donation, no value stated, David M. Petraitis and Betty H. Petraitis to David M. Petraitis and Betty H. Petraitis revocable living trust.
St. John St. 71290: $143,500, Succession of Don Henry Joly to Lacey C. English Bentley.
COVINGTON
Division of New Covington subdivision, lot 4, square 3101: $50,000, Brandt T. Matzke to West 305 Redemption Co. Inc.
Abita Ridge subdivision, Phase 1, lots 82, 105: $130,000, Abita River Park LLC to Jenkins Homes Inc.
Airport Road 74207: $298,000, Succession of Gloria S. Lama to Randy R. Agee and Ellen C. Agee.
Bluebird Road 12: $850,000, Jamison P. Bagwell and Andrea Becnel Bagwell to Christopher J. Claus and Diana Holt Morgan Claus.
Catalpa Trace 83: donation, no value stated, Sterling J. Roig Jr. and Erline F. Roig to Sterling J. Roig Jr. and Erline F. Roig revocable living trust.
E. 35th Ave. 537: $114,180, Habitat for Humanity St. Tammany West Inc. to Denise S. Chatman.
E. Clark St. 404: $42,000, Parish Property Investment Group LLC to Luis O. Orellana.
Fairhaven Road 20408: $35,000, John A. Munster Jr. to Pat Mccormick Homes LLC.
Honeysuckle Loop 79184: $102,070, Citimortgage Inc. to Upland Mortgage Loan Trust B.
Lee Road Heights subdivision, lot 3: donation, no value stated, Corliss L. Hyatt and Mary Louise Cox Hyatt to Chadwick E. Hyatt and Sheena Blanche Kliebert Hyatt.
Louisiana Highway 1077 73017: $138,000, Mystie Lynn Bennett to Jennifer Lynn Taylor.
Magnolia Lane 110: $300,000, Gerald S. Fullington and Suzanne M. Seleski to John A. Coleman and McKenzie G. Coleman.
Millstone Court 400: $235,000, James A. Umberger and Janice E. Umberger to John I. Edwards and Jessa N. Corthell Edwards.
Natchez Court 128: $410,000, BMI Construction LLC to Thomas L. Gusman and Eloise S. Gusman.
Place St. Etienne 779: $355,000, Diana V. Bowling to Kerry E. Landry and Mary B. Landry.
Riverlake Drive 14029: $210,000, Midsouth Bank NA to Frederick J. Fitzmorris Jr. and Cherie B. Fitzmoris.
Rue Chantilly 216: $519,000, Prime Design + Build Group LLC to Victoria Sadler.
S. Fitzmorris Road 19399: $320,000, Richard J. Sork, Priscilla S. Sork, Michelle C. Sork Ryan and others to Benedict R. McGovern and Michele P. McGovern.
Terra Bella subdivision, Phase 1-A-7, lot 320: $87,500, Terra Bella Group LLC to Acadian Properties Austin LLC.
Thomas Drive 2029: $262,000, Sue Ellen Stewart to Charles Hopel Jr. and Carolyn M. Hopel.
Tuscany West Estates, lot 59: $279,900, William C. Chapel and Cheryl L. Chapel to Shivang V. Mistry, Vinodkumar R. Mistry and Nitalaben V. Mistry.
Wickfield Drive 14: no value stated, Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.
FOLSOM
Near Folsom, 14.16 acres: donation, no value stated, Thomas W. Galloway Jr. to Tommie K. Galloway.
Near Folsom, 4.71 acres: donation, no value stated, Thomas W. Galloway Jr. to Leslie G. Graham.
W. Kuhn Road 10240: $301,000, BMRC Properties LLC to Melvin L. Huland Jr.
LACOMBE
Kings Arms 61340: donation, no value stated, Herbert S. Jones to Susan N. Jones.
Mandane Drive 26550: donation, no value stated, Elizabeth C. Parr and Elizabeth C. Parr revocable living trust to Diane Parr Spencer.
N. Pontchartrain Drive 61274: $115,000, Blackwell Rentals LLC to Nicolas Aguina-Juarez.
MADISONVILLE
Adrienne St. 8: $29,000, Victoria Zito Zawadzki, Said Victoria Zito Zawadezki and others to Karen Rodriguez.
Audubon Parkway 1344: $278,550, Alvarez Construction Co. LLC to Richard L. Reeves III and Samantha M. Reeves.
Bedico Creek subdivision, Phase 1-B, lot 77-A: $55,000, Larry J. Apken and Kasey K. Apken to John F. Macaluso Jr. and Barbara B. Macaluso.
Coushatta Circle 116: $245,000, Solemnity Builders LLC to Mayme L. Hymel.
Elmwood Loop 37: $220,000, Jacqueline Casey to Douglas B. Casey.
Louisiana Highway 22 East 127, Unit E-13: $190,500, Michael J. Carter and Christina C. Carter to Mark S. Abadie.
Near Madisonville, portion of ground: $66,000, Donald M. Peter to Scott M. Chaisson Sr.
Tchefuncte Parc Drive 127: $475,000, James B. Bragg and Dorthy R. Bragg to Bryan D. Gergbracht and Kathryn A. Gergbracht.
MANDEVILLE
Near Mandeville, lot 10-B, square 352-B: $177,500, Kyle N. Benefiel to Johnathon D. Ames and Deanna M. Ames.
Preval St. 920: $217,000, Randy B. Paille Sr. and Debra L. Paille to Bonnie E. Sutherland.
Autumn Wind Lane 591: $217,000, 591Autumnwind LLC to 591 Autumn Wind Lane LLC.
Brookwood Drive 7251: $425,000, Mitchell R. Tabor to Brandy C. Carter.
Bunting Drive 240: $325,000, John S. Vanderbrook and Jessica B. Vanderbrook to Debra Rene Cupit Danford.
De Val Drive 234: $189,000, Bryan S. Whiteman to Andre J. Chachere.
Evergreen Drive 305: $218,000, Vincent Fran Alletto to Robert B. Gieger Jr.
Hawthorn Place 104: $350,000, Troy C. Wild and Jennifer R. Wild to Kevin R. Ayestas and Jennifer T. Ayestas.
Hector St. 19139: $254,000, Tina Marie Priola Orillion, John Priola Jr., Anthony Priola and Gaetana Ann Priola Richard to Carolyn Weigand and Judy Montz.
Meadow Court 1107: $217,500, RMAC Trust Series 2016-CTT to Aliasksandr Shostak and Alena A. Shostak.
N. Causeway Blvd. 1120: $385,000, Faler Enterprises Inc. to 1120 Holdings LLC.
Near Mandeville, portion of ground: $7,736, All State Financial Co. to St. Tammany Parish.
Parkview Blvd. 1504: $79,500, Kevin J. Lane and Amy P. Lane to Adam W. Steger and Elizabeth D. Steger.
Red Oak Lane 2008: donation, no value stated, Darilyn E. Ziifle Schieffler to Schieffler Family Trust.
Rollins St. 23201: donation, no value stated, Leeburn LaCombe Denina to Albert J. Resendez Jr.
Third St. 23049: $130,000, Succession of Berchman Leonard Rome to Brandon Blair and Caitlyn Blair.
Tops’l condominium, Unit E-4: $160,000, Adam J. Cooper to Thomas D. Whalen.
Tupelo Trace 73: $595,000, Purple Rose LLC to Tyler Mancil and Zohreh M. Mancil.
Twin Oaks subdivision, lot 11: $400,000, John C. Simon and Michelle M. Simon to John S. Vanderbrook and Jessica B. Vanderbrook.
Whitetall Drive 1050: $500,000, Mark P. McCoy and Patrice M. McCoy to Keith McGriskin and Christine L. Patterson McGriskin.
Winners Circle 8032: $415,000, Benjamin C. Lozano to Mark Allen Nickerson and Sandra M. Nickerson.
Wisteria Lane 126: $250,000, Matthew T. Veeder and Kara V. Veeder to Anthony P. Lagamba and Renee E. Lagamba.
PEARL RIVER
Frank Blackwell Road, 1.00 acre: $25,000, Rapid Results Inc. to Jose Raul R. Lopez and Angela Garcia Vazquez Lopez.
Near Pearl River, lot 14: $5,000, James Caswell Sharpe and Karen W. Sharpe to Claudia Selenia Amador.
SLIDELL
Brugier subdivision, lots 13, 14, 15, square 38: no value stated, J. P. Morgan Chase Bank NA to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.
Sue Road 58287: $104,000, Lakeview Loan Serving LLC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.
Bluebird St. 2301: $70,000, Donald F. Talbot and Sadie E. Bowen Talbot to Tanner Manor LLC.
College St. 2706: donation, no value stated, Jean Fricke Seelye to Deborah Fricke Penton.
Cross Gates subdivision, Phase 5-F-3, lot 810: donation, no value stated, Joseph E. Dubuisson to Alice Lenell Levy Melancon.
Cross Gates subdivision, Phase 5-F-3, lot 810: donation, no value stated, Deborah R. Offner to Alice Lenell Levy Melancon.
Dixie Ranch Road 60528: $150,000, Dinah Maria Crawford to Ariana A. Harrison.
E. Lakeshore Village 344: $297,000, D. R. Horton Inc. Gulf Coast to James M. Brown IV and Karessa F. Brown.
E. Redbud Drive 431: $262,500, Michael A. Simpson to Leonard D. Hazlett and Aubri L. Hazlett.
Eighth St. 1401: $126,910, Richard E. Cloud to Michael B. Lacoste.
Fernwood Drive 1416: $115,000, Belinda J. Stringer to C-Team Investors Inc.
Heather Drive 110: $125,000, Tanner Manor LLC to Donald F. Talbot and Sadie E. Bowen Talbot.
Lakeview Drive 151: $400,000, Stephen C. Himel and Susan Kildahl Himel to Lobell Investments LLC.
Loblolly Lane 58233: $144,000, Robert C. Schmalz Jr. and Barry B. Schmalz to Pedro P. Hurtado-Gonzalez and Susana Guadelupe Amaya Hurtado-Gonzalez.
Lorelei Circle 207: $260,000, Frank G. Simms III and Carolyn M. Newman Simms to Brian C. Coe.
Marina Drive 952: $247,500, Stephen H. Eckhardt to Noel F. Frisard.
Morgan subdivision, lots 1-8, square 13: donation, no value stated, William E. Olivieri, Geraldin H. Olivieri, Wayne J. Lagman Sr., Edgar L. Lagman Jr. and Patricia Ann Passero Lagman Hebert to David A. Lagman.
Morgan subdivision, lots 34-37, 40-43: $18,000, Edgar Leon Olivieri, William E. Olivieri and Geraldine Hilda Olivieri Landry Austin to Daniel W. Eames.
Morgan subdivision, lots 8-A, 11-A, square 17: $25,000, Wayne J. Lagman Sr. to Daniel W. Eames.
Morgan subdivision, lots 8-A, 11-A, square 17: donation, no value stated, David A. Lagman, William E. Olivieri, Edgar L. Lagman and others to Wayne J. Lagman Sr.
Naples Court 427: $374,900, Kelly Home Builders LLC to Anthony B. Schott and Carrie G. Schott.
Near Slidell, portion of ground: $10,000, David A. Luparello to Credo LLC.
Near Slidell, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Nicholas Andre Arrington testamentary trust to Cathey C. Page.
Northside subdivision, lot 15, square 3: $99,000, Richard Frederick Hess to Frederick J. Daliet.
Piney Ridge Park subdivision, lot 21-A, square 6: $12,000, J&E Properties LLC to Calamari Construction LLC.
Piney Ridge Park subdivision, lots 16-A, 19-A, square 6: $24,000, J&E Properties LLC to Calamari Construction LLC.
Royal Palm Drive 1470: donation, no value stated, Thoa Thi Nguyen, Sinh T. Nguyen and Quoc T. Nguyen to Vuong Thien Nguyen and Hoa Thi Thu Nguyen.
Royal Palm Drive 1473: $375,000, Marlene M. Coburn to Antonio Saladino and Louise H. Saladino.
Salmen subdivision, lot 3-A, square E: $1,249,000, Richard Dula revocable living trust to James E. Hamlin and Betty R. Hamilin 1978 Family Trust.
Slidell Ozone Heights subdivision, lot 9, square 17: $5,625, Richard C. Weixel Jr., Merlyn C. Weixel, Dale E. Medley, Carolyn W. Medley and others to Edvan A. DaSilva.
Slidell Ozone Heights subdivision, lot 8, square 17: $5,625, Richard C. Weixel, Merlyn C. Weixel, Dale E. Medley, Carolyn W. Medley and others to Edvan A. DeSilva.
Thatcher Drive 111: $250,000, Mozheng Wei and Yun Xie to Marcel Larry Hayes and Silvia R. Hayes.
Timberlane Drive 405: $157,000, Matthew M. Smundin and Corinne R. Smundin to Logan D. Wing and Tiffany N. James.
Turtle Creek subdivision, Phase 5-1-B, lot 326: $430,000, National Residential Nominee Services Inc. to Daoyin Sun and Feng Xiang Li Sun.
Turtle Creek subdivision, Phase 5-1-B, lot 326: $430,000, Kenellias C. Smith and Maria L. Smith to National Residential Nominee Services Inc.
Whimby Drive 111: $154,000, Shigeo David Tuohey and Gina G. Tuohey to Company C Wholesaler 1 LLC.
SUN/BUSH
Morgan Dove Drive 26176: $375,000, Jonathan E. Ziegler and Brenda S. Ziegler to Steven E. Pfingsten and Carri S. Day Pfingsten.