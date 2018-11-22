WEST JEFFERSON
Transfers for Oct. 31-Nov. 5
AVONDALE
Avondale Homes 2. subdivision, lot 17, square D: Paul A. Delyea Sr. and Jade D. Chirchirillo to Kerry L. Roark and Raeann P. G. Roark, $165,000.
Elaine Drive 160: Lenore M. Scott to Pearl Wyman and Frank H. Wyman, $122,500.
Phyllis Drive 605: Jesse P. Duffourc III and Jennifer H. Duffourc to Glennie W. Dykes and Debbie B. Dykes, $94,000.
BARATARIA
Barataria Isles Addition subdivision, lot 19A: John A. Rojas Jr. to Michael R. Wiley and Donna W. Wiley, $70,000.
BRIDGE CITY
Wiegand Drive 641: Josephine V. Forrest to Gregory A. Plaisance, $95,000.
Wiegand Drive 648: Hilary Manuel to Elizabeth N. Sloss-Sampey, $117,000.
GRAND ISLE
Ocean Beach subdivision, lot 1, square B: Clifton K. Sandifer to Holly B. Sandifer, donation.
Queen Bess Bay subdivision, lot 9: Tool Star LLC to Patrick O. Bryant, $130,000.
West Central Ave. 159: Evelyn M. Flucke to Jared M. Beiriger and Suzanna L. B. Beiriger, $45,000.
GRETNA
Bellevue Park, lot 11, parcel 11A, square 3: Mary B.L.M. Trahan and Jimmie P. Trahan to Corey J. Trahan, $152,500.
Brookmeade Drive 325: Sam O'Rourke to Marie Dorlus and Magnolitha M. Pierre, $177,000.
Commerce St. 137: Gwendolyn D. Hebert to Keith Dannewitz and Christie Dannewitz, $265,000.
Dale Ave. 273: Lawrence E. Kirksey to Bebo Realty LLC, $75,250.
Derbes Drive 12: Anthony H. Christiana Jr. to Gumbus Enterprises LLC, $95,000.
Franklin St. 616: Victor P. Giordano Jr. to Wind to Storm Holding LLC, $122,500.
Glenbrook Drive 2820: Justin D. Fetter to Deirdra P. Lawrence, $92,000.
Heritage Ave. 409: Robert F. Childress Sr. to Rhonda Krawiec, donation.
Holly Drive 58: Damon A. Gerrets to Colin Taillon and Genevieve K. Theriot, $190,000.
Jason Lane 3205: Chiante Cunningham and Melissa R. Williams to Tibias C. Clayton, $219,000.
Mallard Drive 3204: Wells Fargo Bank NA to Murad Murad, $100,000.
Meadowbrook St. 124: Bobbie Robinson to Diego A. Lukezie and Valeria Lukezie, $525,000.
Michelle Court 713: William J. Bravender III to Stephanie Anderson, $370,000.
Monroe St. 516: Rachel A. Eure to Daniel B. Borden IV, $160,000.
Morningside Drive 825: Richard J. Guillot Sr. and Lester P. Guillot Jr. to Cierra J. Barbarin, $155,500.
Mystic Ave. 756: Jenna M. Kasznel to Luong V. Tran and Thuy T. Vo, $116,000.
Park Lane 2416: Armine Shahoyan and Viktor Diatyan to Seaja H. Hartman and April Hartman, $219,900.
Southwood West C. subdivision, lot 68, square C: Wei Chen and Fen Y. Chen to Christopher R. Cambre and Heather F. Cambre, $190,000.
Southwood West subdivision, lot 2, square J: Bank of America NA to K&A Homes LLC, $102,000.
Virgil St. 614: Esteban Gonzalez II to Melodye A. Hooper and Thomas D. Hooper, $205,000.
Wall Blvd. 310: Hayward Expose to Maria A. Wheeler, $155,000.
Westmeade Drive 341: Gia G. Buckles-Philip to Thaer Hammad and Lindah Hammad, $150,000.
Willowbrook Drive 305: Rudy T. Thibodeaux to Rocio A. M. Paulino, $150,000.
HARVEY
2014 Pine St. 2012: Eduardo B. Castillo to Michael A. Cassesi and Olivia L. Cassesi, $110,000.
3rd Ave. 474: Lesa Williams and Henry B. Williams to Gwendolyn Hebert, $160,500.
Chadwood Drive 3720: D&E Homes LLP to Brandon L. Beverly, $173,000.
Colombo Drive 2265: Johnny L. McBride III to Garry Sanon, $161,900.
Esther St. 1804: Jose Rosales and Elsa M. Rosales to Policarpo M. Castillo and Diana P. P. L. Castillo, $80,000.
First Street 2104: Wells Fargo Bank NA to Federal National Mortgage Association, $40,000.
Lafayette Ave. 2251: Saxon J. Toca IV to Orca Enterprises LLC, $232,500.
Lake Arrowhead Drive 3825: Cynthia E. Johnson to Celedonia Bustamante, $31,000.
Lake Ontarion Drive 3624: Marisabel Gomez, Esteban O. Suarez and Marisabel G. Suarez to Cristy L. Haws, Daniel R. Suarez and Cristy L. H. Suarez, donation.
Maplewood Park 1344: Dolores E. Aguilera to Juliana Guzman and Claudio C. Pinto, $95,000.
Marion Ave. 604: Mandy J. Agent to Mohammad Zughayer, $82,500.
Nathan Kornman Drive 3860: Vincent A. Boreland and Angelique B. Boreland to Irielle J. Turner and Larry Turner Jr., $190,000.
North Timbers Court 3837: Trinh T. Tran and Trang B. Tran to Rodney J. Shannon, $165,000.
Shadow Lake Extension 4. subdivision, lot 4, square K: Donald G. Lyons and Debra A. Walker to Usia Lyons III, donation.
Spanish Oaks Phase 2A subdivision, lot 300: Everbank to Sajea Inc., $117,710.
Stall Drive 2012: Tabitha Dion, Tabith B. Dion, Tabitha D. Benanti and Kevin P. Benanti to Tabbie P. Benanti, donation.
Tallow Tree Lane 1040: Kennedy Housing LLC to Residences at Tallow Tree LP, $600,000.
Woodmere 8. subdivision, lot 2083, square D1: Arturo V. Yap and Milagros E. Yap to Arturo V. Yap & Milagros E. Yap Revocable Trust, donation.
Woodmere E1 subdivision, lot 44C, square C: Whitney Bank and Hancock Whitney Bank to Cleveland A. Lewis Jr. and Chryzel D. JeanJacques, $126,000.
LAFITTE
Oak Drive 4885: Brittany N. Bourg to Aubrie D. Breaux, $78,000.
MARRERO
Allo Ave. 427: Madeleine Becnel to Jacqueline A. Aube, donation.
Alpaca Drive 5329: Rikki I. Bourg Trust to Christopher M. Verdin, $150,000.
Anderson Place 5931: Hacienda Construction of Louisiana LLC to Roger L. McCathern, donation.
Avenue A. 1300: Tanya M. E. Legendre to Victoria M. L. Goldstein, $185,000.
Avenue C. 433: Sammi I.C. Granier to Danny Matherne, $30,000.
Avenue I. 437: GMFS LLC to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, $185,000.
Barataria Blvd. 5001: JBL Properties Ltd to Searle Cole and Tasha W. Cole, $75,000.
Birchwood Road 2611: JBL Properties Ltd to Kenneth F. Vogt Jr. and Clara J. Vogt, $258,000.
Briant Drive 4012: James V. Tran and Tram Tran to Robert K. Clinkscales and Mandy Clinkscales, $219,000.
Burgess Drive 1120: DSLD Homes LLC to Kimberly Curington, $264,860.
Cakebread Drive 7417: DSLD Homes LLC to Brandi L. Jones, $257,635.
Crestridge Circle 2552: Hanem A. Herring to Becky J. Todaro, $261,000.
Dueling Oaks Ave. 5009: Mitchel D. Haydel, Tina M.J. Haydel and David M. Haydel to Kaylee M. Lefort, $165,200.
Farrington Drive 1300: Mandy B. T. Clinkscales to Gail C. Davis, $150,000.
Fifteenth St. 4901: Nam V. Tran to Tuyet T. Doan, donation.
Francis St. 1101: Bank of Louisiana to Mohammad Z. Sharif and Majeda A. Sharif, $150,000.
Hugo Drive 4017: Joseph G. Tranchina Sr. and Paula D. Tranchina to Raquel L. Paiz, $189,900.
Lapalco Blvd. 5228: Nancy D. Gomez to 5228 Lapalco LLC, donation.
Liberty Oaks Drive 4929: Danielle L. C. Shirk to Macy L. Mouton and Nicholas A. Fluharty, $181,000.
New Iberia Circle 2496: JBL Properties Ltd to Hang L. Nguyen and Nghi H. Tran, $309,170.
Nottingham Drive 1700: Son Nguyen to Anh Vu, $137,500.
Oak Bayou Ave. 5008: NRZ REO VI Corp. to Cuong Nguyen, $79,500.
Page St. 5100: Brandi D.B. Vinson to Tillman E. Byrum and Donna O. Byrum, $112,500.
Pinecrest Drive 1520: DSLD Homes LLC to Tuan Tran, $206,090.
Rue Jesann 2601: Fannie Mae and Federal National Mortgage Association to Lori Gros, $130,500.
Second Ave. 641: Kimble M. Kissinger and Barbara Kissinger to Derek M. Marcel, $139,900.
Sunrise Acres subdivision, lot 86A: Kenneth P. Dupre to Carla Julia and Glenn J. Julia, $37,500.
Syracuse Drive 2985: Fannie Mae and Federal National Mortgage Association to Laroussini Holdings LLC, $86,000.
Villemont Court 2757: Christy Lee and Truman Nguyen to Bailey A. Juhas and Jonathan L. Juhas, $292,000.
Wabash Drive 5524: Donald Powell to Reginald M. White II, $102,000.
Westwood Drive 1040: Cheryl A.C. Witherspoon to Quyen T. Nguyen, $94,000.
TERRYTOWN
Terrytown 8. subdivision, lot 12, square 129: Veronica S. Noble to Jose A. Cardova and Damariz D. Rivas, $130,000.
WAGGAMAN
Rusty Road 101: Kathy Scanlan and Robert P. Scanlan to Logan N. Corbett, $185,000.
WESTWEGO
Avenue B. 945: Tammy Dickson, Daniel D. Dickson III, Crystal Dickson, Brandon M. Dickson, Chastity Dickson and Donyel Hobson to Matthew B. Scafidel, $104,000.
Catalpa 9570: Coast Builders LLC to Vi T. Nguyen and Tho H. Nguyen, $330,000.
Floral Acres subdivision, lot 12, square 9: Dustin R. Hebert to Timmie W. Hebert Jr., donation.
Harang Plantation, lot Y: Melanie Cooper and Terry J. Alario to John A. Alario, $125,000.
Harbor Estates subdivision, lot 30, square 2: Mervat Minias, Albert B. Minias, Madlein Minias and Osama B. Minias to Cantoleo 401k Trust, $60,000.
Victory Drive 821: Kim P. Perret and Anne P. Monzon to Susan D. Toups and Wade P. Toups, $128,000.
Victory, lot 35, part lot 36: Robert M. Orgeron Jr. and Ashley D. Orgeron to William Micklin, $126,500.
West Drive 1036: Joseph I. Breaux and Cherry A. T. B. Rudolph to Steven P. Savois, $124,900.