As the weather gets cooler, you won’t have to mow your lawn as often, but that doesn’t mean you can ignore it. One thing in particular you want to keep an eye out for is large patch (formerly called brown patch).
Large patch is a fungal disease caused by Rhizoctonia solani that is most prevalent under cooler temperatures and wet conditions. Large patch develops rapidly when night temperatures are between 60-75 degrees and day temperatures do not exceed 85-90 degrees.
In areas where trees, shrubs, fences or other landscape features inhibit air movement, the grass stays wet after rain or irrigation, and large patch is more likely to develop.
Symptoms of large patch infection appear as medium to large irregularly shaped brown circles in the lawn. If left untreated, the patches can become extremely large.
In St. Augustine lawns, there will be a yellowish cast at the leading edge of the patch. In centipedegrass, this edge will be reddish. St. Augustine, centipede grass, bermuda grass and zoysia grass are all susceptible.
The fungus does not affect the roots but infects the leaf sheath at the soil line, making it easily pulled loose. This results in a lawn with areas that have a thin sunken appearance and more weeds in these areas.
Excess nitrogen makes it worse, so it is important to properly fertilize your lawn. You should never apply more than one pound of nitrogen per 1,000 square feet in a single application. Apply nitrogen fertilizer only between April 1 and Aug. 31. Late season nitrogen fertilizer applications can lead to several turf problems, with large patch being one of them.
Avoid mowing untreated diseased areas, especially when wet, because this can spread the disease.
For effective disease control, fungicide may be required. There are several fungicide active ingredients labelled for control of large patch. These include azoxystrobin (Quadris), captan (Captan), maneb (Mancozeb), myclobutanil (Eagle), propiconazole (Banner), tebiconazole (Torque), and thiophanate-methyl (Cleary’s 3336F). You can usually find turf fungicides at most garden centers.
Read the label carefully before purchasing to ensure the product is recommended for control of large patch or brown patch. Follow the label directions exactly to achieve safe and effective control.
Once you have the disease under control, the lawn will recover. It may look bad for a while and you may want to overseed or resod badly damaged areas.
I noticed webbing on my cypress trees, but when I check for caterpillars I can’t find any. What else might this be? — David
If you see webbing on your cypress trees or other conifers, it usually means a mite infestation. Webworms and tent caterpillars do not generally feed on conifers. To control mites, you will need to use a miticide or light horticultural oil according to label directions.