NEW ORLEANS
Transfers for Aug. 6-10
District 1
Baronne St. 601; Lafayette St. 916: $635,000, Rachel Elise Hurdle Entzel to Donna Mannina Young and John L. Young.
Camp St. 800; Julia St. 528: $150,000, Jean Freret Agnew Bell to DVI Properties III LLC.
Commerce 823-51; Tchoupitoulas St. 822-848: $100, Gabriela Ribas Brown, Gladys Solomon Brown and James Harvey Brown Jr. to Babiswarup R. Chandamuri and Jessica Skold Clark Chandamuri.
Common St. 416: donation, no value stated, Jo Michelle Egan to Jo Michelle Egan Trust.
Julia St. 1001: $10, South Market District B2 LLC to Monica Derouen Brown and Patrick S. Brown.
Palmyra St. 2725: $160,000, David Crair and Lisha Jensen Crair to Mario E. Jaramillo Garay.
Palmyra St. 3717: $345,000, John Barr Biglane and Paige Henderson Biglane to Benjamin R. Berman.
S. Bernadotte St. 441: $334,000, Gulfcoast Allied 3 LLC to Derek E. Welch, Edward Welch and Florence Brewer Welch.
S. Peters St. 700: donation, no value stated, Gordon F. Wilson Jr. and Margaret Henican Wilson to Alice Boning Wilson.
S. Peters St. 700: $550,000, Charles L. Morris Jr. and Day Hope Morris to 5 M. Auto LLC.
St. Charles Ave. 1205: donation, no value stated, Iris Herzog to Dennis J. Schlom.
St. Charles Ave. 2019-21; St. Charles Ave. 2023-25: donation, no value stated, Theresa Song Yu to Theresa Yongja Paik Living Trust.
District 2
28th St. 6354-a; Catina St. 6574-76; Pontchartrain Boulevard 6628-6630: donation, no value stated, Rosemary Theresa Reck Kaiser Living Trust to Kaiser Investment Properties 1 LLC.
Bourbon St. 1224: $350,000, Anna Catherine Jennings Hunt, John Dolman Hunt, Martha Edmonds McNair and Peter David Ollar to Stephen J. Rohren and Tonica Rohren.
Canal Boulevard 6100: $100, Harbor Community Church to 6100 Canal LLC.
Catina St. 5608: $459,000, Ryan Louis Hebert, Tina Campbell Hebert to Caitlin M. Crumbo and William M. O'Rourke.
Dumaine St. 3019: $364,000, Bryce M. Scholl Giglio to Allen Frederick Hollis.
Homedale St. 821: $145,000, Douglas C. Cardinale and Mary Ann Duplantier Cardinale to James Curtis Patton III.
Louis XIV St. 6731: $280,000, Amy Mickelson Lucker and Mark L. Lucker to Moncada Investment Properties LLC.
N. Murat St. 329-31: $337,500, Julie Ann Johnson to Lawrence E. Francioni IV.
N. Rampart St. 1012: $900,000, Ashima S. Srivastava and Mohit Srivastava to 1012 N. Rampart LLC.
N. Rampart St. 1212: $419,000, City Land Properties LLC to Carl B. Young and Shelly Cannady Young.
Saint Ann St. 2201-03: $200,000, Christina M. Leblanc to Lauren Beatrice Jensen.
Toulouse St. 3016-18: $187,000, Sherman J. Lewis to Angelle Smith and Matthew Wooster.
Ursulines St. 919: $675,000, Charlotte Ardoin Doyle and James Michael Doyle to Carole Hyland Follman.
District 3
Acacia St. 2541-2543; Acacia St. 2508; Belfort Ave. 3221-23: donation, no value stated, Rosemary Theresa Reck Kaiser Living Trust to Kaiser Investment Properties 4 LLC.
Alley Drive 1672: $50,000, Faubourg Fund I. LLC, New Orleans Redevelopment Unlimited Inc. to 3F Properties of Louisiana LLC.
Arts St. 2801: $130,000, Barry Michael Brunet to David Timothy Killian.
Avalon Way 7556: $1,345, Community Improvement Agency and New Orleans Redevelopment Authority to Carlos M. Mejia.
Campus Blvd. 5740: $18,500, Community Improvement Agency and New Orleans Redevelopment Authority to Wingate Professional Services LLC.
Clematis Ave. 4029-31; N. Broad St. 1619-21; N. Murat St. 621; S. Telemachus St. 436-38: donation, no value stated, Rosemary Theresa Reck Kaiser Living Trust to Kaiser Investment Properties 3 LLC.
Congress St. 626: $319,000, Allison Carol Reid to Jennifer Rae Daniel Slaughter and Sara Jayne Slaughter Daniel.
Curran Road 6800: $17,500, Community Improvement Agency and New Orleans Redevelopment Authority to Wingate Professional Services LLC.
Dauphine St. 3063: $284,000, Jennifer R. Daniel to Romaine Daher, Sandra Michelle Del Rio and Thomas Joseph Daher.
Dauphine St. 3510-3512: $373,000, Ashley Aertker and Scott Taylor Aertker to Hebbler Properties LLC.
Dauphine St. 4011: $525,000, Summit Investment Group Inc. to Edward Sporl Elliott and Erika Litchfield Elliott.
Dauphine St. 4015: $525,000, Summit Investment Group Inc. to Edward Sporl Elliott and Erika Litchfield Elliott.
Dauphine St. 5219: $130,000, Beverly Ann Boulet to Bumpercrops LLC.
Debore Drive 6344: $18,500, Community Improvement Agency and New Orleans Redevelopment Authority to Wingate Professional Services LLC.
Debore Drive 6400: $11,500, Community Improvement Agency and New Orleans Redevelopment Authority to Wingate Professional Services LLC.
Desaix Boulevard 3395: $301,000, Erik Ronald Gadzinski and Tammy Dianne Harris Gadzinski to Ellen Carol Durand.
Deslonde St. 537: $200,000, Brendan P. Gallagher and Elizabeth A. Marschall to Serota Nola LLC.
Deslonde St. 539: $160,000, Brendan P. Gallagher and Elizabeth A. Marschall to Serota Nola LLC.
Egania St. 1822: $7,500, Ester Morgan Trufant and Herman Edgar Trufant Sr. to Melvin A. Armour, Rosemarie Williams Armour.
Egania St. 1826: $7,500, Willie Patrick Blanchard Jr. to Melvin A. Armour and Rosemarie Williams Armour.
E. Renaissance Court 7210: $163,900, Willie L. Adams Jr. to Toi Viet Vu.
Elysian Fields Ave. 5500: $190,000, Tenaya Lesteen Brown Ugwu to Robert L. Carpenter.
Elysian Fields Ave. 6030; St. Anthony Ave. 5187: $70,500, Flag Boy Properties LLC to Belleza Remodeling LLC.
Esplanade Ave. 835: $200,000, Deborah Damico Marsella and Steven A. Marsella to Patricia Lynn Wilson.
Esplanade Ave. 3472-74: donation, no value stated, Robert Sidney Maestri Landry to Nancy Wineberg Landry.
Flake Ave. 4634: $63,000, Larry M. Haynes Sr. and Peggy Hayes Haynes to Deeds Realty LLC.
Forstall St. 930: $46,000, Flag Boy Properties LLC to Z. Squared Enterprise LLC.
Franklin Ave. 625; Royal St. 2610-12: $1,000,000, Patricia R. Stelz and Robert W. Stelz to Leonard C. Cabrera Jr.
Kinneil Road 10930: $168,000, Salvador Peter Gabriel III to Betty Peck Donatto and Betty Peck Jones.
Lark St. 2400: $330,000, Nicole Obar Harris to Caitlin Carter Manieri and Daniel J. Manieri.
Lesseps St. 1832: donation, no value stated, Vernice Olivia Edwards Woodard to Keshaneoco Helena Johnson.
Madrid St. 1383: $580,000, Hof Investments LLC to Aidan Shah and Bethany L. Menard.
Mandeville St. 5228: $135,000, Soeun Nhem and Sokhoeun Chau Nhem to Braud Realty LLC.
Mandeville 6141: $26,600, Community Improvement Agency and New Orleans Redevelopment Authority to Karl Hartdegen and Stephanie Powell Hartdegen.
Marais St. 2225-27: $55,000, Vita Dennis to Heidi Brescher.
Masefield St. 7730: $186,000, Derron Liggans to Darrell J. Toregano Jr. and Tinell Toregano.
Music St. 5173: $24,000, Lynn Levey Simmons and Lynn Simmons Family Trust to JBC Nola LLC.
N. Claiborne Ave. 2717-19: $35,000, Sajea Inc. to Appropriate Technology LLC.
N. Nemours St. 13401-13403: $88,000, Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Thu Thi Nguyen.
Paris Ave. 3641: $35,000, Carl Earl Jones, Charles Lee Jones, Felicia Brumfield Haynes, Gloria Brumfield, Kevin Leroy Matthews Sr., Mark Anthony Holliday, Michael Matthews, Patrick Dannell Jones, Preston James Jones, Spencer Brumfield Jr. and Tameka Brumfield Burrell to Dell Tech Enterprise LLC.
Paris Ave. 3839-3841: $40,000, Leroy Moss to LA Property Management Group LLC.
Pauger St. 2408: $21,000, Armstrong Partners Holdings LLC to Caroline Wagner Middleton.
Pauger St. 2519: $21,500, Armstrong Partners Holdings LLC to Julienne Design LLC.
Pauline St. 1938: $195,000, Premier Restorations LLC to Andres Omar Melendez Salgado Anderson and Landon Neal Anderson Melendez Salgado.
Provincial Place 5437: $65,000, Thong Vu, Thu Thuy T. Pham Dinh and Thu Thuy Thi Pham Dinh to Phong Mai and Thanh Thuy Thi Vu Mai.
St. Anthony St. 1431-1433: $30,000, George Gregory Clark Jr. and Willis Joseph Robertson Jr. to Shane Jeanfreau and Weldon H. Gebhard Jr.
St. Roch Ave. 1812-1814: $340,000, Leslie M. Garrote to Spencer Harold Johnson.
Sail St. 7815: $51,050, Shelia Lawrence Bercy and Walter Bercy to Tricia Baumgartner Lynch.
Sail St. 7833: $45,950, Rosalind Bercy Thomas to Tricia Baumagartner Lynch.
Stemway Drive 4521: $88,000, Deann Thomas Renard and Talmadge Rene Renard to Ian P. Scholl, James W. Scholl and Kathleen E. Donohoe Scholl.
Strasbourg Place 4934: $80,000, Devairrion A. Clark to Julie Kim Mai Vu.
Tennessee St. 2438: $135,000, Sbp Real Estate Inc. to Bionca Fleury, and Terry Hilliard Murphy.
Trafalgar St. 3638: $267,000, Ramsey Joint Properties LLC to Amy Gibson Robertson.
Urquhart St. 2225: $186,000, Stephen Fowlkes to Jennifer Hobaugh Johnson and Matthew S. Johnson.
District 4
Carondelet St. 3203: $260,000, Charlotte Development LLC to Chunlei Liu Zhao.
Constance St. 2600-02-04; Constance St. 2606-08; Constance St. 2610-12: donation, no value stated, Rosemary Theresa Reck Kaiser Living Trust to Kaiser Investment Properties 2 LLC.
Homer St. 819-21: $18,500, Community Improvement Agency and New Orleans Redevelopment Authority to Bargeboard LLC.
Jackson Ave. 2616-2618: $200,000, Jules Ambrose to Crescent Residential Properties.
S. Peters St. 1111: $260,000, George D. MacKay and Sharon Butler MacKay to Ben S. Oliverio and Susan J. Oliverio.
Second St. 1550: $450,000, James Henry Carmouche and Martha Kathlyn Downing Carmouche to Theodore M. Wight and TMW Revocable Living Trust.
Sophie Wright Place 1919: $260,000, Coastal Development Group Inc. Of Greater New Orleans to Ryan Devillier.
St. Andrew St. 2304: $16,000, Flag Boy Properties LLC to Elbow LLC.
District 5
Catalina Drive 3431: $25,750, US Bank National Association to Rental Property Services LLC.
Diana St. 518: $26,500, Community Improvement Agency and New Orleans Redevelopment Authority to Bargeboard LLC.
Elmira Ave. 500: $423,000, Gisleson Group LLC to Brian Holliday, Karen Chouinard Holliday and Karen Holliday.
Delaronde St. 220-222: $170,000, Margaret Elaine Nagel Belmont to Alexander Michael Tabony and Jenee Nguyen Tabony.
Farragut St. 1430: $9,500, Ronald Joseph Nolting to Hip Flips LLC.
Hermosa St. 1400: $100,000, Beverly Red Smith and Clarence J. Red Jr. to Anthony King and Susanne Williams King.
Huntlee Drive 3411: $135,000, Buela Hughes Bierria and Ronald Bierria to Sierra Monet Duplessis.
Ken Court 4819: $162,580, Leslie Lawton Thorne Alley and Leslie Thorne Alley to Anthony Potenzo.
Lennox Boulevard 4470: $275,000, Arnold Hampton James Lee and Marshall O. Lee James to Trang Nguyen Tieu and Trang Tieu.
Numa St. 1709: $58,500, Murray Christopher Henderson Jr. to Credere Investors LLC.
Opelousas St. 823-25: $380,000, Kaye Caldwell Damukaitis to Thomas Cabell Todd Jr. and Tracy Ann Lewis Todd.
Pacific Ave. 420-22: $355,000, Arienne Ratsep Biasio to Donald L. Weaver and Kate J. Adams Weaver.
Rivertree Court 1801: $15,000, Lori Ann Martin to Hummel Construction LLC.
Sugarberry Place 17: $465,000, Chien Cheng Chen and Pei Lin Cheng to Holly E. Haywood.
Sutton Place 5744: $315,000, University of Holy Cross to Kevin Ferguson and Tekeda F. Ferguson.
Teche St. 1014: $30,500, Community Improvement Agency and New Orleans Redevelopment Authority to Bargeboard LLC.
Valentine Court 2560: $188,000, David Waldheim to James Mays Jr.
Westpark Court 183: $18,000, 183 Westpark Court LLC to Westpark Court Properties LLC.
District 6
Arabella St. 418-420: $560,000, Ellen S. Pfeiffer Anderson to Zachary Grant Foster.
Arabella St. 418-420; Arabella St. 420: donation, no value stated, Zachary Grant Foster to Christen Marie Tanner.
Arabella St. 922-24: $963,000, Jonathan Matthew Suarez Suquet to Jason Mehraban Samii and Mona Yasrebi Samii.
Audubon Boulevard 334: $640,000, Cheri W. Hanemann, Elise Cambon Walther, McClellan Walther, Michael D. Fischer and Suzanne Walther Rusovich to Clay Vallon Bland and Shannon Pierson Bland.
Audubon St. 2818-24: $385,000, Douglas Christopher Halm to Allison M. Hamman.
Broadway St. 3537; Broadway St. 3539: $200,000, NOL Holdings LLC to Hope Revitalization Corporation.
Carondelet St. 3201-03-05; Harmony St. 1702-22: donation, no value stated, Blanche C. Menezes Mathias to Jason Victor Mathias.
Constantinople St. 716: $480,000, Rachel M. Yazbeck Louder to Andrew Brien.
Exposition Boulevard 823: $1,125,000, Gaurav Nagrath and Lisbeth Habans Nagrath to Peter A. Zandan.
Foucher St. 804-806: $582,500, Johanna M. Gilligan to Melissa Caston Jagers.
General Taylor St. 2001-03; General Taylor St. 2005-07; General Taylor St. 2012-14: donation, no value stated, Barnett Property Management LLC to Helene Anderson Barnett and Kenneth Lydell Barnett.
Joseph St. 2315: $560,000, Caroline Elizabeth Conway Boling and Jeremiah Spencer Boling to Marie B. O'Donnell.
Nashville Ave. 232-234: $525,000, Kyle David Lindsey and Ora Michelle Coldiron Lindsey to Eelco M. Jorritsma and Maartje Van Krieken Jorritsma.
Willow St. 4616-18: $439,000, Jse Investments LLC to Hayes Augustus Weggeman Jr. and Veronica Vadell Weggeman.
District 7
Adams St. 1422: $370,000, Douglas Lee Daigle and Johanna Hesselink Daigle to Amy Magee Chalstrom and Harry P. Chalstrom.
Fleur De Lis Drive 5844: $325,000, Anthony C. Marinello Jr., Sharon Marinello Kristensen and Vance A. Marinello to Darin J. Smith Jr.
Nelson St. 7818-20: $640,000, David Brent Lester to Yazoo Nelson Property LLC.
Oakland Drive 6565: $560,000, David Mason and Elizabeth Sharp Mason to Shuler Development LLC.
Walmsley Ave. 7710-7712: $445,000, Gregory A. Baber and Nancy L. Martino Baber to Daniel Thibodeaux and Heidi Christina Hafer Thibodeaux.
Zimpel St. 8633: $585,000, David Anthony Parker Gruber and Lawrence Steven Gruber Parker to Ashley Aertker and Scott Aertker.