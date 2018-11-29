NEW ORLEANS
Transfers for Nov. 19-23
District 1
Baronne St. 628: $595,000, 628 Baronne Street Development LLC to Red Rum Vi Enterprises LLC.
Elk Place 144: $100, Marquee Developer LLC to Vacation Trust Inc.
St. Charles Ave. 1611: $750,000, Sushi Family Properties LLC to Triton Holdings Two LLC.
St. Charles Ave. 625: $1,315,000, Brady Properties LLC, Joyce Naquin Brady and Timothy P. Brady to Georgiana Platt and Ira Platt.
District 2
Agate St. 7301: $675,000, Jack Adams to Bernadette Rocco Lee.
Argonne Blvd. 6755: $590,000, Lindsay E. Hummel Ball to Christine M. Bonnet and Jason R. Bonnet.
Barracks St. 937: $580,000, Jesuit High School of New Orleans to Aaron D. Burda.
Bourbon St. 1225: $600,000, Maison Bourbon Development LLC to Lisa Kaljot Glantz and Michael J. Glantz.
Burgundy St. 1141: $335,000, Aaron Gregory Wansbrough and Dolores Ann Hilton Wansbrough to Jennifer Newborn Wendel and Michael W. Wendel.
Chapelle St. 820; Chapelle St. 920: $457,500, Gayle D. Rhodes and Geraldine B. Rhodes to Meghan Elizabeth Gatto Mackel and Travers E. Mackel.
Chartres St. 216: $508,290, Revival Property Nola105 LLC to Chartres Krewe LLC.
Colbert St. 6644: $470,000, Beth M. Blistan Cabiran and James Cabiran to Michelle Schmidt Torres and Patrick J. Torres.
Exchange Place 126: $500, Michael Rosenbaum and Valerie Little Rosenbaum to Mary G. Doucet.
Memphis St. 5841: donation, no value stated, Catherine Ann Jennings to Catherine Ann Jennings and David Robert Jennings.
Mouton St. 900: $750,000, Michael B. Walker and Samuel J. Comer to Gayle D. Rhodes and Geraldine
N. Liberty St. 1011; Treme St. 1011: $262,500, Deep South Home Buyers LLC to Timothy T. Mink.
Pontchartrain Blvd. 6932-34: $377,500, Brad F. Fortier to Bergeron Property Holdings LLC.
Royal St. 837: $290,000, Christine J. Helton Adams and James G. Adams to Gilnvic LLC.
Vicksburg St. 6629: $770,000, Erin Martin Dugan and Patrick Brady Dugan to Beau E. Leblanc.
W. Park Place 36: $245,000, Sarah Connick Gioe and Timothy Joseph Gioe to Glenn Carl Gremillion and Janet Baker Gremillion.
District 3
Almonaster Ave. 2600: $10,000, Tod Ventures LLC to Harry Guillory and Lashanda Billingsley Guillory.
Andry St. 2337: $6,500, Calvin Turnbough and Juanita Gilmore Turnbough to Community Improvement Agency and New Orleans Redevelopment Authority.
Arts St. 6422: donation, no value stated, Terry Ann Garibaldi Comrie to Jade E. Garibaldi.
Barrington Court 7007: $60,000, Mark J. Maldonado to Anthony Kain and Jacob Martinolich.
Beekman Road 14717: $68,000, Christopher Batiste and Louise Brooks Batiste to Lacharles Nicholes.
Burgundy St. 5236-38: $263,000, Gustavo Adolfo MacHigua to Emily T. Duvernay, Emily Thevenot Duvernay, Marcie Guillot Thompson and William Dennis Hargroder Jr.
Chamberlain Drive 5210: $294,000, Charles Andrew Keith and Regula Kohler Keith to Amy Kehoe Haavie and Robert A. Haavie.
Chartres St. 3431: $300,000, Crescent View Lofts LLC to Jill Muscatello Cuomo and Robert F. Cuomo.
Chatham Drive 5600: $310,000, Jared Andrew Williams to Susan K. Boyd Dibiase.
Dauphine St. 4826-28: $389,000, Restore Nola Properties L3c to Joseph Olsen, Joseph Oslen Gillette and Michael Allen Gillette Olsen.
Devine Ave. 7939: $70,000, Ildefonso Ramos Deleon to Nicole Pellerin, Tjaynell Battiste Miller and Tjaynell Battiste Theard.
Fieldston Drive 7541: $214,500, Felcia Pendelton El Mansura and Felicia Pendelton El Mansura to Bradley Wise Washington and Schonte Washington.
Florida Ave. 2408; Florida Ave. 2414-16: $24,000, Darlene Rodrigue Phipps, Darrelle J. Rodrigue, Sandra Rodrigue Mancuso and Thomas J. Rodrigue Jr. to 365 Electric Inc.
Forstall St. 1823; Forstall St. 1825-1827: $72,500, Leroy Matthews, Meta H. Dave and Meta Hunter Dave to Sweet Southern La LLC.
Franklin Ave. 4640: donation, no value stated, Laurie A. Vignaud and Laurie Ann Vignaud Marshall to Vignaud Enterprises LLC.
Gibson St. 3231: donation, no value stated, Charlie Hampton to Carlos O. Hampton.
Gibson St. 3231: donation, no value stated, Audrey D. Hampton to Carlos O. Hampton.
Granville St. 13542-44: $90,000, Bui Nguyen and Khanh Thi Huynh Nguyen to Lena Dung Nguyen.
Lafon Drive 4909: donation, no value stated, Charlie Hampton to Chelsi Hampton Gourrier.
Lafon Drive 4909: donation, no value stated, Audrey D. Hampton to Chelsi Hampton Gourrier.
Lancelot Drive 4843: $60,657, Pathways To Homeownership New Orleans Inc. to Juana R. Villavaso.
Lapeyrouse St. 2004/2006: $112,000, Ashleigh E. Manning to Johnson Development Group LLC.
Louisa St. 811: $275,000, Nola Renewal Group LLC to Easy Living Ventures LLC.
Marigny St. 5423: $193,500, June Ro to Melanie Steen Sighinolfi.
N. Lake Carmel Drive 12941: $175,000, Hd Real Estates LLC to Kenneth Kuykindall.
N. Rampart St. 1200: $231,000, City Land Properties LLC to James Thomas Goolsby and Randy S. Nunn.
N. Robertson St. 4022; N. Robertson St. 4024-26: $370,000, Normanscut LLC to Michael N. Oreluk.
N. Villere St. 1222: $125,000, David John Mayer to Priyanka Sauda Singh and Rajinder Singh.
Painters St. 5102: $40,000, Daniel Keith Powers, Patricia Ann Powers Martin and Stephanie Nicole Powers Stefancik to 3F Properties of Louisiana LLC.
Painters St. 5102: $60,000, 3F Properties of Louisiana LLC to J. Williams Construction LLC.
Paris Ave. 6410: $518,552.50, Qcc Investments LLC to Donna Lynn Dipol Caplinger and Stephen Michael Caplinger.
Piety St. 935-37: $360,000, Anne Ballard Churchill Handler to Andre P. Lazarus, Joanne Marie Whitty Brooks and Joanne Marie Whitty Connolly.
Ray Ave. 4900: $12,000, Emelda M. Keys and Thomas E. Keys Jr. to Victor R. Alzamora Cardenas.
Reynes St. 2411: $11,000, Community Improvement Agency and New Orleans Redevelopment Authority to Edris Lamont Stone.
Spain St. 4607: $315,000, Elamm Equity Investments LLC to Diana C. Kerin, Joshua Harlow Kerin, Kristin J. Kerin and William H. Kerin.
St. Anthony Ave. 6037: $336,250, 6037 St. Anthony Ave Trust to Beth Marie Blistan Cabiran and James Brian Cabiran.
St. Roch Ave. 2114: $235,000, Andersen Design Build LLC to Nicole Draeger.
Touro St. 1515: $55,000, Une Belle Maison LLC to Frederic P. Sutter.
Trieste St. 4360: $40,000, Travis P. Bourgeois to David S. Thompson and Seana Hendricks Thompson.
Ursulines Ave. 2014: $300,000, Melvin Anthony Major Jr., Paula Major Williams and Tara Major Williams to Lauretta C. Andacky and Lauretta Cross.
Venus St. 5100: $190,000, Cassey M. Sartin May to Julian Sosebee and Kenneth A. Sosebee.
Verbena St. 2525: $295,101, HD Real Estates LLC to Chris Freeman.
Wickfield Drive 5501: $210,000, Joe M. Joplin and Roxa Penland Joplin to Mark Hanson Fakier.
Wickfield Drive 5514: donation, no value stated, Dawn Josephs Montgomery Williams, and Ruby McKaskill Josephs to Julius J. McKaskill.
District 4
Constance St. 2729: $292,000, Alice Johnson Munger and Robert G. Munger to Jayasekara Family Trust.
Freret St. 2423-25: $145,000, Miguel Angel Bonet and Mirna Laura Pineda Bonet to David Aaron Novod and Kimberly Evans Novod.
Josephine St. 1418-20: $585,000, Conquering Word Ministries to Austin Venture Properties LLC.
Josephine St. 1418-20: $625,000, Austin Venture Properties LLC to Valmont Investments LLC.
Philip St. 504: $470,000, Jonathon Patrick Melder to Jordyn Ashley Spizale and Scott Daniel Branta.
Seventh St. 1512: $100,000, 1512 Seventh Street LLC to Conar P. Fitton and Natalie Young Fitton.
St. Charles Ave. 2833: $345,000, Fred A. Rhoads to Margaret A. Roberie Glade.
St. Charles Ave. 3000: $300,000, Guy Victor Winstead and Shelley Pace Winstead to Grace Meiklan Ruark and Grace Meiklan Wilt.
Third St. 2032-34: $185,000, George Earl Thomas to Melvin Hitchens II and Meredith Jackson Hitchens.
District 5
Bodenger Boulevard 1601: $150,000, Charles L. Surbeck and Whitney E. Martin Surbeck to Megan A. Falgout.
Brunswick Court 201: $75,000, Gary Jon Santos to Monica A. Fontova Colclough.
Marengo St. 1304a: $405,000, Lamb Family Trust to Erik Anders Green, Majorie Elizabeth Bateman Green.
Olivier St. 416-418: $460,000, Rose Sullivan Ellis and Stephen J. Ellis to Ronald Lewis Young Jr.
Pacific Ave. 537-539: $272,000, Dwayne A. Braud to Denise Cabra Munn, Denise Cabra Watts and Wilford David Watts Jr.
Rue Nadine 3600: $210,000, Amanda Marie Pugh Griffin and Dariyan Jarmar Griffin to Regina J. Hall.
Somerset Drive 2536: $183,900, Lien Tran, Thang Duc Lieu and Trans Viking LLC to Nicholas Dante Mills.
Sutton Place 5634: $275,000, Christopher Robert Strauss to Adolph Antoine Sorina Jr.
Valentine Court 2728: $185,000, Quan Barnett to Maray Lopez El Houdaigui and Youssef El Houdaigui.
Wagner St. 201: $85,000, 2609 General Pershing LLC to Catherine Sticklen and Kyle Galloway.
District 6
Annunciation St. 1349-1351: $800,000, Wg Annunciation LLC to Annunciation Investments LLC.
Antonine St. 1220: $445,000, Smith Sinrod Diano and William Harris Diano to Felicia Humphrey.
Arabella St. 651: $650,000, John P. Reilly and Mirella Cameran Reilly to Kerry Morgan Bruno.
Audubon St. 2409: $597,500, Douglas D. Fred and Joyce Limbaugh Fred to Benjamin D. Sherman and Elizabeth Good Sherman.
Audubon St. 255: donation, no value stated, Joan Quinlan to Living Trust of Joan Quinlan.
Calhoun St. 2706-08: $375,000, East Campus LLC to Brian A. Shepard.
Constantinople St. 1830: $250,000, Peter Donald Syverson to Laura Velez Walton and Thomas G. Walton.
General Pershing St. 2704-06: $365,000, Charles Williams and Hondra Cornish Williams to Hieu T. Nguyen.
General Pershing St. 2738: $650,000, Chez Nous Properties LLC to Major & Bolger Properties LLC.
Henry Clay Ave. 300-302: $410,000, Joey A. Herbert, Kelly M. Herbert, Kimberley Herbert Taormina, Roy J. Herbert Jr. and Roy J. Herbert Sr. to Fred J. Neal and Sharon Smith Neal.
Marengo St. 2508-10: $240,000, Caroline P. Mang and James E. Smith Jr. to Benedict James Sinnott and Vanessa Huelbert Sinnott.
Prytania St. 3308: $160,000, Anne Maree Roche Ulcoq and Robert Antonie Ulcoq to Claudia Turnbull Stanley.
S. Liberty St. 4620: $410,000, Yingqi Yan Kovesdi to Jennifer A. Mercein Thornton and Ryder W. Thornton.
S. Rocheblave St. 5523: $505,000, Dean Edward Robinson and Paula Pitts Robinson to Heather Slay James.
S. Front St. 3985-87: no value stated, Harry Fraser Asnien to Marie Ida Christopher McGrew and Marie Ida Nelson.
St. Charles Ave. 3000: $500,000, Pamela Davis Lyles to Guy Victor Winstead and Shelley Pace Winstead.
Soniat St. 2613: $150,000, Cab Real Estate Fund LLC to Sevin Group LLC.
District 7
Dominican St. 7724: $229,000, Andre P. Lazarus and Joanne Marie Whitty Connolly to Crescent City Developers LLC.
Freret St. 7531: $235,000, Michael D. Plante to Eb Tronski LLC.
Hickory St. 8237: $185,250, 3F Properties of Louisiana LLC to Baxter M. Stewart and Delphine Gilly Stewart.
Leake Ave. 7815: $65,000, Omicron Holdings LLC to Pws Properties LLC.
Lowerline St. 3326: $10,000, Joyce Ann Wilson and Leo Robert Chriss to 3F Properties of Louisiana LLC.
Plum St. 8014: $290,000, Adam Brazy to Jonathan G. Keller and Shilpa Amara Keller.
S. Carrollton Ave. 920: $179,000, PMR Properties LLC to Kristen M. Lasseigne Waldmann.