Mid-February is a great time to plant tomatoes. Most of the local garden centers are already stocking transplants. Getting them in early allows maximum time for growth before the summer heat makes it difficult for plants to set fruit.
Many tomato varieties have a hard time creating fruit when temperatures are above 85-90 degrees in the daytime and 75 degrees in the evenings. At these temperatures, pollen becomes unviable. Humidity can also play a role. If pollen gets sticky, it is less likely to be functional. Many disease and pest problems in our area occur during the hot months, so a warm spring is a perfect opportunity to get ahead of these problems.
In the spring, tomatoes do best in full sun. Prepare your garden bed or a container that holds at least 5 gallons of soil. Increase organic matter of soil by mixing in 2 to 3 inches of compost, and make sure you have great drainage.
For soils of medium or low fertility, add a pound of 8-8-8 fertilizer per 20 feet of row. For a 5-gallon container, mix in about three tablespoons of fertilizer. To grow organically, add 2 to 3 inches of compost as well as a source of nitrogen such as organic fertilizer (all will be different, be sure to read the label of the product you choose!).
A few teaspoons of crushed eggshells, bone meal or shellfish shells will help prevent calcium deficiencies. A soil test will help you determine what precisely to add. The LSU AgCenter has test kits available at their offices and at most independent garden centers. For more info, visit www.lsuagcenter.com.
If you started your own plants from seed and have them in a greenhouse, begin to harden them off a week before planting by setting them outdoors in the shade during the daytime. This helps to reduce the risk of transplant shock. Leave them out overnight if it is warmer than 50 degrees.
Good varieties to plant now include all of the cherry or grape types, as well as Early Girl, Fantastic, Celebrity, Bella Rosa and Creole. Heirloom varieties usually struggle in our area, but some growers have been having good crops of Cherokee Purple and Striped German. Grafted heirloom tomato plants help to push delicate varieties to succeed in our area and can be found from many online nursery growers.
Plant tomato transplants deeply, to encourage them to set new roots along the buried portion of the stem. Remove the bottom sets of leaves so that you have 6 to 8 inches of bare stem with a good number of leaves remaining on top. Dig a hole to a depth that buries the stem but leaves enough to support the top leaves and keep them from touching the ground.
If you are planting grafted tomatoes, be sure to plant them with the graft point above the soil or they will rot.
You can add a little mycorrhizal inoculant (available at most garden centers) to the bottom of the hole. This helps to get the plant established, and research has shown that it improves growth and yield. Follow package directions — a little goes a long way!
Water transplants daily, taking care to not get the leaves wet, which invites disease. Add a little fish emulsion weekly to help boost growth. Fish emulsion is a great water-soluble fertilizer available locally at home and garden centers.
Use stakes or cages to support your plants as they grow, keeping about 8 to 12 inches of the lower stalk clear of leaves. Keeping leaves from making contact with the soil or splashing rainwater helps to prevent early blight. Mulching under the plants also helps retain moisture and prevent splashing.
Side dress tomato plants with a little additional nitrogen once they begin to flower. Apply whichever product you choose to the soil about 6 inches from the base of the plant.
Q: My satsumas are completely orange and taste bland and dry. There seems to be a shortage of juice and the pulp is, well, pulpy. What’s wrong with my tree? What can I do to get better fruit next year? — Cindy M.
A: While things like environmental stress and stink bug damage can cause dry, tasteless fruit, this is likely a case of the fruit being left on the tree too long. Satsumas are among one of the earliest citrus varieties to be ready to eat. Pick them just as they begin to blush yellow-orange. If you wait for them to turn completely orange on the tree, you risk spoiling the fruit quality. Satsumas still on the tree in February are very likely to be pulpy and dry since they should have been picked months ago. Fertilize your tree properly and be sure it is getting steady, even watering during dry spells. For more information, check out the LSU AgCenter’s Louisiana Home Citrus publication on our website. — Anna Timmerman