SATURDAY
PELICAN GREENHOUSE SALE: 9 a.m. to noon, Pelican Green house, City Park (off Golf Drive). Come out to see the wide array of plants and herbs at prices below average. (504) 483-9464, plants@nocp.org.
GARDEN TO GLASS: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Longue Vue, 7 Bamboo Road. Vanesa DeGrassi, of Milkfig Apothecary, teaches students how to make yummy drinks using a blend of herbs and other ingredients. $28 by advance registration. longuevue.com.
BAYOU HERITAGE FAIR: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pitot House, 1440 Moss St. Find out what it may have been like to live in a settlement on the banks of Bayou St. John more than 200 years ago. $5. (504) 4820312, louisianalandmarks.org.
SUNDAY
BEEKEEPING BASICS: 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., All You Need Institute, 3700 Toledano St. Learn the fundamentals and tour the beekeeping operation to get your own hives started. $25. info@allyouneedinsitute.org.
AUG. 23 -26
ARCHITECTURE & DESIGN FILM FESTIVAL: Times vary. Broad Theater (most events), 636 N. Broad St. The Louisiana Architecture Foundation stages its third annual film festival, which includes works about well-known architects as well as talks on the subject. adfilmfest.com/site/nola2018.
AUG 25
PALMER ARTS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., S. Carrollton at S. Claiborne. Free. artsneworleans.org.
FLOWER PRESS CLASS: 10:30 to noon, Garden Study Center, New Orleans Botanical Garden. Botanical Garden Education Director Susan Capley teaches students how to make a flower press and the best kind of flowers for pressing. $20 by advance registration. (504) 483-9473, scapley@nocp.org.
AUG. 26
PLANTING FOR FALL: 1 p.m., Longue Vue, 7 Bamboo Road. Tammany Baumgarten teaches the workshop which discusses fall interest in the garden. $5. longuevue.com.
AUG. 29
BLESSING OF THE HERBS: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Walled Garden, Longue Vue. Father Frank Roux blesses herbs on the feast day of St. Fiacre. Free. longuevue.com.
SEPT. 13
RENOVATORS HAPPY HOUR: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., 419 Carondelet St. See this renovation and hear from the owners and contractor on-site at the renovation of three 1858 townhouses. $10. prcno.org.