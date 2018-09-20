It took an exceptional opportunity to pry Elie Khoury out of the contemporary penthouse atop the former Krauss building where he and his family lived for 10 years.
“Daniela really wanted a place to live downtown or in the French Quarter that would be more fun for raising our kids,” said Elie Khoury of his wife. “But I was very happy in the penthouse at 1201 Canal, so I made a list of conditions that a property would have to meet in order for it to work.”
Finding a place in the French Quarter with off-street parking for six cars, plenty of bedrooms for the Khourys and their two school-age children, a beautiful courtyard, a swimming pool, and room for the kids to play outside seemed like a quixotic quest.
“Then (French Quarter Realty co-owner) Michael Wilkinson showed us the place on St. Philip,” said Elie Khoury.
Guests at the Vieux Carre Commission Foundation’s VIP sponsor party will have the opportunity to see “the place on St. Philip” at a special event Oct. 4, in advance of the Foundation’s patron party and gala at the Old Ursuline Convent on Saturday, October 13. What they will find is not only a meticulously renovated Creole cottage and American town house that share a courtyard, garden and pool, but an architectural surprise.
“The Vieux Carre Commission allowed us — in this specific circumstance — to build a bridge connecting the two buildings,” said Khoury. “We were so concerned about getting conceptual approval for the plan that we extended our due diligence period in the contract to 60 days to be able to give us time to apply and for the commission to rule. But once we got conceptual approval, we knew this was our next home.”
The 2 1/2-story balconied townhouse at 1017 St. Philip dates to 1853; the Creole cottage at 1023 dates to 1825.
For 165 years, the two houses sat a mere six or seven feet apart but were never connected, even when they constituted the Ochsner family compound. The townhouse (the family’s main living space) occupies an L-shaped lot that wraps around the rear of the shallower lot where the cottage is located. Both have been meticulously renovated to bring out the individual beauty of each while creating something entirely new.
The success of the project rests in the way the two buildings are connected.
“What we wanted to do was create something almost transparent that would tie the two buildings together while honoring the individuality of each,” said Khoury.
The result is a glass bridge that provides a view of the courtyard and its water feature in one direction and a small garden in the other. Pre-existing openings in the sides of the two buildings were utilized, and if the bridge were ever removed, the buildings would be independent once again.
“Each house has its own story and as you move through each one, the story unfolds,” said Daniela Khoury, co-chair with her husband of the gala.
The story of the townhouse is that of an elegant family home.
A massive door on the right side of the facade leads inside to a sidehall floor plan — stair on one side of the entry hall and double parlors on the other. Magnificent chandeliers glitter in each room and complement contemporary art by Andy Warhol, Hunt Slonem, George Rodrigue (“From before his blue dog era,” said Elie Khoury), Ida Kohlmeyer and others.
Care was taken to preserve important features such as the magnificent columns in the double parlor and elaborate crown molding and ceiling medallions. Beyond the entry hall is the informal dining area that overlooks the courtyard through immense windows.
The kitchen and breakfast room follow, leading to the den where the Khourys’ daughter enjoys playing video games.
“I love my stove,” said Daniela Khoury of her La Cornue range. “I love to cook, and nothing is more fun than to have friends over on Sundays to watch the Saints game and drink wine. We also love having our children's friends here with us — it was important to us to have plenty of rooms for them and their friends.”
The cottage also has a story.
Divided into three rental units before the Khourys bought it, it has been returned to its original configuration, and today contains guest quarters and Elie Khoury’s home office. Finishes — though refined — are slightly less sumptuous than those in the townhouse, as befits the cottage style. Elie Khoury even took care to use less ornate, sturdier-looking door hinges in the cottage than those used in the townhouse.
The architect for the project was L. Timothy Lupin, a Tulane School of Architecture graduate with whom the Khourys had worked when he was with Mathes Brierre Architects.
Said Elie Khoury: “Tim is now on staff with my KFK Group,” the real estate development company Khoury heads. “He is just so talented and he really gets what I’m going for.”
What the Khourys are going for is elegant and refined projects that preserve the historic character and fabric of buildings and their environments. The KFK group was behind the renovation of St. Elizabeth’s on Napoleon Avenue as well as of the Krauss building at 1201 Canal St.
As extensive as the renovation was on the property, it took the Khourys less than 12 months. And although they have only lived on St. Philip Street for a few months, it feels very much like home.
“When our children saw this place for the first time, they never went back to Canal Street,” said Daniela. “Living here is so much like living in a village — I know my neighbors and the couple across the street even gave a party for us when we moved in. Except to drive carpool, I walk everywhere — restaurants, galleries, even to the grocery. Matassa’s (grocery and deli) is a marvel — so old world. We have our coffee in the morning and look to see what flowers have come out. Every time a rose opens, we are thrilled.”
****************
“Spirit of the Vieux Carre: Vieux Carre Commission Foundation Fundraiser”
VIP Sponsor Party, Oct. 4, 6 to 9 p.m., 1017 St. Philip St.
Patron Party and Gala, Oct. 13, 6 p.m. patron party, 7 p.m. gala, the Old Ursuline Convent
$250 and up