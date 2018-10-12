The public is invited to toast the completion of phase one of the restoration of the Godchaux-Reserve House at a 10 a.m. celebration on Tuesday.
The historic home is located at 1648 River Road in Reserve.
Built in 1764, the house has had many owner, including several prominent free people of color, according to a news release.
"Leon Godchaux, an immigrant from France and founder of Godchaux Clothing Co. in New Orleans, was the last owner of the house and surrounding plantation. It was the first of 14 sugarcane plantations he eventually owned," according to the release.
Since 2014, the Godchaux-Reserve House Historical Society has used donations and volunteer labor to restore the exterior of the house.
Cypress trees cut from former Godchaux swamp lands were used on the project. Stephen Guidry, president of GRHHS, received permission to collect the trees, then milled the fresh lumber.
During the event, the public can view the exterior of the house, have free refreshments and watch the re-creation of a picture from the past.
In 1909, President-elect William Howard Taft visited the Godchaux-Reserve House and made a speech from the gallery. The GRHHS Board members and donors will pose in period dress to recreate the photograph taken during that visit, according to the release.
For more information, visit godchauxhouse.com, Godchaux-Reserve House Historical Society on Facebook, or call (504) 415-5379.