Have you noticed leaves or even flower petals on your plants with perfect quarter-inch to half-inch circles cut in them? I have really noticed them on rose bushes. It looks like someone took a hole punch and decided to play a prank on you.
What you are seeing is the work of the leafcutter bee. Their genus is Megachile, which means “large lipped,” and refers to the jaws characteristic of this group.
Individual species of leafcutter bees range in size from a quarter-inch to more than three-quarter inch. Most are about the size of a honeybee. There are at least 140 species in the United States.
This insect cuts circles from plants and uses them to build and line its nest. Leafcutter bees are solitary but will build nests near each other in a sort of community. Most nest above ground and use pre-existing holes like dead plant stalks, insect burrows, bamboo stakes, copper tubing, PVC pipe, holes in concrete, gaps between rocks.
Some bees use a variety of leaves and petals, but others are more finicky and stick to specific types. For instance, there is one group of Megachile that only feeds on evening primrose (Oenothera) or the alfalfa leafcutter (Megachile rotundata).
The circles look odd, but don't worry: Damage is negligible. And leafcutters are important pollinators of wildflowers, fruits, vegetables and other crops. Leafcutter bees carry pollen on their hairy belly rather than in pollen sacs like honeybees, making them very efficient and very prodigious as pollinators.
For example, alfalfa pollinated by introduced honey bees increased seed production fivefold, but when alfalfa leafcutters were used instead, seed production increased 15-fold. As a result, alfalfa leafcutter bees are responsible for two-thirds of the world’s alfalfa production. And milkweeds (Asclepias) were found to set more seed when Megachile are around and that helps another of our pollinators — the Monarch butterfly.
Leafcutter bees can sting but they do so only when handled. The bees overwinter as adults in their nest and emerge in the spring.
So don’t despair when you see those holes cut in your favorite rose bush. Instead, be happy that you provided food and nesting material for another of our pollinators.
Q: I’m emptying my garden of the dying summer crops and planning for the fall. Do I need to take a soil test before planting the fall garden? — Dennis
A: The general recommendation is that a soil sample should be taken every three years unless the area goes through some sudden changes (e.g. flooding, soil removal or additions) or if you notice an overall reduced plant health that is attributable to nutrient deficiencies. This also assumes that regular recommended fertilization has taken place during the intervening growing seasons. While you can’t overtest your soil, usually once every three years is good enough and you don’t have to test between crops.