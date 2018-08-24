Specialty vegetable seed has become easier to find over the past few years as farmers markets, ethnic grocery stores and restaurants have made specialty vegetables familiar to consumers.
Seed companies now offer vegetables from all over the planet, giving home gardeners access to beautiful produce that might have been previously unknown to them.
If you’ve already mastered the standard range of vegetables grown in southern Louisiana, consider growing these easy, cool season veggies that have their roots in Asia. Offering many different flavors and textures, these crops can add diversity to your plate and spectacular flavor to just about any recipe:
- Daikon radish is a massive white radish with a mild flavor. Unlike our traditional radishes, it has a long, white carrotlike taproot and grows large. Daikon is used to make pickles and kimchi, soups and salads, and can be cooked up, grated or sliced in many ways. Grow it just like any other radish, but give it more room, spacing plants 4-6 inches apart after thinning. Daikon is nutritious and easy to grow.
- Bok choy (aka pac choy) is a leafy green that is more familiar to American gardeners and cooks. It is a great addition to stir-fries and salads. Bok choy is high in vitamins A, C and K, as well as in calcium, iron and many other nutrients. It has a mild mustardy flavor with some sweet notes. Space plants 10-12 inches apart, as they will get large. Choose a variety with good heat and cold tolerance to avoid bolting.
- Tatsoi is a leafy green resembling a small bok choy. The flavor of tatsoi is mild and green, making it similar to spinach. It is great in salads and in stir-fry, or cooked just like spinach. Tatsoi is small and rosette in shape, and it can be grown in raised beds, in the ground or in containers. Space the seeds 3-4 inches apart, thinning them as they begin to crowd each other so they are spaced 6-8 inches apart. Don’t throw those thinned plants away! Baby tatsoi is tender and a real treat. Harvest tatsoi before it flowers. It has the same pest problems as spinach and treatment should be the same.
- Chinese (or Napa) cabbage is another green that is relatively familiar to us. It's available at many grocery stores but also easily grown at home with a bit of vigilance against flea beetles and other pests. Napa cabbage can be a snail and slug magnet, just like lettuce and other soft greens. Grow this peppery, sweet-flavored cabbage for stir fries and salads. It has a lettucelike texture, so it can be used raw. Space plants 12-18 inches apart; they need good airflow to avoid fungal issues. Protect them from damage by watching for issues and treating them early. Once caterpillars or beetles get into the interior of the cabbage, it is next to impossible to fix the problem and save the plant.
- Mizuna is an easy-to-grow, superflavorful salad green that has become standard in many high-end salad mixes. Growing it is as easy as growing lettuce, and it adds a bright, mustard flavor to salad mixes from the home garden. Mizuna can be cut and harvested multiple times, making it great for small gardens. Mizuna holds up to cooking well. Use it in stir-fries and sautéed sauces for pasta. Broadcast the seeds to a density of 15 per foot, or in blocks of space with an inch between seeds just like a loose-leaf lettuce. It can be grown in containers too!
If you can grow common veggies like lettuce and collards, you can absolutely grow these Asian vegetables successfully. Use the same growing methods that you would usually employ, keeping an eye out for fall pests like cabbage worms, slugs and flea beetles. Give some a try and enjoy some international flavor in your next garden-to-table recipe!
I’m looking for something called onion sets to plant this fall. What are some good varieties for our area and where do I find them? — Carol
Onion sets are young, immature onions that are planted and allowed to finish growing to a large size before harvesting. This is much faster than planting seeds, and as it requires less thinning, it wastes less space in your garden. Our LSU AgCenter Vegetable Growing Guide lists varieties that performed well in Louisiana field trials. You may need to order them online, but many of the local, independent garden centers are also carrying onion sets. Look for red onion varieties Southern Belle, Red Creole and Red Burgundy. Yellow varieties include Georgia Boy, Granex 33, Grano 502, Miss Megan, Mr. Buck, Pumba and Texas Grano 1015 Y. White onion varieties that performed well include Candy and Savanna Sweet.