Michael Hopping lives and works out of his raised Creole cottage in the River Parishes, not far from New Orleans. The house has seen it all, including the flood of 1927 that devastated south Louisiana and the Mississippi Delta. When the levees were heightened and widened in 1928, the house was moved inland a bit, farther away from the Mississippi River, to make way for the more robust levees.

"They just put the house on a few logs and tied them to some mules. The mules pulled and the logs rolled until the house was where it is today," Hopping said.

Hopping has owned the house since a few months after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, and remembers clearly getting a call about it, six months earlier.

“I had been renting a great cottage for 24 years west of Baton Rouge, but I really wanted to buy an old Creole house to restore. I had looked everywhere," he said. "Then the phone rang."

It was a friend who was helping with the quest. He had found a wonderful house, he claimed, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and it was architecturally untouched. Hopping was sold.

“It’s an 1830s Creole-style cottage, raised six feet above the ground, and it’s one of a handful still remaining in the River Parishes,” Hopping said. “Better yet, it was intact. Everything that should have been there was, and no one had messed up the interior or changed the floor plan.”

The home's footprint is slightly rectangular. It’s roughly 40 feet wide and 45 deep, including the front gallery and rear screened porch. Six equal-sized rooms, without a hallway, compose the interior.

Americans added halls and prized symmetry in architecture, said Hopping, adding "Creoles didn't worry about such things."

In the Creole style, the house has a steeply pitched, hipped roof that quickly funnels rain down, out and away from the house and French doors that open to the front gallery. Beaded board ceilings and exposed rafters — dressed on the edge with a narrow bead — are also signs of the type.

“There’s also something that is not immediately evident because you can't see it,” he said. ‘It’s the construction technique: bousillage.”

“Bousillage entre poteaux” is a building technique that relies on mud and fibrous material such as Spanish moss or straw to fill spaces between the timber framing elements of a house. The mud and fiber mix was an effective insulator and helped provide rigidity to the walls.

The front door opens to a parlor, which connects to the dining room beyond. On the left side of the house are two bedrooms and a bath; on the right, a study and kitchen. Across the rear is a screened porch; the front features an open gallery.

A native of Oklahoma, Hopping moved to Louisiana in 1971 after he graduated from college to pursue an advanced degree in landscape architecture and design at LSU. That is how he’s earned his living ever since. Over time, he became intoxicated by the history and culture of southern Louisiana and began collecting artwork by Louisiana greats, much of which hangs on the walls of his home and adds to the atmosphere.

“I tried to buy works by the most revered artists — Drysdale, Alberta Kinsey, Ellsworth Woodward, Knute Heldner. Many of the works are small, but I like the way they look hung together on a wall,” he said.

More recent artists include Caroline Durieux, the New Orleans born lithographer whose satirical works are highly sought after, and Douglas Bourgeois, a “visionary imagist” painter who is Hopping’s good friend.

Furnishings are exquisite: fine antique beds, a superb dining table and oversized crystal hurricane glasses to protect candles, for example.

The kitchen features a table that surprised Hopping when he took it to be cleaned.

"I knew it was old — it was held together with pegs instead of nails — but I had it out in a barn for 20 years or so. I took it to a restorer and when I got it back, I found out it was 18th century, early Louisiana," Hopping said. "So I designed the kitchen around it."

Hopping experienced a similar eureka moment with a settee now situated in the home's front parlor and covered in a brilliantly hued fabric.

“I bought it at auction and frankly didn’t love the upholstery,” said Hopping. “But I was standing on the front gallery with a friend when it was being delivered, and he gasped when it came out of the truck.

"‘I didn’t know you had a Fortuny settee,’ he said (referring to the expensive Venetian fabric covering the piece of furniture). So I told him, ‘That’s because I didn’t know that I did!’”